We tested 21 different French presses and evaluated them for design, ease of use, brew quality, insulation, and taste. We also spoke to coffee experts Ashley Shead, coffee product manager at Hamilton Beach Brands, and Han.

“French presses are easier to use than pour-over brewers, which is another popular choice for brewing coffee at home. They don't require using anything specialized like gooseneck kettles for delicate pouring or paper filters,” says Jiyoon Han, a barista and co-owner of Bean & Bean Coffee. “The only additional pieces of equipment that I would recommend getting would be a digital scale to weigh your coffee and water and a burr grinder to grind your coffee just before you brew—but these would be items that I would recommend for any home coffee setup, not just for French presses.”

For coffee connoisseurs and newbies alike, the classic French press is one of the easiest and most satisfying ways to brew fresh and delicious coffee at home. With a French press there is no need for expensive equipment, as all you need is ground coffee and five minutes to get a steamy mug of coffee.

Although our tests showed that brews were inconsistent, when it did hit the mark, the coffee had a full-bodied flavor and there was no bitter aftertaste. There was also very little sediment left behind, which was nice. Overall, if you’re looking for a press that can double as a decor piece, this is the best French press option for that. It’s available in 11 colors.

We wouldn’t say this coffee was difficult to press, but we observed that it tended to scratch against the sides, and was not as easy to push down compared to other models we tested. We also noticed that it was prone to dripping.

We found that the plunger’s filter was reinforced and fitted really well. But, there are no measurement lines at all, so you have no idea how much water or coffee you have in there unless it’s already pre-measured. We also noticed that the lid had no special orientation, so it’s always open and ready to pour.

If you’re looking for a French Press that could be used as a table centerpiece, we highly recommend this Le Creuset French Press. Like other signature pieces from this brand, it is 100 percent ceramic, meaning it looks elegant while keeping your brew warm .

In true Le Creuset fashion, the colors are truly beautiful and vibrant for a distinctive, iconic look.

While it made a nice quality brew, we noticed that a lot of the grounds tended to cling to the sides and required us to pour water down the sides to mix it in. Also, it would have been nice if the press had numeral measurements, instead of just lines, so we could gauge measurements better.

When it came to insulation, this French press was the clear champion. On its website, the company mentions that it’s able to keep coffee hot for up to five hours. Although we didn’t test it for that long, we performed a 30-minute test and saw that our coffee remained steaming hot throughout.

We thought its textured matte black finish was very visually appealing and would make a great countertop display. Plus, it does not show fingerprints, so it’s easy to clean. Our tests showed that not only was it easy to assemble, but it had a very secure lid. The lid was able to pour in all directions, which allowed us to quickly pour our coffee into our cups.

When you’re on the go, why not go for a compact pick like the Fellow Clara French Press? It’s made from stainless steel rather than glass, so you can toss it in your bag without worrying about it cracking. Since it only has a 24-ounce capacity, it’s the best French press for making coffee à deux or even just for one.

The textured matte finish is super stylish and makes it stand out among other options.

We also found that coffee poured cleanly from the Espro P7 and did not drip all over the place. Keep in mind that you might find a little more sediment in your coffee compared to the P3. Other than that, this French press is still a winner in our books.

It was also very easy to press after the coffee was brewed . This is the best French press when it comes to plunging, which we think is because of the silicone lip design on the top of the plunger. Not only did this lip make the plunger snug and prevented it from scratching the walls, it prevented our coffee from becoming bitter.

It’s very similar to our best overall, the Espro P3, except that it’s made from stainless steel, not glass, and has insulating properties. The Espro P7 performed consistently well in all our tests. Like our top pick, it uses a double filtration system made of fine mesh so you won't have to deal with grainy sludge at the bottom of your coffee cup.

If you hate the taste of coffee gone cold, an insulated option like the Espro French Press F7 is the best French press for you. Made with brushed stainless steel, the Espro F7 is shiny and sleek—it reminds us of a French press you’d find in a nice hotel restaurant.

We noticed more sediment than with our top choice from the same brand.

Plunging this French press is a breeze thanks to the silicone lip that allows for a smooth, easy depression.

Because it is so expensive, we would have loved it if it had more features. For example, it would have been great if there was a pouring filter on the lid or even a lid tab that you can open and close. Keep in mind that the leftover grounds tend to be sopping wet, so you’ll have to drain them before throwing them in the trash.

