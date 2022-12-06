The 8 Best Front-Loading Washers of 2022 for Quick and Easy—and Incredibly Clean—Laundry

Our top pick for the best front-loading washer is the LG Electronics Smart Front-Load Washer . This machine has a speedy 15-minute cycle for one or two items of clothing that you need immediately, and also a setting for allergy-sufferers. It can also be operated and monitored via an app on your phone or tablet.

Ron Shimek, president at Mr. Appliance a Neighborly company, suggests considering how big your laundry room is, and how “dirty” your family’s clothes tend to get to find the best front-loading washer for you. “A bigger machine could mean you run less loads, but if there are only two of you in the family, you likely won’t need a super capacity machine,” he says.

“Front-load washers are known to vibrate during wash cycles because of the way the drum lays,” she says. “This can cause some additional noise in the home that isn’t typically heard with its counterpart and is something to keep in mind.”

When shopping for the best front-loading washer for the home, Dutka recommends that, in order to determine if this type of washer is for them, shoppers should first decide whether they’re okay with the less comfortable position for use (as opposed to a top-loading model) and how many loads of laundry they currently have on a weekly basis.

“Most users find that front-loading washers can help decrease not only water bills, but energy as well,” says Caroline Dutka, brand manager at CD One Price Cleaners. “With a typical faster dry cycle due to a more efficient spin cycle, the amount of time clothes spend drying in a front-load washer lessens the load on bills.”

Front-loading washers are the most common type of washing machine; however, some people still opt for top-loading washers for the simple reason that you don’t need to bend down in order to deal with the loads. That being said, front-loading washers have an advantage over their top-loading counterparts because they can save space since many are stackable, and they tend to be more energy efficient, too.

There’s a quick wash cycle that can clean a few clothes in just 15 minutes, and also a sanitizing cycle that removes bacteria from clothes. The washer features cycle memory which stores your preferred settings, and there’s also wrinkle control for when you don’t want to iron. The drum is made from durable stainless steel to ensure longevity, but the manufacturer offers a 10-year limited parts warranty, too, for ease of mind.

This heavy-duty washing machine with a 4.8-cubic-foot capacity delivers plenty of washing power, but if you want more, there is an additional feature to help eliminate tough stains. The machine has the ability to keep clothes fresh for up to 16 hours with its internal fan, in case life gets in the way and you’re unable to remove your wet clothes in a timely manner.

Maytag has come a long way from its rather bland stylistic offerings of old. The MHW6630HC Stackable Front-Load Washing Machine is easy on the eyes and is aesthetically pleasing when paired along with the matching dryer . If you have both and want to stack them, you can use the easy-to-install stacking kit . Both washer and dryer are also available in white, too.

Why You Should Get It: This stackable washer has a modern large square door, just like the matching dryer model.

It’s also a smart machine that can be controlled and monitored via an app on your phone. The unit is stackable with a dryer using the compatible GFA28KITN stacking kit , and there’s also a matching dryer that features steam and sanitize cycles. You can also opt to add a pedestal to raise the washer a little higher for less bending down while doing the laundry.

This high-efficiency washing machine is Energy Star certified and has features including reduced vibration technology, out-of-balance detection, antimicrobial protection, and a reversible door for right or left-handed users.

The washer has five temperature settings and five spin speeds. However, to save you the hassle of setting everything manually each time you load a wash, its adaptive settings memorize your preferences and automatically sets cycles depending on the load.

Keeping in line with the modern aesthetics of the latest GE Profile machines, this front-loading washer comes in a dark carbon graphite finish. Its 12 wash cycles include the convenient one-step wash and dry for small loads, a sanitize cycle to eliminate bacteria and allergens like dust mites, and a steam cycle for tougher stains.

Why You Should Get It: It features adaptive settings that learn your preferences to automatically personalize future cycles.

