“With their sleek and modern design, [French door refrigerators] make for a stylish touch to any kitchen and are an ideal appliance for those looking for accessible and large storage capabilities,” says Matt Cessna, refrigeration merchant at The Home Depot. While shopping, Cessna suggests investing in a refrigerator with a good warranty and keeping in mind how often and how many people you host so that you choose a fridge with enough storage space.

Ready to say “so long” to your traditional refrigerator? Whether you want a sleek stainless steel fridge or a smart refrigerator that lets you peek at its contents without opening the doors, French door refrigerators offer more food storage space than traditional refrigerators. They’re a great choice for those who entertain often or families looking for a more energy-efficient fridge. French door refrigerators open from the center (like their namesake) with a freezer drawer that sits below for easy and accessible use.

Best Overall Whirlpool WRF555SDFZ 24.7 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser 4.6 Walmart View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: It has flexible shelving so you can customize your refrigerator. Keep in Mind: The freezer storage is not customizable. The Whirlpool 25 Cu. In. French Door Refrigerator is our overall pick for best French door refrigerator because it’s energy efficient and it has flexible storage as well as an external ice maker and water dispenser. We also appreciate this refrigerator’s sleek look. Untreated stainless steel can be difficult to clean, but the Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator is made of fingerprint-resistant steel that is easily wiped clean. Plus, you have the option to get it in black stainless steel as well. The Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator has a few helpful features that make its day-to-day use easier. A Fast Cool setting lets you set the fridge to cool quickly, which is helpful if you’ve been in and out of the fridge all day or had the door open while putting away a large grocery shop. Also helpful is the refrigerator’s door ajar alarm, which lets you know when the refrigerator or freezer door has been open for five minutes. It repeats every two minutes until you close the doors. In addition to these features, the refrigerator also has an exterior water and ice dispenser, which filters your water, makes crushed and cubed ice, and controls the temperature of your refrigerator. It’s helpful for those who want convenient access to ice without having to make it with ice cube trays. Let’s talk storage: With 25 cubic feet, this refrigerator offers enough space for a family of four. We love the shelves of this French door refrigerator because they are flexible, so you can move them around and create storage zones that work for you and your household. The shelves are also spill-proof, with a lip on the edge that helps you to contain spills and prevent liquids from leaking all over your refrigerator. You’ll also have plenty of room to store your fruits and vegetables with the humidity-controlled double crisper. In addition to the refrigerator storage, the freezer has two-tier storage with two sliding bins that make it easy to keep your frozen food organized. Keep in mind that setup does offer less flexibility when it comes to how you store your frozen goods. Price at time of publish: $2,326 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.63 x 35.25 x 68.63 inches | Capacity: 25 cubic feet | Warranty: One-year limited warranty | Finish: Stainless steel

Best Budget LG 25.1-cu ft French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker Lowe's View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It uses a cooling system that makes sure everything stays at the optimal temperature. Keep in Mind: While it does have an ice maker, it does not have a water dispenser. For those looking for the best French door refrigerator on a budget, the LG French Door Refrigerator may save you some change, but it doesn’t skimp on space or features. At 33 inches wide and 25 cubic feet, the LG French Door Refrigerator is large enough to stock plenty of groceries for a family. Its shelves are customizable as well, which means that you can move them up and down in order to create a space that is unique to you and your storage needs. Keep in mind that these shelves are single-paneled, so there isn’t an option to remove half the shelf in order to fit taller items into your refrigerator. This French door refrigerator has two crisper drawers for your vegetables and fruit, plus a Glide N’ Serve drawer which is perfect for deli meats and cheese. This appliance also has an ice maker, which is able to make 2.5 pounds of ice daily and store up to 12 pounds of ice. That’s great for people who love to entertain or prefer chilled drinks. This refrigerator comes in stainless steel with a fingerprint- and smudge-resistant finish that can be easily cleaned—all it takes is a soft, dry cloth. The French door fridge keeps everything cool with a multi-air flow system that maintains the interior at an optimal temperature and humidity. This fridge also has Door Cooling+, which makes sure that items stored in the door of your fridge, which are subject to warmer temperatures, stay just as cool as the items within. Price at time of publish: $2,099 Product Details: Dimensions: 32.75 x 35.5 x 68.63 inches | Capacity: 25.1 cubic feet | Warranty: One-year limited warranty | Finish: Stainless steel

