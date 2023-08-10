We’ve compiled 50 of the best gift ideas for men—from the latest and greatest in travel accessories to smart gadgets he didn’t know he needed—so that you can find him something he’ll actually use (and love).

Whether you’re looking for a birthday, anniversary, Father’s Day , or holiday gift, it can be difficult to come up with the best gift ideas for men. Shopping for men is more than just ordering a set of nice highball glasses or golf accessories (though we of course added an option or two for whiskey and golf lovers in this guide).

Away The Carry-on Flex Away View On Awaytravel.com Away’s luggage is popular for a reason. It’s durable, while still lightweight and sleek, plus it has internal organization that makes packing seamless. The new Carry On Flex is one of our best gift ideas for men because it has an extra 2.25 inches of room when expanded, giving the guy in your life the flexibility to buy you plenty of souvenirs while he’s away. It’s a gift for you and for him. Price at time of publish: $325

Enno Vatti Top 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster Amazon View On Amazon This interactive scratch-off poster is one of the best gift ideas for men who are total cinephiles. The list includes everything from Dirty Dancing to The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly, so there’s no chance he’ll get bored. For an even better movie experience, create a backyard movie night with a movie screen and your favorite snacks. Price at time of publish: $25

Garmin Fenix 7 Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy View On Abt.com If he’s a runner looking for a watch that can keep up with his workout, or just wants to keep an eye on his sleep stats, the Garmin fenix 7S Multisport GPS makes for a great accessory. Its design mimics that of a traditional watch, while still giving him the smart features he needs on his wellness journey. If he’s the outdoorsy type, it also has navigational tools with a high level of positioning accuracy, plus sensors for a compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter. Price at time of publish: $650

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Is the man in your life always scrolling BookTok in search of his next read? The Kindle Paperwhite is a gift that will help him tackle his never ending ‘to be read’ list. With up to 10 weeks of battery life, plus an adjustable warm light and glare-free display that reads like a physical book, he’ll be able to keep all of his favorite books in one place. We also love that it’s waterproof, so he can take it to the pool or read under an umbrella on the beach. Price at time of publish: $140

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker Crate & Barrel View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Crate & Barrel Take his morning brew to the next level with the Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker. Made of high quality, heat-resistant glass, the Chemex is an at-home barista staple, as it’s a tried and true favorite for brewing flavorful, pour-over coffee. It’s easy to use and perfect for coffee lovers who want to create a delicious and hand-crafted cup of coffee. Price at time of publish: $45

Saatva Organic Weighted Blanket 4.8 Saatva View On Saatva Men experience stress and anxiety too, and a weighted blanket is a cozy way to help the man in your life feel more relaxed. According to our testing, the Saatva Organic Weighted Blanket is the best organic weighted blanket, and the materials are ethically sourced. Made from cotton velvet and filled with glass beads, this comforting blanket mimics the feeling of a hug. It’s available in two weights (12 and 20 pounds), and it comes in two colors: taupe or graphite. Price at time of publish: $345

Leatherman Wave+ Multi-Tool 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Acmetools.com For the man who seems to do it all, give him a tool that really does. The Leatherman Wave Plus Multi Tool includes a whopping 18 tools in one, including pliers, wire cutters, spring-action scissors, can and bottle openers, screwdrivers, and more. It also only requires one hand to open, so it makes multitasking even easier. During our testing, this multitool earned the top spot on our list of the best multitools because of its performance, ease of use, and durability. Price at time of publish: $100

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Robe Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Create a spa-like atmosphere at home with an ultra-cozy robe. This Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Robe has a luxurious feel with a super absorbent waffle weave outside and soft ribbed terry inside. He’ll feel like he’s treating himself to some serious self care every time he puts it on. It’s available in three colors: light gray, charcoal, and white. Price at time of publish: $136

lululemon ABC Jogger lululemon View On Lululemon Guys who spend their days working from home at their standing desk need a pair of these ABC Joggers from Lululemon. Incredibly comfortable, fast drying, wrinkle repelling, and stretchy, they’re the ideal mix of comfortable and stylish. They come in 11 neutral colors, so you can get the pair (or two) that best matches his style. Price at time of publish: $128

Leatherology Magnetic Money Clip Leatherology View On Leatherology.com High-quality yet budget-friendly, the Leatherology Magnetic Money Clip is a great gift for men who don’t love the bulk of a wallet, but deserve better than their decades old metal money clip. Made of full grain leather that’s sturdy enough to hold up to 10 folded bills, it’s both sophisticated and functional. You can also add personalization to it by adding his initials for a more tailored look. Price at time of publish: $30