Both machines have a sleek platinum finish that’s easy to keep clean, and they undeniably look cohesive together, whether you have them side by side, or stacked. If you opt for this bundle, the price of each machine works out to around the same price as our best budget pick. But with the addition of smart capabilities, as well as four more cycles, it’s quite the deal and well worth the investment.

The washing machine features smart functioning which allows you to start, stop, and schedule loads via your smartphone. It also has a quick cycle that can wash a load of laundry in just 28 minutes, and there’s also a steam clean for stain removal. It also has a function to get your clothes out with fewer wrinkles and no musty smell. The dryer is ideal for families or those who launder frequently since it can fit 7.5 cubic feet of clothes at once.

If you’re after a top washing and drying duo that’s space-savingly stackable too, consider the Samsung Laundry Set Bundle consisting of the Super Speed Wash Front-Load Washer and Smart Dryer. You’ll need to purchase the stacking kit separately in order to get one machine on top of the other.

Why You Should Get It: The washer/dryer set looks sleek and modern, and both machines have smart functioning so you can operate them remotely.

There’s a speed cycle that can get a full load clean in just 30 minutes, vibration reducing technology, a steam cycle to tackle stains and get rid of them in one wash, and a feature that delivers the correct amount of detergent depending on how dirty your laundry is. You also won’t have to worry about cleaning your washing machine —this machine can clean itself to stay mold and odor-free. It’s available in black stainless steel, plain black, or white.

Essentially two washing machines in one—one small top-loading washer with a 1 cubic-foot capacity, and one front-loading washer with a 5 cubic-foot capacity drum—this machine can wash two different types of laundry at the same time, saving both time and effort. It also has smart capabilities meaning you can spend even more time doing anything else but manual laundry.

If you’re after the best front-loading washer for large families, or those who have a lot of laundry to get through on a weekly basis, the Samsung Smart Front-Load Washer has a whopping capacity of 6 cubic feet. This means that the washer is rather tall (around 7–10 inches taller than your regular washer), so make sure to measure your space properly before buying.

Why You Should Get It: It has a large capacity, making it perfect for multi-person households.

This washing machine also features a stain removal cycle and a sanitizing cycle that can eliminate bacteria and dust mites from your clothes. The machine has antimicrobial technology built into all its major components, and there’s a vent system to reduce mold build-up and odors. In addition, the door is reversible meaning you can customize the washer to your space, instead of the other way around.

The controls on this washer are digital and intuitive, and there are many convenient cycles for all your laundering needs. Like the more expensive Whirlpool WFW9620HC option above, this machine can also hold a bulk load of detergent at a time, meaning that you only have to fill it up once every 32 washes or so. It can also both wash and dry small loads at a time, saving you the hassle of transferring one or two items to the dryer.

Available in a stunning sapphire blue or a traditional white, our top choice for the best front-loading washer with smart capabilities is the GE Smart Front-Load Washer. It allows you to start and stop the machine, as well as monitor its progress via your phone or tablet, and you’ll get real-time notifications when the machine is in progress and when the load is done.

Keep in Mind: There might be a bit of a learning curve if this is your first smart-operated home appliance.

Why You Should Get It: It’s an advanced smart machine that you can monitor and operate via your smartphone or tablet.

It’s a bit of a splurge, but it does have an array of convenient and advanced functions that justify its higher price tag, making it our best front-loading washer for anyone who’s able to invest in a high-quality machine.

Though it’s not a washer-dryer combo, there is a function with a fan that can get an outfit washed and dried for you in emergencies. There’s a plethora of settings that can provide up to 35 cycles for any laundry situation you need, and the machine will automatically set them for you, so you won’t have to figure it out each time on your own.

Download the Whirlpool app to stay connected to your washer remotely, so you can set programs, and monitor it from wherever you are. What’s more, you only need to fill the detergent and fabric softener once every 40 loads, so all you have to do manually is load and unload the washer. When the cleaning products run out, you’ll receive a notification to your phone to let you know it’s time to top up again.

