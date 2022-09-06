The 10 Best Garden Hose Nozzles for All Your Watering Needs

Our overall choice for the best garden hose nozzle is the Dramm Revolution Nine-Pattern Spray Gun . It offers nine spray settings for tackling a variety of watering tasks, and the nozzle is easy to control with a thumb-operated valve—no handle squeezing required.

To help you choose the best garden hose nozzle for your needs, we put 27 different models to the test in our testing lab in Des Moines, Iowa, evaluating them to see how easily they attach to a garden hose, how well they work at close range, how far they can spray on their highest setting, and how well they can stand up to being dropped on a concrete surface.

Some hose nozzles only have one spray pattern, while others have a wide array of spray patterns. If you want to use your garden hose for a whole host of garden and cleaning tasks, the best garden hose nozzles for you will likely have multiple spray patterns. However, if you only want to water your plants, you may not need as many different spray patterns.

Of course, the best garden hose nozzle for you might not be the same as the best hose nozzle for your neighbor. Think about what type of chores you use your garden hose for, and pick a hose nozzle that is best suited for those tasks.

“The handheld spray gun [pistol grip] is a great general tool for washing your car and your dog, and cleaning the windows and siding on your house,” says Ron Greening , director of marketing and sales at Dramm. “A watering wand is a specialized tool for watering plants. It’s designed to apply a large volume of water to the root zone of the plants, soaking the soil without injuring the plants or disturbing the soil.”

The most common types of hose nozzles are the pistol grip, dial, wand, and traditional nozzles. Each type of hose nozzle has different features and works best for different tasks.

You may not usually give much thought to the end of your garden hose, but a garden hose nozzle can make or break your watering and outdoor cleaning chores . A wide array of hose nozzles are available; some are better for watering plants , while others are better for power washing your patio. Choosing the best garden hose nozzle for the job will make your outdoor chores easier.

This type of hose nozzle doesn't have as many bells and whistles as other types of hose nozzles, but most (including this one) are made of brass which is the strongest material you’ll find in hose nozzles. If you purchase this nozzle, you shouldn’t need to buy another one for a long time (unless you lose it in the garden).

After being dropped from 4 feet, there was no sign of damage and no change in how it worked.

Our tester noted that it takes some trial and error to find the correct spray setting because the settings are not marked, unlike on dial hose nozzles. Once you start using it regularly, though, it’s easy to get the hang of it. Our tester found it especially effective for power washing—it only took a few seconds to remove mud on chairs and the spray reached 20 feet (even against the wind).

This Dramm nozzle might be small, but it’s mighty. It puts out a powerful stream that is ideal for cleaning walkways, patios, gutters, and outdoor furniture. However, it can also produce a finer mist that works well for watering plants, too. You simply twist the barrel to change the spray setting between three spray patterns: fan, cone, and a powerful stream.

Why You Should Get It: This hose nozzle is made of brass, a strong and durable material, so it will undoubtedly work for a long time. Plus, thanks to its small size, it’s super easy to store in the off-season. Keep in Mind: Because of its small size, it can be easy to lose in the garden (or even in your garage if you’re storing it there).

On a positive note, she didn’t notice any signs of damage or a decrease in quality after dropping the hose nozzles down cement stairs. And despite the fact that she’s not sure when she will use the third nozzle, she definitely felt like she was getting a lot for her money with this set.

Our tester felt that two of the nozzles were very good at delivering the type of spray noted on the dial. However, the third nozzle only delivered a mist-like spray (which is also available on the hose nozzle with a dial head), so she questions when she will ever use the third nozzle. She also noted that none of the sprays on the nozzles reached a long distance; the spray on the misting nozzle only reached about 5 feet.

The wand features a locking mechanism, while the other two nozzles feature a trigger that you must hold down to keep the water flowing. Both the dial and pistol grip nozzles include a dial for adjusting the flow, and a soft-touch dial guard on the multi-spray nozzle helps make it easy to change the spray pattern even when the hose nozzle is wet. Non-slip contoured grips add comfort to all of the nozzles.

Why You Should Get It: You get three hose nozzles for the price of one—including a dial nozzle with multiple spray patterns and a wand for watering hanging planters and flower beds. Keep in Mind: The third nozzle in the set is only for misting, so it has limited uses.

She felt that the rubber grip and dial felt sturdy and durable (more than expected for the price point), but the trigger felt a little cheaper, making her somewhat worried about the long-term durability of the nozzle. She didn’t notice any leaking during testing.

