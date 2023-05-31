Whether it’s for a birthday, holiday, celebration, or just because, we rounded up the best gifts for best friends, no matter your budget.

Best friends, BFFs, besties, soul sisters, partners in crime; whatever they’re called, they deserve to be celebrated for all the joy they bring in our lives. They comfort us during our lowest lows, stand by our side during our highest highs, and create lifelong memories out of some of the most average days.

Inno Stage Insulated Tote With Bamboo Snack Tray Amazon View On Amazon Some of the best gifts for best friends allow you to create new memories together, like this picnic basket. It’s great to gift on its own, or you can take it up a notch by pairing it with a picnic blanket and filling it up with food for a best friend date in the park. In addition to the insulated bag itself (which can also be used for camping trips, groceries, or backyard BBQs), you’ll get a small folding table that can hold a wine bottle and four glasses with room to spare for snacks. Price at time of publish: $46



Our Place Pleat Trivet Our Place View On Fromourplace.com This trivet is a gorgeous and functional addition to any kitchen, making it the perfect gift for friends who love to cook. The stoneware is heavy (2.13 pounds) and durable to protect counters and tables from hot cookware. And with a 10-inch diameter, it’s big enough to fit under most pots and pans. The pleated sunburst design comes in three different colors—lavender, chickpea, and blue salt—and is attractive enough to display on the counter between uses. Price at time of publish: $35



HONEYCATus Matching Butterfly Necklace Duo Etsy View On Etsy One of the best gifts for best friends is a matching piece of jewelry. This dainty butterfly necklace duo is a sophisticated version of the childhood BFF bracelets we all rocked in elementary school. It comes with two necklaces—one for you and one for your bestie—each a separate half of a butterfly. The matching set comes in gold, rose gold, and silver, and the chain is adjustable between 14 and 17 inches. Price at time of publish: $46



Le Creuset Shallow Round Oven Amazon View On Amazon View On Lecreuset.com View On Sur La Table If your friend loves to cook, the Le Creuset Shallow Round Oven is a gift they’ll cherish for years to come. While this is the brand’s most affordable cast iron Dutch oven, it doesn’t skimp on quality, providing even heating and retention. The shallow sides make it great for casseroles, mac and cheese, sauce, and more. Because it comes in 13 gorgeous colors, it’s attractive enough to serve straight to the table, making it a perfect gift for hosts. Price at time of publish: $180



Monikers Wavelength Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Barnesandnoble.com If you and your bestie love game nights, gift Wavelength to add to your rotation. The game’s premise boils down to comparing two or more players’ opinions, making it the perfect way to create some ridiculous discussions and arguments. For example: Is an air fryer a useless or useful invention? On a scale from rough to smooth, where does cardboard land? I’m not usually one to reach for party games, but I love to play this with my partner on evenings when we’ve simply run out of things to talk about. And as someone who can never understand the rules on the first try, I found it super easy to learn. Price at time of publish: $30



Amazon Kindle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy If your best friend flies through novels like nobody’s business, they’ll love to receive a Kindle. I recently joined the e-book train, and I can’t say enough good things about it. At just 6.2 x 4.3 inches, it’s easier and lighter to carry than a physical book. My favorite part is the convenience of switching between multiple books at once and finding my next read within minutes of finishing my last. The Kindle has a backlight for reading in the dark and is glare-free for reading outdoors. And if your friend is known for always forgetting their charger, a single charge lasts up to six weeks. Price at time of publish: $100



Kodak M35 35mm Film Camera Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On B&H Photo Video Nothing’s better than capturing memories with your best friends, and this film camera from Kodak is a nostalgic way to do so. It looks and operates just like a classic disposable camera, but it’s reusable. And since buying packs of film tends to be cheaper than a whole disposable camera, you’ll save money in the long run. The camera comes in eight fun colors so you can pick your friend’s favorite. Be sure to set them up with a pack of film and batteries so they can start snapping as soon as they open the gift. Price at time of publish: $20



Better Homes & Gardens Beaker Propagation Station Walmart View On Walmart If your best friend has a green thumb, they’ll love a propagation station. This pick has three glass beakers so your bestie can watch as the roots grow on their propagating houseplants. Plus, the beaker’s wide top makes it easy to refill with water. The wood rack with gold details blends into any home decor and can fit perfectly on a desk or kitchen counter. Price at time of publish: $15



Apple AirTag 4-Pack 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's We all have that friend who’s always running late because she lost her keys (it’s me, hi!). Help them out by gifting them a set of Apple Airtags to keep track of their commonly misplaced essentials. These have changed my life when it comes to getting out the door. I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve used them just to find my keys under piles of mail in my apartment. Simply attach the device to your item of choice—I keep mine on my keys, wallet, luggage, and car—and use your phone to track down its location. Plus, you can set them up to notify your phone if you leave your valuables behind, so you won’t get too far before realizing they’re gone. Price at time of publish: $90



