The 14 Best Freestanding Tubs of 2022 to Soak Your Worries Away

Whether you’re ready to call a plumber tomorrow to get started or you’re just daydreaming about what could be, we found the best freestanding tubs for you to consider. Our overall best pick for the best freestanding tub is the Soleil by Starck freestanding oval tub from Duravit. It is a sleek soaking tub made from a durable solid-surfacing material, and it’s about half the price of the more high-end freestanding tubs.

The weight is the other issue. “The tub’s weight can weigh several hundred pounds,” Conoan says. “And then you fill it with heavy water, then you put a person inside the tub, and it’s very likely that you have 1,000 pounds or more sitting in one small spot on your floor with only a few floor joists for support. Extra blocking or framing may be required.”

“When it comes to installing freestanding bathtubs, there are two major details that need to be addressed: weight of the tub and the precise stubbing for the rough plumbing,” says Chris Conoan of CJC Construction. “Most tubs come with instructions that need to be meticulously followed. Center drain freestanding tubs receive a blind plumbing connection when the tub is dropped in place, so that alignment needs to be just about perfect.”

When it’s time to upgrade the bathroom, many people have a freestanding bathtub on their wish list. They are stylish showpieces that make bathtime feel like a lavish spa experience. But these luxurious fixtures come in a wide variety of sizes and styles, making it difficult to figure out what is right for you and your home.

Best Overall: Duravit Soleil By Starck Freestanding Soaker Tub Quality Bath View On Qualitybath.com Why You Should Get It: It is made with a durable but soft-to-the-touch solid surfacing called DuraSolid.

It holds up to 82 gallons of water for a deep luxurious soak. Keep in Mind: Filling it to capacity every time could impact your water bill.

It requires plumbing features and the drain to be at the center of the tub.

The clean modern lines of this best freestanding tub were designed by Phillipe Starck, and it feels like having a piece of art in your bathroom. Even with its sleek profile, it would be well-suited in a wide variety of home styles. Of course, we could imagine it in a minimalist-style home with lots of glass and concrete floors. But we also see this tub blending in well with the iconic shiplap walls of a modern farmhouse-style bath. Whether you want this freestanding tub to be the centerpiece of the bathroom or to blend in with your home’s decor, it makes a beautiful addition to any bathroom. This tub is made from Duravit’s solid surfacing material called DuraSolid. Solid surfacing is a durable material for tubs as it’s harder to scratch or damage than acrylic, but it weighs less than a cast iron tub. Having a lightweight tub makes it easier on your installers and doesn’t need as much framing support under the floor. This tub can hold up to two bathers, but we also love this deep tub for long luxurious soaks alone to let your cares fade away. Bryan Huie, technical support manager at Duravit North America says it’s important to “have a licensed plumber assess the plumbing location points and bathroom layout. From here they can provide realistic options and feedback on whether this change is possible and what it would entail to make it happen.” Price at time of publish: $3,796 Product Details: Size: 63 x 31.5 x 23.625 inches

Best Budget: Vanity Art VA6815 Bordeaux 59 in. Freestanding Bathtub 4.5 View On Wayfair View On Home Depot View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It: Get the look of a high-end freestanding tub for a fraction of the cost.

Its lightweight material makes it easier to install than other tubs. Keep in Mind: It is not designed for more than one user.

It comes with chrome finishes on the overflow and pop-up drain, which may not match other plumbing fixtures in your bath. If you are remodeling your bathroom on a budget and you’re craving the look of a freestanding tub, but don’t want to invest thousands of dollars in a tub, this is the best freestanding tub for you. At just under 5 feet long, it’s smaller than some more expensive options. It’s also made with acrylic instead of a solid-surfacing or cast iron material, making it more lightweight. The smaller size and lighter weight material is helpful in a remodel when the installers move it inside your house. Even though acrylic is a lightweight material, the tub still weighs more than 90 pounds. This is not a DIY job—we recommend using a professional plumber to install a freestanding tub. Acrylic is a durable, easy-to-clean option that will look great in your bathroom for years to come. The drain is in the center of the tub and comes with a chrome pop-up drain cover and a chrome overflow. If you haven’t already picked out a tub filler faucet for this tub, be sure to shop for one with a chrome finish to match this budget-friendly freestanding tub. Price at time of publish: $1,070 Product Details: Size: 59.1 x 29.5 x 23.2 inches

