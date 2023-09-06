We rounded up the best gifts for parents, keeping in mind a variety of budgets, interests, and styles, so you can show your parents just how much you appreciate them with a thoughtful present.

Parents do so much for their kids, and although there’s no expectation of repayment that comes with their unconditional love, it’s still nice to show that you’re grateful for them once in a while. Gifts can be a great way to show that appreciation.

Cuisinart Electric Wine Opener 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Spruce up your parents’ wine setup with this stainless steel electric wine opener. While it does require some charging, it can open up to 50 bottles effortlessly with a single charge. And since it's lightweight, it can be easily carried from room to room during a party or can be put in a tote or other large-size bag if they're heading out to another soiree. Price at time of publish: $30

Merisky Rechargeable Book Light Amazon View On Amazon Readers will enjoy this rechargeable book light. Designed for those with sensitive eyes, it has nine brightness levels and three light colors that can be switched between for the most comfortable reading experience. The light clips to the cover of their current read, and its gooseneck can be moved 360-degrees to wherever it's needed to view the text. When it’s done being used, it can be folded up and put away or put into a bag until it is needed next. Price at time of publish: $15

Asmodee Wavelength Board Game Target View On Target View On Walmart The best gift for a parent who loves a family game night is this creative thinking party game. To win, players will need to figure out each other’s opinions and decide where a topic lands on a spectrum (for example, from hot to cold, where is coffee?). Although it may take a couple of minutes to understand how to play as it did when I first read the instructions, it’s worth the patience. It's an engaging game that allows players to tap into their imagination to read each other's minds. Since the board game can be played with up to 20 players, it’s a solid option for larger game nights where the whole family is invited. Price at time of publish: $32

Watex Mobile Green Wall Single Frame Amazon View On Amazon View On Watexgreenliving.com Whether your parents are looking for a way to bring more plants to their home while taking up less space or need a contraption that can help them move their preexisting plants, this mobile green wall can help. The wheeled green wall contains enough room to for nine smaller pots for herbs and flowers and two bigger pots to fit fruits and vegetables. Watering will also be easier to handle as the wall is equipped with a pre-assembled drip irrigation kit. Price at time of publish: $99

Trtl Travel Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Trtltravel.com Your travel-loving parents can say goodbye to their U-shaped travel pillows after you give them this travel pillow that offers complete support to the head and neck. Since it has a scarf-like design, it barely resembles a pillow and can easily fit in their luggage or backpack when not in use. And, it’s machine washable so it can be washed between flights or road trips. The pillow is available in four different colors to match a variety of travel aesthetics. Price at time of publish: $60

Zadro Large Hot Towel Warmer Bucket Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair There aren’t many things that feel better than stepping out of the shower to the feeling of a warm towel wrapped around your body. This towel warmer will make your parents’ bathroom feel like a spa with its multiple heat settings and charming bucket design. With enough room for two 40 x 70-inch towels, the towel warmer can also heat up a robe, pajamas, socks, or blankets. The machine has an automatic shut off, so if it happens to be accidentally left on, your parents won’t need to worry. Price at time of publish: $143

Adidas Z.N.E 01 ANC True Wireless Earbuds Amazon View On Amazon View On Adidasheadphones.com These headphones will provide your parents with over four hours of listening experience per charge without the hassle of any wires. Depending on whether they need to be in the zone for a productive day at the office or want to be more alert when outside running errands, they can toggle between the earbuds’ “Active Noise Canceling” and “Awareness” modes. They’re also water-resistant so you don’t have to worry about your parents accidentally breaking them if they run into rain. Price at time of publish: $150

Marlow The Pillow 4.2 Marlow View On Amazon View On Brooklinen View On Marlowpillow.com Do your side-sleeping parents constantly complain about their pillows? If so, they’ll appreciate this pillow that we found best for side-sleepers in our testing lab. It offers zippers on both sides of the pillow to adjust the firmness and provide adequate support to the head and neck areas while sleeping—your parents will say goodbye to discomfort and hello to a good night’s sleep. Price at time of publish: $65

Bond Touch Long Distance Touch Bracelets Amazon View On Amazon If your parents live far away, these Bond Touch bracelets can help you both feel closer. All one has to do is touch the top of the band to let the other people know they’re on their mind. While this set includes two bracelets, you can also choose to purchase and ship each separately so you don't have to wait until the next time you're together to give them your present. Price at time of publish: $118

