Whether you’re searching for an anniversary gift, a wedding present, or just a little something to show your favorite couple how much you care, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for couples.

There are couples of all kinds, and that’s something to be celebrated. But it can be challenging to find a gift that two people will both love, especially when they each have different interests. To help you out, we researched tons of gift ideas and found some of the best gifts for couples with a wide range of interests and personalities.

Bambusi Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart The best gift for couples who entertain just might be this elegant cheese board set. The refined wooden serving board with its hidden drawer containing cheese knives and a wine opener make it easy to put together the perfect wine and cheese pairing night. Plus, the included labels and markers allow guests to know which is the (delightfully) stinky cheese and which is milder. Price at time of publish: $80

Better Homes & Gardens Better Homes & Gardens Glass 21 pieces Incense Set Better Homes & Gardens View On Walmart The best gift for couples doesn’t have to blow the budget. In fact, this beautiful glass incense set from our Walmart line is less than $10, but it’s a thoughtful gift for couples. The wooden lid covers the 10 included incense sticks in the glass holder when they’re not being used, then doubles as a holder for burning the incense. Plus, the sleek design will fit right in with just about any decor scheme. Price at time of publish: $8



Chippo Golf Game & Cornhole Set Combo Amazon View On Amazon Couples who host backyard BBQs will appreciate this cornhole set and golf game combo. It blends golfing with cornhole for a fun lawn game that will keep adults and kids entertained for hours at the next neighborhood gathering. The set includes two cornhole boards, two chipping mats (so you can even play at the beach), and foam balls. No clubs are included, so you’ll need to supply your own. Price at time of publish: $132



Aozita 24-Piece Bartender Kit Amazon View On Amazon This bartending kit comes with 24 pieces, including a cocktail shaker for the perfect shaken (not stirred) martini. The stainless steel set also includes a measuring jigger, corkscrew, liquor pour spouts, and even a cocktail recipe book so your favorite couple can find a new cocktail for happy hour. After drinks have been poured, most of the pieces have a home in the stylish bamboo holder. Price at time of publish: $40



DSS Games The Couples Game That's Actually Fun Amazon View On Amazon View On Target This game is the perfect gift for dating couples or newlyweds, but seasoned couples might learn a thing or two about their partners as well. It’s an interactive game that leans more toward fun versus overly sentimental, so it’s the best gift for couples looking for a lively way to learn more about each other. To play, the couple first picks a card that features a question about their relationship, such as “Who hogs the bed covers?”. The pair separately writes their answers on the included white boards, then reveals their responses to see if they match (or determine who had the better response, depending on the prompt). The game can be played with just one couple or with other couples at a spontaneous game night. Price at time of publish: $19



Paperboy Roasting Company Coffee Flight Paperboy Roasting Company View On Paperboyroasting.com Coffee-loving couples will rejoice when they receive Paperboy Roasting Company’s Coffee Flight. If you’re not sure what kind of brew the couple loves, the variety pack comes with five 6-ounce bags of medium-roasted coffee. The beans are sourced from small farms across the world and freshly roasted twice a month. If the couple falls in love with a specific roast, they can purchase a larger, 12-ounce bag or subscribe to the company’s coffee subscription. Price at time of publish: $35

All Natural Date Night Ideas Card Game Amazon View On Amazon Sometimes, the best gift for couples is one that takes them outside of their comfort zone. This box includes 35 scratch-off cards, all containing different date night challenges. The couple might be challenged to go on an adventure or do something silly, and the challenge cards are categorized by morning, afternoon, and evening dates. It’s one way to keep date nights exciting, no matter how many years the two have been together. Price at time of publish: $20



Better Homes & Gardens 4x6 Ceramic Tabletop Frame Better Homes and Gardens View On Walmart When you just don’t know what to give, this picture frame is a solid gift idea. Its neutral frame blends in anywhere, and you can personalize it if you’d like, say with a photo you took of the happy couple at their anniversary party. It’s a budget-friendly gift, too, and fits a standard 4 x 6-inch photo. Price at time of publish: $9



A Year of Us: A Couple's Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Target If you know a pair of lovebirds who happen to love writing, this journal will be a hit. It contains 365 prompts meant to be answered one day at a time, covering wide-ranging topics like goals, past experiences, and everything in between. Once the year-long journey closes, there’s a reflection opportunity so the couple can look back on their progress. Choose a paperback, hardcover, or a spiral-bound version to customize the journal’s look and feel. Price at time of publish: $14



