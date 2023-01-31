The 12 Best Garden Trowels of 2023 for Planting, Weeding, and More

To determine which garden trowels are the very best on the market, we researched a wide variety of options in a range of styles, price points, purposes, and more. Our top pick was the Edward Tools Garden Trowel , thanks to its durable make and ergonomic design that lets you use it for long periods of time without getting blisters.

“Trowels are an essential tool for planting and transplanting small plants and bulbs,” says Jim Putnam of Logan’s Garden Shop in North Carolina. Because of their handheld size, they’re perfect for planting annuals in your garden beds, burying vegetable seeds to harvest later in the year, or uprooting stubborn weeds throughout your yard.

Taking care of a garden can be a relaxing and satisfying activity, but only if you have the right tools to help you get to work. In addition to essential items like pruners and gloves, it’s important to have a trowel—a small, spade-shaped handheld tool that’s designed to aid with a variety of common gardening tasks.

Best Overall Edward Tools Garden Trowel 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s a heavy-duty, ergonomic trowel with a low price. Keep In Mind: It bends more easily than other options on our list. For a reliable and trustworthy trowel that will help you out with numerous gardening projects, we recommend our top pick, the Edward Tools Garden Trowel. It’s a heavy-duty tool that’s constructed to be rust-proof, bend-proof, and break-proof, so it’ll last you for years to come. Most notably, it has an extremely comfortable handle and an ergonomic design that lets you use it for long periods of time without fatiguing or getting blisters. Because of its sturdy stainless and carbon steel make, this trowel is great for digging in rocky soil or heavy clay, in addition to regular planting and transplanting. It also helpfully boasts depth markers on the handle so you can take measurements as you work and ensure your seedlings get placed as deep in the ground as they need to be. Most notably, it has an extremely comfortable handle and an ergonomic design that lets you use it for long periods of time without fatiguing or getting blisters. The handle features a rubber grip that’s not only super easy to hold, but it also provides plenty of leverage when you’re digging deep into the earth. Some users reported that this garden trowel bent easily, so we don’t recommend using it for digging up heavy rocks or particularly large weeds. However, we love that this trowel comes with a lifetime guarantee to back up the quality of the product. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Length: 15 inches

Best Budget Expert Gardener Steel Trowel Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It has a smooth side and a serrated side. Keep In Mind: It’s a bit smaller than some other trowels out there. If you aren’t an avid gardener but have a few small weeding or planting tasks to keep up on across your yard, we suggest considering this budget-friendly garden trowel from Expert Gardener. The lightweight yet durable trowel costs far less than most others on the market, but is still a worthwhile pick that’ll come in handy time and time again. This trowel features a steel blade and a non-slip comfort grip on the handle, so you won’t have to worry about accidentally dropping the trowel as you work. The handle also features a hanging hole, so you can easily store the trowel in your shed without taking up counter space. There are measurements on the blade so you can always tell how deep you’re digging. Best of all, though, is that this trowel has both a smooth side and a serrated side, so you can use it for a multitude of gardening projects. Size-wise, this trowel is on the smaller end at just 12.5 inches in length, so it won’t be the best match for anyone looking to do larger projects and tackle bigger plants. If you’re working with smaller tasks around the garden, you’ll be glad you added this handy tool to your gardening collection. Price at time of publish: $5 Product Details: Blade Material: Steel | Length: 12.5 inches

Best Splurge Williams Sonoma Sophie Conran Ultimate Garden Tool Set Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: It comes with nine sleek gardening tools that balance style and function. Keep In Mind: The trowel doesn't have depth markers. Complete your gardening kit in one fell swoop with this chic matching set from Sophie Conran. Not only does it contain a gorgeously designed and highly effective trowel, but it also has a fork, compost scoop, dibber, weeder, twist cultivator, ergo hoe, rake, and pruning shears to complete just about all your gardening tasks. All the tools are made with ergonomic beechwood handles and stainless steel heads for both style and durability. They're designed to function for many gardening seasons to come, thanks to their corrosion- and rust-resistant design and brass fittings between the handles and heads to ensure durability. The trowel in this set is a subtly curved tool so dirt and mulch won't spill off as you scoop, making it easy to dig, plant, and pull weeds. Just keep in mind that it doesn't have depth markers on it, so you'll have to use a measuring tape for precise planting. Price at time of publish: $370 Product Details: Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Length: 10.4 inches

