The following products were hand-curated by us to suit just about anyone in your office (or Zoom network!). Here are the best gifts for coworkers—all of which are under $50.

That said—it’s still not always easy to get the right gift for everyone on your list. This is especially the case if you’ve been working remotely and might not have gotten to know your colleagues as well as you might like.

Shopping for coworkers should be fun in theory; your work friends and bosses are a regular part of your life, and picking out whimsical and well-meaning gifts for them tends to have way less riding on it than, say, shopping for a new significant other or a picky parent.

Lafco Holiday Cinnamon Bark Lafco View On Lafco.com Your colleague might not be able to light candles in the office, but nothing says “holiday season” quite like a warm and cozy scent. Trimming the tree or popping a bottle of pre-holiday wine with a loved one goes very well with a Cinnamon Bark candle from Lafco. A candle is also a pretty fail-safe gift for coworkers, so it’ll work for everyone from your work bestie to the newer colleagues you’re just getting to know. Price at time of publish: $45

Souleil Vin de Bonte Rouge - 2020 View On Astorwines.com Wine can be a lovely gift for coworkers if you know their tastes. Souleil Vin de Bonté Rouge takes the joy of cracking open a good bottle of wine to the next level. The French winery was founded by two friends, and part of the proceeds from every bottle go toward various ocean-focused causes. It’s also vegan, organic, and sustainably made. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving. Price at time of publish: $18

LARQ Bottle Twist Top LARQ View On Livelarq.com Shopping for your colleague who never leaves their desk without an emotional support water bottle? The Larq Self-cleaning Water Bottle is a level up from your typical portable bottle. Not only does it look chic on the surface, it actually cleans and disinfects itself by way of a UV light built into the lid. Most of us don’t clean our water bottles enough, and this gift will ensure your work pal never has to deal with a stinky water bottle on Monday morning ever again. Price at time of publish: $35

Glossier Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve View On Glossier.com View On Sephora Sometimes you can’t beat a classic. Glossier Balm Dotcom is a dual-purpose skin salve and lip balm in flavors reminiscent of our favorite childhood balms like Birthday and Mango. The formula is all grown up, with synthetic beeswax and castor seed oil to keep skin and lips moisturized in the driest offices. The cheerful colorways also brighten up a desk—which is a major bonus during the long, dreary winter months. Price at time of publish: $14

AIMEIS White Flower Vase Set View On Amazon Looking for the perfect gift for coworkers whose desks look like living Pinterest boards? The Aimeis Modern Ceramic Vase is crafted from an elegant white ceramic and looks just as good empty as it does with a handful of flowers. Bonus points if you pick up a small bouquet to add to the vase upon gifting. Price at time of publish: $33

Apple MagSafe Charger 4.2 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy If your colleague is always trying to hunt down a phone charger to borrow, set them up with an Apple MagSafe Charger. This fast-charging device works perfectly on a desk thanks to the lay-flat design. It’s also compatible with both iPhones and AirPods, so they’ll never be lacking in Apple juice while in the office again—and you won’t have to worry about your own charging cables going missing any longer. It’s a win-win! Price at time of publish: $33

Malta: Mediterranean Recipes From The Islands Amazon View On Amazon Malta: Mediterranean Recipes From The Islands is a stunning, aesthetic-forward cookbook by chef and best-selling author Simon Bajada. The comprehensive cookbook showcases the blend of flavors that make up Maltese cuisine, by way of over 70 comprehensive recipes and gorgeous complimentary photography. It’s a great gift for coworkers who are passionate home cooks. Price at time of publish: $37

CloudBliss Foot Rest for Under Desk View On Amazon Posting up at a desk all day can be hard on the body—which is why the CloudBliss Foot Rest for Under Desk makes an excellent gift for coworkers. The ergonomic footrest is designed to help provide support and relax the ankles while also promoting better overall posture and blood circulation. This will cut down on the strain of sitting for long periods of time and keep them much more comfortable during office hours. Price at time of publish: $13

Post-it Cat Design Pop-up Note Dispenser View On Amazon This cheeky pop-up note dispenser was made for the cat lover in your office. Not only is it super adorable, but it makes a great gift for coworkers who are always looking for the best ways to organize and optimize their workspace. It’s designed to hold a stack of 3 x 3-inch sticky notes (specifically the accordion-style). Price at time of publish: $11

Planrage Motivational & Inspirational Daily Calendar View On Amazon If your colleague is the type to recite inspirational quotes to boost team morale, we highly recommend this Motivational & Inspirational Daily Calendar. It’s packed with enough positivity to last a year, while the beautiful watercolor design will add some cheer to their cubicle. Price at time of publish: $15

WNING Pen Holder for Desk View On Amazon We love Lazy Susans for organizing in the kitchen, and this rotating pen holder translates the concept to the work space. The midcentury-inspired desk organizer rotates 360-degrees rotation so they can store pens, highlighters, and other small office accessories in one spot. Price at time of publish: $13

ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon A desktop vacuum cleaner like this one from Odistar will be a game-changer gift for coworkers who snack at their desks. The teeny vacuum is perfect for cleaning up crumbs. The suction is also powerful enough to clean the keyboard, should food residue or dirt build up there as well. The fact that it’s battery-powered means they won’t have to fool around with finding a free USB port or wall outlet. Price at time of publish: $12

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 5 View On Amazon View On Loccitane.com View On Sephora Ah, luxury hand cream—the true MVP of any desk. L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream is a nice option for the workplace; it’s very lightly scented (no overpowering fragrance to annoy nearby desk mates) but extremely rich and moisturizing. This means they’ll only have to apply every now and then in order to ensure their hands and cuticles stay properly hydrated. Price at time of publish: $30

forestfish Fleece Wearable Blanket View On Amazon Spending eight hours a day in an air-conditioned office can be brutal for those who already run cold. The Forestfish Fleece Wearable Blanket makes cozying up totally acceptable in a professional environment. The fleece material functions similar to a regular blanket, but can also be folded into a poncho-style sweater so they won’t actually look like they’re wearing a blanket around the office. Price at time of publish: $18

Barefoot Dreams The Cozychic Heathered Women's Socks View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com Barefoot Dreams is the brand behind the social media famous throw blanket. While its raved-about blankets come with a price tag higher than you might want to spend on gifts for coworkers, these Barefoot Dreams socks offer a similar level of coziness for much less. The socks have the brand’s signature cloud-like texture and are available in a whole spectrum of colors to choose from. Price at time of publish: $18

MoCuishle Neck Shoulder Back Massager with Heat View On Amazon Honestly, if we had to pick one item on the list to receive from our office bestie, it might be the MoCuishle Neck Shoulder Back Massager. The device emits a comfortable heat to loosen up the often tense neck muscles, while the massage functionality helps to foster further relaxation and greater relief. The ergonomic design gets deep into the muscles but can be adjusted for those who prefer a gentler touch as well. Price at time of publish: $50

Only Good Vibes Success and Inspiration Jar View On Amazon Looking for the ideal gift for your ultra-positive, manifestation-minded coworker? The Success and Inspiration Jar is packed with inspirational quotes that’ll help them get through the day. Once they finish going through the quotations, they can either reuse them or repurpose the cute jar for office supplies or snacks. Price at time of publish: $20

Intelligent Change Inc. The Five Minute Journal View On Amazon View On Target View On Urban Outfitters The Five Minute Journal is really a gift that keeps on giving. The pretty, cloth-bound journal guides users through prompts aimed toward encouraging gratitude. Once finished, it makes a lovely keepsake. Price at time of publish: $22

The Alchemist, 25th Anniversary: A Fable About Following Your Dream View On Amazon View On Abebooks.com The Alchemist is one of those books that you can read time and time again—and it makes a great gift for a coworker who is either getting into reading or already has an appreciation for literature. At just over 200 pages, they can read it in an afternoon or two. Price at time of publish: $11

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 40 oz. Tumbler View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On L.L.Bean The Quencher by Stanley is viral for a reason—it’s a huge, 40 ounce tumbler available in a variety of colors to best suit your coworker’s unique style. We also like that it can be used for any beverages, from water to coffee; it’ll keep drinks cold for up to two days and hot for up to seven hours. Price at time of publish: $45

Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé All Day Eye Gels View On Nordstrom View On Harveynichols.com View On Macy's The Patchology 5-Pack Serve Chilled Rosé All Day Eye Gels are going to be just what the doctor ordered at the end of a long day in front of the computer screen. The ultra-hydrating eye gels offer a serious boost of moisture thanks to the hyaluronic acid in the formula and the powder pink color makes them a whole lot cuter than the typical eye gels. Price at time of publish: $15

Pure Silk 4-Pack Skinny Scrunchies: Back to Basics Collection View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Dermstore There's nothing more frustrating than realizing you’re out of hair elastics when you really need one, especially when you’re in deep focus mode. The Slip Pure Silk 4-Pack Skinny Scrunchies will always make a good gift for coworkers with long hair. The silk material, which cuts down on damage, makes these significantly more luxurious than your average hair elastics. Price at time of publish: $29

Cross Bailey Light Polished Resin Refillable Ballpoint Pen View On Amazon View On Walmart You really can’t go wrong with a fancy ballpoint pen. The Bailey Light comes from the reputable pen brand Cross. It’s refillable, so all they need to do when the ink starts to run low is pop in a new cartridge. Price at time of publish: $18

Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer View On Amazon Consider getting your caffeine-loving colleague a mug warmer. It plugs into a wall outlet and offers a warm spot for them to rest their coffee or tea, keeping it hot even if they get so focused they forget about it. The heating plate automatically shuts off once the beverage reaches 97℉ (36℃), keeping the beverage at the perfect drinking temperature all day. Price at time of publish: $20