Anthropologie Cheers Dish Towel Anthropologie View On Anthropologie A new house, promotion, engagement—whatever the reason you’re celebrating your bestie, this cheers dish towel is the perfect gift to commemorate. It’ll look adorable hanging on an oven door, plus it’s machine washable. Pair it with a bottle of bubbly and a set of champagne glasses for an extra special touch. Price at time of publish: $20



The Comfy Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket Amazon View On Amazon The best gifts for best friends are the ones they’ll use over and over. And if your friend is anything like me, they’ll wear The Comfy any chance they can. It’s a cross between a blanket and an oversized sweatshirt, making it the most comfortable, cozy thing to wear on a night in. As someone who’s always cold, I love to curl up and fold my legs into this when I’m working from home, watching a movie, or reading in bed. While it’s machine washable, my washer has a hard time handling the weight of it, so it’s best for those who aren’t prone to spilling on their clothes. It comes in 19 different colors and styles, so you can tailor your choice to your friend’s personal style. Price at time of publish: $50



Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Generation 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy This handheld massage gun is the perfect gift if your best friend is always sore from leg day. At only 8 x 6 x 2 inches and 1 pound, it’s small enough to fit in a gym bag or purse. Plus, it comes with its own carrying case. The device has three attachments and three speeds to work out knots of all sizes. You can also connect it to the Therabody app via Bluetooth to receive guided routines. Price at time of publish: $199



Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Sure, your bestie can pop a bottle open with a simple corkscrew, but a wine opener is a useful kitchen gadget that lifts the cork with little to no effort. This model from Secura is lightweight and compact, making it easy to store out of sight, but it’s also attractive enough to keep on a bar cart or kitchen counter while it charges. To use, simply cut the foil with the included foil cutter. Then, hold the device over the cork, press a button, and watch the opener remove the cork. The wine opener comes in six different colors, including blue, red, black, champagne gold, rose gold, and silver. Price at time of publish: $24



Mossio 7-Piece Set Packing Cubes Amazon View On Amazon If you’ve got an upcoming girl’s trip, a set of packing cubes is one of the best gifts to give. Alongside keeping clothes, shoes, and toiletries organized, packing cubes provide extra room in your luggage through a bit of compression. This set from Mossio includes three packing cubes, a shoe bag, and three laundry pouches to keep dirty clothes separate. Plus, it comes in six fun designs, which helps the cubes stand out on a group trip. Price at time of publish: $17



Allbirds Wool Dwellers 4.9 Allbirds View On Dick's We tested the best slippers, and the Allbirds Wool Dwellers was our favorite pair, making it the perfect gift for any best friend. The insides feel soft and cushioned while the soles provide traction to keep you from slipping. They’re available in sizes small to extra large. If sustainability is important to your best friend, the Allbirds slippers are made from recycled wool and natural rubber sourced from a responsibly managed forest, as certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Price at time of publish: $65



Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel 24-ounce Water Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Let’s face it: We’ll never be able to constantly keep up with the trendiest water bottle of the season. But if your best friend’s water bottle has seen some better days, this pick from Owala is the perfect replacement. You can drink through either the straw or the spout without disconnecting any pieces, giving you convenient versatility for any situation you’re in. My favorite feature is the carrying hook, which blends into the design when it’s not in use. It’s leak-proof, keeps water cold for 24 hours, and comes in three sizes and a variety of bold colors. Price at time of publish: $24



Capri Blue Volcano Mercury Glass Jar Candle Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Candles may seem like a basic choice, but I consider this one the ultimate gift. I’ve given (and received) this candle dozens of times, and I’ve yet to find someone who doesn’t love the fresh and fruity scent. Plus, this fan-favorite has an 85-hour burn time—enough for multiple cozy nights in. Price at time of publish: $36



BAGGU Medium Crescent Nylon Canvas Shoulder Bag Baggu View On Baggu.com View On Urban Outfitters You may know Baggu for its adorably-patterned reusable grocery bags, but the brand recently changed the crossbody game with its medium crescent bag. It has the hands-free convenience of a fanny pack with the capacity of a small tote bag, making it perfect for running errands or sightseeing. It’ll easily hold your everyday basics plus a water bottle, hat, book, snacks, and more. The bag is made from recycled, machine-washable nylon and it has a 37-inch adjustable strap for a custom fit. Price at time of publish: $52



Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Newegg.com Whether your best friend is on their feet all day or just needs an at-home spa day, a foot massager is a perfect gift. This model from NekTeck has two adjustable air compression settings, three kneading modes, and a heat setting to help circulate blood flow and massage the feet. The massager fits feet up to a size 11. Plus, the foot covers are detachable, so you can wash them separately to keep clean. Price at time of publish: $80



