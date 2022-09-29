The 11 Best Futons of 2022 in Every Size, Style, and More

Here are our picks for the best futons you can buy right now in all sizes, styles, and set-ups.

Our pick for the best futon is the Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon due to its stylish look, memory foam cushions, full size, and so much more.

No matter the size, use, or decor of your home , there’s a futon that’s bound to fit your needs. To help you sort through the innumerable options out there, we’ve done heavy research into which futons stand out in terms of their quality, picking options in a range of sizes, materials, weight capacity, uses, and price points.

“Futons are a great addition to your home for versatility and function,” says Marilyn Diamond , social content and new media specialist at The Futon Shop. They’re especially great for small spaces, she notes, “since they take up less room than a traditional sofa bed.”

Futons are some of the most versatile items you can own. Unlike traditional couches, futons can be easily converted into beds thanks to their built-in bed frames. When you’re done with the day and ready for sleep, all you need to do is recline the couch’s cushions and add some sheets , pillows, and blankets to create a full bed-like experience.

Best Overall Futon: Novogratz Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon Novogratz View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It Reasonably priced

Comes in various colors

Great for small places

Keep In Mind Assembly required

May flatten over time For a sleeper sofa that’s stylish, comfortable, and won’t break the bank, opt for Novogratz’s Tallulah Memory Foam Futon. Our overall choice for the best futon, this vintage-style couch is known for its beautiful velvet upholstery material, sturdy wooden frame, and much more. The futon comes in four colors—blue, gray, green, and pink—so you can pick your favorite look, and both the button-tufted arms and slanted wooden legs give it some extra flair. The mattress is made of high-density foam that will conform to your body as you sink into it, whether it’s for a quick rest or a night’s worth of sleep. It’s a couch you’ll never want to leave, and why should you? Just note that since it’s crafted of memory foam, the shape can flatten over time. You can use this versatile futon to chill on as a couch during the day, relax on it as a lounge during the evening, and happily recline on the bed when it’s time for slumber. The sleeping area measures 73 x 44 x 17.5 inches, so it’s slightly smaller than a full-size mattress. Still, it can hold up to 600 pounds and is fairly compact, meaning it won’t take up too much space in your living room and blends well with the rest of your furniture. Do note that partial assembly is required, as you’ll need to attach the arms and legs. Price at time of publish: $311 Product Details: Size: Full

Full Material: Velvet

Velvet Weight Capacity: 600 pounds

Best Budget Futon: Serta Rane Convertible Sofa Bed Serta View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It Great for small spaces

Comes in various colors

Warranty available

Keep In Mind Not as functional as other options

May be too small for taller users Upgrading your living room decor doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. If you’re looking for the best futon on a budget, this highly popular futon made by Serta provides all the function and comfort of a pricier sleeper sofa for less. It’s on the smaller side, fitting a twin mattress, but it can still hold up to 400 pounds. Furthermore, it is a cozy and attractive piece of furniture that will more than do the trick when needing a place to crash. The futon can be transformed into a lounger (reclining 30 degrees) and a bed (reclining fully), with high-density foam cushions and a solid hardwood frame that provides tons of support for sleepy users. It’s available in five classic colors—java, light gray, charcoal, navy, and black—so you can pick the option that best fits in with the rest of your home design. The look is enhanced, too, by the mid-century tufting on the fabric, and you can easily turn the space around it into a lovely and relaxing zone with coordinating artwork, rugs, and more. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Size: Twin

Twin Material: Polyester

Polyester Weight Capacity: 400 pounds

Best Splurge Futon: Crate & Barrel Bowen Tufted Full Sleeper Sofa Courtesy of Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It Comes in various colors

Cooling

White glove delivery

Keep In Mind May flatten over time If you’re able to splurge a bit on your living room furniture, we highly recommend this fantastic option from Crate and Barrel, designed in collaboration with American Leather. For one thing, it’s simply gorgeous, with sleek, silver finish stainless steel legs, buttonless tufting, topstitch detail, and cushions that come in a multitude of colors and fabrics, ranging from pearl chenille to espresso microfiber. It’s just the right size, too, great for all kinds of living spaces. The futon contains a full mattress that stretches to 80 inches when fully out. And then there’s the comfort this sleeper sofa provides. The thick foam mattress features a 1-inch layer of ThermaGel layer to cool you down and provide support while you sleep, as well as the Tiffany 24/7 Sleep System, which prevents sagging and adds extra comfort. Just note that since it’s crafted from polyurethane foam, it may flatten over time. Still, the cushions are super cozy with muslin wrap and Dacron ticking. It also has a generous weight capacity of 600 pounds. Last but not least, the futon is easy to assemble and can be taken apart without issue if you need to transport it from room to room. Price at time of publish: $3,749 Product Details: Size: Full

