Whether you’re cranking up the AC to keep you cool during the summer months, or enjoying the cozy warmth of your home’s heater in the winter, this list has the best furnace filters to make sure your home’s HVAC system runs smoothly.

“The right filter can help improve the air quality in your home and protect your furnace from damage caused by dirt and debris,” says electrical engineer and HVAC expert Arthur Smith of Urban Home Corner. “Using the wrong filter can reduce the efficiency of your furnace and even cause it to break down.”

Your HVAC system is one of the most important aspects of your home. Besides regulating your home’s interior temperature, your HVAC system filters the air that comes into your home and removes dust, allergens, and other impurities that might be harmful to your health.

Best Overall Filtrete Healthy Living AC Furnace Filter Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This furnace filter was designed to pick up even the smallest particles, from household dust to car exhaust fumes. It also comes in a wide range of sizes to fit most HVAC systems. Keep in Mind: It's more expensive than other options, and you'll have to remember to change it every 90 days. The Filtrete Healthy Living AC Furnace Filter is a well-constructed furnace filter that’s both effective and easy to install. The center filter media is made of patented material that’s electrostatically charged to attract and trap common debris found in air particles, including household dust, lint, pet dander, and smoke. This furnace filter features a high MERV rating of 14, which means it’s also excellent at picking up microscopic particles in the air, including smoke, car exhaust, and a majority of the bacteria and viruses found in cough and sneeze debris. The outside frame is made of a lightweight and flexible cardboard that’s easy to maneuver in and out of your HVAC system. Keep in mind that like with most disposable furnace filters, you’ll also have to replace these every 90 days or so to ensure optimal performance. However, when used and maintained properly, the Filtrete Healthy Living AC Furnace Filter does an excellent job at keeping the air in your home clean, while also keeping unwanted particles from escaping out into your HVAC system. This means your furnace will run smoother for longer. We recommend this option for homeowners who want to expand the longevity of their HVAC systems, as well as city dwellers who might experience higher levels of smoke, car exhaust, and other air pollutants. We also like that the Filtrete Healthy Living AC Furnace Filter filters come in a convenient two-pack, so you’ll always have an extra one handy when it’s time to refresh your furnace filter. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Size: 20 x 25 x 1 inches, with other dimensions available | Material: Electrostatically charged synthetic pleated media | FPR Rating: Not listed | Number Included: Two | MERV Rating: 14 | Air Filter Depth: 1 inch

Best Budget Filtrete Basic Dust Clean Living Filter Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This furnace filter comes in a convenient six-pack, giving you plenty of bang for your buck. Keep in Mind: It won’t filter smaller fragments from smoke or car exhaust. If you’re in search of the best furnace filter on a budget, the Filtrete Basic Dust Clean Living Filter is a great option. Like the brand’s more expensive Healthy Living furnace filter, this filter option comes in a wide range of sizes to accommodate virtually any residential HVAC system. The sturdy cardboard frame makes it easy to slide in and out of your AC unit, while the center filter media is constructed from a patented electrostatically charged material that captures the three most common household air particles—dust, dust mites, and lint. However, this furnace filter isn’t able to trap microscopic particles like smoke or smog. If you live in an area of higher pollution, have pets, or live with small children who might frequently bring home colds from school, you might want to consider a furnace filter with a higher MERV rating. MERV stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Values. A higher MERV rating means the filter is able to catch smaller particles. Available in a convenient six-pack, the Filtrete Basic Dust Clean Living Filter is the most budget-friendly option on our list. It’s a great choice for less high-traffic homes, as well as for those who prefer to change their filters more frequently than every 90 days. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Size: 20 x 20 x 1 inches, with other dimensions available | Material: Electrostatically charged filter media | Number Included: Six | MERV Rating: Five | Air Filter Depth: 1 inch

Best for Large Systems Lennox Healthy Climate Furnace Filter Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This hospital-grade furnace filter removes more than 95% of airborne breathing particles. Keep in Mind: It requires some assembly. Lennox has long been a trusted name in the world of AC and heating. This pick is not only an effective furnace filter, it's also extremely durable thanks to a double-wall board frame to help withstand humidity and extreme temperatures. Perfect for commercial systems that service high-traffic areas like schools, doctor's offices, and restaurants, this heavy-duty box furnace filter features 5 inches of pleated electrostatic filter material designed to remove airborne dust, dirt, and pollen. The filter media is both hypoallergenic and antimicrobial, making it safe enough to use in hospital settings. We love that this furnace filter cleans the air quickly. And thanks to the carbon-coated fiber matrix, it's excellent at reducing odors. However, this is one of the pricier options on our list and it also requires some simple assembly. The top, bottom, and side frame pieces snap together with filter media inside. Still, it is the best furnace filter for large systems because of how well—and how quickly—it filters the air. We also like that this furnace filter can be replaced every six months versus every three months like some other options. Price at time of publish: $72 Product Details: Size: 16 x 25 x 5 inches | Material: Pleated electrostatic fiber | Number Included: One | MERV Rating: 16 | Air Filter Depth: 5 inches

