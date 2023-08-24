The 49 Best Gifts for Teens of 2023

To find the best gifts for teens, we researched dozens of highly-reviewed products that are under $100 so you can stay within budget.

Whether it’s a graduation, a birthday, or the holidays, finding a gift for a teenager can feel like a perplexing task. Many teens grow out of their interests quickly so finding something practical, cool, and reasonably priced is also a challenge. We did all the tough work for you so you can stop browsing and focus more on celebrating your teen.

Uncommon Goods Teenage Milestone Birthday Necklace View On Uncommon Goods While adolescence is a life milestone in and of itself, there are a few years that have bigger significance and deserve special celebration. The Teenage Milestone Birthday Necklace from Uncommon Goods comes in three age-specific options: 13, 16, and 18, each made with sparkling glass beads to mark the years. Every necklace has an 18-inch chain with a 2-inch extender, and each comes with a card that includes a celebratory quote. Price at time of publish: $28

Urban Outfitters Tabletop Wood Flip Instax Mini Picture Frame View On Urban Outfitters Teenagers love taking photos of their friends and capturing moments that seem to last forever. To help them preserve and cherish these moments, we love this Instax Mini Picture Frame with a tabletop wood frame base as one of the best gifts for teens. It holds up to 56 Instax Mini photos, with two photos on each sleeve. Any teen will love to flip through their memories as they proudly display this little frame on their desk or nightstand. Price at time of publish: $20

Baggu 3D Zip Set View On Amazon View On Baggu.com Give your favorite teen the cool and trendy 3D Zip Set by Baggu which is great for storing gym clothes and shoes; packing socks and undergarments for a trip; or as a makeup bag to keep in a backpack. Parents will also appreciate that they’re machine washable and made of durable recycled ripstop polyester. Price at time of publish: $36

Warby Parker Double Parker Pouch View On Warbyparker.com If you want to gift a teenager a useful and durable glasses case, but don’t want to give them anything too bulky, we recommend the Warby Parker Double Parker Pouch. This useful pouch fits two pairs of glasses, which is great for teens who want to switch between eyeglasses and sunglasses throughout the day. It’s available in five bold colors and is made of a low-maintenance and easy-to-clean faux leather material. Price at time of publish: $20

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers View On Amazon Whether the teen in your life is off to college or just has a relaxed vibe, these Rosyclo Cloud Slippers are one of the best gifts for teens. These can be used as slippers or sandals as they are made from a waterproof and quick-drying material, and they are also resistant to odors and have an anti-slip design for safety. We especially like that even though they’re lightweight, they have a slight, on-trend platform look. They’re available in 23 colors so you don’t have to give up style for comfort. Price at time of publish: $40

Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank 10K View On Belkin.com View On Brandsmartusa.com View On Office Depot A teenager’s phone might just be their most precious possession. Keeping it charged and on at all times is imperative for them, whether it’s for a long school day or a night out with friends. This Belkin BoostCharge Power Bank will come in handy for any teen, regardless of their type of phone, by providing an extra 40 hours of battery life. With three ports, it can charge up to three devices and it’s slim and sleek enough for a teen to keep in their pocket or backpack. It also comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable. Price at time of publish: $30

Birthdate Co. Candle View On Amazon View On Birthdate.co If you’re looking for a unique gift for a teenager who’s into astrology, look no further than Birthdate Candles. Available in 365 options, one for every birthday, these candles feature a custom scent; explanations for the day’s tarot card, ruling number, and ruling planet; a unique personality description; and a birthdate reading. Each candle is also hand-poured and made with a natural soy, coconut, and apricot wax blend and a 100% cotton wick. Price at time of publish: $50

Better Homes & Gardens Mylia Ceramic Hanging Planter View On Walmart If the plant lover teen in your life is starting to run out of floor space to display their favorite houseplants, they’ll appreciate the Better Homes & Gardens Mylia Ceramic Hanging Planter. This medium-sized planter has a beautifully glazed white finish and accented white beads on each jute rope for a stylish touch. It can be used outdoors or indoors and is perfect for adding cascading greenery like a String of Dolphins succulent or Boston fern. Price at time of publish: $16