Full Material: Polyurethane foam

Polyurethane foam Weight Capacity: 600 pounds

Best Leather Futon: Loon Peak Aguayo Full 80'' Wide Futon And Mattress Courtesy of Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It Quick transition

Warranty available

Easy-to-follow instructions

Keep In Mind Limited color options

Assembly required For those who really dig the all-leather look for their furniture, Loon Peak has a beautiful option. It’s available in three neutral shades: Oregon trail saddle, Oregon trail black, and Oregon trail java. You can also choose from two finishes (natural and rustic walnut) for the natural wood frame to customize the couch even more to your liking. You will have to assemble it upon arrival, but the directions are easy to follow. This futon fits a full mattress and can hold up to 500 pounds—and its comfortable cushions are filled with foam and provide firm yet cozy seating for users. To turn it from sofa to bed, you only have to lift the center of the seat and remove it from the stoppers (used to keep it in a sofa or lounge position). It only takes a few seconds, and when you’re ready to turn it back into one of its original settings, just place one hand at a hinge point and watch as it immediately transforms and locks into position. As a plus, Wayfair also offers a five-year protection plan to protect your purchase. Price at time of publish: $990 Product Details: Size: Full

Full Material: Leather, polyester blend

Best Queen-Size Futon: Lark Manor Nevil Queen 87” Wide Loose Back Futon And Mattress With Storage Nevil Queen 87'' Wide Futon And Mattress with Storage Courtesy of Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It Provides extra storage space

Comes in various colors

Durable

Keep In Mind Pricier than other options

Assembly required Who says a futon can only have two uses? In addition to being a couch and a bed, this great option from Lark Manor is also a handy storage solution. It features two large shelves placed underneath the cushions. You can use this extra space to store pillows, blankets, sheets, and more during the day and make setting up for nighttime snoozes a breeze. The queen-size futon also has helpful tray-style arms that can hold a handful of smaller objects, crafted from the beautiful natural hardwood that makes up the futon’s sturdy frame. It has a large weight capacity of 500 pounds and is available in four colors (linen aqua, linen stone, linen cocoa, linen charcoal) that can all easily blend into the rest of your home decor and features a lovely tufted design on the fabric cover. As for the high-density foam and cotton mattress, it’s comfortable, easily convertible, and doesn’t require a flip to set it up. Speaking of which, assembling the futon itself is quite easy, as there aren’t even any tools required. You can enjoy chilling out on the futon right after opening the package and for years to come. Price at time of publish: $1,070

Product Details: Size: Queen

Queen Material: Polyester

Polyester Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

Best Full-Size Futon: Latitude Run Bartlett Full 69.9'' Wide Faux Leather Tight Back Convertible Sofa Courtesy of Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It Comes in various colors

Reasonbly priced

Great for small spaces

Keep In Mind Requires more maintenance than other options

May peel over time If you’re on the hunt for a futon that can fit multiple people (or just one person especially comfortably), check out this full-size model made from Latitude Run. It has plenty of room and makes for a stylish, comfortable piece of living room furniture without taking up too much space. The futon is available in five attractive colors: true red, cloud gray, dark brown, raven black, and ivory. It is made with supportive high-density foam and designed with gorgeous faux leather material, enhanced by lovely baffle-box tufting and intricate hand-detail stitching. It all sits atop splayed chrome legs that give the futon an additional modern, eye-catching touch. It has a 400-pound weight capacity, which isn’t as generous as other options but should still support a few people sitting. Because it’s faux leather, you’ll want to keep the futon looking fresh and clean by vacuuming or brushing it off weekly. We also recommend placing it away from direct sunlight to prevent the color from fading. It can also peel over time, so it’s not as long-lasting as other options. Otherwise, this is a convenient, versatile, affordable, and easy-to-set-up couch that just requires folding down the backrest to turn into a bed. Price at time of publish: $450 Product Details: Size: Full

Full Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Weight Capacity: 400 pounds



Best Chair Futon: GIA Tri-Fold Convertible Polyester Sofa Bed Chair with Removable Pillow and Legs Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Great for small spaces