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Give him the gift of bringing his tunes (or his podcast) on the go with a portable speaker that packs a punch. It gives him the ability to play up to 14 hours of audio at a stretch and is compact enough to take on the go. It’s also waterproof, dust proof, and drop proof from 5 feet. It features a loop at the top of the speaker so he can easily attach it to a carabiner while hiking or hammocking. Price at time of publish: $80

Uncommon Goods Whiskey Wedge and Glass Uncommon Goods View On Bloomingdales View On Gopuff.com View On IGourmet One of the most common gifts for men is a whiskey glass, but this one stands out from the rest. This twist on a classic includes an ice mold that creates a tiny slope in the glass, which helps keep the whiskey cold without diluting it. We also love that the straight lines create a sleek and masculine look, while still looking classic and chic. Price at time of publish: $25

Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser Pura View On Pura.com The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser is the best gift idea for men who love to keep their home smelling fresh, but don’t always want to light a candle. This smart fragrance diffuser plugs into the wall and intermittently sprays the selected scent. He can control the device from his phone, and the app allows him to set schedules and timers if he needs his home to smell fresh at a certain time. The fragrances last up to 100 hours, and he can customize the set to choose what fragrances he wants. Price at time of publish: $45

Apple AirPods Max 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Whether he loves listening to his favorite podcast while walking the dog or needs noise canceling headphones to concentrate while working, the Apple AirPods Max make for a great gift. They’re comfortable, have a long battery life, and have a great sound quality. The headphones include spatial audio, so he’ll appreciate feeling like he is in a movie theater with surround sound. It’s available in five different colors: sky blue, green, pink, silver, and space gray. Price at time of publish: $477

Calpak Tech Organizer Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com No more tangled wires or wondering where he last put his charger. The Calpak Tach Organizer is a compact, organized bag that helps keep all of his tech organized. It has plenty of storage space with multiple pockets inside and out. It’s also lightly padded to keep his electronics safe whether he’s bringing it along on his commute to work or packing it for a vacation. There are several solid colors to choose from as well as fun patterns. Price at time of publish: $38

Osprey Farpoint 55 Travel Backpack Amazon View On Amazon View On Osprey.com View On REI If he likes to travel, but wants to keep things light, the Farpoint 55 Travel Pack is the gift for him. It’s the best gift idea for men who want luggage that functions outside of an airport. This bag is great for hiking and camping, with internal organization that gives him plenty of room to keep his belongings, and compression straps to keep things compact. There is also a detachable daypack, which gives him the option of more storage, should he need it. Price at time of publish: $220

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Nordstrom Give him the gift of never having to put his lukewarm cup of coffee back into the microwave (for the third time) with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2. With a long lasting battery, this coffee mug keeps beverages warmed to a specific temperature for up to 80 minutes. If you use the mug’s charging coaster, it can keep the beverage warm all day. It’s a practical, but also luxurious, gift he’ll love. Price at time of publish: $136

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On REI If he likes to crack open a cold beer with his pals, the best coolers are built to withstand whatever plans he has, whether he is camping or hanging out at the beach. The Tundra 45 Cooler holds up to 28 cans, and it’s designed to hold long neck bottles as well. Plus, there’s an included dry goods rack that keeps food from getting soggy. On top of keeping your drinks cold, it’s also bear resistant and can be mounted to a truck or boat. It comes in eight colorways, so you can choose one that fits his personal style. Price at time of publish: $325

Gaochale AirTag Wallet Amazon View On Amazon Stylish, sleek, and secure? The Gaochale AirTag wallet is an affordable, thoughtful, and practical gift. It’s one of our best gift ideas for men who travel because it has RFID blocking, which blocks the signal to RFID-enabled cards (like some contactless cards, for example) so no one can scan his information without him knowing. It also has a space to put an AirTag so that he can track his wallet down, should he ever lose it. While it doesn’t come with an AirTag (it’ll have to be purchased separately), it’s perfectly designed to seamlessly add one without feeling bulky. Price at time of publish: $40

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart You may not think he needs another piece of equipment for his home gym, but the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell will be his new favorite addition because it replaces up to six kettlebells. All he has to do is twist the dial, and he can choose six different weights from 8 to 40 pounds. It also has an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to grip the kettlebell in different positions. With this versatile weight, the workout options are limitless. Price at time of publish: $150

