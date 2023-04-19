Whether you’re looking for a classic option like a cheese-and-crackers basket or something more unique like a tropical fruits basket, we have you covered with the best gift basket picks, backed by our testing.

Our team of experts spent four weeks testing 25 different gift baskets from top brands. To select the best gift baskets for your money, we considered the convenience of the ordering process as well as the quality and variety of products included in each basket.

“You want to know about delivery; you want to know about freshness; you want to know about any package breakages and what the company is going to do to handle that problem,” Frazier says. “If there are no terms and conditions, there is going to be a problem.”

In addition to including high-quality items, the best gift baskets will have policies in place to ensure the basket arrives intact.

“Consumers are looking for something that is unique and special. Most consumers today want to see items that they rarely, if ever, see in a retail store,” says Shirley George Frazier, a gift basket expert and owner of Gift Basket Business in New York City.

Holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries can be a stressful time when you’re scrambling to find a gift for your loved ones. Gift baskets are the perfect gift-giving solution for even the pickiest of people on your list, whether you’re choosing a gift for a family member, friend, or coworker. But with all the options available for gift baskets, it can be difficult to decide the best one for your giftee.

Best Cookies Cheryl's Cookies Classic Assortment Bow Gift Box Cheryl's View On Cheryls.com Why You Should Get It: The gift box offers an assortment of soft, fresh-tasting cookies. Keep in Mind: The flavors are not customizable. The Cheryl’s Cookies gift box is a crowd-pleaser for both large and small groups. We loved the variety of cookie flavors and range of box sizes. The gift box comes with an assortment of cookies, including five classic flavors. In the 72-count gift box, there are 16 chocolate chip, 16 oatmeal raisin, 16 frosted cut-out, 12 sugar, and 12 chocolate obsession cookies. However, we received 12 frosted cut-out cookies instead of 16 and 16 sugar cookies instead of 12. The gift basket comes in several sizes ranging from 12 to 200 cookies. However, the type of cookies cannot be customized. The cookies are individually wrapped, so they are easy to share with family and friends. Each cookie was clearly labeled with its flavor and ingredients on the package. We thought all of the cookies were flavorful, soft, and tasted fresh, even after we froze and thawed them. The company recommends enjoying the cookies within three to four days of arrival or freezing them immediately for up to six months. Since they are individually wrapped, they can stay frozen until you are ready to eat them. When ordering the gift box, we could select a delivery window but not a specific delivery date. None of the cookies were crumbled or damaged when the box arrived. The large-quantity options make this the best gift basket for a large group or gathering like an office party. For the quality and quantity of items included in the gift basket, we thought the price was very reasonable. Price at time of publish: From $35 Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Cheese Murray's Cheese Greatest Hits Murray's Cheese View On Murrayscheese.com Why You Should Get It: The cheeses are high-quality and pair well with the speciality jam. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t include any meat or fruit. The Murray’s Cheese Greatest Hits gift box is a dream come true for the cheese-lovers in your life. It includes a generous portion of four different cheeses: gruyère, manchego, brie, and cheddar. The cheese varieties were flavorful and distinct from one another, ranging from hard to soft cheeses. All of the products tasted fresh, and we thought the cheese was very high quality. With 1.5 pounds of cheese, the basket can easily serve six to 10 people. The basket also included a full-size jar of spiced cherry preserves, almonds, and sea salt and olive oil crackers. We thought the speciality jam was a fun addition to the box since it isn’t a flavor you can find in a grocery store. The preserves had a delicious flavor that complemented the other food items in the basket, especially the crackers. We enjoyed eating the crackers alone or with the cheese and jam. The basket was packaged well to prevent damage to the items during shipping. Since it included perishable items, it was packaged in a thermal-lined box with ice packs inside the cooler to keep the food fresh. The pre-packaged items were labeled with nutritional information. The cheeses are cut fresh from a deli, so they do not include nutritional information on the package. We did not have any products substituted in our order, but the order process includes the option to select your preferred substitutions if an item is unavailable. We liked the variety of items included in the gift basket, but we wished there was an option to add meat or fruit to balance out the heaviness of the cheese. Price at time of publish: $108 Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Fruit Melissa's Deluxe Exotic and Tropical Fruit Basket Melissa's View On Melissas.com Why You Should Get It: It includes a decorative woven basket and a variety of unique fruits based on the season. Keep in Mind: The shipping fee raises the price of the box. With a variety of exotic fruits, we think Melissa's fruit basket is the best option