Best for Small Systems Filterbuy Optimal Air Filter Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It optimizes surface space to capture more particles than other small system filters. Keep in Mind: Actual dimensions on this furnace filter are slightly smaller than listed. If you’re looking for the best furnace filter for a small system, this pick from Filterbuy gives you everything you’d get in a larger filter without compromising on quality. The Filterbuy Optimal Air Filter is tough enough to handle high levels of air pollutants in both commercial and residential spaces, including smoke and exhaust fumes. This makes it perfect for studios and apartments with lower surrounding air quality. The center filter media is made from a MERV 13 synthetic fiber that can trap airborne particles while still maximizing air flow. This is thanks to an electrostatic charge and pleated design that attracts even the smallest particles. Despite its small size, this filter maximizes its surface area—with 12 pleats per foot—to capture more particles. The industrial-grade outer board frame features dual wire backing to help withstand high heat and humidity. We also love that Filterbuy furnace filters are constructed from recycled materials, reducing their overall carbon footprint. The Filterbuy Optimal Air Filters are on the pricier side, but are definitely worth the investment if you’re most concerned about air quality. For something more basic and cost-effective, you might prefer the Filtrete Clean Living Filter. Price at time of publish: $66 Product Details: Size: 10 x 10 x 1 inches | Material: Synthetic media | Number Included: Four | MERV Rating: 13 | Air Filter Depth: 1 inch

Best for Allergens AprilAire 213 Health Air Filter Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This furnace filter lasts up to 12 months. Keep in Mind: It’s not a universal design, so it won’t fit every HVAC system. No matter how often we clean, irritating allergens will always find a way back into our homes. And for those of us sensitive to triggers like pollen, dust, and pet dander, a high-quality furnace filter can make all the difference. The AprilAire 213 Air Filter was designed with allergens in mind. It is made from a pleated synthetic fiber that attracts and captures some of the most common allergens, including dust mites, pet dander, pollen, and mold spores. In order to maximize surface space, there’s no cardboard frame, but this doesn’t make the filter any flimsier. To install, simply slide into place. When you’re ready to replace your filter, it slides out just as easy. We also love that the AprilAire 213 Air Filter will last you up to 12 months between replacements. Keep in mind that while effective, this filter isn’t universally sized to fit every HVAC unit. It features a 4-inch air filter depth, which might make it too thick for some systems. We recommend double checking your HVAC dimensions before purchasing. Price at time of publish: $57 Product Details: Size: 20 x 24 x 4 inches | Material: Synthetic fiber | Number Included: One | MERV Rating: 14 | Air Filter Depth: 4 inches

Best for Warm Homes Nordic Pure AC and Furnace Air Filter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This furnace filter features a heavy-duty, moisture-resistant beverage board frame. Keep in Mind: It may not work well on older HVAC systems. If you're in search of the best furnace filter for a warm home, consider this pick from Nordic. The Nordic Pure AC and Furnace Air Filter was designed specifically for use in high humidity with a robust moisture-resistant frame reinforced with metal mesh grip for added support. This means your furnace filter won't wilt or fall apart when exposed to the moisture and humidity commonly found in warmer homes. When it comes to cleaning the air, this furnace filter doesn't fall short. Like other allergy-friendly options on this list, the Nordic Pure AC and Furnace Air Filter center filter media is constructed from a combination of electrostatic fibers that attract common household allergens such as dust, skin cells, mold spores, and pet dander. Thanks to its moisture-resistant packaging, it's easy to stock up on filters without worrying about them getting damaged in a humid garage or storage closet. Keep in mind that like with all high MERV-rated filters, this option might work best with newer HVAC models that are better designed to handle restricted airflow. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Size: 16 x 25 x 1 inches | Material: Synthetic fiber | Number Included: Six | MERV Rating: 14 | Air Filter Depth: 1 inch

Best Washable Air-Care Permanent Electrostatic Air Filter Walmart View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: With this permanent/washable option, you’ll never have to buy another furnace filter again. Keep in Mind: With a lower MERV rating, this filter isn’t as effective as eliminating airborne allergens. Disposable furnace filters can be taxing on the environment, not to mention, your wallet. If you’re looking for a more eco-friendly option for your home, the Air-Care Permanent Electrostatic Air Filter is the best furnace filter for you, It’s made from a self-charging polyester filter that—like its disposable counterparts—cleans the air with the help of static electricity. When used properly, this MERV 8 rated air filter can filter nearly 95% of air particles including dust, pollen, candle, and smoke particles. Instead of throwing out your filter every three months, simply remove and wash your filter every 30 to 90 days. The outer steel frame is rust-proof, while the mesh is EPA-registered antimicrobial to impede bacterial growth on the air filter’s surface. For best results, the brand recommends cleaning with its Electrostatic Air Filter Cleaner versus soap and water. While we love that the Aire Care Permanent Electrostatic Air Filter helps reduce waste, permanent filters aren’t as effective at reducing airborne allergens as some of the hypoallergenic furnace filter options on the market. You’ll also want to consider where you’ll clean the filter as the job can get messy. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Size: 20 x 25 x 1 inches | Material: Thermoplastic sheet material with steel frame | Number Included: One | MERV Rating: Eight | Air Filter Depth: 1 inch