Meyer Accent Series The Essential Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Meyer.com If your parents enjoy cooking, it’s hard to go wrong buying them a new pot and pan set. This six-piece set made from hard-anodized aluminum and stainless steel contains a small and large lid, a nonstick saucepan, a stockpot, a nonstick chef’s pan, a large nonstick skillet, and pan protectors. The set will elevate the look of any kitchen setup thanks to its minimalist appearance—each piece is matte black with gold accents. And, all of the pieces are oven-safe up to 445 °F and dishwasher-safe for a convenient cooking experience. Price at time of publish: $200

Big Blanket Premier Plush Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bigblanket.com The best gifts for parents are the ones that will keep them warm, and this big blanket will do that. This 100-square-foot micro plush blanket is great for those chilly nights spent reading a good book or watching a movie—and it's large enough to share with a few loved ones. Despite the large size of this blanket, it’s breathable and wrinkle-resistant so it will have a clean look, regardless of where it is used. Price at time of publish: $279

Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Generation 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Treat your parents to a massage without having to leave the house. With this mini electric massage gun, they will be able to experience a deep tissue massage from a device that fits in the palm of their hands. They can refer to the Therabody App to stay educated on how to properly use the device and treat themselves and any potential ailments or areas of tension. Price at time of publish: $178

LectroFan Micro2 Non-Looping Sound Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart For parents who are always on the go, this mini sound machine and portable Bluetooth speaker will change the way they travel. It even contains a built-in microphone they can use when making hands-free calls. In addition to being able to stream audio via Bluetooth, your parents can select from a variety of white, pink, and brown noises, as well as ocean sounds to help them sleep. We love that the speaker can be rotated to best direct the sound to where it's most needed. Price at time of publish: $35

Arzopa Portable Monitor Amazon View On Amazon Working from home or on the go will be much easier for your parents with this portable monitor. Weighing less than 2 pounds, the monitor can easily fit in a large backpack or duffel bag. In addition to protecting the device from scratches, the magnetic case doubles as a stand to prop the display during use. Whether your parents prefer to work from a tablet or laptop, this monitor is able to connect thanks to its USB-C and HDMI inputs. Price at time of publish: $170

Bruvi The Bruvi Bundle Amazon View On Amazon View On Bruvi.com Make coffee time easier for your parents with this single-serve coffee system. This system includes a brewer, 20 single-serve B-Pods (that can be re-ordered), a water filter, and a reusable Japanese knot bag. Your parents will feel less guilty about tossing out their used pods, too, as they’re able to decompose in just a few years. Price at time of publish: $349

Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Kneeling Pad Amazon View On Amazon Whether your parent loves to garden or work in the garage, a kneeling pad is a great gift for protecting their knees. This pick from Gorilla Grip is made of high-density foam and provides 1.5 inches of padding between knees and the ground. It includes a built-in handle for easy carrying, and you can choose between 10 colors. Price at time of publish: $20

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 2.0 Luggage with Spinner Wheels Amazon View On Amazon View On Delsey.com View On Macy's If you’re looking to splurge, a quality piece of luggage is one of the best gifts for parents. A carry-on bag is a great pick to fit all of their necessities so they don’t have to deal with the hassle of baggage claim or potentially lose their suitcase in transport. This 19-inch carry-on luggage is lightweight thanks to its polycarbonate shell and contains double (and quiet) spinner wheels to make rolling pleasant. The bag also has a TSA-approved combination lock for extra peace of mind. It’s one of my go-to travel bags for its ease of use and contemporary aesthetic, and it comes in four different colors to match your parents' style. Price at time of publish: $186

Aura Carver Digital Picture Frame 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart This smart digital frame is the perfect gift for parents who enjoy looking back on their memories and want to do so without lugging around heavy photo albums. With this 10.1-inch HD frame, your parents can view photos sent to the frame via the Aura app. Anyone who’s granted permission can add photos to the frame, so you can send them pictures no matter where you are. And, since there’s no limit on how many photos can be added to the frame, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Price at time of publish: $149

Lockly Vision Elite Video Smart Lock Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Lockly.com Give your parents the gift of safety with the Lockly Vision Elite. With this device, your parents will be able to see who is at their front door in real-time and even have conversations with their guests. This smart lock takes safety to the next level with its digital keypad and fingerprint sensor to ensure that only the people who know the code or have the permitted fingerprints have access to their home. There’s also an app that can be used in conjunction with the lock for a more seamless experience. Price at time of publish: $500

