The GE 30-Inch JGBS66REKSS Gas Range tops our list of the best gas ranges. It has an extra-large oval-shaped fifth burner under a non-stick griddle that’s large enough for six grilled cheese sandwiches. Plus, its grates are dishwasher-safe, it has sealed burners for easy cleaning, and it comes at a reasonable price.

Gas ranges come in three main sizes. The 30-inch is the standard size, but smaller 20-inch and wider 36-inch (and larger) ranges are also available. The great thing about gas ranges is that they don’t need regular professional maintenance to keep them in optimal condition. “With proper cleaning and looking after, a good range should last you a decade or more,” Moroney says.

“The more features a gas range has, the more expensive it will be, and it will also be costlier to repair,” Moroney says.

There are many different types of gas ranges on the market with various functions, features, and capabilities, such as convection, air fry, and smart technology. However, John Moroney , co-founder of JM Gas Services and a gas engineer with over 45 years of experience in gas appliance repairs, tells us that it’s better to choose a gas range with only the features that you’ll actually use.

As one of the most important purchases you’ll make for your kitchen, a gas range could also be one of the most expensive (they tend to be pricier than their electric counterparts), so you’ll want to make sure you find the best gas range for your needs and one that will preferably last a long time.

When it comes to kitchen appliances, the range is undoubtedly one of the VIPs—right up there with the refrigerator and arguably even more essential than the dishwasher.

The controls are at the front of the oven for easy access, and the white porcelain door (which gives the oven a particularly retro look) is scratch-resistant and rounded so that it wipes clean effortlessly. Though there is no self-cleaning function for the oven, the cooktop burners are sealed so that spills are contained, and cleanup is generally much easier.

The gas range might not come in a variety of flashy designs, but it’s reliable, can cook evenly, and even has one of those convenient broiler drawers at the bottom of the oven that are becoming scarce in newer ranges. The four burners have electronic pilotless ignition, which start every time and save gas, and the appliance comes with two oven racks that can be adjusted to various positions.

As a more traditional gas range, both in style and durability, this 20-inch model from Hotpoint is heavy-duty and built to last.

Keep in Mind: It’s only available in white and has no see-in window.

Why You Should Get It: This 20-inch gas range is reliable, super easy to use, and even has a handy broiler drawer.

The stainless-steel finish that is available in silver or black is fingerprint-proof, too, so the unit looks cleaner for longer. What’s more, it comes with a rear filler kit to fill the gap between your backsplash and the back of the unit—something that a lot of ranges don’t come with.

The grates go all across the cooktop to make sliding pots from burner to burner effortless, and this also creates less of a chance for spills. If you do happen to spill anything, however, the burners come off easily so cleanup is a total breeze.

The gas range doesn’t come with the optional ReadyCook air fry tray , but it’s not necessary in order to use the air fryer mode. Though it’s great at air frying, that’s not all this gas range can do. It can convection bake, and it has five burners and also comes with a griddle pan, which sits atop the middle oval-shaped burner, allowing you to make pancakes, grilled cheeses , and more.

With the Frigidaire Gallery FGGH3047VD 30-Inch Gas Range, there’s no need for a separate air-frying machine, meaning fewer appliances hogging up your valuable cupboard space and less cleanup, too. This range can even clean itself in 30 minutes with its steam cleaning setting (no chemicals needed!) after you’ve air-fried up your favorite meals, giving it yet another point up against your trusty air fryer.

Why You Should Get It: This range can air fry, convection bake, and griddle, too.

As one of the most attractive gas ranges you can buy (thanks, in part to its chic handles and large tinted oven door window), it comes in a choice of either black or stainless steel (albeit, not fingerprint-proof). Whichever color you opt for, the range is sure to rake in all the compliments.

To keep the oven nice and clean without any elbow grease, there’s a self-cleaning function that can clean using only water. There’s a storage drawer at the bottom of the oven for all your pans that also adds nicely to the overall aesthetic of the unit.