for a flavorful gift. This basket is perfect for the adventurous giftee to try fruits that are only available in tropical climates. The box includes a random assortment of tropical fruits from around the world, depending on what fruits are in season. You cannot select specific fruits to include in your basket, but the brand lists all of the varieties that may be available. Some of the fruits included in our gift basket were cherimoya, kumquats, Asian pear, dragon fruit, passion fruit, mini bananas, feijoas, baby pineapples, papaya, and guava. The box includes 7 to 8 pounds of fruit in total. Since the fruits are perishable, the box must be shipped via second-day air. However, the shipping fee is not included in the price, and you can only see the shipping fee when you check out. All of the fruits arrived intact except for one small piece of fruit that was cracked. Some of the fruit was not ripe when it arrived; however, the box includes a guide to identify each fruit and determine when it is ripe. The pamphlet also explains how to eat the fruit and provides ideas on how to cook it. Once the fruit ripened, it was very fresh and high quality. The fruit comes in a decorative woven basket that can be reused and repurposed after the fruit is eaten. The decorative basket and the fruit were well protected with bubble wrap inside the shipping box. Although we couldn’t select an exact delivery date for the box, the brand can estimate your delivery date based on when you order and the selected shipping method. Price at time of publish: $85 Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Charcuterie Olive & Cocoa Italian Market Snacks Olive & Cocoa View On Oliveandcocoa.com Why You Should Get It: The flavorful spreads serve as a perfect complement to the savory meats, cheeses, and crackers. Keep in Mind: It has more crackers and salami than cheese. The Italian Market Snacks Tote includes a variety of flavorful items that make it the best gift basket for a charcuterie board. The meats, cheeses, and crackers were savory, and each item in the basket complements the others to create a cohesive snacking experience. We thought the gift basket had a mix of salty and sweet items during our taste test. It included mixed nuts, artisanal salami, farmhouse cheese, crackers, two types of spreads, and sea salt caramels. During our taste tests, the artisanal crackers were crispy, thin, and flavorful. The gift basket comes with two jars of spreads to try on the crackers. The spread flavors listed on the website were basil pesto and sun-dried tomato bruschetta, but the jar of basil pesto was substituted for an artichoke lemon pesto in our gift basket. Although we weren’t informed of the substitution before the basket arrived, the brand says substitutions may occasionally occur. The sea salt caramels were decadent, creamy, and flavorful, and we loved the sweet option to balance out the savory flavors in the basket. The mixed nuts were also very fresh and crunchy, complementing the saltiness of the caramels. The sun-dried tomato spread was mild and smoky with a slight hint of tang. The salami was hearty and had hints of garlic and fennel flavors. While we enjoyed each of the products individually, we thought there should be more farmhouse cheese to balance out the crackers and salami. The gift basket was carefully packaged for shipping, especially the glass jars, which were wrapped in plastic to prevent breakage. The gift basket was well-arranged, and the presentation was elegant inside the reusable container. Additionally, you can choose between a canvas and burlap tote bag or a hand crafted wood crate as the container for the gift basket. Overall, we liked the quantity and assortment of items included in the basket. With seven different food items, the basket could serve four to six people. Price at time of publish: $98 Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023

Best with Wine Wicked Good Cupcakes 6-Pack & Rosé + Moscato Gift Set Wicked Good Cupcakes View On Wickedgoodcupcakes.com Why You Should Get It: The cupcakes are moist, flavorful, and pair perfectly with the wine. Keep in Mind: The wines are on the dry side. This wine-and-cupcakes set is a fun and delicious gift for anyone with a sweet tooth. The gift set includes six large cupcake jars in two different flavors: red velvet and chocolate ganache. Two full-size bottles of wine, a California moscato sparkling wine and a California rosé wine, pair nicely with the cupcake flavors. In our taste test, we thought the cupcakes were decadent, but not sickeningly sweet. Both flavors were very moist with a rich flavor and creamy frosting. We thought the cupcakes tasted fresh, like they were just baked. The wine was just dry enough to balance out the sweetness of the cupcakes, so they paired perfectly. However, the wine was not as sweet as we expected, particularly the moscato. We were impressed by the quality and balance of flavors in each cupcake jar. The cupcakes are large enough to share since each jar contains the equivalent of two regular-sized cupcakes. The jars are reusable, and the box even comes with spoons to enjoy the cupcakes. Our gift basket arrived just as advertised on the website in terms of both the packaging and the appearance of the cupcakes. The cupcakes can be enjoyed up to seven days after delivery or frozen for up to six months, so they can be savored over time without going bad. We thought the gift basket was affordable for the quality and amount of items included, especially since the brand offers free shipping on certain days. However, delivery is not available on Saturdays or Sundays. Price at time of publish: $100

Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Chocolate Vosges Haut-Chocolate Grande Gift Tower Vosges Haut-Chocolate View On Vosgeschocolate.com Why You Should Get It: The box offers 18 flavors of truffles, caramels, and toffee that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Keep in Mind: The gift note was not included in our box. This gift box from Vosges Haut-Chocolat is an elegant choice for chocolate lovers, and it includes a variety of flavors of truffles, caramels, and toffees. The box contains a half-pound of toffee with nuts, two six-piece packages of caramels, and an “exotic collection” of truffles and chocolates in fun flavors like ambrosia and dulce de leche. During our tests, each of the chocolates tasted smooth, rich, and fresh. The caramels were a perfect balance between chewy and soft. We especially enjoyed the unconventional flavors like the blood orange caramels. The box included a wide variety of chocolates with an equal balance of milk and dark chocolate. However, we would have liked some salty flavors or a few more white chocolate varieties. Overall, the chocolates are of excellent quality, and the gift box offers a variety of flavors ranging from classic to exotic. The gift box was beautifully crafted, providing a luxurious presentation for the chocolates. Each chocolate was clearly labeled, and the box included an in-depth guide that described each item. We loved the guide that identified each of the chocolates so we knew what we were eating. There were no additional or hidden fees when we ordered the gift box, and we received free shipping on the order. The chocolates arrived without any melting or other quality issues. When we ordered the gift box, we included a note to add to the package. However, the note was not included when we received the gift box. Price at time of publish: $100

Best Snack Pearl River Mart Snack Attack Friendship Box: Surprise Edition Pearl River Market View On Pearlriver.com Why You Should Get It: It includes snacks for every taste from sweet to spicy. Keep in Mind: The box is randomized, so you can’t guarantee the products it includes. The Pearl River Snack Attack is the best gift basket for people who like to try new foods from around the world. The gift box offers Asian snacks with a range of flavors from sweet to savory. During our taste tests, we loved the contrast between the fruity candies and spicy or salty snacks. Some of the items included in our gift box were tropical-flavored marshmallows, wasabi peas, prawn chips, and rice candy. The wide variety of foods makes the gift box perfect for kids and adults alike. With more than 10 items, the box includes enough snacks to share with family or friends. The individual treats were also small enough to enjoy in one sitting, so they didn’t go stale. Additionally, most of the snacks can be enjoyed long after the delivery date since they are pre-packaged and nonperishable. We liked the surprise element of the gift box, which made it interesting to unpack and see the products that were included. Each of the items included nutritional information on the package, and the brand added a label in English for products that had a different language on the original packaging. We thought the box was a great value for the quality, quantity, and variety of items it included. While we loved the variety of products, the box is not customizable since the items are randomly selected. Price at time of publish: $40 The 21 Best Hostess Gifts of 2023 That Are So Useful You’ll Want To Keep Them Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Ice Cream Mochidoki Signature Box Set Mochidoki View On Mochidoki.com Why You Should Get It: The bite-sized treats stay fresh and frozen for hours after delivery. Keep in Mind: The packaging does not include nutritional or allergen information. This Mochidoki gift set combines tasty ice cream flavors with a bite-sized serving that is perfect for sampling. Mochi is a Japanese ice cream dessert wrapped in rice dough. The gift set features eight of the brand’s most popular flavors. It includes four pieces of each flavor and 32 pieces of mochi in total. The gift basket we tested had a mix of both classic flavors like vanilla chip and unique flavors like matcha. The other flavors in the box were strawberry, cake batter, black sesame, purple sweet potato, mango, and passion fruit. We loved the variety of flavors in the gift basket and the fresh taste. During our tasting, we thought the ice cream flavors were pleasantly subtle rather than overly sweet. We especially enjoyed the matcha and other fun flavors, which all tasted natural and fresh. The outer shell and ice cream filling were creamy and soft in each flavor, and the mochi had a pleasant texture. Our gift box was shipped in an insulated cooler with dry ice, and the ice cream was still very cold when it arrived. The brand says the mochi should remain frozen for at least five hours after delivery, so you don’t have to worry about the ice cream melting before it gets to the freezer. The mochi lasted through shipping, retained its freshness without melting, and was very fresh and tasty when eaten directly from the freezer. However, mochi will melt if they are left to sit out for too long, just like any other ice cream. The mochi are bite sized, so they can easily be served as individual portions. The ice cream can also be frozen until ready to eat, so you can sample each flavor over time. The ice cream was colorful and complemented the fun packaging. The package included a guide that described and identified each flavor so we knew which flavor to eat. The packaging did not include any nutritional or allergen information, but the brand did specify which products were vegan. Price at time of publish: $100 Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson

Best Fruit and Nut Bonnie & Pop Snack Attack Tray & Basket Amazon View On Amazon View On Bonnieandpop.com Why You Should Get It: It ships fast and free, and it includes a reusable basket. Keep in Mind: Some of the candied fruit tasted lackluster. The Bonnie and Pop gift basket includes more than 3 pounds of dried fruit and nuts on a wooden keepsake tray that can also be used as a basket. The basket contains mango slices, apricots, yellow peaches, pears, apple wedges, kiwi slices, dates, plums, and prunes. In addition to the wide variety of fruits, the basket also has two types of nuts: tamari almonds and cashews. The gift basket appeared identical to the photos online. The dried fruit looked appetizing and bountiful, and the items were beautifully arranged on the tray. We loved the flavor of the nuts and most of the dried fruit. The nuts added saltiness to balance the sweet fruits, and the dried fruit was very flavorful. The fruits were fresh, sweet, and left us wanting more. However, we thought the dried apricots tasted somewhat lackluster and weren't as flavorful as the other options. We were very impressed with the variety of items and presentation of the gift basket, as it had a mix of colors, sizes, and textures, especially for the affordable price. The snacks are all kosher, gluten free, and vegan, so they are suitable for a variety of dietary needs. The basket also included a resealable bag to keep the dried fruit and nuts fresh. The large size can serve up to 10 people, so it makes a great option for a gathering or large family. The basket itself is stylish and collapsible, which makes the already affordable price an exceptional value for any gift. The gift basket ships for free on Amazon and arrived just two days after we placed the order, so it’s a great option for a last-minute gift. Price at time of publish: $60 Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson The 28 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $35 of 2023

Best for Birthdays Magnolia Bakery Best of Magnolia Bakery Baked Fresh Sampler Pack Magnolia Bakery View On Magnoliabakery.com Why You Should Get It: The banana pudding is extremely fresh and flavorful, and the basket could easily serve 10 people. Keep in Mind: The chocolate brownies are slightly dry. The Magnolia Bakery Sampler Pack includes enough treats to serve an entire party for a birthday or other event. The gift basket had a great variety and selection of items, so there is something that everyone can enjoy. With six tubs of pudding and eight dessert bars, the gift basket could easily serve eight to 10 people. The gift box is not customizable, but you can choose between a classic banana pudding pack or a variety banana pudding pack with different flavors. The variety pack includes three flavors of pudding, four chocolate brownies, and four buttery blondies. The regular banana pudding was our favorite, but the red velvet flavor also stole the show with the layers of cake mixed in. During our taste tests, the brownies were rich and sweet, and the pudding had a light, creamy texture. The pudding was the stand-out item of the basket. We thought each flavor tasted fresh and gourmet due to the pleasant texture and rich flavor. The treats looked just as appetizing as they appear in the photos, especially the pudding. Although we loved the flavor and texture of the pudding, some of the brownies were slightly dry, especially compared to the quality of the blondies. Overall, the price is spot on for the quality and quantity of food included in the basket. The products were well-packaged in a cooler, and everything arrived intact. The gift box even included a card with details on each item, how to store them, and best-by dates. Price at time of publish: $83 Better Homes & Gardens / Dera Burreson