The Frieling steeped coffee for the same amount of time as any of the glass options on this list, though it’s made of brushed stainless steel. It does an equally good job at brewing loose tea leaves. It does leave behind a little sediment, but no more than you would expect from most other French presses.

Plus, it just looks sleek and stylish, and comes in a range of beautiful colors like terracotta, indigo, and sage. Just note that it may feel a little heavy when pouring (especially when filled to the brim with coffee) so it may not be the best French press if you have weak hands or mobility issues.

If you like your coffee strong, hot, and served in a stylish package, the Frieling Double-Walled French Press is the best French press for your needs. This high-end model is made of insulated stainless steel, so it’s able to hold heat four times longer than other models.

This French press is heavy and possibly not suited for those with mobility issues.

It comes in eye-catching hues that will look good on any kitchen countertop or breakfast table.

Our only concern was about cleaning—this was the only Bodum we tested whose carafe did not separate from the plastic base. This one-piece design would make it difficult to clean , especially if you didn’t have a thin enough brush to get into its nooks and crannies. It comes in three sizes: 12 ounces, 34 ounces, and 51 ounces.

Once the coffee was done steeping in hot water, we found it easy to press with little resistance. We saw aerated bubbles in our brew when it was poured, which is always good because it indicates freshness. We also liked that the leftover grounds were dry, and we could throw them directly in the trash without needing to drain any excess liquid.

When we tested this French press to see just how well it filtered grounds compared to other French presses on our list, we found that it still left a fair amount of sediment at the bottom of the cup. That being said, it produced a moderately-strong brew that was not too bitter, and pleasant to drink.

If you’re new to making coffee , this entry-level Bodum French Press is a great starting point. For a low price, this French press offers a modern design plus a three-part filtration system to prevent coffee grounds from slipping into your cup.

Its pieces are not meant to be separated, so could be a hassle to clean.

Also, the plunger has a tight fit—which is great for pressing, but pulling it from the body felt a little cumbersome. Overall, we rated this French press five out of five across the board, and would definitely recommend it to friends and family looking for an easy-to-use French press.

Although putting together double filters might feel complicated to some, we actually found this French press very easy to assemble during testing because of how clear the instructions were. We also liked its solid construction on all levels. For example, the carafe glass is thicker than that of other French presses, so you won’t have to worry about it cracking from heat, or if you drop it in the sink too hard.

According to the manufacturers, the plates are nine to twelve times finer than other filters, which practically guarantees you a smooth coffee with no grit. Additionally, there is a double silicone seal on top which helps keep the coffee fresh and stops any over-extraction, so you won’t wind up with bitter coffee.

The Espro Coffee French Press P3 is the best French press overall based on our tests. It’s affordable and also a superb option for sediment-free coffee. A big reason for this is that it comes with two super-fine mesh filter baskets instead of a metal plate on its plunger like you’ll find on most standard French presses.

The plunger has a snug fit which might make it hard to pull out of the carafe.

You’ll hardly find any silt left behind in your coffee mug thanks to ultra-fine mesh filters.

The Bottom Line

Overall, we recommend the Espro Coffee French Press P3 as our top pick for anyone that wants fresh coffee without a lot of sediment at the bottom of your cup. If you are looking for a budget-friendly option, the Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker features a triple-filtration system that’s easy to use and yields great coffee at the same time.

Our Testing Process

To find the best French presses, we tested 21 different models and evaluated them based on: design, ease of use, brew quality, insulation, and taste.

To evaluate the design, we examined how easy it was to assemble when you wanted to use it, plus looked at how easy it was to clean all the components. We also took notes on the overall look and if it was made for style, function, or both.

For ease of use, we brewed coffee in the French press to see how easy it was to press the coffee, and push and pull the plunger out when it was done.

To test brew quality, we made coffee in all the French presses and compared how strong each coffee batch was, and what the taste was like.

Finally, we checked to see if the presses had insulation properties by performing time tests and observing how long the brew stayed hot.

Other French Presses We Tested

KONA French Press Coffee Press Maker

If you’re a fan of Bodum French presses, you’ll feel comfortable using the Kona French Press Coffee Maker as they are similar in design. It offers smooth plunging and feels good to hold and pour. However, the brew was not overly acidic, we felt that it was not the most balanced cup of coffee we had during testing.