The oven also has a steam rack if you want to add even more moisture to the oven, depending on what’s cooking. The appliance comes with five burners that range from 5,000 to 17,000 BTUs to provide a choice of cooking heats, and they’re all fully sealed for easy cleanup. The knobs are perfectly smooth and round; this not only provides the oven with a timeless look but makes it easy to wipe clean. Everything about this oven feels high-end.

Anything from tender roasts to chocolate cookies can be cooked impeccably using this roomy oven’s convection dry heat but without having the effect of drying out the food. Instead, you get perfectly juicy results every time. The oven will also do all the convection converting for you, so you can put away your phone’s converter app.

Providing even heat that stays put throughout the whole oven, this stylish KitchenAid range is a hit with anyone who knows about the benefits of convection cooking.

Keep in Mind: The finish is not fingerprint resistant. There’s also no rear filler kit in case you wanted to fill the gap between the back of the unit and your backsplash.

Why You Should Get It: This true convection oven provides even heat distribution in an appliance that looks incredibly sleek and high-end.

The range itself comes in four finishes: white, stainless steel, fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel, and black. It includes a griddle, has four pre-set buttons for easy cooking without having to give it too much thought, and it can convection cook and air-fry. The air-fry needs no preheating for quick meals when you’re extra hungry. There’s also a self-cleaning function that can sufficiently tackle even the most stuck-on grime.

This app, however, is so much more than just a fancy timer (although it’s that, too). It provides meal plans, shopping lists, and recipes, and it remembers what you’ve cooked as well as ingredients you like to add and avoid. It can even offer nutrition information. The best thing about it, though, is that it’s free to anyone who owns a Samsung range.

If most of your home appliances are WiFi enabled, it only makes sense that when it’s time to upgrade the range, you’ll opt for a smart one. The Samsung NX60A6511SS allows you to keep tabs on what’s going on inside the oven from your couch via the SmartThings Cooking app. You can also preheat the oven and manage the temperature remotely.

Why You Should Get It: It’s available in four finishes, it air fries, and it can be controlled remotely via WiFi.

The gas control knobs on this range are old-fashioned but in a good way—totally intuitive, fool-proof, and easy to operate. The highest-heat burner delivers up to 18,500 BTUs for quick and powerful gas cooking, and the range offers optional convection cooking, too.

Making delicious pot roasts has never been easier; you can put the meat in the bottom compartment to cook slowly for the most tender, melt-off-the-bone consistency, and the potatoes and veggies in the top for that perfect crispy outcome that guests won’t be able to get enough of. There’s even a self-cleaning function that can get your oven sparking clean in 10 minutes just by using water.

With a capacity of 6.9 cubic feet, this appliance has more oven space than any other 30-inch model on our best gas ranges list, and the oven door windows are extra-large for clear visibility into how your food is coming along.

Why have one oven when you can have two (in one)? The LG LDG4313ST freestanding gas range has two spacious oven compartments that work independently and provide enough room for you to cook up two dishes at different temperatures at the same time.

Keep in Mind: There is no child lock feature on the burners, and the range does not come with a griddle.

Why You Should Get It: Cooking multiple dishes at once has never been easier thanks to the two separate ovens and five burners with different BTUs.

We particularly love its stylish cream and gold design; however, the company allows you to choose what color handles and knobs you want for a fully customizable aesthetic. If you’d prefer something a little less “loud,” it’s also available in a more subtle stainless steel version.

With the largest capacity of any oven on this list at 6.7 cubic feet, this unit is the perfect gas range for entertaining . It even has six burners—if you’re good at multitasking, you can have many pots going at the same time. Its most powerful burner measures in at a whopping 21,000 BTUs for faster cooking and searing times, and the cooktop goes from one edge to the other to make use of the whole cooking surface.

As our top pick for the best gas range you can splurge on, the Café 30-Inch CGS750P4MW2 Slide-In Double Oven Gas Range has a little bit of everything from the other best gas ranges on this list. It is a smart appliance that is WiFi enabled and can be controlled remotely via an app, it can convection bake, it’s a double oven, it has a griddle, and it can self-clean, too. In fact, the only function this oven doesn’t have is an air-fry mode.