Best Splurge: Kohler Stargaze 72" Free Standing Acrylic Air Tub with Center Drain and Overflow - Bask Heated Surface Technology Build View On Build.com Why You Should Get It: The sides of the tub are heated so you can recline on a warm surface.

There are more than 100 air jets that release thousands of relaxing bubbles. Keep in Mind: It requires two dedicated circuits protected with GFCI outlets to run the heated blower and air bath.

One side of the tub is wider than the other side to accommodate deck-mounted tub faucets and the motors for the blower and heater. If you’re looking for the best freestanding tub to make your bathroom feel luxurious and high end, then you’re going to want to take a closer look at the Kohler Stargaze freestanding tub. First, it has a generously-sized rectangular design and interior sloping at each end that allows bathers to sit in a reclined position. Those curved end surfaces are the perfect place to relax because they are heated, which can help soothe tense muscles. There are three heat settings so you can adjust the temperature as you relax your back, neck, and shoulders. What makes this one of the best freestanding tubs is the air bath feature. This tub has more than 100 air jets that release thousands of tiny bubbles that massage your body. To make all these high-tech features work, there are a few special considerations you need to make before it can be installed. You will need two dedicated electrical circuits with GFCI outlets to safely run the heater and airbath. The drain is located in the center of the tub, but you can install the tub filler faucet on the deck of the tub. One side of the tub is wider than the other to accommodate the motors and plumbing fixtures. Consult with an electrician and a plumbing professional to make sure your home is properly equipped for this splurge-worthy freestanding tub. Price at time of publish: $5,706 Product Details: Size: 72 x 36 x 25 inches

Best Large: Bladeloft Freestanding Bathtub BW-01-XXL-BLK Bladeloft View On Badeloftusa.com Why You Should Get It: It’s almost 75 inches long and 47 inches wide.

It comes in a matte or glossy black finish for a distinctive look. Keep in Mind: It weighs more than 550 pounds, so getting it installed will require extra labor.

It is a special order with a lead time of eight to 12 weeks. You won’t find many freestanding tubs like this one. It is more than 6 feet long and almost 4 feet wide. Those who frequently have to bend their knees to fit into a bathtub will appreciate this extra-long tub. It also holds 140 gallons, which may cause a spike in your water bill if you make long luxurious soaks in the bath a regular occurance. One feature we really like is the matte black finish—it’s sleek but feels like natural stone. There is also a glossy finish available if you prefer an ultra-modern vibe. With either finish, it’s easy to clean. The manufacturer recommends using a mild cleaning product, but you will want to stay away from cleansers with grit or abrasive products. One important consideration is the weight of the tub—it weighs 551 pounds. It is made from a heavy, durable stone resin material, so you will have to recruit the help of several installers to get it inside your home and set in place. You may also want to consider reinforcing the floor beneath the tub so you can rest easy knowing the tub is well supported. Price at time of publish: $3,890 Product Details: Size: 74.8 x 47.2 x 23.6 inches

Best Small: Signature Hardware 41" Siglo Round Japanese Soaking Tub Signature Hardware View On Signaturehardware.com Why You Should Get It: You can enjoy a deep soaking tub that doesn’t take up too much floor space.

There is an integrated seat in the tub for a comfortable experience. Keep in Mind: You can’t lie back in a reclined position.

