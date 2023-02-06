The 10 Best Garden Stools of 2023 for Style, Support, and Mobility

That’s why the Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat is our top pick for best garden stools. It has a padded seat, kneeler pad, storage for gardening tools, as well as an easy-to-fold compact design for storage.

"Comfort is key when you’re spending hours in the garden," says Gary McCoy , a Lowe’s store manager. “Some jobs need just a bit of extra padding to get the job done, while others require a sturdy place to take a seat. A garden kneeler can be as simple as a sturdy and comfortable foam pad that’s easily stored and transported. A seat offers added support for taking a comfortable sitting position while pruning. A garden kneeler and seat combo is reversible, letting you get closer to the ground at times and take a seat when necessary.”

The best garden stools even move with you as you lean to prune or plant, taking the pressure off of your body with ergonomic support. Decorative garden stools can double as patio furniture if you’re short on space but big on style.

Gardening can be meditative and peaceful, but it can also be straining on your back, neck, and knees. Enter the humble garden stool. This handy outdoor tool allows you to sit or kneel while potting, weeding, and other tasks that keep you hunched over for long periods of time.

Best Overall Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s a jack of all trades at a reasonable price. Keep in Mind: The metal frame is not weather-resistant. Whether you’re a newbie or a pro, the Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat is the best garden stool because it can do a little bit of everything in the yard. The two-in-one design means you get both a cushioned bench and a cushioned kneeler, making it incredibly easy to switch from pruning to weeding while never losing support. At more than half an inch thick, the padded cushion offers excellent support for your knees while retaining its shape. The durable foam construction is lightweight and easy to clean. The oxford fabric and steel frame aren’t as weather-proof so this unit shouldn’t be left out in the yard all the time. Unlike other benches and kneelers, this one comes with two side bags with pockets to organize all of your essential tools and gloves. The legs are designed to fold down, creating an incredibly slim, lightweight panel that’s easy to tote around the yard or stash in the tiniest cranny in the garage. But don’t let the sleek design fool you. This bench can support up to 330 pounds, making it one of the most supportive and size-inclusive garden stools we found. Price at time of publish: $55 Product Details: Dimensions: 10.9 x 23.5 x 19.3 inches | Weight: ​​5.72 pounds | Weight Capacity: 330 pounds

Best Budget Vertex Garden Rocker Comfort Seat The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This compact, portable rocker offers top-notch ergonomic seating. Keep in Mind: No bells and whistles means no storage for garden stools. This Vertex rocker is proof that you don’t have to splurge to get a supportive stool for gardening. This little plastic seat looks simple, but it’s not. The seat is contoured for a more comfortable fit and the height can be adjusted from 11 to 14 inches tall. The rocking bottom tilts and moves with you as you’re seated; so, if you lean down to plant or reach over to pick up shears, the seat glides with you thereby taking some strain off of your back. This is particularly handy in flower beds where you need to do a lot of pruning or small vegetable gardens when it comes time to harvest. Bonus: It’s also great around the house for cleaning and painting. This is also the lightest weight we found for a quality garden stool that supports more than 200 pounds. The original model is just under 3 pounds and the deluxe options with a padded cushion and storage are less than 5 pounds, too, so it’s incredibly easy to move around the garden as well as bring in at the end of the day. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.5 x 16 x 11 inches | Weight: 2.94 pounds | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