Keep in Mind: There’s no air-fry option, and its unique design might not suit all styles.

Why You Should Get It: In addition to convection baking, WiFi connectivity, six burners, and a griddle, this range’s quirky design—which is customizable for a more bespoke look—is an eye-catching conversation starter.

The cooktop has raised edges so that if your spaghetti pot overflows, the water won’t annoyingly run down the front of the oven or down the sides. The oven space is still roomy at just over 5 cubic feet, and the two racks that come with it are adjustable. Though the knobs are plastic, the range looks really nice for such an economical unit. It’s even available in three different finishes (black, white, and stainless steel) to suit all kitchen styles.

In contrast to some of the other best gas ranges on this list that boast five or six burners each, this Amana unit only has four burners, but each burner has a different heat capacity so you can simmer on one and cook on high on the others. It also has an under-oven broiler function and electronic controls that can be locked.

Not everyone needs the absolute best gas range on the market with all the top specs and features. If you’re not cooking up multiple meals a day for a large family, then a reliable and basic gas range, like the Amana 30-Inch AGR5330BAS freestanding model, will more than suffice. And the best part? It won’t break the bank.

Keep in Mind: It’s a basic unit without any bells and whistles and only four burners.

Why You Should Get It: It’s an easy-to-use gas range with sealed burners at an affordable price.

In addition to dishwasher-safe grates that can be easily removed for cleaning, this range includes something that Moroney strongly recommends in a gas range: a handy electronic clock and timer so you never burn a meal again.

This is a basic yet reliable range that doesn’t have too many bells and whistles, which, according to Moroney, is the best type. “The less features, the better,” he says. “That way there’s less possibility for things to go wrong, and you avoid costly repairs.”

The cooktop is also slightly recessed to contain any spills and ensure you don’t get sauces down the side of the range in the event that a pot does happen to bubble over. The central fifth burner is our favorite as it’s particularly innovative. This large burner is oval-shaped and hidden under an extra-large non-stick griddle right in the middle of the cooktop with a surface big enough to grill six grilled cheese sandwiches at a time.

A good gas range that is durable, modern, reliable, and looks good does not have to cost an arm and a leg as evidenced by the GE JGBS66REKSS. With its large cooking surface that covers the entire cooktop, you can effortlessly slide pots and pans across the grates without having to use your kitchen counters for extra space.

Why You Should Get It: This range has easy-clean sealed burners, dishwasher-proof grates, and a large integrated non-stick griddle, all at a great price.

The Bottom Line

What to Know About Gas Ranges Before Shopping

Style



When it comes to choosing the best gas range to suit your style, and to ensure it pairs well in your kitchen, you’ll have to take into consideration the type, size, color, and finish.

Type



The main two types of gas ranges available for residential use are slide-in options and freestanding models.

● Slide-in ranges: These come without finished sides so that they can slot seamlessly in between your kitchen’s cabinets. A drop-in range is a third type which is similar to a slide-in but comes without the finished bottom panel and won’t have an oven tray storage drawer at the bottom either.

● Freestanding ranges: Most freestanding models can also fit in between the kitchen cabinets but have the added convenience of being able to be placed wherever in the kitchen you deem most convenient thanks to their finished sides.

Size



The average gas range width is around 30 inches, but anything from 30 to 36 inches is considered a standard-sized range. Compact ranges are those measuring 20 to 24 inches, and any range over 36 inches in width is considered wide. Extra-wide ranges, those with two side-by-side doors and models used professionally, could measure anywhere from 48 to 60 inches. In relation to the depth and height, these tend to stay the same across all range widths; 25 to 27 inches for the depth and 36 to 41 inches in height.

Another size-related issue to think about when shopping for the best gas range for your kitchen is capacity, or how much cooking space it has inside for pans and food. Capacity typically ranges from 4.5 to 6.5 cubic feet for standard models.