When testing this nozzle, our reviewer didn’t notice much of a difference in flow rate when she tried to change the pressure adjuster dial. She was most impressed by the jet setting, which sprayed an impressive 36 feet and easily got mud off her outdoor items. After dropping the hose nozzle on cement, she noticed some scratches on the hose nozzle body, but it still sprayed as expected.

The nozzle features a flow control knob that allows you to adjust the flow rate of each setting, adding extra flexibility when watering plants, washing the car, or giving the dog a bath. The ergonomic grip makes the hose nozzle more comfortable to hold and helps prevent hand fatigue when using it for long periods of time. The front trigger can also be locked so you don’t have to keep pushing on the lever while you are watering.

This Restmo hose nozzle features seven different spray patterns: shower, jet, flat, center, cone, full, and mist. It’s made of powder-coated metal, which resists rust; plus, both the body and threads are metal, improving the overall durability of the product.

Why You Should Get It: This hose nozzle has a powerful jet setting, which can spray water a long distance and is especially well suited for outdoor cleaning projects. Keep in Mind: Our reviewer couldn’t notice any difference when adjusting the flow rate, so we are unable to comment on that particular feature.

Our tester didn’t notice any evidence of damage or any decrease in quality after dropping it down cement stairs. She felt the low price was a good bargain for the quality and durability of the product.

Our tester liked the hose nozzle’s size and thought it fit very well into her hand. She also noted that it was easy to turn the clearly labeled dial to set each of the various spray patterns. This hose nozzle effectively removed mud from her outdoor furniture with the hardest spray setting, and the spray reached a respectable 16 feet.

To add convenience for everyone and make it easier to use for anyone with hand mobility issues, the hose nozzle features a lock bar at the top of the handle so you can keep the water on without holding the lever the whole time. The ergonomic rubberized handle is also designed to increase comfort and provide slip-resistance for a better grip.

Made of a blend of rubber and plastics, this Automan hose nozzle is both durable and lightweight. You just twist the hose nozzle dial to choose between the different spray patterns. Seven spray patterns are available on this model: flat, center, cone, full, mist, jet, and shower.

Why You Should Get It: This hose nozzle is both lightweight and sturdy—and very durable for the bargain price point. Keep in Mind: It won’t last forever, but it will likely serve you well for at least one gardening season.

Although our tester thought it was slightly clunkier than some other models, she had no overall complaints about its features or performance. She thought it was a great price for the easy-to-use nozzle.

Our tester loved the great selection of clearly labeled spray settings, noting that there was a great variety of settings for any garden task, from a gentle mist to a powerful jet option. After being dropped from 4 feet, the hose nozzle still worked great.

An ergonomic handle with a rubberized grip adds durability and ensures it’s easy to hold while watering for long periods of time. And while this hose nozzle is slightly heavier than some of the other models, it’s not enough to be an issue for most people.

This Aqua Joe hose nozzle features seven spray patterns: jet, shower, flat, center, cone, soaker, and mist—and a smart throttle system to make it easy to adjust the flow on any of the settings. You just slide your thumb up or down to adjust the flow and turn it on or off. Your hand doesn’t get tired because you don’t have to keep holding a lever down while you water.

Why You Should Get It: This hose nozzle is a versatile addition to your garden watering toolbox, thanks to seven different spray settings and easy-to-use controls. Keep in Mind: It’s a bit heavier than other models, but it’s still easy to hold for extended watering sessions thanks to a smart design.

Overall this nose nozzle seems to be a great value for the price, with plenty of options for watering plants.

Our tester was also impressed by the spray length of 28 feet and thought the mist and lighter settings were great for watering plants. However, she felt that the most powerful spray setting was not quite hard enough to clean the patio as well as she might have liked.

Our tester loved all the choices in spray patterns on this hose nozzle and appreciated the fact that you can turn it on and off with one hand. The rubber covering did a good job of protecting the hose nozzle when it was dropped.

No need to hold down a trigger when you use this model either—you simply push a switch up with your thumb to turn on the water and control the flow. The soft rubberized grip makes it comfortable to hold and ensures you won’t get your hands burnt if you leave the hose nozzle out in the sun on a hot summer day (unlike with all-metal hose nozzles). A precision threaded connection and rubber gasket help prevent leaks where the nozzle connects to the hose.

The Innav8 Water Hose Nozzle Sprayer is one of the best garden hose nozzles when it comes to the amount of spray options; it offers 10 different spray patterns so you can choose the right flow for every task in the garden and beyond.

