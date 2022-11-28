The 11 Best Gingerbread House Kits For The Whole Family To Enjoy

Here are the best gingerbread houses available online now.

To find the best gingerbread house kits, we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind the dimensions, cookie type, and what’s included. Overall, the best gingerbread house kit is the Bakery Bling Gingerbread House Kit because of its easy assembly, delicious cookies, and festive candy accessories.

Whether it’s an annual tradition or just a fun activity you want to try, gingerbread house kits are a great way to get into the holiday spirit. While choosing the best gingerbread house kit may seem simple, there are actually tons of festive options to choose from in different shapes, sizes, and difficulty levels.

Best Overall: Bakery Bling Gingerbread House Kit 1-800-Flowers View On Cheryls.com Why You Should Get It: The kit comes with step-by-step instructions that are easy to follow. Keep in Mind: There's not a ton of room for creativity in the kit, since the decorations are very stylized. Overall, the best gingerbread house kit is the Bakery Bling Gingerbread House Kit. The kit includes all of the necessities to create a cozy winter cottage that’s sure to add a touch of holiday spirit to your home. The no-bake kit includes pre-made cookies and frosting, so you’ll have all of the essentials to get started. There are included step-by-step instructions, but assembly is fairly easy. All you need to do is place the six cookie sheets in the shape of the house and adhere them together with the brand's signature cookie icing. Once it’s assembled, you’ll be able to use the included glittery sugar and candy accessories to personalize the structure and decorate it however you see fit. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.5 x 3 9 inches

9.5 x 3 9 inches Cookie type: Gingerbread

Gingerbread What’s included: Pre-baked gingerbread cookies, cookie icing, glitter sugar, and candy accessories

Best Budget: Wilton Ready-to-Build Giant Log Cabin Gingerbread House Kit Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The set is 21 pieces and includes assembly instructions for easy construction. Keep in Mind: It has a slightly different look from a traditional gingerbread house. Wilton’s Ready-to-Build Giant Log Cabin Gingerbread House Kit is the best gingerbread kit if you’re looking for a less expensive option the whole family can participate in. The set has 21 pieces and includes assembly instructions for easy construction. In a departure from traditional gingerbread houses, this kit resembles a cozy log cabin. Once the structure is set in place, you and your loved ones will enjoy decorating it with the included sugar, confetti, candy mix, sprinkle mix, candy cane sticks, and icing options. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.52 x x 9.38 x 9.75 inches

3.52 x x 9.38 x 9.75 inches Cookie Type: Gingerbread

Gingerbread What’s Included: Pre-baked gingerbread log cabin panels, pre-baked gingerbread cookies with easels, sugar, confetti, candy mix, sprinkle mix, candy cane sticks, icings, and decorating bags

Best Splurge: Dylan's Candy Bar Gingerbread House Kit 4.3 View On Dylanscandybar.com Why You Should Get It: The kit includes 11 different types of accessories to decorate the house with. Keep in Mind: The house is pre-assembled, which may not be ideal if you want to build yours fully. The Dylan’s Candy Bar Candy Cabin Gingerbread House is the best gingerbread house kit to consider if you’re looking to splurge a bit. The kit includes a variety of decorating essentials and comes in a giftable box that’s ideal for the holiday season. The kit includes a pre-assembled house, which is great for families with kids who like to skip straight to the decorating phase. Speaking of which, it comes with 11 different types of candy to decorate, like chocolate, gummies, and other options, so you’ll be able to decorate however you see fit. Although it’s a splurge, part of what makes this pick one of the best gingerbread houses is that it’s a giftable option as well. The pre-made set comes in a festive box with a built-in handle that makes it easy to transport it to and from underneath a tree. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 14.5 x 8.5 x 10 inches

14.5 x 8.5 x 10 inches Cookie Type: Gingerbread

Gingerbread What’s Included: Mini gumballs, rainbow dark chocolate mini nonpareils, gumdrops, assorted starlight fruit mints, holiday foiled milk chocolates, starzmania tie dye sixlets, dylan's candy bar jelly bean mix, sour rainbow bricks, and candy buttons

Best Easiest to Build: Williams-Sonoma Gingerbread House Kit Williams-Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: It’s offered individually or in a set of two, so you can decide based on your household. Keep in Mind: Unlike some other styles, this kit doesn’t include colored frosting or chocolate for added decor. The Williams Sonoma Gingerbread House Kit is easy to assemble, making it one of the best gingerbread house kits worth considering. The kit includes pre-cut pieces, plastic tips, and a high-quality icing mix that’ll hold the pieces together well. Unlike some other styles, the gingerbread pieces are designed to fit into each other like puzzle pieces, so everything should line up well. Once it’s assembled, you can decorate it with the included mix of vibrant candy pieces. Just keep in mind that unlike some other styles, this kit doesn’t include colored frosting or chocolate, so it just depends on your preferences. Price at time of publish: From $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.75 x 5 x 5.5 inches

5.75 x 5 x 5.5 inches Cookie Type: Gingerbread

Gingerbread What’s Included: Precut gingerbread cookies, vanilla icing mix, star candies, gumdrops, mini beads, mini lights, mini candy gum, 2 piping bags, and 2 plastic decorating tips

Best Prebuilt: Favorite Day Bakery Holiday Pre-Built Gingerbread House Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: It comes packaged in giftable wrapping, so it’s a great go-to for gifting. Keep in Mind: This gingerbread house doesn’t come with candy pieces for decoration, so you’ll have to buy those on your own. To save yourself the time and hassle of assembling a gingerbread house, the best gingerbread house kit is this Favorite Day style. The pick, which is less expensive than some other styles due to its lack of extra decorations, comes packaged in giftable wrapping and is ready for decorating or display. Made from six gingerbread cookie sheets, the pre-built house has a sturdy foundation. The kit comes with extra icing to decorate but it’s worth noting that the kit doesn’t include any colorful candies or chocolates, so you’ll have to source those yourself. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: Not listed