Best Splurge BD Studio Zuri Stool Burke Decor View On Burkedecor.com Why You Should Get It: Take care of it and teak will last a lifetime. Keep in Mind: The handcrafted teak may come with organic knots or holes in the wood grain. Plastics, canvas, and nylon tend to fade over time with exposure to the sun, not to mention the risk of mold and mildew from rain. That's why teak continues to be one of the most sought after materials for patio furniture– it's tough, resilient, and absolutely gorgeous. This aged natural teak wood Zuri Stool from Burke Design is at once eye-catching and understated. The organic wood grain features unique knots and holes much like a live edge countertop. The minimal design and taped legs could work with so many decorating styles, including modern or prairie. The stool itself would look stunning as a base for a ceramic planter or matte terracotta pot, though it's sturdy enough as a trusty garden stool, too, at nearly 20 pounds. Unlike cheap plastic, you won't want to stash this in storage over the winter. We suggest styling it by the fireplace or mudroom when not gardening. The Zuri stool comes in two other colors, a weathered gray and an ivory teak that is Cottagecore perfection, but nothing is prettier than the caramel coloring of natural teak. More than $300 is a lot for a lowly garden stool, but teak will last for decades with minimal care–the occasional wash and oil–so it's a solid investment and worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $329 Product Details: Dimensions: 13 x 20 x 17 inches | Weight: 17 pounds | Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Supportive Vertex Deluxe Rolling Garden Rocker Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The cushioned support moves with you to take the strain off of knees, shoulders, and backs. Keep in Mind: The wheels may not be sturdy enough for gravel. Remember our pick for the best garden stool budget buy? It's back and it's on wheels. The Vertex Deluxe Garden Rocker is a rolling work seat that's perfect for gardeners with mobility challenges. This utilitarian garden stool hits the sweet spot for ergonomic design, sturdy maneuverability, and lightweight portability. The cushioned seat is contoured, adjustable from 11 to 14 inches tall, and can swivel 360 degrees so you can easily reach plants and tools without getting up. Grooved wheels allow you to efficiently scoot around larger vegetable gardens and flower beds, rocking with you just like the seat to reduce strain on your back, shoulders, and knees. As for terrain, rolling on sidewalks or around grass is a cinch so this seat is especially nice for tending to front walkways and front porch landscaping. Unlike other larger models, however, the wheels aren't designed for gravel or pea gravel, so navigating a larger garden or grass-free xeriscaping could be cumbersome. While not as light as the original Vertex rocker, the deluxe rolling seat is the best garden stool for seniors because it's less than 7 pounds, making it easier to move around a yard or bring into storage than larger rolling garden stools. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Dimensions: 14.5 x 16 x 13 inches | Weight: 6.78 pounds | Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best with Wheels Sunnydaze Rolling Garden Cart Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The substantial rubber wheels can tackle almost any terrain. Keep in Mind: The handle can't be used for mobility support as the wheels don't lock. If we're talking wheels, we're talking the Sunnydaze Garden Cart Rolling Scooter. This scooter is more wagon than stool with giant pneumatic wheels that can roll through grass, over gravel, and through mud with ease. This sturdy cart comes with tons of storage such as the utility tray underneath and the larger wire basket on the end that's perfect for toting potted plants. The seat itself is contoured steel like an actual tractor seat that swivels 360 degrees for complete range while you're working. This cart also sits much higher than other garden stools we've found as the seat height adjusts from 16 to 22 inches tall; so, it's perfect for larger perennials and taller vegetable gardens. One thing to note: the larger size and larger wheels mean more weight. This rolling garden stool is a whopping 32 pounds so it's not the easiest to tote around a backyard or take in and out of the garage. However, the long wagon-style pull handle does help significantly, though it's not a supportive handle you can put your weight on like a kneeler garden stool. The handle is also not intended to help you pull yourself up or down as the cart wheels don't lock. Price at time of publish: $149 Product Details: Dimensions: 31 x 18 x 22 inches | Weight: 32 pounds | Weight Capacity: 225 pounds

Best Kneeler Vertex Garden Rocker Comfort Kneeler Bench The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The oversized, easy-grip handles offer support when getting up and down from a kneeling position. Keep in Mind: The seat height is not adjustable. For low-level crops, ground cover landscaping, and the annoying job of constant weeding, a kneeler garden stool is ideal. You can use knee pads or a simple foam mat to support your knees when gardening, but a kneeler garden stool is the best because it gives you options should you need a bench, too. The Vertex Garden Rocker Comfort Kneeler Bench serves as both a contoured seat and a kneeler. It’s not the most budget-friendly option on our list, but we think it’s one of the best garden stools because of the handles and dual-purpose design. The wide, easy-to-grip handles are nice for getting up and down, making this model another great option for seniors. And when the stool is in the seated position, the oversized handles act as ergonomic rockers that move with you and reduce strain on your back. We also love the simple two-screw assembly and the lightweight design–it’s less than 10 pounds. If you’re looking for a quality gift for a beginning gardener, this is it. Price at time of publish: $94 Product Details: Dimensions: 26 x 13 x 7 inches | Weight: 8 pounds | Weight Capacity: 220 pounds