Comes in various colors

Four reclining positions

Keep In Mind Doesn’t fit multiple people

Assembly required Although you might think that futons can only be in couch form, that’s not the case—there are plenty of high-quality chairs that fold out into beds, including this model from GIA. The cushions and pillows are made from polyester fabric with high-density foam. Meanwhile, the entire futon easel adjusts into four different positions, and it’s available in four colors (dark gray, light gray, and the more vibrant peacock blue and yellow). To turn it into a chaise lounge or bed, all you need to do is click the chair’s back cushion into the right position, and then you’ll be good to go. Even more, the pillow and legs are removable, so you can really turn this chair into a full-on bed anytime. With a weight capacity of 300 pounds or more, the sturdy metal frame will support one person during the day and night, and the chair’s small size will be a lifesaver if you live in a house, apartment, or dorm without a lot of space. Just note that you do have to assemble it yourself, though it should come together quickly. Price at time of publish: $260 Product Details: Size: Twin

Twin Material: Polyester

Best Modern Futon: AllModern Elsmere 79.53'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa Courtesy of AllModern View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It Water-resistant

White glove delivery

Great for tall users

Keep In Mind Limited color options

Pricier than other options For those who prefer a modern look for home furniture, we’ve got the futon for you. This stylish sleeper sofa has a striking, asymmetrical, and minimalist look that will complement the rest of your modern decor. The cushions come in five neutral colors—cream, anthracite, mole, blue, and gray—that sit on top of a handsome solid wood frame and sleek, thin black legs. It’s all enhanced by the couch’s attractive leather straps, which secure the rounded bolster pillow on one side. At the end of the day, when you’re done relaxing on the comfortable sofa, just take off the back cushions and watch as the couch immediately transforms into a twin-size bed. And although the mattress may not be the largest one out there, it can hold up to 600 pounds easily. Plus, the polyester upholstery is durable and water-resistant and can be wiped clean with a moist cloth whenever there’s a little dust or grime on the cushions. While it does need to be partially assembled, expert assembly is available for this futon for an extra cost. It may be a pricey futon, but if you’re able to spend a bit extra, it’s well worth the buy. Price at time of publish: $1,090 Product Details: Size: Twin

Twin Material: Polyester blend

Polyester blend Weight Capacity: 600 pounds

Best Wood-Frame Futon: Raymour & Flanigan Mia Klik Klak Courtesy of Raymour & Flanigan View On Raymourflanigan.com Why You Should Get It Reversible back pillows

Provides extra support

Stain-resistant

Keep In Mind Only comes in one color If you want a high-quality futon built on a sturdy wood frame, look no further than this stunning piece from Raymour and Flanigan. Called the Mia Klik Klak, it’s a beautiful, large sofa that transforms nearly instantly into a comfortable, spacious, full bed; all you have to do is roll out the underneath unit and lift it. It’s all designed in a gorgeous light gray upholstery, giving it an attractive modern vibe, with a pine and acacia wood frame and equally appealing espresso finish wood legs. It also has a reasonable weight capacity that supports up to 300 pounds. This futon will put you right to sleep thanks to its ridiculously cozy and thickly wrapped foam cushions and loose back pillows (which also happen to be reversible). There’s spring and nylon webbing in the seats for added support and wires spread across the frame to prevent sagging and provide extra comfort. You don’t even have to worry much about cleaning with this futon, too, because the fabric is stain-resistant and can be spot-cleaned, lightly brushed, or vacuumed whenever there happens to be some dust or grime you want to remove. Price at time of publish: $900 Product Details: Size: Full

Full Material: Polyester

Polyester Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

Best Loveseat Futon: Novogratz Leyla Convertible Loveseat Sleeper Source: Novogratz View On Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It Great for small spaces

Comes in various colors

Quick transition

Keep In Mind Assembly required

May be too small for taller users If you’re looking to save on space in your home or prefer the look of a loveseat over a couch or chair, consider this option made by Novogratz. The item easily transforms from a spacious loveseat to a cozy bed, as the armrests simply fold down to create the sleeper set-up. It only takes a matter of seconds to change up the position, so you won’t have to waste any time converting the loveseat into sleep mode and vice versa when you have company or are in a rush. Just note that the sleeping area is 56 inches long, so it may not fit taller users. On the back of the loveseat’s cushions, you’ll find convenient magazine storage pockets (which you can repurpose to use as you please, of course), and it all rests on a set of four thin but sturdy chrome legs. It has a weight capacity of 400 pounds and comes in eight colors: berry, black, gray, light gray, mustard, navy, orange, and tan. Don’t forget to check out the item’s gorgeous tuft seat stitching and purposely overstated seams, too. It’s a mid-century piece of furniture that’ll add a sophisticated touch to your home, and even more, it only takes a few minutes to assemble. Price at time of publish: $334 Product Details: Size: Twin

Twin Material: Linen

Linen Weight Capacity: 400 pounds