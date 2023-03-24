The 8 Best Garbage Disposals of 2023

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen and cut down on clean-up time, we’ve researched the best garbage disposals. Whether you’re looking for something whisper-quiet to suit your small space or you need something that’ll work well on a septic, these are the best garbage disposal options available.

“Garbage disposals are a popular appliance in many homes because they help to reduce the amount of food waste that goes into landfills,” explains Jason Galvan, plumber and owner of Gal Plumbing Industries in Katy, Texas. “Reducing the amount of food waste that goes into landfills while also reducing the amount of odor and pests that are attracted to food waste makes adding a garbage disposal an attractive option for many households.”

Garbage disposals are convenient and eco-friendly appliances that can make mealtime clean-up a breeze—while also saving your plumbing system.

Best Overall InSinkErator Garbage Disposal, Badger 5 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This high-quality garbage disposal is budget-friendly while still offering durable galvanized steel components. Keep in Mind: Although still powerful at 0.5 HP, it’s not the strongest garbage disposal on our list. The InSinkErator Garbage Disposal, Badger 5 is a surprisingly budget-friendly choice that doesn’t sacrifice quality or longevity. We like that this option is American-built and designed—and that the InSinkErator brand is actually the oldest garbage disposal brand in the country. InSinkErator created the first disposal unit in 1927 and continues to be the most reliable brand on the market nearly a decade later. This tool is made using long-lasting galvanized steel components that help to ensure all food scraps will be properly disposed of. It also features a 0.5 horsepower (HP) motor with a powerful grind force. This option features a quiet lock mount that makes it easy to install and swap your garbage disposal at the end of its lifetime without complicated plumbing work. To install, simply twist into place and plug into an outlet. Because of its ease of installation, durability, and quality, this is the best overall garbage disposal. Price at time of publish: $114 Product Details: Type: Continuous | Horsepower: 0.5 HP | Dimensions: 6.31 x 6.31 x 11.5 inches

Best Budget AmazonCommercial Garbage Disposal with Power Cord Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This high-powered option will cut through your food waste efficiently, and it's easy to install on your own. Keep in Mind: It's only available in a bright orange color. The AmazonCommercial Garbage Disposal with Power Cord is the best garbage disposal if you're looking for a little extra horsepower without breaking the bank. The budget-friendly garbage disposal features a twist-and-lock design that makes it easy to install on your own. There's also a built-in safety reset feature that ensures you won't run into any issues with overloading or jamming. It includes a 1 horsepower high-speed motor that'll efficiently cut through all your food waste. The garbage disposal is also available in 0.5 HP and 0.75 HP if you need something less powerful. It's also safe to use with a septic tank. We also like that the AmazonCommercial Garbage Disposal is compact and lightweight at just over 10 pounds so it won't take up the entirety of your kitchen cabinetry, but it still delivers long-lasting quality thanks to the all-stainless steel grind components. It also has a replaceable splash guard for easy cleaning. The only downside is that it's only available in a bright orange color, which may not match most kitchens. Thankfully, it will be covered under the kitchen sink so it won't be on display. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Type: Continuous | Horsepower: 1 HP | Dimensions: 8.5 x 8.5 x 16 inches

Best Quiet Moen GXS75C Host Series Garbage Disposal Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This option boasts sound reduction technology that makes it inconspicuous while in use. Keep in Mind: It uses a continuous feed design, which isn’t the safest option for kids. The last thing you want is another machine or appliance clunking and grinding away in your home—which is where the quiet Moen GXS75C Host Series comes in. This muted garbage disposal comes with sound reduction insulation that helps ensure it grinds food while remaining audibly softer than other models. But just because it’s quiet doesn’t mean it isn’t powerful. The Moen GXS75C Host Series is designed to power through clean-up time even during dinner parties or holiday brunches thanks to the powerful 0.75 horsepower motor. This option was also designed to be easily installed. It comes with a pre-installed power cord (that can also be removed for hardwiring) and also includes a universal mount that is designed to fit almost all kinds of existing three-bolt mounting assemblies. If you have a septic tank, this garbage disposal can be safely used with one. The relatively compact size (sitting at just under 10 inches in height and width) also means you won’t have to give up your entire cabinet just to fit a garbage disposal. It’s also built to last with a 10-year limited warranty. Keep in mind that this model, like several others on our list, uses a continuous feed design. While this is a common and efficient way for garbage disposals to grind food, it may not be the safest option for households with children. Price at time of publish: $106 Product Details: Type: Continuous | Horsepower: 0.75 HP | Dimensions: 9.69 x 9.69 x 14.88 inches