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart If your parents love music, they’re sure to appreciate a speaker upgrade. I’ve been using this speaker from Bose for a while and love how easy it is to operate for someone who isn’t the most technologically-savvy. I’ve also found its sound quality to be unmatched when compared to other Bluetooth speakers I’ve used in the past. Since it’s waterproof, your parents won’t have to worry about accidentally knocking it into the pool or leaving it outside during a rainstorm at an outdoor family barbecues. Its size is just right for fitting inside a beach bag or in a car’s glove compartment. Price at time of publish: $95

iTouch Air 3 Smartwatch Fitness Tracker Amazon View On Amazon Keep your parents healthy with this smartwatch and fitness tracker from iTouch. It’s able to monitor a wearer’s heart rate, sleep, and breathing and connects to an app on their smartphone for easy access to their data. In addition to accessing health information on the watch, wearers can see notifications from their social media accounts in real-time. It can last up to seven days on a single charge, so your parents don’t have to worry about charging it every single night. The smartwatch is available in 15 different colors and is sophisticated enough to be worn with business casual attire. Price at time of publish: $50

Anyday The Medium Deep Dish Amazon View On Amazon View On Cookanyday.com Help your parents prevent food waste by gifting them a high-quality food storage dish. This pick from Anyday is doubles as a steaming dish and is microwave-safe, so leftovers can be simply put into the microwave to reheat. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe, so it doesn’t need to be manually washed. Price at time of publish: $45

Omigo Element+ Bidet Attachment 5 Omigo View On Amazon View On Myomigo.com Spruce up your parents' bathroom with this electronic bidet toilet seat attachment. In addition to multiple wash settings, this easy-to-use bidet attachment self-cleans its nozzle before and after each use. The small device is sleek enough to blend into the toilet's design so it won't busy your parent's bathroom. We tested the device ourselves and found it easy to install in just 10 minutes. Price at time of publish: $25

Mobvoi Home Treadmill Amazon View On Amazon This foldable treadmill is the best gift for parents who love to keep active. With a maximum speed of 8.7 miles per hour and a maximum incline of 15%, this machine will keep users moving when they want to be and can be easily folded up and stored away when it is not needed. Users can also monitor their workouts using the LED monitor. Although it’s a more costly piece of equipment, we think parents will appreciate a way to get active at home. Price at time of publish: $500

MagicPro Portable Garment Steamer 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Help your parents keep their clothes wrinkle-free with MagicPro's Portable Garment Steamer. We tested this clothes steamer and appreciated its ability to remove wrinkles quickly and efficiently. The steam is trigger-activated, which helps conserve water for extended steaming sessions. Plus, your parents will have extra peace of mind with an automatic shut-off feature to prevent overheating. Price at time of publish: $30

Luxja Crochet Tote Bag Amazon View On Amazon Nothing will make an arts and crafts-loving parent smile more than this yarn storage bag. The bag is extremely durable since it’s made from heavy-duty nylon that will protect the contents placed in the bag. Its handles make it easy to carry and it is equipped with various zippered pockets for storing different-sized pieces and balls of yarn. You can select from three colors to match your parent’s preference best. Price at time of publish: $22

Tocca Montauk Candela Amazon View On Amazon No matter how many candles your parents have, it’s difficult to go wrong gifting them another one. This 10-ounce, hand-poured candle will provide your parents with a scent reminiscent of the beach with notes of fresh salt air and cucumber. With up to 60 hours of burn time, the candle makes a great addition to any gift bag or as a gift on its own. Price at time of publish: $46

Adonit Star Fountain Pen Stylus Amazon View On Amazon If your parents own a tablet, they’ll be thankful for a stylus that makes it easier to navigate their device without having to use fingers to tap. The best part about this stylus is that it doesn’t need to be connected to Bluetooth to work. It can last up to 11 hours on a single charge for extended hours of use. For a tablet stylus, it has a sophisticated fountain pen appearance thanks to its metallic body. Price at time of publish: $50

Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dillards.com View On Sur La Table If your parents spend a lot of time in the kitchen, we think they’ll like this electric pressure cooker. This 10-in-1 gadget can pressure cook, slow cook, and sauté, helping parents cook more quickly and efficiently so that they can spend more time with their loved ones and less time in the kitchen. We tried 13 different models of Instant Pots in our testing lab and found this model the best for beginners thanks to its progress indicator and intuitive dial. This appliance has a free app that showcases more than 2,000 recipes that can be made with the device, so your parents will have ideas for meals for years to come. Price at time of publish: $140

Levoit Core 300S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Levoit.com Help purify the air your parents breathe by giving them an air purifier. With smart controls that can be enacted via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, this air purifier will let them adjust the air quality of their space in a matter of seconds. We tested this air purifier ourselves, and we were impressed with how quiet the device operates and how simple it was to use. At 6 pounds, it's also the perfect size to take on a road trip or to a hotel when traveling. Price at time of publish: $150

Herschel Hank Wallet Amazon View On Amazon View On Herschel.com View On Lyst.com If your parents are always complaining about how bulky their current wallet is, this faux leather wallet from Herschel can help. It’s a simple wallet with multiple card slots and an RFID-blocking layer to help keep one’s private information confidential. Plus, with 3.5 x 4.4 x 0.5-inch dimensions, this wallet can easily fit in a pocket or in one’s bag without taking up too much space. Price at time of publish: $34

Maui Jim Pehu Sunglasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Framesdirect.com These sunglasses are a practical gift for parents who love being outdoors or who just need a new pair of shades. One of my favorite features of Maui Jim sunglasses is that they keep colors vivid because of their PolarizedPlus2 technology. And, these sunglasses are lightweight and protect one’s nose from those uncomfortable dig marks that often occur when wearing heavier sunglasses. Since they have a classic shape, they match well with most outfits, so your parents can make them a staple piece in their attire while protecting their eyes. Price at time of publish: $199

Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Gozney.com Pizza-loving parents will appreciate this portable outdoor gas-powered pizza maker. Since this gadget is able to reach up to 950°F, it can quickly cook pizza in less than a minute. When we tested the oven ourselves, we found it created a pizza with a perfectly crispy crust and gooey cheese. Its minimalist design with retractable legs makes it suitable for outdoor use, and we found it easy to set up. It even comes with a pizza peel so parents can keep their arms protected from the extreme heat when removing their creation from the oven. Price at time of publish: $499

Muse Garden Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon This hummingbird feeder from Muse Garden is the perfect gift for parents who like to sit back and watch the birds with their morning coffee. The glass feeder can hold up to 32 ounces of hummingbird food and includes four feeding ports for multiple access points. The feeder comes with two hook options, rope, and a brush for easy cleaning. Plus, you can choose from 11 gorgeous colors to suit your parents’ landscaping best. Price at time of publish: $29

Samsung The Freestyle Projector Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Whether your parents are looking to create a home theater or want a way to watch movies outdoors, this portable smart projector is a great gift option. Since the projector is angled at 180 degrees, it’s easy to move around with a simple hand motion. Thanks to the gadget’s auto-focus feature, users can spend more time watching the content they’re projecting and less time trying to focus the image. When it comes to sound, the projector is equipped with a 360-degree speaker for projecting sound all around the area so everyone can hear it. Price at time of publish: $598

Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum Amazon View On Amazon View On Yeedi.com This 2-in-1 self-emptying vacuum is a handy gadget thanks to its ability to clean up both dry and wet messes. When we tested the model, we appreciated its ability to navigate different types of flooring. Depending on where the machine is placed, it cleans differently. For example, if set on a hard floor, it mops and vacuums whereas when placed on a carpet, it simply vacuums. Your parents can set the gadget to schedule cleanings each week and use the app to navigate through the various settings, including mapping technology to learn the layout of their home. Price at time of publish: $560

Muleug Wireless Charging Stand Amazon View On Amazon Make charging a breeze for your parents with this wireless charging stand. With enough room to simultaneously charge up to three devices (iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, for instance), this stand will let your parents bid those sometimes long and bothersome wires farewell. Despite the fact that it can charge three products at once, the gadget itself has a small footprint and won’t take up much table space. Price at time of publish: $20

Ember Mug 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Maximize the amount of time your parents' beverages stay warm with this temperature-control mug. When a drink is placed in the mug, its temperature (up to 145°F) can be maintained for up to 1.5 hours. All they have to do is simply set the temperature using their smartphone and watch the LED light at the base of the cup to know when it's ready to drink. Price at time of publish: $130

