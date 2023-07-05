The 7 Best Garden Fountains of 2023 for a Serene Outdoor Atmosphere

To find the best garden fountains, we spoke with Camille Cimino, a landscape designer at The Nature of Things, on what shoppers should look for when trying to find the best garden fountain for their yards. We also researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind each option’s material, size, and power source as well.

The simple addition of a garden fountain is an effortless way to decorate and provide a tranquil atmosphere to your outdoor space. Garden fountains come in many varieties and styles and sizes, and can be made from concrete, wood, stone, plastic, and metal as well, so choosing the best style can be difficult.

Best Overall Teamson Home Water 4-Tiered Stacked Stone Waterfall Fountain Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It’s a beautiful outdoor fountain that fits both traditional and modern styles. Keep in Mind It’s quite large, so it will need more cleaning and maintenance than some other models. Although it’s made from resin, our top choice for the best garden fountain is designed to look just like stone. At a little over 23 pounds, however, the Teamson Home Water 4-Tiered Stacked Stone Waterfall Fountain is more lightweight than a stone style, making it easy to transport and move around the garden if necessary. The fountain has a polyresin construction that makes it a durable design that’s weatherproof and rust-resistant as well. This fountain features four tiered bowls of different sizes that pour water into each other. Plus, it has built-in LED lights, which is a nice touch especially if you entertain al fresco often. Two of the bowls have more than one spout, providing more of a waterfall effect, so you’ll get a peaceful, river-like sound for relaxed evenings sitting out in the garden. Each water bowl also has a handy screen guard to keep any garden debris at bay and safely away from the pump. The fountain is just under 34 inches high and has four different sections that the water hits, so it may need more maintenance, cleaning, and upkeep than some smaller models. It comes with all the necessary bits and bobs for installation, including the pump and a 3-foot cord. Price at time of publish: $179 Product Details: Material: Resin | Dimensions: 16.34 x 32.87 x 15.55 inches | Power Source: Electric

Best Budget Alpine Corporation 2-Tier Barrel and Pump Waterfall Fountain Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It It’s lightweight, so it’s easy to move and clean. Keep in Mind It’s dark colored, so it won’t stand out as much in your garden as other styles might. If you don’t want to invest much in a garden fountain, the Alpine Corporation 2-Tier Barrel and Pump Waterfall Fountain is a great beginner model. The pick is less expensive than other styles but certainly doesn’t sacrifice style. It’s also lightweight, so it’s easy to move and clean. The fountain is designed to look like two buckets with a vintage water pump on top. Since it’s made of plastic, it won’t rust or rot and it’s also very easy to keep clean. Just keep in mind that because it has a dark bronze and rustic wood look, you’ll want to be mindful of where you place it so it doesn’t get lost in the backdrop of your outdoor space. The plug-in style fountain comes with a pump and can handle up to 11 liters of water. It also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty to further protect your purchase. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 18 x 27 x 16 inches | Power Source: Electric

Best Splurge Campania International Girona Concrete Fountain Perigold View On Wayfair View On Perigold.com View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It It’s designed to weather naturally, so it’ll likely last for years to come. Keep in Mind There’s only a 6-month limited warranty. The Campania International Girona Concrete Fountain is the best garden fountain to invest in thanks to its style, performance, and durability. The 318-pound fountain is offered in 11 colors and will look like a sculpture in your garden. Designed and created by a team of sculptors, this handcrafted and hand-painted water fountain can be used both outdoors and indoors if you have the space for it. It has a 12-gallon water capacity and the water recirculates within the unit itself, so no plumbing is needed. The 6-month warranty is rather short, especially given the price. However, the fountain is water-, weather, and rust-resistant, and designed to weather naturally, so it’ll likely last for years to come. Price at time of publish: $1,250 Product Details: Material: Concrete | Dimensions: 30 x 15 x 30 inches | Power Source: Electric

Best Solar-Powered Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It’s offered in four colors and has the look of natural stone. Keep in Mind The solar panel isn’t integrated into the design. This Sol 72 Outdoor pick is the best garden fountain if you prefer a solar style or don’t have any handy outdoor plugs. Unlike other electric styles, this pick comes with a battery that’s powered by an included solar panel box and simply charges up on its own with sunlight. The solar panel isn’t integrated into the fountain’s design, so you’ll have to set it up and leave it next to the fountain when it’s in use. Luckily, it’s not too large so you can hide it behind a plant or even the fountain itself when it’s fully charged. This two-tiered fountain features a pedestal and two different-sized bowls that the water flows gently from and into. Although it looks like natural stone, the fountain is made of resin and is available in four weathered finishes: brown, dark brown, black, or white. It only takes one person to assemble it without the need for power tools. Note that for best performance you’ll have to keep this fountain in an area of your garden that gets a lot of sunlight. To boost the charge and prolong the battery’s life, it’s recommended to switch the solar panel off for a couple of days before restarting it. Price at time of publish: $603 Product Details: Material: Resin | Dimensions: 34.5 x 23 x 23 inches | Power Source: Battery, solar panel

Best Modern Wrought Studio Marta Ceramic Fountain with Light Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Home Depot View On Overstock Why You Should Get It It’s a statement piece and is illuminated, too. Keep in Mind It’s made of ceramic, which is more prone to chipping than other materials. Be prepared for the compliments to roll in once your guests set eyes on the Wrought Studio Marta Ceramic Fountain. Not only does this stunning garden fountain produce a serene cascading water trickle, but it also has a built-in light with a warm glow that offers a spa-like ambiance, especially at night. Its clever construction features a vase-like canister gently pouring water onto an illuminated orb. At 31.5 inches in height, it’s large enough to make a subtle statement in your outdoor space. Its pump is thermal sensitive and will shut off automatically when the water is running low, which helps the pump stay cool and prevent damage, and conserve energy, too. The fountain has a scratch-resistant glazed finish that magnificently reflects the light, and it is built to be quite durable. However, keep in mind that ceramic can chip easier than other materials and will likely break if it topples over, so you’ll want to be mindful especially if you have pets or small children. Price at time of publish: $500 Product Details: Material: Ceramic | Dimensions: 18.9 x 31.5 x 12.8 inches | Power Source: Electric

Best Stone Frontgate Arabella Fountain Frontgate View On Frontgate Why You Should Get It It’s a durable option and can circulate 140 gallons of water. Keep in Mind It’s more expensive than other styles and since it’s large, it may also require more maintenance. According to Cimino, stone is the best garden fountain material to consider, so you can’t go wrong with this Frontgate design. This traditional, birdbath-style fountain is made from 100% stonecast with a patina finish that pairs perfectly with outdoor greenery and foliage. The fountain comes with a pump that can circulate 140 gallons of water. Some assembly is required but everything you need for installation is provided. Considering that this unit is a rather heavy 226 pounds, this is probably a two-person job. This model comes with a 6-foot cord, so you likely won’t need to buy an outdoor extension for it. Cleaning the fountain is also easy as there are only two large bowls to tend to—these can be simply scrubbed with a brush or a sponge and a bit of laundry bleach. Price at time of publish: $1,329 Product Details: Material: Stonecast | Dimensions: 29.5 x 48.5 x 29.5 inches | Power Source: Electric