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth with Flex Straw Cap Hydro Flask View On Hydroflask.com The best water bottles are durable and keep your beverages cold for hours. This 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Hydroflask has a leak proof cap that’s easy to drink one-handed, which makes it a great gift for the active guy who needs to hit his hydration goals. It keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and its wide mouth makes it ice friendly. It comes in 15 different colorways, so you can customize his gift based on his personal preference. Price at time of publish: $50

3 Classics Wireless Phone Charger & Accessory Tray Courant View On Staycourant.com Say goodbye to messy bedside tables with countless charger wires, and say hello to the Courant Catch: 3 Classics Wireless Phone Charger & Accessory Tray. This gift may seem like nothing more than a bedside tray, but it has wireless charging for your phone, plus a USB-A port for additional devices. It has a sleek, natural look that will complement an organic modern bedroom, and it’s a practical catch-all tray for all of his gadgets. Price at time of publish: $175

HexClad 12-Inch Hybrid Pan Amazon View On Amazon View On Hexclad.com If the man in your life considers himself a bit of an amateur chef (or even if he just knows how to make a mean Sunday morning pancake), the 12-inch HexClad Hybrid Pan is a versatile, nonstick kitchen pan and great gift idea. The pan is special for a few reasons: It’s nonstick, non-toxic, he can use it in the oven, and even use metal utensils. Its stay cool handle is another helpful feature that keeps burnt fingers at bay and if he’s struggling to hand wash messes, this pan is dishwasher safe. It’s no wonder Hexclad’s 13-piece set is our best overall pick for nonstick cookware sets. Price at time of publish: $180

Uncommon Goods Baseball Stadium Blueprints Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods If you can’t take him out to the ball game, bring a piece of the ballpark to him. Baseball fans will love these MLB Stadium Blueprints. You can purchase them with a frame or without, and choose from all of the major league baseball teams. It is the best gift idea for men who want to show their team spirit without turning their home into a shrine. Price at time of publish: $85

Casamigos Cocktail Gift Set Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Whatever you’re celebrating, get the party started with a Casamigos Cocktail Gift Set. The set includes both signature margarita and blackberry basil smash cocktail mixers, as well as salty sweet orange cocktail and pink himalayan salt rimmers, all used to create the perfect party drink. Gift it with a bottle of tequila for the ultimate pairing. Price at time of publish: $57

Grill Daddy Barbeque Grill Steam Brush Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma If he considers himself a grill master, he probably has also become master at scrubbing his grill grates after cooking. The Grand Grill Daddy Steam Cleaning Grill Brush uses water (no need for harsh chemicals) to steam off baked-on food and residue. The stainless-steel bristles help remove messes and make cleaning easier and seamless. This gadget will quickly become one of his favorite grilling tools. Price at time of publish: $100

TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun Amazon View On Amazon The TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun is a handheld version of the popular Theragun Massage Gun, offering all the same benefits while also being portable. It has the added benefit of being ultra-quiet and easy to grip. With this gift, he can relieve tension, cramps or knots, and he can do it on the go. Price at time of publish: $179

Wacaco Minipresso GR Courtesy of Wacaco View On Amazon View On Wacaco.com Is he the kind of guy who is constantly drinking coffee? The Wacaco Minipresso GR Portable Espresso Machine is a useful gadget for men who like to spend time outdoors or just need an afternoon pick-me-up at work. All this portable espresso maker needs is boiling water and coffee grounds, and he’ll have an espresso on the go—no batteries or electricity necessary. Price at time of publish: $55

Anker Nebula Capsule 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Anker View On Newegg.com The Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector is the best gift idea for men who are total cinephiles. Equipped with a 360-degree speaker, this mini projector can be used in his man cave or for an outdoor movie night. It works using WiFi and can function for up to four hours on a single charge. We love that it’s the size of a soda can, so he can bring the entertainment with him anywhere. Price at time of publish: $300

Braun All-in-One Series 7 Trimmer, 12-in-1 Kit, 7440 Braun View On Braun.com If he’s had few close shaves while looking for the perfect trimmer, this gift is for him. It’s a 12-in-1 Trimmer with a beard trimmer, body trimmer, hair clippers, and more. It boasts 40 length settings, an ultra-sharp blade, and is totally waterproof. He also won’t need to worry about cords or constantly charging—this trimmer has a 100-minute runtime. Price at time of publish: $100