It costs extra to add foam insulation that increases heat retention. If you’re short on space, this tub from Signature Hardware is the best freestanding tub for small bathrooms. There are three benefits for going with a smaller Japanese-style soaking tub. For most people, the water comes up to your shoulders, which makes it easier to soak your entire body compared to the more typical American bathtub, which is long and shallow. This small freestanding tub comes with an integrated seat, so you have a comfortable experience and it’s easy to stand up to get out of the tub.



Another benefit of this style of tub is that the water stays warmer longer because it has less surface area, which means you can relax for longer. To retain warm temperatures even longer in this tub, opt for the extra foam insulation. It also prevents any condensation that may occur from the difference in the air temperature and the water temperature. And finally, this tub takes up less space than a traditional freestanding tub,which makes it a smart solution for a small bathroom. And even if you have a generously-sized bathroom, this option allows you to have both a deep soaking tub and a large walk-in shower without dominating your bathroom floor plan with an oversized tub. Price at time of publish: $2,209 Product Details: Size: 41.125 x 41.125 x 26.563 inches

Best Acrylic: Bain Ultra Libra Oval 6635 Freestanding Tub 66" L x 35" W x 27" H Quality Bath View On Qualitybath.com Why You Should Get It: It comes with a heated backrest, and an option to have a second heated backrest.

You can activate the air jet bath from an app on your mobile device. Keep in Mind: Some features, including the chromatherapy, are optional and cost extra to include.

Controls for the tub must be installed on the wall or another surface near the tub, but not on the tub itself. When you think of an acrylic tub, you might think it’s not as fancy as other options on the list of best freestanding tubs, but we’d argue that this acrylic bathtub from BainUltra is the epitome of luxury. Upon first looking at the tub, you’ll notice its high-end, swooping design—but you’ll really feel lavish once you sit inside the tub. It has a heated backrest so your water stays warmer even longer. You can also upgrade to have two heated backrests so that two bathers can comfortably use the tub at the same time. With matching reclined walls on each end of the tub, both sides are equally enjoyable. There are 34 jets that make up the air jet system, and you can control the settings via a control panel installed on a wall near the tub. It can also be controlled by the BU-Touch app from a mobile device. There are a few extra features that are optional, but they would give this freestanding tub an extra special spa-like feel. You can choose to add six colored LED lights to the tub to create a soothing sensory experience. If you like the idea of the heated backrest, you might also want to consider the WarmTouchShell option which offers three heating zones built into the bath’s inner shell. Price at time of publish: $6,675 Product Details: Size: 66 x 35 x 27 inches

Best Copper: Premier Copper Products 72″ Hammered Copper Modern Slipper Style Bathtub Amazon View On Amazon View On Build.com Why You Should Get It: It is handcrafted out of recycled copper.

It is 6 feet long, which is longer than many other deep soaking tubs on our list. Keep in Mind: Copper will age over time and develop a patina.

Due to the handcrafted nature of the tub, each one will look a little bit different. You can truly say you have a freestanding bathtub that is one of a kind with this copper slipper style bathtub from Premium Copper. Copper is a natural conductor of heat, so you will enjoy a relaxing warm soak in this tub—even the walls of the tub will feel warm. Each tub is hammered by hand by artisans in Mexico. This best freestanding tub is made from 99.7% recycled copper. If you purchase one of these 72-inch copper tubs, it will continue to display its own distinctive character as the copper develops a patina over time. If cleaning copper makes you nervous, don’t worry. It is naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial. Regular bath products will not damage the metal. After each use, just wipe it dry to prevent the calcium deposits from staining the surface. Once in a while you can clean it with a mild clear dish soap (don’t use citrus scented products as it could damage the finish). When you wipe it dry, there may be some brown coloring on the rag, but don’t panic—it’s just patina, and the copper will continue to change with time. Price at time of publish: $4,200 Product Details: Size: 72 x 32 x 28 inches

Best Stone: Native Trails Mendocino NativeStone Freestanding Soaking Tub Build View On Build.com View On Qualitybath.com Why You Should Get It: The thick stone walls ensure the water stays warm for a long time.

thick stone walls ensure the water stays warm for a long time. Sleek angles give this freestanding bath modern style. Keep in Mind: It weighs 788 pounds, which requires extra labor to install.