Anthropologie Waterfall Red Wine Glasses Set of 4 Anthropologie View On Anthropologie For couples who love wine and a bit of glamor, consider this set of four red wine glasses from Anthropologie. They have an elegantly thin stem and a decadent 24-karat gold rim for just the right amount of sparkle. The hand-painted crystalline glasses come in five color options, including a honeyed yellow, light blue, blush pink, mint green, and a crystal clear. Price at time of publish: $80



AW Bridal Monogram Robes Amazon View On Amazon Know of a couple who always seem to coordinate? Then these monogrammed robes are a must-have. The set includes two robes, each of which can be personalized with a monogram to elevate mornings at home. They’re made of cotton and have a waffle weave with terry cloth lining so they absorb more water after a shower or bath. The robes even include pockets, so they’ll make for a cozy yet chic morning spent savoring coffee on the weekend. Price at time of publish: $69



Celebrimo Coffee Mug Set Amazon View On Amazon These mugs just might be the best gift for couples who are fans of tea or coffee. The happy couple can fill a mug with their beverage of choice and still coordinate with each other, thanks to the “Let’s have coffee together…for the rest of our lives” saying printed across both mugs. The mugs each hold up to 11 ounces of liquid, are fade resistant, and are printed in the United States. They even come pre-packaged in a box that’s ready for gifting, saving you time on wrapping. Price at time of publish: $25



LOVERY Bath and Body Gift Basket Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Macy's Spa nights will get an upgrade with this basket full of vanilla-coconut care products. Nine items are included in the set, including bath bombs, shower gel, and even a bath towel. The warm vanilla scent and coconut oil formulas are free of parabens, so they’re a luxurious option even for those with sensitive skin. This is definitely the best gift for couples who enjoy being pampered together. Price at time of publish: $33



YardGames Giant Tumbling Timbers Natural Pine Blocks Wood Stacking Game Bundle Amazon View On Amazon View On Target For the couples who are really kids at heart, consider this jumbo set of two beloved childhood games. The Giant 4 in a Row involves a bit of strategy while the Tumbling Timbers game is a bit riskier since the tower of blocks could topple at any moment. Both games will provide hours of entertainment and make for nostalgic conversation pieces. Plus, they’re fun for guests to play. Price at time of publish: $139



Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Give the gift of a trip down memory lane with this vintage record player. It has three speeds and high quality sound, plus it comes in a carrying case so couples can take it on the road. Though it does play 7-, 10-, or 12-inch records, you can also stream tunes from a smartphone thanks to its Bluetooth technology. It’s easy to connect the player to external speakers for a quality listening experience, too. As an added gift, throw in the couple’s favorite album to start their collection. Price at time of publish: $50



Better Homes & Gardens 36" 65,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit Walmart View On Walmart This propane fire pit is the best gift for couples if you’re willing to splurge or split the cost with another friend or two. The faux stone fire pit is modern yet durable and comes with an unobtrusive steel storage box to hide the propane tank. A 10-foot hose is included to connect the tank and fire pit, and the storage box can easily be used as bonus table space on the patio. Price at time of publish: $547



West Clay Company Personalized Star Constellation Map Amazon View On Amazon It can be tough to come up with a unique gift for the couple who has everything. How about a personalized map of the stars as they appeared in the sky on a specific date in a specific location? The possibilities are nearly endless here, with anniversaries, birthdays, or favorite vacations all serving as excellent choices. Price at time of publish: $22



Inno Stage Wicker Picnic Basket for 2 Amazon View On Amazon Picnics can be a romantic addition to the date night repertoire, and this wicker basket holds everything a couple needs to enjoy a meal alfresco. It comes with stainless steel cutlery, plates, wine glasses, cotton napkins, a bottle opener, and even salt and pepper shakers. The striped fleece blanket is waterproof on one side to keep the couple cozy and dry, so a little spill won’t spoil their picnic. Price at time of publish: $50



Williams Sonoma Classic Solid Personalized Aprons Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma For couples that love to cook together, consider a pair of custom aprons from Williams Sonoma. The apron comes in seven colors, including neutrals like gray, black, and navy and bright colors like red, blue, pink, and pumpkin. Choose from 13 different embroidery styles to add their name or initials for completely personalized protection. Plus, there’s a petite size for children if you’re shopping for a family. Price at time of publish: $25



Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Portable Soft Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Campsaver.com Yeti is known for its quality coolers, and its Flip 8 cooler is perfectly sized for six cans of beer or soda when it’s filled with a two-to-one ice ratio. The zipper is leakproof, so there’s no worrying about spills while camping or on a road trip. It’s designed to retain ice and, in true Yeti fashion, has a durable outer shell that stands up to rugged adventures like hiking or mountain climbing. Price at time of publish: $200