Why You Should Get It: This hose nozzle has 10 different spray patterns and does an especially good job of misting plants. Keep in Mind: There are so many spray patterns that it’s sometimes hard to know which one to choose.

All in all, if you’re okay with paying more for some additional features, this hose nozzle likely won’t disappoint—but it’s certainly not the best bargain around.

Our tester liked the fact that the handle rotates around the hose so you don’t have to keep readjusting as you move the hose around the yard. This hose nozzle effectively got dirt off items within a close range—even before the highest setting—and the spray reached 19 feet. The hose nozzle feels solid in your hand, and it only got lightly scuffed when dropped.

Several other handy features help this hose nozzle to stand out as well. For one thing, it includes an integrated dirt filter to prevent coarse dirt from getting into the spray head and impacting performance. (This filter can be easily removed for cleaning.) And if you forget to put your hose away before temperatures dip, you don’t have to worry: This model includes frost-proofing to ensure the nozzle won’t be damaged by a sudden drop in temperatures. (If you live in the Midwest where temperatures can fluctuate dramatically, this is a nice feature to have.)

You can choose between five different spray settings on this garden hose nozzle; you just turn the dial and it clicks into place. The nozzle features a locking mechanism so you can keep the water flowing without holding down the trigger. It also has a “boost” feature to make the flow more powerful.

Why You Should Get It: This garden hose nozzle has five spray options and some nice extra features that lend additional convenience when you’re using it. Keep in Mind: Some lower-price models offer more spray patterns than this nozzle.

Our tester found that the hose nozzle worked well at short distances to get stains off chairs and also worked well for long distances; it reached 27 feet at the strongest setting. When the hose nozzle was dropped, it got a few scuffs but no major damage. Our tester also noted that it had a good grip, so it was easy to twist on and off the hose.

The hose nozzle offers plenty of versatility, too. It features eight spray patterns: mist, flat, full, shower, soaker, cone, center, and stream. All of these options mean you can easily find a spray gentle enough to mist new seedlings but also a high-pressure jet setting that’s strong enough to wash your car. Precision threads and an included washer help ensure the hose nozzle doesn’t leak at the spot where it connects to the garden hose.

The one-touch, thumb-operated on/off switch helps reduce hand strain when watering for extended periods of time, which is especially advantageous for anyone with arthritis or hand mobility issues.

A watering wand is one of the best garden hose nozzles for watering outdoor plants. This wand from The Relaxed Gardener is ideal for watering plants, although it can also be used for washing your dog or cleaning outdoor furniture. At 15 inches long, it gives you a little extra length to reach the base of plants in the middle of garden beds and to more easily water hanging planters . (But yet it’s still short enough to easily store.)

Why You Should Get It: With its 15-inch length, this wand is a great choice for watering plants in deep garden beds as well as hanging planters. Keep in Mind: It’s not as long as some other watering wands, so it won’t give you quite as good of reach as other models.

This hose nozzle may not last forever, but it is surprisingly durable for a model at such a low price point. If you’re looking for a bargain and don’t require a lot of bells and whistles, this hose nozzle is a good choice.

When evaluating this nozzle in our testing lab, testers felt there was a good strong stream from the nozzle and said the spray went 32 feet when it was in the highest position. It worked well for cleaning outdoor items and didn’t show any obvious signs of wear after being dropped from a height of 4 feet.

Our pick for the best garden hose nozzle on a budget, the Gilmour Zinc Pistol Grip Nozzle is very simple to operate: The harder you squeeze the trigger, the stronger the stream will be. It also features a flow control dial to help you customize the force of the stream. In addition, there is a lock to keep the nozzle in the “on” position, which makes holding it for any length of time less of a burden.

Why You Should Get It: This is a durable hose nozzle at a budget price—there’s nothing fancy, but it’s simple to operate. Keep in Mind: It’s a pretty basic model, so it doesn’t have as many special features as many other hose nozzles.

Overall, this is one of the best garden hose nozzles for watering your garden, washing your car, or cleaning your deck . The heavy-duty metal construction will help it last for a long time so you won’t have to replace it anytime soon; in fact, it comes with a lifetime guarantee from the manufacturer.

Our tester found it very easy to turn the dial and switch between the nine clearly marked spray patterns. She found the highest power stream setting to be quite powerful; it easily removed mud from her Adirondack chairs. After dropping it down cement stairs, she saw no evidence of damage and didn’t notice any decrease in quality.