As is typical of most Whirlpool washers, the Smart Front-Load Washing Machine is appliance eye candy that will instantly upgrade the look of any laundry room, or even the kitchen if your home layout means the washer is on display. There’s even a sleek touchscreen on the door to operate it so no more having to clean around button nooks and crannies.

Keep in Mind: It might not be worth the price if you’re only planning on using the basic features.

Why You Should Get It: You can customize up to 35 wash cycles.

It features a quick cycle for 15-minute cleans, and there’s also a cold wash option to save electricity. There are six wash motions that clean the clothes gently to keep them in their best condition. The washing machine is also stackable with your dryer for space-saving efficiency, but you’ll have to buy the necessary installation hardware (like the KSTK1 stacking kit ).

This Energy Star-certified machine has a stainless steel tub for maximum durability and longevity, and it has anti-vibration technology to help the washer perform quietly. In addition, the machine can sense the size of the load you put in and automatically set the water level and wash time for you.

Although the eight settings may seem weak compared to other similar models, they’re all you really need if you’re not washing muddy items every day. As our pick for the best front-loading washer for those on a budget, it’s a simple to use yet extremely effective machine with plenty of useful features.

Why You Should Get It: It’s a great basic washer without unnecessary frills at a good price.

This intelligent machine can sense the type of washing you load in it and automatically sets the most appropriate cycle, and it has an allergy cycle that makes sure clothes come out fresh and clean for those with allergies. The machine can also be linked to the Wi-Fi so you can monitor and operate it via an app on your phone. It’s also compatible with the older LG pedestals (the WDP3 was replaced with the WDP4 , but they’re both suitable) meaning you won’t have to buy a new one.

This washing machine features five powerful jets that spray water from all directions to ensure thorough cleaning each time. There are also 12 cycles, including a quick one that can wash smaller loads in under 30 minutes, and a 15-minute quick cycle for that dirty item of clothing you need urgently. It features an internal water heater, and a cycle to clean the inside of the washer, eliminating any musty smells.

There’s much to love about our top pick for the best front-load washer. The LG Electronics Smart Front-Load Washer in black steel has a sleek dark look (although it is available in white too), and a 4.5 cubic foot capacity that allows for up to 20 pounds of laundry to be washed at a time. This means you can easily fit a king-sized comforter, too.

Keep in Mind: At 4.5 cubic feet capacity, it doesn't have the largest capacity available on the market.

Why You Should Get It: It’s an Energy Star-certified appliance that has handy cycles for allergy sufferers, and even a 15-minute quick cycle for laundry emergencies.

The Bottom Line

With five spin speeds, and 12 handy cycles, including a 15-minute super quick cycle, and a hypoallergenic setting to remove all allergens from your laundry, the sleek LG Electronics Smart Front-Load Washer is our top pick for the best front-loading washer. Providing even more convenience, it’s also a smart machine that can be monitored and operated via your smart devices.

What to Know About Front-Loading Washers Before Shopping

Dimensions

The typical size of a front-loading washer is (W x H x D) 27 x 39 x 32–34 inches. When choosing the best sized washer for your needs, Shimek says that you measure the space in the laundry room or the designated washer spot in your kitchen.

“You need to know what the outside dimensions of the washer are that you are looking at,” Shimek says. “Will it fit in your laundry room, and will it fit through your front door and into the laundry room?”

If you have minimal space and want a dryer too, a front-loading washer is your best bet. “One of the best features of front-loading washers is their ability to be stacked with a dryer, saving space in the home,” Dutka says.

Capacity

Front-loading washing machines generally come with capacities from 3.5–6 cubic feet. Once you’ve had a look at the outside dimensions of the washer you’re interested in, and have found that it does indeed fit in your space, you’ll have to next look at its capacity.