You may need to reinforce the floor to safely hold the extra weight. If you want that spa-day feel every day, this is the best freestanding tub for you. The angled walls are a perfect fit for a modern style bath, but they also offer just the right angle to sit back and relax during a hot soak in the tub. The stone composite is made from a combination of natural jute fiber and cement. It naturally retains the water’s temperature longer so you can enjoy your bath for a little longer than you would in a tub without any insulation. This material is durable and it comes with a sealant that protects the surface from scratches or stains. The sealer should offer years of protection, but you can buy more of the sealer and apply it yourself every five years to keep your stone tub looking its best. While the composite material is lighter than if it was 100% cement, the tub still weighs 788 pounds. A tub of that size will require extra muscle when it comes time to move the tub into your home and install it. You may also want to talk with your contractor about reinforcing the floor so that the tub is well supported. Price at time of publish: $7,493 Product Details: Size: 66 x 34 x 23 inches

Best Cast Iron: Kateryn Bateau Cast Iron Skirted Tub 67" Cast Iron Skirted Tub Signature Hardware View On Signaturehardware.com Why You Should Get It: It comes in a dark moody blue color.

Cast iron is one of the most durable materials for bath products. Keep in Mind: This cast iron tub weighs 488 pounds.

This tub requires a wall-mounted or floor-mounted tub filler faucet. Cast iron is a traditional material for bathroom fixtures. It is a great insulator of heat, keeping your bath warmer for longer. It also creates an incredibly polished finish, so the interior of the tub will feel smooth against your skin. This cast iron freestanding tub caught our attention because of its dramatic color. This model comes in Signature Hardware’s 2022 color of the year, Pacific Night. It’s a stormy blue color that works well with a variety of bathroom styles. If this watery color doesn’t float your boat, there are other color options available on their website. This cast iron tub weighs in at 488 pounds, so it will require extra labor to get it in your house and properly installed. But once it’s there, it will be a stunning showpiece for decades. You can also rest easy knowing that Signature Hardware stands behind its products as this tub is covered with a 25-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $3,099 Product Details: Size: 66 x 26.75 x 26 x 26.94 inches

Best Oval: MTI Alva Freestanding Soaker Tub Quality Bath View On Qualitybath.com Why You Should Get It: It has an ultra-modern oval design.

It is available in six exterior colors. Keep in Mind: It is one of the most expensive options on our list and doesn’t include jets or heated elements.

Faucet valves can not be mounted to the tub. Lovers of modern design will be drawn to the clean lines of this oval freestanding tub. The silhouette of this tub creates the illusion of an egg resting on its side, but the careful calculations of the angles on each end of the tub make it comfortable for sitting or reclining. This is purely a soaking tub. There are no jets or heated elements, but the beauty of this tub is in the simplicity of it. The tub is made with a material called SculptureStone, which is a mixture of ground natural minerals and high-performance resins that are liquefied, poured, and then hardened. This allows for the material to be used to create such a distinctive shape. It also helps naturally insulate the water temperature of the tub. The base color of the tub is white or bisque. For an extra cost, you can select an exterior color that is more playful, such as a robin’s egg blue, coral, cobalt blue, black, dark gray, or light gray. A bright finish would make a bold statement in a modern bath, but we prefer the sleek minimalist style of the all-white freestanding tub. Price at time of publish: $6,743 Product Details: Size: 74 x 36 x 20 inches

Best Rectangular: Townsend 68 x 36-Inch Freestanding Bathtub Center Drain With Integrated Overflow American Standard View On Americanstandard-us.com Why You Should Get It: It has a thicker back wall to accommodate a deck-mount faucet.