Yeti Rambler 20-Oz. Travel Mug 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Acmetools.com View On Dick's For friends who are always on the go, there’s no better gift than a high-quality tumbler to keep their cold drinks cold and their hot drinks hot all day long. We tested the best travel coffee mugs, and the Yeti Rambler was one of the top performers. The tumbler has a twist top that seals tightly, and it’s easy to use and carry with one hand. We loved that it’s dishwasher safe and that the lid and slider you use to drink out can be separated for deep cleaning. Price at time of publish: $38



Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood Cookbook Holder Target View On Target Help your friend follow their favorite recipes with this wooden cookbook holder. Its metal ledge keeps the book open to the page they need, and its slanted design makes it easy to read the recipe. The classic wood design is simple and attractive, perfect for displaying their favorite cookbook on the counter at all times. It’s also a great spot to place a phone or tablet if you’re following an online recipe. Price at time of publish: $20



Gorilla Grip Original Premium Kneeling Pad Amazon View On Amazon Long days in the garden can be hard on your knees, so a high-quality kneeling pad is the perfect gift for gardeners. This one from Gorilla Grip has 1.5 inches of high-density foam. At 17.5 x 11 inches, it’s wide enough to allow you to garden without adjusting the pad at every movement. The pad is dirt and water-resistant (a must for gardening) and easy to clean. Plus, it comes in 10 colors to match your best friend’s favorite color or other gardening supplies. Price at time of publish: $34



Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set Amazon View On Amazon For the best friend who loves kitchen gadgets, this is the perfect gift they’ll actually use. Instead of using two hands to grind fresh salt and pepper, this device can be used in one hand. Simply flip over the grinder and watch as it automatically grinds your salt and pepper to the coarseness of your choosing. My mom bought these for herself, and while I initially thought they were a gimmick, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed using them. They’re great for people with limited mobility (though they require six AAA batteries each, which makes them fairly heavy), but anyone can appreciate the added convenience. Price at time of publish: $30



COLSUR Wireless Charging Station Amazon View On Amazon Make sure your best friend’s devices are always at full charge by gifting them a wireless charging station. This device includes spots to wirelessly charge a phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, plus a built-in light, alarm clock, and a spot for an extra cord. It comes in four colors: white, pure white, gray, and green. I keep a wireless charging station on my nightstand, and it’s the only way I remember to charge my Apple Watch before bed. I also love that it eliminates the need for multiple messy cords and extension cords to plug all my devices into. Price at time of publish: $53



Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe 4.5 Brooklinen View On Brooklinen View On Zola Some of the best gifts for best friends lean into comfort, like this plush robe from Brooklinen. You may have heard of the brand from its viral sheet sets, so it only makes sense that Brooklinen’s high-quality cozy products have moved beyond the bedroom. This bathrobe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton, which feels soft and luxurious on your skin. It has wide sleeves and cuffs, alongside pockets and an adjustable strap. The sizes range from XS to XL. You can choose from five standard colors, as well as a few limited-edition swatches. Price at time of publish: $99



Character Carry-All Tool Set Character View On Withcharacter.com A brand-new tool set is the best gift for best friends who are new homeowners. This set from Character is not only functional but also super cute. The set includes 13 matching hand tools, including a hammer, tape measure, pliers, wrench, screwdriver, utility knife, level, and hex wrench set. It all comes in a canvas tool bag that’s easy to carry from the garage to any room in the house. The bag has nine pockets with room to grow and a pass-through grommet for power drill cords. Character offers a lifetime warranty for their tools, so they’ll last a long time. Price at time of publish: $185



Ovalware Cold Brew Maker and Tea Infuser 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart If your best friend runs on caffeine, help them get their fix at home with this cold brew maker. It’s super easy to use: Just fill the filter with coffee grounds and pour water up to the fill line. Then, leave the cold brew to extract for 12 to 24 hours before drinking. The pitcher holds six cups of cold brew, so you can make a single batch to last the work week. When cold brew was my coffee of choice, I used this pitcher all the time and never found the taste bitter. The stainless steel cap seals the drink well, and the entire pitcher and filter are easy to wash. Price at time of publish: $36



Benevolence LA Travel Jewelry Box Amazon View On Amazon Nothing’s worse than a tangled necklace or a lost earring, and this travel jewelry organizer helps keep those issues at bay. Its compact size is small enough to throw in a purse but roomy enough to hold multiple pieces of jewelry for a longer trip. I received this as a gift and use it as my primary jewelry box for my everyday essentials. That way, when I need to travel, I already have them all packed and ready to go. It comes in nine colors, so you can choose one in your bestie’s favorite hue. Price at time of publish: $20



Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses Ra-Ban View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nordstrom The best gifts for best friends are high-quality upgrades of everyday items, like this pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. The round metal frame is durable and offers a classic look that can be paired with different outfits and styles for years to come. The sunglasses come in 31 different frame and lens color combinations, so you can pick the one that suits your friend’s style the most. Each pair of Ray-Bans comes with a case and cloth to protect them from damage inside purses and bags. Price at time of publish: $163



Smirly Charcuterie Board Gift Set Amazon View On Amazon If your best friend loves to host, consider gifting an all-in-one charcuterie board set. This pick comes with a bamboo cheese board, fruit tray, two ceramic bowls, four cheese knives, a magnetic knife holder, and six serving picks. The board is 17 x 13 x 1 inches, so it can be filled for any size of event, whether it’s date night or a family gathering. The precut grooves are helpful for adding loose snacks like nuts or the sauce bowls, but they can limit the charcuterie design if your giftee prefers to have a blank slate. Price at time of publish: $36



Anthropologie Extraordinary Things to Cut Out and Collage Anthropologie View On Anthropologie If you’ve got a journaler in your life, they’ll appreciate this book filled with over 200 pages of images to cut out and paste in their notebook. The book contains over 1,500 collage items in a wide variety of categories like bugs, flowers, and faces from vintage magazines, so there’s something for everyone. Price at time of publish: $20



Apple AirPods Max 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target If you’re looking to splurge, the Apple Airpod Max is one of the best gifts for best friends. It has a high price tag, but if your friend already uses Apple products, it’s one of the best over-the-ear headphones to get. After spending a year asking my friends and family if I should buy these, I received a pair as a gift, and I’ve worn them almost every day since. The spatial audio experience immerses me in any album I’m listening to and the noise-canceling feature blocks out any distractions while I’m working. The transparency mode also gives me peace of mind when I’m on a walk or traveling in a new area since it lets me hear all my surroundings. Price at time of publish: $489



Uncommon Goods Custom Travel Photo Coasters Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Commemorate a recent trip or reminisce on old photos with this custom coaster set from Uncommon Goods that they’ll cherish forever. Submit four photos (with or without captions), and you’ll receive a set of coasters that look like vintage Polaroids. The marble coasters, which measure 4 x 4 x 0.25 inches, double as a functional item and a conversation starter on your best friend’s coffee table Price at time of publish: From $65



Mejuri Mini Pearl Pendant Necklace Mejuri View On Mejuri.com Fine jewelry is timeless, so it always makes for one of the best gifts for best friends. This mini pearl pendant necklace from Mejuri is simple, stylish, and elegant—perfect for dressing up a casual outfit or pairing with a formal look. I recently gifted Mejuri jewelry, and I was impressed with the quality for the price, especially compared to other fine jewelry. However, the pieces come wrapped in cloth bags with no gift box, so you’ll want to pick up your own box for gifting. Price at time of publish: $98



Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Upgrade your best friend’s favorite cheap wine with this aerator from Vintorio. The spout fits into any wine bottle and aerates as you pour, providing a smoother, richer finish. It’s easy to rinse the aerator with water in between uses, but the spout and tube also separate for deep cleaning. Price at time of publish: $16



Bodum Melior Electric Gooseneck Kettle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target If your best friend still heats up water in the microwave or on the stove, an electric kettle is the perfect gift. This model from Bodum is super easy to use—just fill it with water and flip the switch to get it started. A simple red light indicates when the water is heating and when it’s ready to use. Its sleek matte black design doesn’t take up a ton of counter space, and it’s super lightweight for stowing away when not in use. The cork handle and knob protect hands from the heat so your friend won’t accidentally get burned. Price at time of publish: $35



She’s Birdie Safety Alarm Amazon View On Amazon View On Shesbirdie.com Keep your bestie safe with this personal safety alarm from Birdie. The alarm comes with a solid brass keychain to clip onto your key ring or bag. Simply pull with both hands to activate the loud alarm and flashing strobe lights, which deter attackers. The alarm comes in nine colors and fits in the palm of your hand at 3.5 x 1.125 x 0.5 inches. She’s Birdie is a woman-founded company that donates 5% of its profit to organizations that help protect women’s health and safety. Price at time of publish: $30



Brightland The Mini Essentials Crate & Barrel View On Nordstrom View On Brightland.co View On Crate & Barrel For the home cook who already has all the gear and gadgets they need, a high-quality olive oil is a great gift they’re sure to appreciate. This mini sampler set from Brightland includes four 3.4-ounce bottles, including two cold-pressed olive oils, a balsamic vinegar, and a champagne vinegar. The bottles themselves are gorgeous enough to be featured on a kitchen counter, and they come packaged in a box that’s ready to be gifted. Price at time of publish: $70