Firstleaf 3 Bottle Mixed Bundle Firstleaf View On Firstleaf.com Give the wine lover in your life the chance to explore his palate (and test his wine tasting skills) with a bundle of wines from Firstleaf. The 3 Bottle Mixed Bundle includes three award-winning wines—two reds and one white—for him to choose. At time of publish, the three wines chosen are gold and silver medal winners. The Threaded Tale 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon and Whale Light 2020 Pinot Gris are both American wines, from California and Washington, respectively. The Tifosi Vino Rosso is an Italian red wine that is rated at 92 points out of 100. In fact, all of the wines selected score are rated above an 85. Price at time of publish: $60

Moleskine Smart Notebook & Smart Pen Target View On Target If he’s always jotting down notes or writing his ideas down when inspiration strikes, he’ll love the Moleskine Smart Notebook and Smart Pen. This dynamic duo allows him to write down his thoughts and ideas using the notebook and pen, and those handwritten notes are then automatically transcribed to his phone or device for easy access. It’s a thoughtful and practical gift for the writer (or even just the scribbler) in your life. At the very least, he’ll finally have all of his ideas in one place! Price at time of publish: $280

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Amazon View On Amazon View On Nespresso.com Keep him caffeinated with a Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ that may be tiny, but packs a ton of flavor into his coffee. With this device, he’ll be able to choose from five different sizes of coffee as well as whether it’s hot or iced. He can also brew his coffee from his phone using the Nepresso app since it has Bluetooth connectivity. Plus, he won’t have to give up valuable counter space since it’s so compact. Price at time of publish: $150

Loftie Clock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Brookstone.com View On Byloftie.com The Loftie Alarm Clock encourages him to wind down with a nightly ritual before bed with guided meditations, calming sounds, and even bedtime stories. When it’s time to get up, the Loftie Alarm Clock uses a two-phase system that mimics the body’s natural waking process. It’s the best gift idea for a man who needs a good night’s sleep. Price at time of publish: $150

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Academy.com The Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Cooler will help keep his favorite beverage cold for hours. Available in six different colors, this can cooler has a sweat-free design and has a double wall for insulation. It also comes in a 12-ounce slim or a 16-ounce option for larger cans or bottles. Price at time of publish: $37

MagnoGrip Magnetic Wristband Amazon View On Amazon If your guy likes to do it all himself, this MagnoGrip Magnetic Wristband is a gift he’ll love—and actually use. This gadget is great for guys who are always in the garage, working on a new project, or fixing things around the house. All he needs to do is place it around his wrist, and let the magnets in the wristband hold onto all the nuts, screws, and bolts. Price at time of publish: $16

Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer Amazon View On Amazon He may have your love to keep him warm, but a towel warmer will do the trick just fine when you’re not around. The Keenrary Bucket Towel Warmer is a great gift for the guy who could use a bit of relaxation. All he needs to do is place his towels in the warmer before his shower or bath—this bucket holds two, 40 x 70-inch bath towels—and the towels heat up in as little as one minute on the rapid heat setting. The towel warmer also heats up to 275°F and has an essential oil reservoir to add fragrance. He can also use this gift to warm up his robe, pajamas, socks, or even underwear for a cozy feeling. Price at time of publish: $116

Todd Snyder Porter Tanker 3-Way Briefcase Todd Snyder View On Toddsnyder.com One bag, three ways to wear, the Todd Snyder Porter Tanker 3-Way Briefcase is worth its splurge-worthy price tag simply because he’ll get so much use out of it. It’s modeled on MA-1 flight jackets with a three-layer construction and nylon exterior that is durable enough for everyday wear. It has a top handle so he can carry it as a briefcase, a shoulder strap so that it can be used as a messenger bag, and even hidden backpack straps. Price at time of publish: $674

Chess Armory 15 Inch Magnetic Wooden Chess Set Board Game Amazon View On Amazon The perfect gift? Check mate. This Chess Armory Magnetic Wooden Chess Set isn’t just nice to look at with its handcrafted wood pieces and inlaid walnut board. It’s also portable and has magnetic chess pieces that won’t move around, no matter how intense the game gets. It even comes with a free online chess course, so he can become a master in no time. Price at time of publish: $33

Niupipo Pickleball Paddles Amazon View On Amazon Whether he’s just getting into the sport or a pickleball pro, give him everything he needs to dominate the court with Niupipo Pickleball Paddles. These USAPA- (United States of America Pickleball Association) approved paddles are made of high-quality, durable fiberglass and polypropylene honeycomb. That means they’re lightweight, but still have strength and stiffness that helps him deliver a more powerful hit. They come in a set of two and include four balls and a carrying case. Price at time of publish: $100