It can be installed as a freestanding tub or it can be installed against a wall. Keep in Mind: The 36-inch wide tub may be difficult to maneuver through standard size door openings.

This is a soaking tub. There are no jets or heating elements. Many freestanding tubs tend to lean more modern in style. While this rectangular freestanding tub from American Standard would certainly feel at home in a contemporary setting, we think it would work perfectly in a more traditional style bathroom, too. This tub has a flat back wall, so it could easily be installed up against a wall so you don’t have to worry about sweeping or dusting behind the tub. It also could be installed as a typical freestanding tub where you can walk around all four sides of the tub. The back of the tub is also wide enough for deck-mounted faucets. While this tub doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles, we really like it as a mid-priced rectangular freestanding tub. It’s not the cheapest nor most expensive on our list of best freestanding tubs. If you’re remodeling your whole bathroom and want to create a cohesive look, Townsend also offers coordinating sinks and toilets to complement this bathtub. Price at time of publish: $3,553 Product Details: Size: 68 x 36 x 24 inches

Best Clawfoot: Randolph Morris Charlotte Cast Iron Slipper Clawfoot Tub Vintage Tub & Bath View On Vintagetub.com Why You Should Get It: The claw-foot is available in six different metal finishes.

It doesn’t require as much floor space as other freestanding tubs on this list. Keep in Mind: It can be harder to level a clawfoot tub than a typical freestanding tub.

The drain is located at one end, not in the center. Clawfoot tubs evoke a nostalgic feeling and boast an iconic shape that can’t be beat. We love that this updated cast iron slipper clawfoot tub comes in a variety of sizes and finishes on the feet so you can find the option that best fits your space and budget. The 54-inch freestanding tub will fit within the same space as a traditional built-in bathtub. So if you’re remodeling and think you don’t have space for a freestanding tub, think again. This clawfoot tub has the drain located at one end of the tub instead of in the center, like many other styles of freestanding tubs. Because of this, you may not have to make too many changes to your existing plumbing to switch from a built-in tub to a clawfoot tub. Talk with a professional plumber before you make any final decisions. Clawfoot tubs are a natural fit with traditional style bathrooms, but we also think it would make a statement in an industrial-style modern home that mixes new and old decor. Because of its classic design and versatile design options, this is the best freestanding tub for those wanting a clawfoot bathtub. Price at time of publish: From $1,450 Product Details: Size: 54 x 30 x 30 inches

Best Whirlpool: Inizio Freestanding Bath Jacuzzi View On Jacuzzi.com Why You Should Get It: It uses the Jacuzzi jet system to create a therapeutic massage for the bather.

It’s less expensive than other air bath freestanding tubs on our list. Keep in Mind: The jet system moves the water but doesn’t heat the water.

It requires electricity to run the motor. Consult with an electrician to determine the exact needs to safely operate this product. If you’ve ever sat outside in a hot tub and wished you could have the same jetted-tub experience in your bathroom, then you’re in luck. This freestanding tub uses the same Jacuzzi jet system as found in their outdoor spas. Unlike typical whirlpool tubs, this one doesn’t have to be built into a surround. It has the best of both worlds–the sleek look of a freestanding tub and the rejuvenating feel of a jetted tub. There are six jets around the tub to deliver a relaxing current of bubbles. You need to fill the tub with at least 48 gallons of water to be able to use the jets, and the maximum water capacity is 60 gallons of water. So while you may not fill it up every day before you head out the door, it certainly will be a soothing escape to unwind after a long week. One thing to note is that the tub walls are a little thicker than some of the other tubs on our list since the walls have to accommodate the jets. You’ll want to keep this in mind when you shop for a tub filler faucet. You will need a tub filler faucet that is floor-mounted and can reach over the end of the wide tub walls. Price at time of publish: $3,972 Product Details: Size: 65.5 x 35.62 x 24 inches