When trying to find the best front-loading washer for your needs, Shimek says to first determine how many loads of laundry you will be doing. “Just because you can fit a larger machine in your laundry room, it does not mean you need a bigger machine,” he says. Washing machines with larger capacities consume more water and energy, and might not be necessary for smaller families. They’re also more expensive.

“Some key things to note regarding front-loading washers include the drums typically being slightly smaller than top-loading washers,” Dutka says. This means that you’ll need to put in smaller loads in order to ensure a satisfactory clean on each load and to avoid damaging your clothes or linens.

Number of Wash Cycles

When it comes to the number of wash cycles, front-loading washers can have anywhere from 10-30 or more. These include normal, quick, heavy-duty, bulky, rinse and spin, delicates, and permanent press cycles. However, again, if you’ve got a small family, and none of the members of the household play football or jump around in muddy puddles, opting for too many cycles might be a bit of an overkill.

“If everyone in the family stays relatively clean, then you need a machine with a good permanent press cycle, and won’t need to worry so much about a heavy-duty cycle,” Shimek says. The permanent press cycle is great for synthetics and gets clothes out relatively wrinkle free as it uses warm water and a lower spin speed, in many cases eliminating the need for ironing.

Smart Features

A front-loading washer with smart features is handy if you’d like to operate the machine remotely via an app on your smartphone or tablet. They’re typically more expensive than their non-smart counterparts, they need Wi-Fi connectivity to work, and you do have to be at least somewhat technologically savvy to use them to their full capabilities.

Features on these washers include being able to turn the machine on or off, choosing cycles, monitoring the cycles, and setting schedules and timers via the app. A smart washer can also determine what the best cycle is once you put the load in.

Your Questions, Answered

What are the benefits of a front-load washer?

Two of the biggest benefits that front-load washers have are their water efficiency and that they take less time drying. “The average front-load washer uses about five gallons less water per load,” Dutka says. “Depending on how many loads your household does, that could save you about 1,500 gallons of water per year.”

In relation to reduced drying time, compared to the vertical drum of a top-load washer, the way a drum sits in a front-load washer enables the spin cycle to drain more water from each load. Shimek says that, in addition to front-loading washers using less water and saving you money on your water bill, they also reduce the expense of heating the water for washing.

Also, the fact that front-loading washers are stackable is another perk, and it’s especially appealing to those who may have limited space.

What size washer will wash a king-size comforter?

“To efficiently wash a king-size comforter without risking damage to the comforter, we recommend a washer with at least 4.2 cubic feet of drum space,” Dutka says. You’ll also want to make sure to read the care label to use the correct wash cycle, as well as the washer’s manual.

If you’re ever in doubt about washing a comforter in the washing machine, to be on the safe side, both Dutka and Shimek recommend taking it to a dry cleaners to be taken care of professionally, or even a laundromat. “As a rule of thumb, all comforters, quilts, and large blankets should be taken to a laundromat where they have large-capacity commercial washers and dryers,” Shimek says.

Do front-load washers mold?

“Some older front-load models did have a problem with a musty smell coming from the washer,” Shimek says. “Newer machines have an anti-bacterial door boot and vented doors to help control that issue.”

Dutka confirms, “Front-load washers can see some mold or mildew. Many times, it is caused by letting the drum and gaskets remain wet.”

Thankfully, there are some things that can be done to help prevent mold from forming. Shimek recommends leaving the door of the washer open between cycles, and wiping the door boot gasket with a damp cloth that contains a water and bleach solution.

Dutka advises using a rag to dry the door and gaskets in between loads. “You can also run an empty self-clean cycle once every few weeks,” she says.

Who We Are

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has more than 10 years of commerce writing experience. Kat is also the commerce editor-at-large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading U.S. online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, Kat reviewed multiple front-loading washers, researching factors such as each washer's size, capacity, number of cycles, and value for money. She also spoke to Ron Shimek, president at Mr. Appliance a Neighborly company, and Caroline Dutka, brand manager at CD One Price Cleaners.