Odoland 29-Piece Camping Cookware Mess Kit Amazon View On Amazon If there is a pair of people in your life who love camping, then this camping cookware mess kit is a great gift option. The 29-piece set includes a pan, two pots, a kettle, a carrying bag, and plates, cups, and cutlery for four people. It also has a collapsible bucket and water container, and two cleaning cloths to make washing up after cookouts a breeze. Price at time of publish: $53



Homeries Marble Wine Chiller Bucket Amazon View On Amazon View On Homeries.com Couples who appreciate wine will love this wine bucket chiller. It’s made of marble, which makes for a chic option that’s also durable. Choose either gray or white marble, both of which will keep wines and champagnes perfectly chilled in elegant style. There are also bamboo or Acacia wood options if you’re after a more rustic-chic vibe to fit the couple’s home. Price at time of publish: $35



Witfox Custom Spotify Plaque Amazon View On Amazon Couples who have everything can be difficult to buy for, but this plaque offers a highly personalized, thoughtful way to commemorate a special occasion like an anniversary. Add a picture of the couple and include a music code that will link to their favorite song on Spotify. Then, they can play their song on their Spotify app simply by aiming their smartphone camera at the code. The lighted acrylic plaque makes a special gift on its own or paired up with the couple’s favorite bottle of wine. Price at time of publish: $10



Goldbelly Monthly Pizza Subscription Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Foodie couples will be delighted with this monthly pizza subscription from Goldbelly. You can choose a three- or six-month subscription option, and each month, the couple gets to sample pizzas like Chicago-style deep dish or Detroit-style pan pizza from pizzerias around the country. The freshly-made pizzas in each month’s delivery box will serve at least four people, so the boxes are perfect for foodies who love to entertain friends and family. Price at time of publish: $90/month



OXO Good Grips 8-Piece POP Container Set 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Wayfair A great gift for couples who just moved in together or bought a new home, this set of clear BPA-free food storage containers show at a glance whether the pasta or cereal is running low. The airtight lids audibly click to ensure they are fully closed to keep pantry staples fresh, and the set includes a terracotta disk to help keep brown sugar soft. Each container is dishwasher safe, and during our testing we found that the set stacked well, a feature that couples with small pantries are sure to appreciate. Price at time of publish: $68



USAPM USA Photo Map Etsy View On Etsy This 24 x 36 inch photo map is made for travelers who want to commemorate their getaways across the United States. Couples can print out their favorite photo from each state they’ve visited by uploading them to the brand’s online photo maker. The photo maker automatically sizes the photos to fit the shape of each state, so creating this personalized photo collage is a breeze. Price at time of publish: $49



NakedWoodWorks Personalized Cutting Board Amazon View On Amazon Couples who cook together will appreciate the quality of this hand-crafted cutting board, which can be customized with the couple’s name and anniversary or other important date. Choose from walnut or maple, both of which make an attractive display when not being used to chop veggies for dinner. The boards come in four sizes, from compact (8 x 12 x 0.75 inches) up to large (16 x 24 x 1.5 inches). Price at time of publish: From $25



DayofShe Personalized Photo Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Cool weather means blanket season, and this lightweight flannel blanket can be personalized with photos of the couple. It’s machine washable and dryable, so it’s easy to clean if a little food gets spilled on it during movie night. You get to choose one of eight background colors and five different sizes (ranging from 30 x 40 inches to 60 x 80 inches). Three lines of text are included for the couple’s name or a personalized message. Price at time of publish: From $14



Mingle Mocktails Gift Box Mingle View On Minglemocktails.com Happy hour can be deliciously alcohol-free with a variety pack of mocktail mixers. The gift box includes four gluten-free and vegan mocktail mixer cans (flavors are chosen for you), a bottle of either Cranberry Cosmo or Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, a tote, and a recipe card for making mocktails or cocktails. You’ll be able to include a short message to send with the gift box, which ships directly to the happy couple. Price at time of publish: $65



PersonalisedBeeCo Family Print Illustration Etsy View On Etsy The best gifts for couples are thoughtful ones, and this acrylic plaque depicting two humans and their pets is a meaningful option for couples whose fur babies are family. Choose from preset custom features like hair type, skintone, and clothing options for the two humans and from dozens of kinds of cats and dogs for the pet. Then select the type of stand for the 5 x 7-inch plaque (choose from clear, white, or black acrylic or wood), and finish up with everyone’s names. Price at time of publish: From $34