In addition to the increased spray options for extra versatility, this nozzle also includes a one-touch valve so you can turn the water on and off using just your thumb. Since you don’t have to squeeze the handle (as you do on many pistol grip models), this hose nozzle is good for older adults, people with hand mobility issues, or anyone who has a lot of garden beds to water. It’s available in six colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and berry, so you can have a little fun while you’re watering, too.

Why You Should Get It: This nozzle features an impressive nine different spray patterns as well as a convenient valve so you can easily turn the nozzle on and off using just your thumb. Keep in Mind: It’s slightly more expensive than some other models, but you won’t need to replace it every year. Just like other dial-style nozzles, it can break if dropped repeatedly onto hard surfaces.

The Bottom Line

After testing out the features on all of the different hose nozzles, we found the best garden hose nozzle to be the Dramm Revolution Nine-Pattern Spray Gun because it combines convenience and durability. We loved its array of nine different spray patterns and the easy-to-use thumb control that allows you to turn the water on and off and lock it in place while you’re watering.

If you’re looking to have a variety of hose nozzles on hand, we like the Orbit 10-Pattern Pattern Nozzle Set, which includes three hose nozzles for various purposes. With this set, you get a multi-spray pattern nozzle, a nozzle for washing and rinsing, and a wand for watering plants.

Our Testing Process

Our team of experts put 27 garden hose nozzles to the test in our lab in Des Moines, Iowa, to determine which nozzles were the best for spray settings, reaching longer distances, and durability.

To test these hose nozzles, our testers connected each nozzle to a garden hose to evaluate how easily it threaded onto a standard hose. They then tried out all of the spray settings to make sure they worked and attempted to clean off an outdoor chair to see how well various sprays removed dirt and mud. Our testers also measured how far a stream of water from the nozzle could reach. Finally, our testers dropped each hose nozzle from a height of 4 feet onto a concrete surface and checked the nozzles for any wear or breakage.

BHG / RACHEL MAREK

What to Know About Hose Nozzles Before Shopping

Type

The most common types of hose nozzles are pistol, dial, wand, and traditional. The best garden hose nozzle for you will depend on how you want to use it and how many spray patterns you need.

Pistol grip nozzles feature a trigger that you press to control the flow of water.

Dial nozzles have a dial on the front, which you turn to choose various spray patterns. Dial hose nozzles usually offer the most variety in terms of spray patterns.

Watering wands are ideal for watering plants; they can be a great option for watering the back of garden beds and hanging planters. Some wands have dials that allow you to change spray patterns and some have telescopic handles to help you reach farther away.

Traditional hose nozzles are generally made out of metal (often brass); you twist them to change the spray pattern. Traditional hose nozzles may not have as many features as other types of hose nozzles, but they will last a long time.



Material

Hose nozzles are generally either made out of metal, a combination of metal and plastic, or all plastic. Metal—including brass, zinc, and aluminum—is the strongest material; hose nozzles made out of metal will probably last the longest (although they will generally be a little heavier than other options). Some metal nozzles have been powder coated to make them even more durable.



Nozzles made out of metal and plastic will often be less expensive than all-metal options; however, if the important parts inside the nozzle are made of metal, these can also be a durable option. “I prefer to use nozzles made from metal and plastic,” says Ruth Rogers Clausen, a horticulturalist, speaker, and author of several books, including 50 Beautiful Deer Resistant Plants. “The all-metal ones get too hot and burn my hands; plus, they tend to rust unless protected by the plastic.”



Plastic nozzles can also be a good option in some cases; just stay away from the inexpensive ones that are likely to fall apart quickly. “Well-made plastic nozzles do have an important role,” Greening says. “In areas with hard water, there is a lot of mineral content, and it will attack the metal and corrode it. In these areas, a well-made plastic nozzle is a good alternative as plastic cannot be corroded and will last for a longer period of time.”

Spray Patterns

Some hose nozzles only have one spray pattern, some have a few different options, and others have as many as 10 different spray pattern options. Many include a mist setting that’s good for newly seeded areas and a shower setting that’s a solid choice for watering plants. “Look for a good shower pattern with many holes,” Greening says. “The more holes, the larger the flow and soaking action.”



You may also want to find a garden hose nozzle with a jet setting that offers a powerful spray for cleaning outdoor walkways, patios, and furniture. Other options include a full spray that is usually a bit more powerful than the shower setting and a cone spray that can help you water a group of plants all at once. “I like to water plants as low as possible with a cone-shaped spray to get the roots rather than the foliage,” Clausen says.