Best Splurge LG 30 cu. ft. InstaView Smart French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker The Home Depot View On Lowe's View On Home Depot View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: A quick knock on the door makes it possible to see what’s in your refrigerator without opening the doors. Keep in Mind: Shelving can be small or shallow in some places, making storage tricky. Wondering what’s in your fridge? Simply knock on the LG InstaView refrigerator’s glass panel, and a light will turn on inside, illuminating the contents. While this feature isn’t a must-have, it does add convenience to the kitchen, and it can reduce the amount of cool air that would otherwise be escaping your fridge if you perused with the doors open. This feature makes this fridge our choice for the best French door refrigerator to splurge on. While the InstaView fridge saves some space as a counter-depth refrigerator, it also has the largest capacity of any counter-depth fridge across the industry at 29.5 cubic feet. Additionally, while stainless steel can be a tough finish to care for, the LG has a finish that resists fingerprints and smudges. The fridge has dual ice makers—one in the door with the water dispenser and the other in the freezer. If you entertain a lot, it’s a helpful feature to have because you have two options for ice. The ice dispenser on the door is discreet within the fridge, hidden behind one of the shelves so that it doesn’t take up too much space. The water and ice dispenser on the outside has the added bonus of being able to fit everything from a glass to an entire pitcher. No need to hold your container at an awkward angle to try to see how much water you can get into it. It also has a measured fill feature, so you can select the exact ounces of water you’d like dispensed, which is helpful if you’re baking or cooking. Plus, the fridge’s craft ice option provides sphere-shaped ice that’s designed to melt more slowly, which is perfect for cocktails. The LG fridge has Linear Cooling, which keeps track of the temperature and senses any changes, giving it the chance to adjust the temperature within 1°F. It also makes sure that it stays cool all over with Door Cooling+, so that the items on your door don’t end up at a warmer temperature. Keep in mind that, while you’re able to customize the shelving of this refrigerator, you can’t customize the size of the door containers, nor the organization of the freezer. The freezer has three tiers, and the middle drawer is very shallow, so you’ll have to test out which of your products will fit. Price at time of publish: $4,399 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.75 x 36.63 x 70.25 inches | Capacity: 29.5 cubic feet | Warranty: One-year limited warranty | Finish: Stainless steel or black stainless steel

Best Counter-Depth GE 18.6 cu. ft. Counter-Depth Smart French Door Refrigerator The Home Depot View On Lowe's View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It comes in a variety of finishes. Keep in Mind: At 18.6 cubic feet, it offers less storage space than the average refrigerator. The GE Counter-Depth Smart French Door Refrigerator is the best French door refrigerator that sits flush with your counters. It gives the look of a built-in refrigerator by sitting nearly flush with your kitchen cabinets. We like this model because it is sleek and comes in different finishes so that you have more choices to match your kitchen cabinets and appliances. Get it in stainless steel, black, white, or slate finish. The stainless steel and slate finishes, while both fingerprint resistant, are more expensive than the other finishes, so consider that as you’re shopping. Adding to its sleek design, this refrigerator has an interior water dispenser rather than one on the outside of the fridge. The dispenser, which is controlled by the push of a button, gives you filtered water using advanced filtration that reduces trace pharmaceuticals from water and ice. Speaking of the freezer, this one comes with two-levels of storage, including baskets that allow for easy organization of your frozen goods. The refrigerator has great storage solutions as well, with gallon door storage to keep your large containers in easy reach and spill-proof shelves that control any unexpected messes. Plus, a quick-space shelf lets you quickly slide it out of the way to make room for tall items, like pitchers of lemonade. You’ll also never accidentally leave the door ajar thanks to a door alarm that lets you know when you’re letting the cold air out. Keep in mind that counter-depth refrigerators help you to save space, so naturally they have less storage space. You’ll need to decide if the few inches of depth are worth the loss of cubic feet. This counter-depth refrigerator has 18.6 cubic feet of storage space, which is plenty for a small family, but it may not be enough if you’re constantly hosting gatherings or have a big household. Price at time of publish: $1,999 Product Details: Dimensions: 33 x 31 x 69.875 inches | Capacity: 18.6 cubic feet | Warranty: One-year limited warranty | Finish: White, black, slate, stainless steel The 8 Best Side-by-Side Refrigerators of 2023