Best All-Purpose Ames Planter's Pal Seven-in-One Hand Tool Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It's a versatile tool that can be used for cutting, digging, weeding, and more. Keep In Mind: It's not the longest blade and can feel a bit heavy. Want a garden trowel that you can use for a large amount of projects and tasks? Look no further than the Ames Planter's Pale Seven-in-One Hand Tool—a multi-purpose device that can be used for digging, transplanting, cutting, weeding, tampering, and measuring. Whatever your garden needs, this trowel can help get it done. The trowel features a chrome-plated steel blade that's durable and precise, with a serrated edge on one side that's ideal for cutting bags open and a sharp straight edge on the other that works to cut sod and twine. The blade has helpful measurement markers, and you can also use the trowel to tamp down stakes and pull up even deep-rooted weeds. The handle, which has an ergonomic grip, is comfortable to use for long periods of time (even on large weeds!), and it features a convenient hanging hole for easy storage. Just keep in mind that the handle doesn't have grips on it like others on our list of the best garden trowels do, so you may want to use gardening gloves with it for a better grip. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Blade Material: Steel | Length: 11 inches

Best Ergonomic Radius Garden Ergonomic Hand Trowel Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Radiusgarden.com Why You Should Get It: It has a curved handle with comfortable grips for long-term use. Keep In Mind: It doesn't have a serrated edge or pointed end. While a gardening tool's functionality may be most essential, it's also important that it has a comfortable, easy-to-hold design—especially if you spend a lot of time in the garden. This top-tier option from Radius Garden is created with comfort in mind and features a curved handle that will provide plenty of leverage without adding stress to your hand and wrist as you work. Designed especially for people who have conditions like arthritis or carpal tunnel, this trowel is also notable for its super comfortable grip, which, combined with the shape of the handle, will make digging and planting a pain-free experience. Maneuvering the trowel around in the dirt will be a breeze, and it'll help you be able to garden for hours on end without any issue. This trowel also has a lightweight and rustproof aluminum blade that can be used on all soil conditions and should last for years on end. On the downside, there's no serrated edge, nor a pointed end to help with digging through particularly hard soil. That said, the unique ergonomic design of this trowel makes it a must-have for anyone who'd benefit from some added leverage and comfort as they garden. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Blade Material: Aluminum | Length: 12 inches

Best for Digging Garden Guru Super Strong Garden Trowel Hand Shovel Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has a wide blade that’ll let you dig quickly and effectively. Keep In Mind: It’s fairly lightweight compared to other trowels. When planting seeds, uprooting pesky weeds in your yard, or repotting your favorite houseplant, it’s helpful to have a garden trowel with a sharp point and concave blade to help dig a hole and keep excess dirt out of the way. We like the Garden Guru Super-Strong Trowel, which is ideal for digging deep into the soil with greater ease and more precision. This trowel features a rust-resistant and durable stainless steel blade that’s notably wider than average, enabling you to dig and scoop up dirt at a faster rate. It also has a thick, comfortable handle with a thumb rest and finger grooves, which are designed to minimize stress on your hand and provide comfort as you work. Of course, this trowel isn’t just great for digging; it’s also helpful for weeding, shoveling, mixing soil, and transplanting sprouts. This trowel is a bit more lightweight than some other similar tools out there, so if you’re looking for a heavy-duty option to help uproot large weeds or work on very hard soil, we recommend skipping this option. For more low-key projects, the trowel will definitely be of help and allow you to save valuable time and energy digging through the dirt. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Length: 13 inches

Best Heavy-Duty Edward Tools Bend-Proof Garden Trowel Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s a bend-proof tool with a larger-than-average head. Keep In Mind: It’s pretty heavy to hold, so not great for those with small hands. If you’re searching for a garden trowel that will hold up when breaking up hard soil or removing rocks and weeds, this option from Edward Tools should be on your radar. It’s a heavy-duty trowel that features a larger-than-average blade head made from durable and bend-proof stainless steel, which allows you to dig up weeds and cut through dry and hard soil with greater ease. Because of the large size of the head, you can move soil at a faster rate with this trowel, and do so in comfort thanks to the trowel’s easy-to-hold rubber grip. This includes contoured rubber finger grips as well as a palm rest, so there’s no need to worry about your hand and wrist getting tired after a few hours of effort. Whether you’re tearing through weeds or working your way through rocky soil, this tool will provide plenty of help. It’s important to note that because this is such a heavy-duty tool, it’s fairly heavy to hold and perhaps not the best choice for anyone with weak wrists or small hands. Also, the point of the blade isn’t as sharp as some other models. Still, it’s a powerful tool that can make your tougher gardening work feel a whole lot easier. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Length: 14 inches