BHG / DERA BURRESON



Comfort Features

If you have arthritis or any kind of hand mobility issues, the best garden hose nozzles are ones with a locking mechanism so you can keep the water flowing without needing to hold down a lever or trigger the whole time. Thumb controls to turn the water on and off and adjust the flow rate are easier on the hands too. Also look for ergonomic handles with a good grip to enhance safety and comfort.

Before purchasing any hose nozzle, be sure to consider how it feels in your hand and ensure it will be comfortable to use for extended periods of time.

“Try out several hose nozzles before you buy any to get a real feel for it,”Clausen says. “Grab the handle—sometimes tricky to do if it’s attached to a sales card—and then walk around and do some shopping while still holding the nozzle.” If it still feels comfortable in your hand after walking around with it for awhile, it will likely feel comfortable when you’re using it in your garden.

Other Hose Nozzles We Tested

Dramm One Touch Rain Wand with One Touch Valve

Our tester loved the quality of the Dramm One Touch Rain Wand with One Touch Valve and felt it was a great choice for watering plants. If that’s all you want to do with your hose nozzle, this 16-inch rain wand is a good choice—but be aware that it only has one spray setting, so it doesn’t offer as much versatility as other types of nozzles. (A 30-inch model is also available, if you need a longer reach.) The One-Touch on/off control is convenient and easy to use, and the hose nozzle comes in several fun colors.

Sprout 65104-AMZ Melnor 8-Pattern 15-in Watering Wand

This 15-inch watering wand from Sprout offers versatility with eight different spray patterns, although our tester thought it was best for watering plants and that it offered weak to medium pressure. It may not be as durable as some, but it’s a good bargain choice. It’s available in several fun two-tone colors.

Flexi Hose Green Water Wand with Pivoting Head

The Flexi Hose Green Water Wand is a telescoping wand that extends from 33 to 48 inches, so you can easily reach the back of the flower bed or any other hard-to-reach spots. Our tester found it easy to turn to the various spray modes. (There are seven spray patterns in all). When she tested it, this model sprayed up to 31 feet, and she noticed only a few scuffs and scratches when it was dropped. However, she felt like you could find a stronger nozzle with better pressure for less money.

Your Questions, Answered

Do hose nozzles increase pressure?

Hose nozzles may appear to alter water pressure, but they can’t actually increase the pressure of the water that is coming from the end of your hose. Instead, the spray patterns alter how the available water pressure is used. “A good visual of this is the ‘thumb over the end of the hose’ model,” Greening says. “If you block some of the flow with your thumb, the water comes out with more force but less volume. This is good for washing but not watering plants. Some of the patterns on hose nozzles are made to create force for washing, others to spread the water out for watering.”

Of course, the best garden hose nozzles can only be as good as the water pressure coming out of your garden hose. If your water pressure seems low, check the flow rate of your garden hose. Small-diameter, low-flow hoses can hurt the performance of the hose nozzle. Greening suggests filling up a 5-gallon bucket and timing it to see how long it takes to fill. “Most hose nozzles need at least 6 gallons per minute to work well,” Greening says.

Are hose nozzles universal in size?

In the United States, all garden hoses have the same size treads, and hose nozzles are made to fit that size so they can all fit together. The universal standard in the US is ¾ inch.

How do you remove a stuck hose nozzle?

Try soaking the fittings in a heavy-duty cleaner like CLR or a 20% vinegar/80% water solution to dissolve the minerals and salts that may form when nozzles and garden hose fittings are made of different metals. If the fittings are of a similar metal, you may need to use a good pair of pliers to separate them, Greening says.

BHG / DERA BURRESON

Who We Are

Renee Freemon Mulvihill is a freelance writer who specializes in home and garden topics. To write this article on the best garden hose nozzles, she spent time online researching various hose nozzles and comparing this data with insights gained during lab testing in Des Moines, Iowa. She also checked in with Ron Greening, Dramm’s director of marketing and sales, to find out more about what to look for when purchasing a hose nozzle and Ruth Rogers Clausen, horticulturist, speaker, and author of 50 Beautiful Deer Resistant Plants, to discover additional tips for using various hose nozzles.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products and we let you know that we got it for free to remain as transparent as possible about our picks.

Looking for more products that have earned our BHG Recommends seal of approval? Check out our picks for everything from picnic blankets to humidifiers.