Sunlite Snack! Pizza Frame Bag View On Amazon View On Urban Outfitters Going on a bike ride can be a great escape for a teenager, especially if they don’t have their license yet. To make sure they have a holder for their phone, house keys, and other small belongings, give them this quirky yet practical Sunlite Snack! Pizza Frame Bag. This triangular frame bag is shaped like a cheesy slice of pepperoni pizza and is made of durable and high-quality nylon. It also has a secure zipper closure and a tool-free installation design so that any teen can easily mount this bag on their bike, vertically or horizontally. Price at time of publish: $26

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Reed Diffuser Voluspa View On Voluspa.com The popular, sweet, and seasonal PSL (aka pumpkin spiced latte) is especially popular among teenagers, so why not gift them their favorite flavor as a lasting scent? We think the Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Reed Diffuser is one of the best gifts for teens since it can last between four and six months, and looks refined on any teen’s dresser drawer or bedside table. While we are partial to the more long-lasting reed diffuser, this familiar autumn scent is also available as a candle in a variety of sizes. Price at time of publish: $32

John Derian Sticker Book Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Stickers are a great way for kids and young teens in particular to showcase their interests and personality. The John Derian Sticker Book option, however, is great for older teens with a more vintage, artistic, and whimsical vibe. With more than 700 stickers, this book includes animals, insects, plants, and fruits for teens to place all over their binders, lockers, and water bottles. This book also contains pages that don’t have stickers and can be used for collages or scrapbooking. Price at time of publish: $24

Kitsch Satin Sleep Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Mykitsch.com Teens who take pride in taking care of their hair and skin will love the Kitsch Satin Sleep Set which includes a satin pillowcase, a matching satin eye mask, and a matching satin scrunchie. The satin material keeps frizz at bay and, unlike cotton, it doesn't absorb moisture in the skin the same way so skin stays soft and hydrated. Whatever teen you gift this to will appreciate this luxurious self-care sleep set. Price at time of publish: $35

Ban.do Wellness Planner Ban.do View On Bando.com Unlike conventional journals, diaries, and daily or weekly planners, wellness planners specifically help track one’s emotional, physical, and personal state. This Ban.do Wellness Planner is one of the best gifts for teens since it includes additional sections for environmental, professional (or academic), and community wellness. Teens can stay on track with their goals, meals, sleep schedules, and free time for the week. We love that this planner is full of colorful artwork, helpful tips, and check-in sheets. As a bonus, the pages are perforated so they can be torn out and kept in binders, folders, or on the inside of a locker door. Price at time of publish: $25

ACITHGL Bubble Soy Wax Candle Amazon View On Amazon The Acithgl Bubble Candles are quirky and cute enough to bring a smile to your teen’s face without having to splurge. Available in sets of two, three, and four, these candles are made of 100% soy wax, cotton wicks, and natural essential oils for a clean burn. They also come in a few pastel colors and, of course, that signature bubbly shape that will give your teen’s room a touch of brightness and charm. Price at time of publish: from $10

Hydro Flask 24 oz Wide Mouth With Straw View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Hydroflask.com Teens will get plenty of use out of the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth with Straw Lid, whether it’s during the long school day or after a sports practice. This bottle can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours. Plus, the straw lid is leakproof and makes it easy to stay hydrated throughout the day. Parents will also like that the powder coat is dishwasher-safe and slip-free for durability. Price at time of publish: $40

Yamazaki Home Beautes Headphone Stand View On Amazon View On Theyamazakihome.com For teen gamers, we recommend the Yamazaki Home Beautes Headphone Stand as one of the best gifts. This practical stand is made of strong and reliable steel, so knocking it over during an intense game won’t be an issue. It also neatly displays the headphones so your teen can keep them detangled and in great condition. It’s available in three colors to fit any desk’s aesthetic and can hold just about every type of over-the-ear headphones. Price at time of publish: $20

Friendship Collar Matching Bracelet and Dog Collar Etsy View On Etsy If you’re looking for something thoughtful to give to a teen whose dog is basically their sibling, the Friendship Collar Matching Bracelet and Dog Collar is the perfect gift. This set includes a one-size-fits-all adjustable bracelet and a matching dog collar available in eight sizes. All bracelets and collars are made of vegan leather and have gold-plated D-rings and hardware for a luxurious touch. Choose from over 30 colors and designs so your favorite teen and their favorite non-human can stay connected in style. Price at time of publish: $50