Anthropologie Woven Checkered Cozy Throw Blanket Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What could be better than a cozy movie night at home? This woven blanket will add an extra incentive to snuggle on the couch with its wool-blend fabric and classic checkered pattern. The varied colors of orange-red, tans, grays, and black give it a fresh feel and its 60 x 50-inch size means it’s just right for two. Price at time of publish: $88



Personalized Hometown Map Glass Set Uncommon goods View On Uncommon Goods For the couple with a favorite vacation destination, this set of two glasses will bring vacation home. Pick out a pair of rocks, wine, or pint glasses, then have a city name and corresponding map engraved on both. All three options are dishwasher safe, and they make for a lovely way to reminisce about a past trip or maybe inspire a new getaway. Price at time of publish: $50



Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheet Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Oliveandcrate.com Whether they’re newlyweds or recently bought a home, couples will love this high-quality sheet set. The eucalyptus set from Olive + Crate was the best overall sheet set we tested, especially for hot sleepers. The silky and smooth texture feels incredibly cool to the touch, and we appreciate that the sheets come in 12 colors and six bed sizes. Price at time of publish: $160 for a queen set



19FiftyTwo Coconut Soy Wax Candle Etsy View On Etsy There’s nothing quite like coming home to a scent you love, and this candle is a beautiful way to fill a home with the aromas of warm amber, sweet vanilla, and sandalwood. Made from coconut soy wax and hand poured, it’s a boutique-style gift that stands on its own or can be easily paired with a spa night gift basket or incense. The brand’s name was inspired by the maker’s grandparents’ story, so it lends a romantic touch to the gift itself. Price at time of publish: $18



Ivation 28 Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot For couples who sip wine together, this 12 bottle cooler is a thoughtful yet practical gift. It will chill a variety of wine at temperatures ranging from 41°F to 64°F, so it’s perfect for both white and red wine lovers. The double-paned thermopane glass front resists UV light to protect the quality of the wine, and the racks are adjustable to fit multiple bottle sizes, from crisp whites to sparkling champagnes. The cooler ensures even circulation of air while the adjustable digital temperature controls are easy to use. Price at time of publish: $340



Birds at Noon Love More Bowl Birds at Noon View On Birdsatnoon.com What could be a more fitting couples gift than one named after love? This 4 x 8-inch hand-painted bowl contains an array of vibrant colors on the outer side, plus it can be run through the dishwasher for easy cleanup after meals. The inside of the bowl reveals a small quote (“There is no remedy for love but to love more”), adding another little nod to love. Price at time of publish: $120



Picayune Cellars 6 Bottle Membership Picayune Cellars View On Picayunecellars.com Exploring new wines from under-the-radar vineyards can be a special gift for couples who love discovering new wines without leaving home. Gifting a six-bottle membership means you can choose from reds, whites, or a mixture of both. If the couple is near Calistoga, California, they can enjoy passes at the tasting room and exclusive member events. If they’re not local, they’ll still receive a 10% discount on wine they order from the vineyard. Price at time of publish: From $200



Microbrewed Beer of The Month Club Membership Microbrewed View On Beermonthclub.com Of course, many couples prefer beer or other beverages besides wine. In that case, this craft beer selection is the best gift for couples who prefer a cold brew. For a monthly fee, the couple will receive 12 craft beers in four different styles from two microbreweries located within the United States. If you choose three months’ worth of shipments, the couple will also receive a bartender’s bottle opener, but you can select between one to 12 months’ worth of shipments or an ongoing membership. Price at time of publish: $36/month



SGSPORT Portable Pickleball Net Set with 4 Pickleball Paddles Amazon View On Amazon If the couple you’re shopping for still hasn’t joined the pickleball hype train, this set is the perfect gift to get them started. The sport—which combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong—is a great way to get outdoors and is suitable for a wide age range. This starter set includes four paddles, four balls, and a waterproof net that can be set up in a backyard or on a tennis court. Plus, it comes with a carrying case to store or transport the net. Price at time of publish: $76



Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft 6 Piece Solid Towel Set Better Homes & Gardens View On Walmart Stepping out of the shower into a fluffy bath towel is such a luxurious feeling, so this super-absorbent, six-piece towel set makes for a pampering gift. Designed to be incredibly soft, they’re made of cotton and come in nine colors to match just about any bathroom. They’re machine washable and dryable, and the towels get even softer after a wash cycle or two. Included in each set are two bath and hand towels as well as two washcloths. Price at time of publish: $38