Finish



Gas ranges are available in an array of finishes. Though stainless steel is an extremely popular option since it suits almost any kitchen décor style, you can also find gas ranges in black, white, gold, cream, and many other shades on the color wheel. Stainless steel is a popular and convenient choice because it’s easy to wipe down and keep clean. Many colors come in either a shiny chrome or a matte finish. Some ranges also have a fingerprint-proof finish that minimizes smudges.

Fuel Type



Most of the gas ranges on the market nowadays are set up to connect to your house’s source of natural gas. However, if you don’t have natural gas access, many gas ranges come with propane conversion kits and can be hooked up to propane gas tanks so you can still get the full benefits of cooking with gas even if you live in an area that doesn’t have natural gas lines.

BTUs



A gas range’s power is measured by its heat output in BTUs (British Thermal Units), and burners are usually between 10,000 to 20,000 BTUs. The higher the BTUs a range has, the more heat it can provide. A typical standard-sized gas range has around four to six burners, each of which will likely provide a different BTU level to give you flexibility. This gives you the option to use a different burner depending on the type of dish you are preparing and the heat it requires.

Features

In addition to choosing the size and design of your gas range, you might also want to think about how many burners you require. Some ranges come with one or two extra middle burners and a griddle accessory for making foods like pancakes, crepes, quesadillas, and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Smart features are another thing to think about. A WiFi-compatible gas range can allow you to preheat the oven remotely and also set the temperature and timer. It also allows you to turn the oven on and off via your phone or tablet. Some manufacturers’ apps offer recipes and nutritional advice.

In relation to clean-up, self-cleaning functions can also be helpful. Sealed cooktop burners that have raised edges to contain spills can make cleaning up much easier, too. Removable and dishwasher-safe grates can also help you clean the oven quicker with less effort.

When it comes to extra features, however, Moroney advises not to opt for anything that you won’t often use. “If one of these extras does need fixing in the future, it could be a costly repair for something that you don’t even use,” he says. According to Moroney, the best feature you could opt for in any range is a good timer. “The simpler, the better,” he says.

Your Questions, Answered

Are gas ranges better than electric?

It depends. “Both electric and gas ranges have their perks,” Moroney says. Gas ranges tend to provide more even cooking and allow you to micromanage the heat, while electric ranges tend to be better for foods that need a dry environment, such as baked goods. However, with many of the gas ranges nowadays offering convection cooking, it can be a draw. Professional chefs do tend to prefer gas burners so that they can have full control over the size of the flame and the heat.

Is it cheaper to cook with gas or electric?

Traditionally, it’s been more cost effective to have a gas range, although with the crazy changes in gas prices of late, it’s pretty close right now. Technically, a gas range (and all gas appliances in comparison to their electric counterparts) can be up to 30% cheaper than an electric range to operate, although utility costs differ in each state.

How do you clean a gas range?

To clean gas burners, you first have to remove all the removable parts, such as any grates, griddles, burner caps, or heads. These can be washed and scrubbed in the sink. While there are specialized cleaners, these are usually reserved for very dirty and stuck-on grime situations. For your regular weekly clean, normal dish soap, a light kitchen spray, or even a mixture of white vinegar and water can work equally well.

Spray the mixture on, and let sit for a while to release any dirt. Scrub with the soft side of a kitchen sponge. To get into the small nooks and crannies around the burners, a small brush (or an old toothbrush) works very well. Wipe down with a damp cloth until completely clean, and replace all cleaned removed accessories.

Who We Are

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over 10 years of commerce writing experience. Kat is also the commerce editor-at-large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading U.S. online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, Kat researched and reviewed multiple gas ranges and spoke to John Moroney, co-founder of JM Gas Services and a gas engineer with over 45 years of experience in gas appliance repairs. She also researched factors such as each gas range's style, fuel type, BTUs, number of burners, how easy it is to clean, and value for the money.