Pela Phone Case 4.9 Pela View On Pelacase.com Several teens love changing their phone cases to better match their moods, different seasons, or whatever aesthetic they’re currently interested in. Pela Phone Cases offer an array of unique styles and designs in an eco-friendly and sustainable way. Each phone case is made of protective yet compostable materials (flax shive and a plant-based biopolymer) so teens don’t have to feel as worried about dropping their phones. Pela cases are available in dozens of colors and designs and are made to fit an array of iPhones and Androids, including older models. Price at time of publish: $48

Frigidaire Mini Personal Fridge Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Home Depot If your teenager is constantly raiding the fridge for cans of soda, juice, or sparkling water, you may want to consider getting them the Frigidaire Mini Fridge. With a capacity for up to nine cans, this small yet spacious mini fridge can keep your teen’s drink supply separate from the rest of the family. Best of all, it has a retro-inspired look and it’s available in four bold colors. It can also function as a mini fridge for skincare, keeping moisturizer and sheet masks cool before using them. Price at time of publish: $35

Impala Quad Roller Skates View On Amazon View On Freepeople.com View On Impalarollerskates.com If you’re looking for a screen-free option for your teen, you can’t go wrong with the Impala Quad Skates. Each pair is made of durable PVC and has metal speed lace eyelets, nylon core urethane wheels, and aluminum alloy trucks and baseplates. The padded tongue and collar make them ultra-comfortable, while the overall construction is perfect for entry to intermediate level skaters. They’re available in 20 fun colors and patterns, but our favorite is the pastel fade, a soft rainbow gradient that just about any teen will love. Price at time of publish: $60

Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kodakphotoplus.com If you want your teen to stop using up all the ink when printing photos of their friends, then you should definitely get them the Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Color Printer. With Bluetooth capabilities, this printer can instantly print photos directly from a smartphone or tablet, and, best of all, it doesn’t require ink cartridges or toner. A single charge can print up to 25 photos with sticky-backed photo paper (perfect for decorating binders and locker doors). With the Kodak app, you can also add colorful borders, filters, stickers, text, and more so that your teen can make their own collages and photo walls. Price at time of publish: $100

Glossier Balm Dotcom Trio View On Glossier.com Most teens will appreciate a good-quality lip balm, but a trendy one is an absolute must. Glossier’s Balm Dotcom combines both with this trio. Each balm hydrates and moisturizes dry and chapped lips using castor jelly and synthetic beeswax, a vegan favorite alternative. These balms are available in nine scents including wild fig, mango, and lavender, but our favorite is the birthday scent, which not only smells like a slice of sweet birthday cake but has a touch of glitter and sparkle—a thoughtfully yet useful gift for any teen’s birthday. Price at time of publish: $36

Holy Stone Beginners Quadcopter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Flying a drone is a great way for young teens to spend time outdoors, so if you’re looking for something simple for beginners that’s still cool and fun, your teen will love the Holy Stone Mini Drone. We like that it has a one-key function for taking off and landing and comes with a controller with a speed switch so that teens can work on aerial stunts and smooth flying. Each drone has a flight time of approximately 20 minutes, which is great if you want to limit or parcel out playtime. Price at time of publish: $50

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 4.7 View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie It’s never too early to get teens into putting on sunscreen and keep them protected when they’re outside. They’ll love the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 because not only is it a popular and beloved brand, but it also provides weightless and fragrance-free protection for every day that works for all skin types. We especially love that it leaves no white cast and the application is velvety smooth. You can also choose from other sunscreen types, including the Play Antioxidant Mist which is great for beach days, and the Mineral (Re)setting Powder, perfect for applying on top of makeup. Price at time of publish: from $22

Madewell Small Transport Crossbody: Straw Edition Madewell View On Madewell.com For the days they don’t have to carry a backpack, many teens will opt for a cute yet functional crossbody. The Small Transport Crossbody Straw Bag from Madewell has a beautifully crocheted exterior (available in four colors) with a canvas bag insert to keep everything secured. The size is perfect for going to the movies with friends or a stroll around the mall. We especially like that it has top handles and a shoulder strap so your teen doesn’t have to choose between comfort and style. With this chic crossbody bag, your teen will be the envy of their friend group and you’ll be the favorite parent. Price at time of publish: $78