Beblau Shift Tech Organizer Amazon View On Amazon For the commuter or traveler in your life, the Beblau Shift Adhesive Portable Tech Organizer is the perfect gift. Thinner than a pen, it sticks to his laptop and keeps everything in place, including headphones or a mouse. He can also use it to organize his backpack or briefcase or even to organize the cables on his desk. Price at time of publish: $40

Nintendo Switch 4.5 Walmart View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart The Nintendo Switch is a versatile gaming system which lets him play on the big screen of a television, in tabletop mode, or handheld on the go. It’s one of the best gift ideas for men because it not only allows him to enjoy any game of his choosing, it also gives him the chance to play with friends. The Switch takes game night to the next level with the ability to connect to up to eight consoles over WiFi for multiplayer gaming. Price at time of publish: $300

Carhartt Deluxe Lunch Cooler Bag 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Basspro.com Whether he’s using it to keep his lunch cold while he’s working, or to keep a six-pack cool while at the tailgate with his friends, the Carhartt Deluxe Insulated Cooler Bag is spacious and insulated. It has two compartments and a front zippered pocket for utensils. It’s also lightweight and easy to carry, and it’s made of durable, water-repellent fabric. This cooler bag is available in three different colors: Carhartt brown, gray, and navy. Price at time of publish: $30

Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag for Men View On Amazon This hanging toiletry bag gives him plenty of space to organize all of his items, and then makes it easy to store them when he reaches his destination. When packed up, it looks just like a typical toiletry bag, with space for everything from his toothbrush to shaving supplies, plus a compartment that keeps his liquids upright. He won’t have to worry about unpacking everything once he gets where he’s going, either. This bag has a hook that, once unzippered, can be hung on the towel rack in his hotel, and gives him easy access to everything he packed. Price at time of publish: $20

Beard King Beard Bib Apron Amazon View On Amazon If he wants to keep his bathroom clear of beard trimmings, the Beard King Beard Apron is the gadget for him. All he needs to do is secure the cap around his neck and then, using the suction cups on the end of the cape, attach it to the mirror before shaving to catch his clippings. When he’s done grooming, he simply has to detach it from the mirror and easily dispose of his shavings. Price at time of publish: $15

Solo Stove Campfire Camping Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's No fire pit, no problem. The Solo Stove Campfire is a portable fire pit that is one of the best gift ideas for men who like to camp or spend time outdoors. It just needs twigs and kindling, and he’ll have a low-smoke campfire in no time. It’s lightweight at just 2.2 pounds, and comes with a free carrying case, making it easy to bring along to his campsite or picnic spot. It also produces a lower amount of smoke than a typical campfire, and can be used not just to keep him warm, but to cook as well. Price at time of publish: $110

Skylight The Skylight Frame Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Skylightframe.com The Skylight Frame Digital Picture Frame is one of the best gift ideas for men if you’re looking to give him something sentimental. Depending on the occasion, you can even have his loved ones send photos to the frame (using an e-mail address you’ll choose upon setting up) before he opens it, so he already has photos to look through. We love that you can continue to send photos to this frame as you make memories, so it really is a gift that continues to bring him some joy. Price at time of publish: $160

THISWORX Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart This car vacuum cleaner is easy to use whether he’s cleaning up after the beach or spending some quality time on his car’s interior. With three attachments—a flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle— and a weight of only 2.6 pounds, it can tackle whatever mess he’s facing. It’s the ultimate gift for a guy whose car is his pride and joy. Price at time of publish: $27

JEF World of Golf Collapsible Chipping Net Amazon View On Amazon Available in both 30 and 24 inch diameter, this collapsible chipping net is the best gift idea for men who love golf—and love getting in a few practice swings whenever they can. With three chipping baskets, it allows him to challenge himself and improve his golf game. When he’s done, he can store it away, as it collapses down to 7 inches in diameter. Price at time of publish: $49

Fosmon Dual Xbox Controller Charger Amazon View On Amazon Serving as both a charger and a space to stow his Xbox controllers, this dual charger by Fosman is a functional gift he’ll get plenty of use out of. Plus, there’s space for two controllers, if you ever decide to join him. The gift that keeps on giving, this charger gives you up to 90 minutes of play time when you charge two controllers, and it has an average lifespan of 1,000 charge cycles. Price at time of publish: $33