OXO Good Grips 8-Cup French Press with Grounds Lifter

Overall, the OXO Good Grips 8-Cup French Press with Grounds Lifter has a simple, straightforward design that’s not difficult to use. But it is 100 percent plastic, which means that it’s much lower quality than the glass and stainless steel options on this list. The OXO’s saving grace is that it has a ground lifter feature, which makes cleaning it the easiest out of all presses tested.

Stanley French Press

The solid and sturdy design of the Stanley French Press makes it a great option to take with you for trips, work use, and travel. It's not at all stylish but has all the parts to make a decent brew. Its biggest selling point is that it is great for insulation (this is what Stanley is famous for) and can keep your coffee warm for a long time.

What to Know About French Presses Before Shopping

Material

You can usually find French presses in either glass or stainless steel. These materials are pretty equally represented on our list of the best French presses, though our top pick, the Espro Coffee French Press P3, is glass. “Although both styles brew great coffee, I personally like the glass French press vessels as I can see the coffee while it's brewing, pressed, and decanted,” Shead says. “It's also neat to easily see what's happening inside the vessel as it's brewing and see how much coffee I have left.”

Han adds that if you choose a glass French press make sure that the glass is thick enough to withstand the coffee mixture’s heat. “The thicker the glass, the better—also a thicker glass will retain more heat.” In Han’s opinion, stainless steel French presses are also good but tend to be pricey. “They don’t brew as well unless they’re well insulated, which usually makes them more expensive.

Capacity

“A typical 34-ounce or 1-liter French press will make around two 10-12 ounce cups of coffee in one brew, perfect for two people,” Han says. “However, they don't really get much bigger than 1.5 liters, so if you're brewing for a crowd, you'll likely just need to do multiple rounds of brewing.” Options we tested range from 12 ounces to 51 ounces.

Dishwasher Safe

Most French press components are dishwasher-safe. But, always double-check the manufacturer’s instructions before you chuck it into your dishwasher. For each of the best French presses, we evaluated how easy the pieces were to separate and clean. Even hand washing shouldn’t be too complicated, as most French presses are made from easy to wipe down materials such as glass and stainless steel.

Insulated

When it comes to insulation, glass French presses offer hardly any insulation (although they can keep them hot for a short while). However, with the double-layered stainless steel options like the Espro Coffee French Press P7, you’re able to keep coffee hot for hours at a time.

But, as Shead points out, “Coffee from a French press really is best when entirely decanted into the drinking vessel right after brewing, leaving none remaining inside of the French press. The longer the coffee grounds come in contact with the water or brewed coffee, the more they will extract and will draw out more bitter notes.”

Your Questions, Answered

What kinds of coffee drinks can you make with a French press?

With a French press, you don’t have to stick to a basic black coffee. Once you have the right technique, you can make all types including espressos and cold brews. “Lattes and cappuccinos are easily made with a French press and an electric milk frother. French presses can also be used to steep tea leaves for awesome chai or green tea lattes,” Shead says.

Is a French press coffee better than pour-over coffee?

“I wouldn't say French presses are better than pour-overs—just a different style of brewing!” Han says. Shead agrees, and adds that it really depends on personal preference as French press and pour-over methods use different brewing techniques and will draw out different flavors and notes of the coffee.

“What's great about a French press is that anyone can learn to brew using this method and any level of skill set,” Shead says. “There's more measuring, weighing, and overall technique used with pour-over brewing. That's great for some people who find it a cathartic, relaxing part of their daily routine, but it may not be the right method for everyone.”

How much are French presses?

While the average price may fall between $25 and $40, some models may cost around $100 or more. The best French presses we tested range from $28 to $150, with our top pick costing you $40. You don’t necessarily need to pay more for better coffee, but the pricier models tend to have more bells and whistles such as added insulation or fancier colors. In general, glass is more affordable than stainless steel.

Who We Are

Nor'Adila Hepburn is a freelance writer who specializes in writing in-depth buying guides for Better Homes & Gardens. She specializes in commerce, home, and lifestyle niches.

To find the best French presses she reviewed the top products from a range of brands as well as used research and insights from our lab tests. She also received tips from Ashley Shead, coffee product manager at Hamilton Beach Brands, and Jiyoon Han, a barista and co-owner of Bean & Bean Coffee.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products.