Goodr Sunglasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Fleetfeet.com View On Goodr.com A teenager’s style may evolve quickly, so getting them a stylish yet affordable pair of sunglasses is a smart choice. We think Goodr Sunglasses are one of the best gifts for teens since they come in dozens of colors to fit any teen’s ever-changing aesthetic, a grip-coated frame to eliminate slippage when sweating, and colorful glare-reducing, polarized lenses with UV400 protection—all at just $25. You can also choose between sizes (for petite, medium, and large faces) and each pair of sunglasses comes with a one-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $25

MYNT3D Super 3D Pen Amazon View On Amazon If you’re wondering what to get the teen in your life that loves tech, engineering, and art, the MYNT3D Super 3D Pen is the ultimate gift. This pen combines the technology of a 3D printer with the simplicity of a pen to create works of art that come to life. The pen is easy to use and comes ready for users to start drawing. Price at time of publish: from $40

The Complete Persepolis: Volumes 1 and 2 Amazon View On Amazon Whether you know a teen who’s a voracious reader, or you want to get a teen in your life to read a little more, books can be thoughtful and memorable gifts that can even last a lifetime. The Complete Persepolis: Volumes 1 and 2 tell the story of Marjane Satrapi growing up as a girl in Iran during the revolution. This coming-of-age story will resonate with several teens, and the raw humor and engaging comics will enthrall them. Once they’ve devoured both books, you can surprise them with the film version to keep enjoying Satrapi’s story. Price at time of publish: $16

Emily Lex Watercolor Pad Kit Anthropologie View On Anthropologie View On Emilylex.com Encouraging creativity and self-expression through art can be beneficial to a teen’s development, which is why we love this Watercolor Pad Kit by Emily Lux. Whether they just started dabbling in art or they want to try a new medium, teens will love this book that includes 10 sketch references and instructions on one page and a blank one right next to it for painting. It also comes with a tin of eight watercolor paints and a brush. Teens will love exploring their artistic talent with this workbook, which comes in a flower version and an animal version. Price at time of publish: $20

Smoko Toasty Heatable Plushie Urban Outfitters View On Smokonow.com View On Urban Outfitters The Smoko Toasty Heatable Plushie combines the cuteness of a stuffed animal with the functionality of a hot water bottle for maximum coziness. It has a removable pouch filled with flaxseeds and lavender that can be microwaved and placed back in the plushie. It’s also available in three adorable designs: a toast, a crab, and a taco. Price at time of publish: $36

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Searching for a gift a teen will love can feel like a challenge, but with this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, your shopping experience will be a total breeze. With 14 hours of battery life and 360-degree sound, this little speaker packs a big punch. Best of all, it’s portable (so it’ll fit in just about any backpack or tote bag), waterproof, and even floatable so teens can toss it in the people without adults having to worry. We especially love the compact, round design and its striking colorway with the contrast volume buttons. Price at time of publish: $100

Colourpop Wherever I Go, He Goes Eyeshadow Palette Set Colourpop View On Colourpop.com If you know a teen who loves experimenting with makeup (and is also a Star Wars fan!), they’ll love the Wherever I Go, He Goes Eyeshadow Palette Set by Colourpop. This collaboration palette with The Mandalorian includes two palettes, one with saturated neutrals and rich, earth-toned shades, and shimmering metallic finishes; and the other with a mix of sages, olives, golds, and neutral tones. Combined, they create an earthy yet celestial vibe that’ll make your favorite teen feel and look like the coolest in the galaxy. Price at time of publish: $32

Caitlyn Minimalist Tiny Zodiac Earrings View On Etsy Sometimes jewelry as a gift may feel too personal, but these Zodiac stud earrings by Caitlyn Minimalist are a thoughtful yet dainty touch that will fit nearly any teen’s style. Each pair is the sign of the Zodiac and can be made in gold, rose gold, and silver with a pushback closure. They’re also made to order and packaged elegantly in a gift box so they’re ready to be gifted to your favorite teen, whether it’s for their birthday, graduation, or as a stocking stuffer. Price at time of publish: $24