Best Ceramic Ballard Designs Classic Garden Stool Ballard Designs View On Ballard Designs Why You Should Get It: This classic outdoor accessory doubles as decor and seating. Keep in Mind: At nearly 30 pounds, it’s not very portable. Form, function, and no assembly required–the drum-shaped ceramic garden stool is a patio classic because it does triple duty as a garden stool, end table for patio seating, and extra seating in a pinch. It’s definitely not the most supportive–no rocking or contouring here–but it sure is pretty and comes in tons of glazes and patterns. We love this traditional, Chinese-inspired ceramic garden stool from Ballard Designs because it looks great inside and outside and comes in several serene hues for the garden, including a terracotta coral and a jade green celadon. Ceramic is great for the garden because it’s low maintenance. You can leave this garden stool outside all summer long without worry. (You probably won’t want to move it much anyway as it’s nearly 30 pounds.) But for the occasional gardener who doesn’t need a garden stool every day, a ceramic drum is perfect for planting potted flowers once a season or pruning bushes and ground cover once a month. In the winter, bring this ceramic stool inside for a nightstand or end table. It’s large enough for a cup of coffee and a small plate or book. Price at time of publish: $249 Product Details: Dimensions: 14.5 x 19.75 inches | Weight: 28.7 pounds | Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Foldable Uncommon Goods Gardener's Tool Seat 4.6 Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Why You Should Get It: The compact design takes up minimal space in storage. Keep in Mind: The nylon canvas is water-resistant, but not weather-resistant. If your garage or garden shed is already packed with lawn equipment and potting materials, you need a foldable garden stool. This tool seat from Uncommon Goods is the best garden stool for portability as it's less than 5 pounds and folds into a flat panel perfect for sliding into the smallest nook or cranny. It's also great for transport if you maintain landscaping at a rental property or second home. Did we mention the pockets? There are 21 convenient slots that are perfect for planting time to keep all of your seeds organized and within reach. The nylon canvas organizer serves as a tool bag that attaches to the metal frame so you can keep the essentials in one place instead. Water-resistant nylon will give you peace of mind should a little rain or drops from a watering can spill on the seat. Earlier versions of this garden stool weren't as size-inclusive, but the current version now features stronger, reinforced webbing and supports a maximum weight of 250 pounds. Price at time of publish: $46 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 15.5 x 16.75 inches | Weight: 4.75 pounds | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

Best Portable Suncast Garden Scooter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This sturdy resin rolling cart lets you tote gardening necessities (and extras!) with ease. Keep in Mind: The wheels are only designed for dirt and grass. If your landscaping is scattered throughout the yard or you have big gardens to maintain in the front and back of your home, you need a garden stool that's kind of like a sidekick. Enter the Suncast Garden Scooter. This nifty little seat on wheels has all the little luxuries that make mulching, weeding, and other tedious tasks fun. The stool features a cushioned top for seating complete with two cup holders for seed starter pots or an icy beverage and a snack. The foam on top also pops out for a kneeler to support knees. The lid comes off to reveal extra storage for tools as well as a removable basket that's super handy for harvesting veggies in the summer. And even if you've packed this wagon to the brim, it's easy to pull around thanks to the removable strap. While the resin wheels aren't tough enough for gravel, they handle grass, pavements, and sidewalks with ease. Price at time of publish: $55 Product Details: Dimensions: 22.5 x 12.25 x 13 inches | Weight: 8.91 pounds | Weight Capacity: 225 pounds