MindPanda Empowering Gel Stress Ball Bundle View On Amazon It doesn’t matter if you love your job or not so much, work can get stressful sometimes. MindPanda Hand Therapy Stress Balls are much cuter than your average stress ball, featuring vibrant or pastel hues and positive messages. We also love that these stress balls are infused with essential oils which will provide a gentle aromatherapy in tandem with stress-busting. Price at time of publish: $22

Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee K-Cups View On Amazon Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee has become well-known for its immune-supporting blend of mushrooms that also provide energy and mental clarity (while tasting surprisingly good). It’s similar to the boost of energy you’d get from a cup of coffee, but without the post-caffeine crash. The new K-cup design means your wellness-focused coworker will be able to brew their cup of joe right from the communal single-serve coffee machine. Price at time of publish: $27

TOPDesign Personalized Initial Canvas Beach Bag View On Amazon Personalized monogrammed gifts are a great way to show you really care—and this tote bag is a great example. The structured canvas tote bag is super versatile and can easily be used to tote a laptop to and from the office or function as a carry-on personal item or beach bag. The elegant monogram adds to the overall appeal while the black-and-white coloring makes it suitable for all styles and tastes. Price at time of publish: $17

NIFSEL Bonsai Tree kit View On Amazon Looking for the ideal gift for coworkers who love a bit of greenery? Consider picking up a bonsai growing kit for their cubicle or home office. It allows them to tend to their own tiny tree, starting from the seed and sprouting into a full-grown bonsai. The kit includes five tree varieties and burlap growing pots to make the entire process as seamless and fun as possible. Price at time of publish: $23

Wutsar Hand Massager with Compression & Heating View On Amazon Click-clacking at a keyboard all day can be tiring on the hands and wrists, which is why a hand massager might just be the perfect gift for your favorite coworker. This compact massager heats and kneads in tandem which can be helpful for tired hands but also for relieving symptoms of arthritis, carpal tunnel, and even finger numbness. We also really like that this massager is cordless and can be recharged via USB. Price at time of publish: $35

Nature's Mark Mini Zen Garden Kit for Desk View On Amazon For the coworker who tends to get antsy throughout the day, a Japanese zen garden kit is a fidget toy all grown up—and it’s pretty aesthetically pleasing as well. This garden features pretty white sand, two salt rocks, a plant, and various stones and pebbles to add visual interest. Price at time of publish: $16

Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape View On Amazon We’ve all got that one coworker who is very into organization and optimization. The Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine might just make the perfect gift for them. The cute label maker works with a smartphone app, allowing you to type out labels directly from your phone. It can even print picture labels from your camera roll. Price at time of publish: $30

Tile Slim Thin Bluetooth Tracker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart If your coworker is constantly misplacing their stuff, this ultra-slim tracker, designed to slip right into the card slot of a wallet, will save them a whole lot of trouble next time they’re trying to track down their wallet or handbag. Price at time of publish: $35

Ronglry Crystal Bracelet View On Amazon If you’ve noticed your colleague putting in the extra work for a promotion or gearing up for a major meeting, a healing crystal bracelet might be just the gift to put them at ease. The amethyst crystal is said to help relieve stress, fear, and anxiety. It also just looks really pretty! Price at time of publish: $7

MicPioneer Mini Karaoke Machine View On Amazon There’s no team-building activity quite like an after-hours karaoke night. This portable karaoke machine is small enough to bring into the office for the opportunity to belt out some tunes. The best part? It offers Bluetooth connectivity, so you don’t have to mess around with karaoke CDs. Simply pair any smartphone to the machine and queue up YouTube. Price at time of publish: $38

ASAKUKI Premium Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier with Remote Control View On Amazon The Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser is an incredible gift for coworkers who work from home. The compact diffuser is just small enough to comfortably sit on a desk, but the reservoir holds enough water to run for 180 minutes before needing a refill.



Price at time of publish: $26

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Facial Tools View On Amazon Jade rollers and gua sha are powerful beauty tools for tackling inflammation and puffiness. This set will allow your favorite coworker to enhance their skincare and self-care routine either at home or in the office. Price at time of publish: $10

MOKANI Pen and Pencil Holder with Phone Stand Amazon View On Amazon This Mokani Pen Pencil Holder with Phone Stand is the perfect addition to a somewhat sparse desk. It’s both a convenient phone stand and holder for pencils and pens. The cheeky elephant design takes it to the next level. Price at time of publish: $14

Godiva Chocolatier Dark Chocolate Truffles Assorted Gift Box View On Amazon You usually can’t go wrong with chocolate, and Godiva is the gold standard. This box features assorted dark chocolate truffles in packs of 6, 12, or 24. It comes in a beautiful purple and gold box tied with a gold bow for a special touch. Price at time of publish: $34

Honey-Can-Do Cushioned Lap Desk Cushioned Lap Desk View On Walmart View On Kohls.com View On Macy's A great gift for your colleague who always takes Zoom calls from the couch, the Honey-Can-Do Lap Desk positions their laptop on an even surface while protecting their legs. And it’s small enough to slip under a coffee table or behind a desk when not in use. Price at time of publish: $50