Toennesen Switch Carrying Case Amazon View On Amazon If you know a teen who can’t go anywhere without their Nintendo Switch, they’ll love getting the Toennesen Switch Carrying Case as a gift. This convenient case is not only big enough to carry the Switch and its controllers, but it can also hold the dock, a pro controller, chargers, and cables, and even has slots for game cards. The hard case shell is also waterproof, shockproof, and resistant to scratches. It also has a sturdy handle and shoulder strap for easy transport. Wherever your teen carries this around, their valuable game console will stay protected in style. Price at time of publish: $29

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer 4.2 View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Much like skincare, haircare has a special place in a teen’s life. For teens who are invested in trying new hairstyles, the Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush will be greatly appreciated. This brush promises to deliver volume and lustrous shine all in one step with its oval design and rounded edges. It also has three heat and speed settings, tufted bristles for detangling, and unlike traditional hair dryers, this brush can be placed closer to the scalp for lift without any discomfort. Whatever teen you decide to gift this to, they’ll be happy to quickly get fresh waves and blowouts before school or before hanging out with friends. Price at time of publish: $49

Happrun Portable Projector Amazon View On Amazon A teenager’s room is their ultimate safe haven, which is why we think the Happrun Portable Projector is one of the best gifts for teens. This full HD mini projector is a perfect addition to a teen’s room by giving them the ability to watch movies and play games using just their phones. It’s also portable and lightweight enough to carry in a backpack or bag and can be used without Wi-Fi so it’s perfect for an outdoor movie night, too. Wherever the teen decides to take this small yet mighty projector, they’ll be more than happy they got it as a gift from you. Price at time of publish: $80

CASOFU Tortilla Throw Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart With cooler weather approaching, a throw blanket will be a much-appreciated gift for many teens. The Casofu Tortilla Throw Blanket, however, is the ultimate throw blanket and the perfect gift for teens with a funny bone. This blanket is in the shape of a tortilla, so teens will have fun wrapping themselves into human-sized burritos. It’s made of a soft, dual-sided fleece and it’s machine washable, which is great news for parents. If tortillas aren’t your teen’s favorite food, this blanket is also available in waffle and pizza shapes. Price at time of publish: $20

Chillhouse Chill Tips 4.8 View On Amazon View On Chillhouse.com View On Revolve Expensive manicures may not be the most reasonable (or affordable) investment as a gift for a teenager, but the Chillhouse Chill Tips are a great compromise, especially for long weekends and holiday breaks. These press-on nails can last up to three weeks with proper care and maintenance, and each pack comes with 24 nails to find the perfect fit. The included tools (a dual-sided buffer and file, cuticle stick, and gentle nail glue) allow for a customizable length so that your teen can get a nail salon-style quality without nail salon-style prices. There are also dozens of colors, patterns, and art styles to choose from so your teen can feel like themselves. Price at time of publish: $16

Becco Sleepover Bag View On Beccobags.com Sleepovers are an integral part of being a teenager, especially for those just entering adolescence. The Becco Sleepover Bag allows teens to showcase their personality with interchangeable patches while also keeping their belongings neatly organized and in one place. We like that it has a reinforced waterproof base (in case of any spills), a removable shoulder strap, an interior mesh pocket and zip pocket, and two exterior side pockets so your teen will have access to everything they need while they’re away. Pair this bag with their favorite patches for an even more personalized gift. Price at time of publish: $68

U Brands Locker Accessories Kit View On Amazon Lockers can be a gateway into a teen’s personality and interests. Teenagers love decorating the inside of their lockers with photos, magnets, clippings, and anything else that can express who they are. The U Brands Locker Accessories Kit makes the decorating process that much easier and more organized. This kit includes a whiteboard, dry-erase marker, plastic mirror, magnetic storage cup, and two magnets so teens can neatly display and store small items on their locker door. If you’re looking for a little something to gift your teen for the first day of high school, this kit is a great option. Price at time of publish: $14