Best with a Water Dispenser GE Profile PVD28BYNFS 27.9 Cu. Ft. Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This water dispenser has autofill, so you can walk away without worrying about spills. Keep in Mind: The shelves are not adjustable. For those looking for a water dispenser that makes filling up easy, the GE Profile 4-Door Refrigerator is the best French door refrigerator for you. We chose this refrigerator because it has an external water and ice dispenser that has a hands-free, autofill option, which uses sensors in the dispenser to release the exact amount of water you want. If you’re running around in the morning, you can leave your bottle to fill up, walk away to complete another task, and not worry about any spillage or mess. On top of its function, this fridge has a sleek design that keeps it from being an eyesore. This refrigerator has built-in WiFi that you can connect to your smartphone or smart devices, which gives you control over many of the fridge’s features, including Turbo Cool and Turbo Freeze controls (great for when you’ve had the fridge or freezer open while putting away groceries) as well as the brightness of the LED lights. In addition to the refrigerator and freezer (which has 27.9 cubic feet of storage space), the GE Profile has a refrigerator drawer that has four settings for storing food and drink at the ideal temperature. If you’re someone who likes to entertain, you can pop your charcuterie board in this drawer before company arrives or chill a bottle of wine before dinner. It’s also handy if you have little ones (or if you’re a snacker) and don’t want to rummage through the fridge for your favorite treats. Keep in mind the shelves are not adjustable, so you don’t have as much flexibility when storing your groceries. Price at time of publish: $3,499 Product Details: Dimensions: 36.75 x 35.63 x 69.88 inches | Capacity: 27.9 cubic feet | Warranty: One-year warranty | Finish: Stainless steel The 7 Best Refrigerator Brands of 2023

Best Stainless Steel Bosch 800 Series Smart French Door Refrigerator The Home Depot View On Home Depot View On Best Buy View On Ajmadison.com Why You Should Get It: It has a sleek design and is made to keep your produce fresh for longer. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to open the refrigerator any time you want to use the water dispenser. Looking for the best stainless steel French door refrigerator? Our pick is the Bosch 800 Series Smart French Door Refrigerator because it is not only sleek and made of stainless steel (both its exterior and interior back wall), it also keeps your food fresh for longer. The Bosch 800 Series helps prevent food waste by using a system that includes FreshProtect, absorbing naturally occurring ethylene and slowing down ripening. It also has an AirFresh Filter that absorbs odor, and a system that balances your refrigerator’s temperature and humidity to create the best environment for your food. An airflow feature helps to keep temperature consistent as well by circulating fresh air throughout the entire fridge. This refrigerator also offers plenty of flexible storage with 21 cubic feet of space and removable shelves and door bins for a custom organization solution. It also includes a flex bar along the back, which can be dropped down to create extra space and used to store a variety of items, including eggs and wine. The fridge has a separate drawer that is ideal for storing snacks or platters while you wait for guests to arrive. Even though it doesn’t skimp on space, this fridge is still a counter-depth model, so it will sit flush with your countertop. It also has hidden hinges and feet, which give it a built-in feel. Keep in mind that, if you’re looking for your water dispenser, it’s internal, so you will need to open the fridge in order to use it. That also means it is separate from the ice maker. Price at time of publish: $3,699 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.625 x 28.5 x 72 inches | Capacity: 21 cubic feet | Warranty: One-year limited warranty | Finish: Stainless steel The 10 Best Garage Refrigerators of 2023

Best Black KitchenAid 20 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy View On Best Buy View On Home Depot View On Ajmadison.com Why You Should Get It: It is made of fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel for an elevated look. Keep in Mind: While the front is stainless steel, the sides are a black, textured material. The KitchenAid French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator is our pick for the best black French door refrigerator because it is made of black stainless steel, which still gives a sleek and sophisticated look while remaining easy to clean because of its fingerprint-proof finish. This refrigerator also keeps your food and produce looking great with an ExtendFresh Temperature Management System that monitors the refrigerator and freezer using sensors that help to keep everything at its optimum temperature. In particular, this feature is helpful in keeping your frozen foods from developing freezer burn. It also has two humidity controlled crispers that allow you to select the humidity level and ensure your produce is being stored properly, as well as a produce preserver that removes any ethylene gas and stops your produce from becoming overly ripe. A fun addition to this fridge is a removable wine rack, which can hold up to four bottles of wine or 2-liter containers. If you’re not using it and need more space, it can easily be removed. On top of its aesthetics, this French door refrigerator has an internal water dispenser so that you have access to filtered water at the press of a button. It also has an ice maker, which is located in the freezer. Keep in mind that, though the front of this French door refrigerator is black stainless steel, the sides are not, and are instead a textured black material. Price at time of publish: $2,610 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.75 x 29.375 x 70.125 inches | Capacity: 20 cubic feet | Warranty: Five-year limited warranty | Finish: Black stainless steel The 6 Best Wine Fridges of 2023 for Storing All Your Favorite Reds and Whites