Not listed Cookie Type: Gingerbread

Gingerbread What’s Included: Pre-built gingerbread house and icing The 27 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts of 2022 That Won’t Break the Bank

Best Mini: Cookies United Mini Gingerbread House Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It includes colorful decorating essentials that’ll make a statement even though the house is small. Keep in Mind: It’s processed in a facility that also processes peanut and tree nuts, so you'll need to be mindful of any food allergies. If everyone in your family prefers to do their own decorating, the best gingerbread house kit is this Cookies United pick. The kit includes a mini gingerbread house, as well as icing and candies to decorate it. The pre-baked gingerbread cookies can be assembled with the included pre-made. Although it’s small in size, there’s plenty of surface area to decorate however you see fit. It’s worth noting that items in this kit are processed in a facility that also processes peanuts and tree nuts, so you’ll just need to be mindful of any food allergies. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.75 x 2 x 4.6 inches

2.75 x 2 x 4.6 inches Cookie Type: Gingerbread

Gingerbread What’s Included: Pre-baked gingerbread, pre-made icing, candy jewels, and fruity gummies The 37 Best Stocking Stuffers for $50 or Less

Best Gluten-Free: Erin McKenna’s Bakery Vegan + Gluten Free Gingerbread House Kit Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Why You Should Get It: It’s also vegan and serves 8-10 people, so it’s great for holiday entertaining. Keep in Mind: It’s significantly more expensive than other styles and you’ll have to prep the icing before you use it. For those with dietary restrictions, the best gingerbread house kit is this option from Erin McKenna. The kit is both vegan and gluten-free and serves 8-10 people, so it’s great for holiday entertaining. Before you begin assembling the six-piece house, you’ll need to prep the icing per the included instructions. Once the structure is set, however, you’ll be able to enjoy the plethora of included candy toppings, like marshmallows, gumdrops, sprinkles, and candy canes. Keep in mind that the kit is more expensive than other styles. However, it’ll last up to one month on display at room temperature, so it should last you through the whole holiday season. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Dimensions: Not listed

Not listed Cookie Type: Gingerbread

Gingerbread What’s Included: Six pieces of gingerbread, sugar icing mix, marshmallows, gumdrops, assorted candies, candy canes, and sprinkles

Best Village: Godiva Holiday Chocolate Cookie Village Kit Walmart View On Walmart View On Michaels Why You Should Get It: The structures are mini, so it’s easier to find space to display them with each other. Keep in Mind: It’s made of chocolate cookies instead of gingerbread. Whether you’re looking to expand your gingerbread horizons or find a kit that the entire family can work on, this Godiva pick is the best gingerbread house kit to consider. The kit makes five mini houses, so there’s more than enough to go around. The kit includes chocolate cookies instead of gingerbread, so keep that in mind if you prefer a traditional option instead. Unlike other gingerbread house kits, this one comes with golden pearls and a holiday mix for a more elevated look while decorating. Plus, since the structures are mini, it’s likely going to be easier to find space to display the whole village together. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Dimensions: Not listed

Not listed Cookie Type: Chocolate

Chocolate What’s Included: Godiva masterpieces dark chocolate hearts, pre-baked chocolate cookies, pre-made icing, golden candy pearls, and holly mix

Best Unbaked: The Cookie Countess Gingerbread House Complete Decorating Kit Cookie Countess View On Thecookiecountess.com Why You Should Get It: It includes a variety of decorative candy and tools to make baking and assembly easy. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other kits and you’ll still need to buy additional baking ingredients. If you want to build your gingerbread house from the ground up, the best gingerbread house kit is this option from The Cookie Countess. The set includes gingerbread mix and cookie cutters, so you can bake the house pieces yourself. Once you have your freshly baked pieces, you can assemble them on the included cardboard base. The kit includes a variety of candy options, like Twizzlers, Dots, and caramel squares, so you can decorate it to your liking. The kit is more expensive than some other kits and you’ll still need to buy additional baking ingredients, but we think it's worth it for families looking to upgrade a beloved tradition by building the entire gingerbread house from scratch. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: Not listed

Not listed Cookie Type: Gingerbread

Gingerbread What’s Included: Gingerbread cookie mix, gingerbread house cutters, a cardboard round base, icing mix, piping bags, peppermint rounds, dots candy, twizzlers, caramels, green sour belts, cherry red and watermelon green nerds, and peppermint sticks The 8 Best Gas Ranges of 2022 for Every Home Cook

Best for Candy Lovers: Reese’s E-Z Build Chocolate Cookie Holiday House Hersey's View On Hersheys.com Why You Should Get It: The included build tray that makes assembly easy. Keep in Mind: It’s not made with traditional gingerbread cookie pieces. The best gingerbread house kits come with decorative candy, like this Reese’s option. The kit includes chocolate cookie pieces and different types of Reese’s candies, so you can decorate the house to your liking. The kit includes a build tray that helps outline the build, making assembly easy. Once the chocolate pieces are put together with the pre-made icing, you’ll be able to accessorize with the included Reese’s peanut butter cups, Reese’s pieces, and small Christmas-inspired candies. Just note that between the chocolate pieces and Reese’s candies, this pick is a nontraditional option, so it’s not ideal if that’s your preference. However, that also means you can use it for other holidays as well, like Halloween or Thanksgiving. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Dimensions: Not listed

Not listed Cookie Type: Chocolate

Chocolate What’s Included: EZ build tray, reese’s peanut butter cups, reese’s pieces, cookie house pieces, pre-made icings, and assorted candy