Tonymoly I'm Real Sheet Mask Collection View On Amazon View On Revolve Face masks are an easy, quick, and fun way for teens to get into skincare. The Tonymoly I’m Real Sheet Masks come in a pack of five and are especially useful for teens who want to relax after a long school day. Choose from 10 masks, each with its own function, design, and Korean skincare ingredients. Each mask is hydrating and nourishing for the skin and feels way more luxurious than its price tag, making it one of the best gifts for teens. Price at time of publish: $24

Tenmiro 100 foot LED lights with Remote and App Control View On Amazon View On Walmart LED lights are an excellent way for teens to create a fun and personal ambiance around their desks, vanity, and even under their beds. The Tenmiro LED Strip Lights make it easy for any teen to decorate the room with up to 130 feet of lights and app controls (although it also comes with a remote control). We love that the lights can be synched up to music and they have a timer and dimmer to create the perfect mood. Adults might love this gift for teens so much that they’ll get a set for their own room or living room. Price at time of publish: from $16

Kitsch Heatless Satin Hair Curler Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Mykitsch.com View On Ulta Curling irons and wands, while effective, can be dangerous for teens just beginning to learn how to use heat tools. To avoid burns and damaged hair, we recommend the Kitsch Heatless Satin Hair Curler Set. With just a satin curling rod and satin scrunchies, teens can roll up their hair and leave it in as they sleep (or for just a few minutes if they’re in a hurry) without worrying about frizz, breakage, and that dreaded heat damage. Teens will love that this set gives them perfect curls overnight, and parents will love the time saved getting ready in the bathroom before school. Price at time of publish: $18

Eugenia Kids Days of the Week Hair Clips Eugenia Kids View On Eugeniakids.com View On Shopmilkteeth.com Teens love expressing their individuality and personalizing their looks day-to-day, especially if they have to wear a uniform to school. These Eugenia Kids Days of the Week Hair Clips are perfect for teens looking to wear something new every day of the week. Each barrette-style hair clip names a different day of the week in a different color. The top is made of a durable cellulose acetate while the clip is a metal alligator that works both for thick and fine hair. Your favorite teen will love standing out with these unique and stylish hair clips. Price at time of publish: $35

Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership Amazon View On Amazon View On Target If the teen in your life already has a Nintendo Switch and carrying case, but you still want a gift they can use when gaming, a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership is the way to go. For just $20, teens can access Nintendo’s library and unlock features and services like participating in multi-player games that are exclusively online. With this membership, teens can also save their progress to the cloud as opposed to locally and receive other useful perks and benefits. Price at time of publish: $20

Cast of Stones Confidence & Success Stone Set View On Castofstones.com View On Giftmechic.com Cash is certainly a popular and useful gift for teens, but lacks a personal and thoughtful touch. If you’re looking to pair a small gift with a few bills for a teen’s birthday or graduation, we recommend the Cast of Stones Confidence & Success Stone Set. This set includes three stones: green aventurine for opportunity, luck, and motivation; sodalite for confidence, communication, and self-acceptance; and citrine for success, abundance, and good fortune. With these stones, your favorite teen can create a small ritual for themselves as they step into a new chapter in their life. Price at time of publish: $22

Death for Dinner Cookbook: 60 Gorey-Good, Plant-Based Drinks, Meals, and Munchies Inspired by Your Favorite Horror Films View On Amazon View On Uncommon Goods Do you know a teen who loves to cook or loves horror movies? The Death for Dinner Cookbook hauntingly combines the best of both worlds with a plant-based touch. Teens can learn to make dozens of killer recipes, like Children of the Hominy, a pozole inspired by Children of the Corn, and Blood Orange Cheesecake Trifle, inspired by the popular show Dexter. Teens can put their creativity and talent to the test, but will also love you for this bloody delicious gift. Price at time of publish: $25

Urban Outfitters UO Heartbeat Makeup Vanity Mirror Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters A mirror is an essential part of any vanity, but the Urban Outfitters Heartbeat Makeup Vanity Mirror is functional and charming. We think it’s one of the best gifts for teens for its lovely heart-shaped mirror built with LED lights and the attached catch-all tray that’s great for keeping small trinkets like jewelry and hair clips. Teens will love this mirror to keep on their vanity, desk, dresser drawer, or even nightstand to use during their skincare or makeup routine. Price at time of publish: $20