Aarke Carbonator III Premium Sparkling & Seltzer Water Maker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Williams-Sonoma Sparkling water can feel like a special treat, but this carbonator will bring that special feeling to every day. It doesn’t require any batteries or power cords, and its lightweight, minimalist design makes it a cinch for the couple to find a home for it on the kitchen counter. It comes with one BPA-free water bottle, so it’s perfect for the couple who wants to grab a sparkling water and go. Price at time of publish: $224



LectroFan Evo Sound Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart This is the best gift for couples who snore or simply need a little help drifting off. This sound machine weighs under a pound, so it’s easily portable. But it can also sit on a nightstand at home and play 22 soothing sounds, including white noise, fan sounds, and ocean sounds. There’s even a timer so it can automatically shut off from one to eight hours later, helping the couple ensure they get quality sleep. Price at time of publish: $45



Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner 3-piece Set 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Jet-setting couples who could use some new luggage will enjoy this three-piece set from Amazon. It includes carry-on, standard checked bag, and larger checked bag sizes for all types of vacations, from short road trips to weeks-long excursions through Europe. The hard-sided luggage has a scratch-resistant finish and expands to provide up to 15% more packing space to accommodate all those irresistible souvenirs. Choose from classic navy or black or opt for the vibrant orange or light blue colors that are easy to spot on the baggage carousel. Price at time of publish: $200



Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable & Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart The bass-rich qualities and 24-hour battery life make this the best gift for couples who love music and entertaining. Connect to it via Bluetooth to play songs in high-quality sound, even around the pool since the speaker is splash-proof and can be wiped down if it’s spilled on. It even charges phones through its USB charge-out so the tunes can keep playing. Price at time of publish: $450



The Sill Money Tree Plant The Sill View On Thesill.com Whether the pair are novices or master gardeners, a houseplant makes for a thoughtful gift. The Sill offers lots of different plants to choose from, but we love this money tree that is said to bring good fortune. Plus, money trees are easy to care for and are safe for pets. The plant ships in a nursery grow pot nestled in your choice of a white or mauve planter. Price at time of publish: $68



Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Williams-Sonoma Coffee-loving couples will have the perfect cup of joe every morning thanks to this Cuisinart 14-cup coffeemaker. It’s programmable, so they’ll wake up to freshly brewed coffee in regular or bold strength whenever they’d like. It can stay on up to four hours after brewing, so it’ll keep the java hot for couples who prefer to take their time savoring their coffee. Price at time of publish: $100



Yellow Leaf Hammocks Signature Handwoven Hammock Amazon View On Amazon View On Food52 View On Yellowleafhammocks.com This two-person hammock is the best gift for couples who love snuggling in the great outdoors. The hammock holds up to 400 pounds and extends to the width of a typical queen bed, so there’s plenty of room for two. We tested this hammock ourselves and found it extremely easy to set up and disassemble, making it perfect for couples who like to camp or hike. Choose a vibrant color like Sedona red and orange or opt for a neutral khaki for an outdoor lounging option that blends in with its surroundings. Each hammock has more than 150,000 interwoven loops made of super-soft yarn—which we could feel a breeze through during testing— to make for a comfy snooze in the fresh air. Price at time of publish: $199

The New York Times Best of the Week Series: Saturday Crosswords Amazon View On Amazon Know a couple that loves a good challenge? This book of 50 crossword puzzles straight from the New York Times is the best brain teaser. The puzzles were edited by Will Shortz, the editor of the New York Times crossword for the past 20 years. The book is spiral bound, so it will lay flat for an easier time filling in the letters. Price at time of publish: $11



Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair Homemade pizza makes for a fun date night at home, and there’s no better way to cook up a handmade pie than with an outdoor pizza oven. This pick from Cuisinart is one of the best we tested—we appreciated its ease of use and ability to cook evenly. In addition to cooking pizzas, the oven doubles as an outdoor griddle and a gas grill, making it a practical all-in-one gift. Price at time of publish: $190



Hatch Restore 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On The Container Store Waking up to a loud alarm clock is jarring, but Hatch Restore brings in a more soothing wake up call for sleepy couples. It has a sound machine feature, has a reading light, and includes a sunrise alarm for a less startling way to get up on time. It also has a sunset light. All of these features can be personalized for a custom routine to facilitate better sleep and a more pleasant morning. The device can be adjusted using the built-in controls or by using a smartphone app. Price at time of publish: $130