Best for Small Plants Fiskars Seed Planting Garden Trowel Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This narrow trowel has a built-in seed counter. Keep In Mind: It's not meant for bigger projects or digging through particularly tough dirt. While the generally small size of garden trowels makes them all ideal for dealing with small plants, some trowels are even more attuned to this task, such as the Fiskars Seed Planting Garden Trowel. The narrow, lightweight tool is designed to be used for handling seeds, digging holes, pushing through dirt, and transplanting small plants, making it a great tool to have in your gardening kit. In addition to its use as a trowel, this tool has several other handy functions. There's a removable stylus built into the handle that you can use to count seeds or make small divots in the ground. There are also measurements built into the head to help you determine the correct depth and spacing of your plants and seeds. And because the trowel is made of rust-proof and durable carbon fiber, you can feel confident that it'll last long enough to help with planting time and time again. Because of its small size and narrow head, this trowel isn't ideal for anyone looking to move bigger plants or make a lot of progress at a time. But if small plants are your focus, don't miss out on this convenient accessory. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Blade Material: FiberComp | Length: 11 inches

Best Serrated Edge Garden Helper Japanese Garden Trowel Serrated Edge Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s especially great for cutting bulbs and roots. Keep In Mind: The handle isn’t as comfortable as some of our other picks. Having a serrated edge on a garden trowel can be a great help when it comes to cutting bulbs and roots or even opening a seedling packet. We love this option from Garden Helper, which has a serrated edge on one side and a mostly-smooth edge on the other, making it a seriously versatile tool. In addition to cutting, this trowel can also be used for digging, scooping, planting, and more. It has a ruler built into the back of the tool to help you measure the depth of the hole you’re digging or appropriately space out plants. It also possesses a helpful soil stopper that will stop the soil from spilling and ruining your progress. The tip of this trowel is notably sharp, so you’ll be able to dig through hard and rocky soil without much trouble—just be careful where you place it when not in use. The handle is made of sturdy and elegant wood and it’s easy to grip to keep steady as you work. While the wood handle certainly isn’t uncomfortable, it won’t provide the same level of comfort as those with rubber, ergonomic grips. We recommend using gardening gloves if you are going to be using this trowel for long periods of time. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Blade Material: Steel | Length: 13.5 inches

Best Rust-Resistant Garden Trowel Mr. Pen Garden Trowel Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It's a durable, larger trowel that'll keep its shine for years. Keep In Mind: It can be a bit hard to maneuver for some people. Many gardeners know the frustration of finding a seemingly great tool, only to see it get covered in rust after just a few times of use. Not this garden trowel from Mr. Pen, which is a rust-resistant tool that will keep its shine and quality for years to come, no matter how often you use it. This trowel is made from highly durable and bend-proof stainless steel, meaning it'll be a helpful asset when you're trying to work through heavy clay or rocky soil areas. It features a comfortable, ergonomic rubber grip that's non-slip, so you can hold onto the trowel easily as you work without fatiguing, and it has a built-in hanging hole for easy storage. The trowel head itself is pretty large, making it great for digging up larger sections of dirt or potting and transplanting medium-size plants. Note that the handle of the trowel is welded on top of the spade and curves more sharply than others on our list, which can make it a little difficult for some people to maneuver in tight spaces. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Length: 13.3 inches

Best Garden Trowel Set Ames 3-Piece Garden Tool Set Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The three tools will cover all of your most common gardening needs. Keep In Mind: They’re fairly lightweight tools that won’t work for tougher projects. Add multiple items into your collection with this handy and budget-friendly three-piece set from Ames, which includes a trowel, a cultivator, and a transplanter. All three tools are made from hardy tempered steel with equally durable hardwood handles that each feature helpful hang-up holes for simple storage. The trowel features a large, wide blade that you can use to dig deep into the soil for planting flowers, vegetables, and potted plants or for tasks like weeding and moving dirt. The transplanter’s narrow blade and built-in measurements are great for planting and transplanting seeds and small flowers into beds and planters. The cultivator can be used to loosen, rake, and smooth soil or dislodge pesky weeds and debris. This tool set is a great choice for anyone with a smaller garden. Just note, though, that the tools are fairly lightweight, so if you’re looking for a heavy-duty gardening set to help with tougher projects, you may want to consider other options. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Blade Material: Stainless Steel | Length: 13 inches