Best Heavy-Duty Hissun Garbage Disposal Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This 0.75 HP garbage disposal is available in four different colors. Keep in Mind: It weighs almost 14 pounds. The Hissun Garbage Disposal is a heavy-duty garbage disposal that is still budget-friendly and compact enough to fit comfortably under your sink—and it can grind your food waste into a powder in mere seconds with 0.75 horsepower. Unlike many garbage disposals on our list, this pick is available in several different colors including green, black, gray, and white. This tool also offers an anti-clogging design thanks to its seven-stage grinding system, and it was designed with noise reduction in mind. Despite its powerful and heavy-duty copper and stainless steel design, this option is surprisingly lightweight and relatively compact. It also comes with a three-bolt design that is easy to install thanks to the universal fit. This heavy-duty garbage disposal is made durably, but this durable construction means it’s heavier than other options on our list: it weighs 13.64 pounds. It’s also worth noting that this option comes with a 10-year limited warranty that will afford you extra peace of mind throughout the lifetime of your garbage disposal. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Type: Continuous | Horsepower: 0.75 HP | Dimensions: ‎18.35 x 9.92 x 9.88 inches

Best for Small Sinks Frigidaire FF05DISPC1 HP Corded Garbage Disposer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This ultra-compact garbage disposal was designed to fit into the smallest of kitchen cabinetry but doesn't sacrifice high speed torque. Keep in Mind: This option only has a three-year warranty. If you're dealing with a small kitchen, you don't have to forgo a garbage disposal unit for the sake of saving space. The sleek Frigidaire FF05DISPC1 HP Corded Garbage Disposer is the best small garbage disposal because it's nearly half the size of an average garbage disposer, sitting at just 5 inches in length and height. It includes a partial sound shell which helps with sound reduction. The quick-grind technology also helps to reduce vibration which further reduces the noise. This option is also affordable and features high speed-torque and speed to tackle any and all food waste without causing jams. We also really like that this option includes its own antimicrobial design, which helps to prevent and control odor caused by food build-up and residue inside the disposer. While many of the garbage disposals on our list have up to 10-year warranties, this device only comes with a three-year warranty. However, because it's compact and efficient, it's the best garbage disposal for those who have limited kitchen space. Price at time of publish: $74 Product Details: Type: Continuous | Horsepower: 0.5 HP | Dimensions: 5.2 x 5.2 x 12.8 inches

Best for Septic Tanks InSinkErator Evolution Septic Assist Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This option includes special microorganisms designed to break down food waste one step further. Keep in Mind: The price point is higher than the average garbage disposal unit. It’s important to note that, even if you are connected to a septic tank system, most of the garbage disposals on this list will still function as intended. However—if you want to spend a little extra to ensure you’re getting the absolute best service, you’ll want to consider investing in the InSinkErator Evolution Septic Assist. This option is designed to better suit septic tanks thanks to an automatic injection of special microorganisms that helps to break down food waste one step further than the average garbage disposal. It’s designed to be quiet, easy to install, and offers a generous 0.75 horsepower, which is more than enough to tackle most household waste. The InSinkErator Evolution Septic Assist doesn’t just break down food waste through microorganisms though. It also features a multi-grind technology and induction motor—both of which help to grind food waste into a powder in just seconds. The alloy stainless steel material is also durable and long-lasting while the leakguard liner ensures you won’t have to deal with unexpected under-the-sink messes. While you get several convenient features with this garbage disposal, it is one of the more expensive tools on our list. But if you’re able to splurge on a device to help keep your septic tank running efficiently, this is the best choice. Price at time of publish: $268 Product Details: Type: Continuous | Horsepower: 0.75 HP | Dimensions: ‎14 x 11 x 16 inches

Best Batch-Feed Waste King L-5000TC Batch Feed Garbage Disposal with Power Cord Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s a safer option for homes with children who may be learning to wash dishes. Keep in Mind: The mechanical design is a bit less convenient than continuous-feed designs. A batch-feed design is actually considered to be a safer option because it requires you to take extra care when adding food waste into the unit. The Waste King L-5000TC Batch Feed Garbage Disposal with Power Cord is activated by an included drain cover, which prevents any additional food from falling into the drain. It then grinds food waste in batches thanks to the powerful stainless steel components. Because the garbage disposal can only be activated when the drain cover is on top of the drain, this is a safer option for homes with children or others who may be a little too curious about how the garbage disposal works. Although it’s safer, it’s not quite as convenient as a continuous-feed design. The garbage disposal features a generous 0.75 horsepower motor that is sound-insulated. Its design also helps prevent jams, thanks to its permanent magnet motor material and all stainless steel grind components. This option comes with a simple installation system and pre-installed power cord that makes it simple for the average person to install on their own. It’s also very compact and lightweight so it won’t take up all your cabinet space once installed. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Type: Batch-feed | Horsepower: 0.75 HP | Dimensions: 17.66 x 9.66 x 9.66 inches