Better Homes & Gardens Ultra Soft Polyester Bath Rug Walmart View On Walmart If you’re looking for a wallet-friendly gift to give to your parents that looks sophisticated, opt for a bath rug. This polyester bath rug will elevate their bathroom’s aesthetic while keeping them safe after a bath or shower thanks to its skid-resistant backing. It’s available in six colors and four sizes and can be machine washed as needed. Price at time of publish: $17

Furbo 360° Dog Camera 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Furbo.com If your parents have a dog, we think they’ll love this dog camera that will allow them to see their fur baby—and give them treats—when they’re not home. The camera connects to a smartphone and offers a 360-degree rotating view so they can see their pet wherever they are. The camera is also equipped with a microphone so one can talk to their dog if they’re feeling anxious and begin to cry or howl. Price at time of publish: $210

Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware When it comes to portable coolers, the Hopper Flip 12 from YETI is a solid choice for a gift for parents as it maintains coolness as a result of its closed-cell rubber foam. With enough room to fit 24 cans, it’s the perfect size for family barbecues or beach days. In addition to its spacious size, the cooler is leakproof and made to withstand UV rays and punctures. The cooler is available in 15 colors so you’re sure to find one your parents like. Price at time of publish: $250

Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart This natural mulberry silk eye mask is designed to provide a 100% black-out for a great night’s sleep. The eye mask will have your parents sleeping better thanks to its comfortable fit around the head, eyes, and nose resulting from its adjustable head strap and canthus design. There are multiple styles to choose from so you’ll be able to select which one best suits your parents’ style. Price at time of publish: $15

Ruggable Mickey Damask Stone Rug Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Disney-loving parents will be smiling from ear to ear when you give them a rug with a subtle Mickey Mouse design. The can be customized by size, rug type, and four different colors. It also comes with a rug pad to keep it secured and the cover can be washed in the washing machine once it needs cleaning. Price at time of publish: From $109

InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Innogear.com This little device will provide your parents with everything they need for an aromatherapy experience. Using only a few drops of essential oil, this diffuser can continuously circulate its aroma for three to four hours. It also is topped with a colored light that can toggle between multipel colors depending on the desired mood. Price at time of publish: $19

Fellow 12-Ounce Carter Move Travel Mug Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Fellowproducts.com Make the work commute easier for your parents with this travel mug. It’s the perfect size for fitting in a car cup holder, and it’s lid is leakproof with a slide lock so there won’t have to be any worries if speed bumps are encountered along the way. With the ability to keep drinks warm for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours, your parents can rest assured they’ll have a beverage to look forward to. Price at time of publish: $30

Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon If your parents love wine, they’ll love to receive this wine aerator. The small device inserts easily into the spout of their favorite wine bottle, then draws in oxygen to aerate the wine as it pours to provide a smoother, more flavorful taste. When the bottle is empty, all your parents need to do is pop the aerator off and run it under water to clean. Price at time of publish: $17

Revolution InstaGLO R270 Toaster Williams Sonoma View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Crate & Barrel With this high-speed touchscreen toaster, you can provide your parents with the tool they need for breakfast or snack time. With 16 modes that can be selected from, your parents will be able to toast essentially anything they want to from frozen pancakes to cinnamon swirl toast. The best part is that it can all be done with the click of a button—no finicky dials or levers. Price at time of publish: $413

UNP 10-Person Camping Tent Amazon View On Amazon One of the best gifts for parents who are avid campers is a tent. While regular campers may already have a tent, a second option for traveling with larger groups or upgrading their current setup makes for a great gift. This tent can comfortably fit up to 10 people with enough room to fit up to three queen-size air mattresses. It's also rain-proof thanks to its extended awning design and waterproof fabric. If they choose to connect to electricity during their camping time, they can easily do so via the tent's electrical access port. Price at time of publish: $170

Better Homes & Gardens Reading Refined Farmhouse TV Stand Walmart View On Walmart Make your parents’ television-watching experience a more pleasurable one with this farmhouse television stand. With enough room to hold 65-inch televisions, this piece can make a great addition to a living room or bedroom. It also includes storage space underneath that is perfect for fitting gaming consoles, movies, and other items that need some extra protection. Although this stand requires assembly, the required tools are included. Price at time of publish: $198