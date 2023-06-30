These Are the 33 Best Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Independence Day

Some of the most exciting moments of the summer include the little things, like days spent poolside or hosting a backyard barbecue, but the big things are also fun, too. Like the Fourth of July! While it’s a great day for gathering together, grilling, and laying out in the sun, it has also been a historically awesome time for Fourth of July deals from your favorite retailers. Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair, and Williams-Sonoma are all offering big markdowns—up to 70% off.

Check out our 20 favorite can’t-miss deals below.

Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon

Compatible with even induction stovetops, this pre-seasoned cast iron skillet is perfect for frying bacon, eggs, steak, and even chocolate chip cookie “pizza.” All of Lodge’s skillet sizes are on sale for Fourth of July, starting at $7. Choose from pan sizes 3.5-inch all the way up to 15-inch for up to 40% off this kitchen must-have.

Buy It: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, From $7 (was $35), Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Now 50% off, this Amazon best-seller has a self-cleaning brushroll, home mapping capabilities, and it even connects to a smartphone app through Wi-Fi. It’s cordless and works on both hard flooring and carpet.

Buy It: Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $600), Amazon

Bionic Steel 100-Foot Stainless Steel Garden Hose

Amazon

A serious upgrade for the yard, this metal garden hose is surprisingly flexible. Made with commercial-grade 304 stainless steel, it’s much more durable than flimsy, plastic hoses and it stretches to 100 feet long. With all that metal, you’d think that it couldn’t be so lightweight, but it weighs less than 3.5 pounds. It has more than 20,000 five-star ratings, which is always a plus, and aside from being waterproof, this hose can withstand just about any condition, including sub-zero temperatures that cause it to freeze as well as hot, sunny days.

Buy It: Bionic Steel 100-Foot Stainless Steel Garden Hose, $55 (was $150), Amazon



Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears

Amazon

These fan-favorite pruners are now 42% off! The steel blade is sharp, rust-resistant, and has a non-friction coating that helps it glide through wood more easily, making clean cuts on stems and branches up to ⅝ inches in diameter. The non-slip grip handle makes it easier to keep hold of the shears and the blades themselves have a self-cleaning sap groove that keeps the blades from slipping. It’s not hard to see why these shears have a 4.7-star rating and nearly 4,100 five-star reviews.

Buy It: Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears, $12 (was $21), Amazon

Ninja Twisti Blender Duo

Amazon

This high-speed Ninja blender functions as both a smoothie maker and nutrient extractor, which means it can break down fibrous plant foods, adding more vitamins and minerals to your beverage or smoothie bowl. It comes with a 34-ounce pitcher and two to-go cups.

Buy It: Ninja Twisti Blender Duo, $122 (was $140), Amazon

Kasa SmartPlug Mini

The smart plug with nearly 19,000 five-star Amazon ratings is 17% off right now and also has an additional coupon available. Each plug in this four-pack works with Alexa devices, has an Away Mode, and can be put on a schedule and timer.

Buy It: Kasa SmartPlug Mini, $21 with coupon (was $30), Amazon

Best Walmart Fourth of July Deals

Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

Walmart

From our own furniture collection in partnership with Walmart, the Venture Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair is on sale in every color—off-white, gray, cream, and brown. Measuring 37 x 42 x 59 inches, it has a rust-resistant metal frame that can easily be wiped clean with a damp cloth, and it comes with a polyester seat and back cushions for all-around comfort and support. Use it for extra seating on your patio, porch, lanai, garden, or backyard for some boho style.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair, $297 (was $347), Walmart

Carote Nonstick Five-Piece Granite Cookware Set

walmart-carote-nonstick-cookware-sets-with-detachable-handle-35e637bbb7c1496eb4f5941d0d733748.jpg



This five-piece cookware set includes an 8-inch frying pan, 11-inch frying pan, 1.5-quart saucepan, a 7-inch silicone lid for the saucepan, and a removable handle that attaches to each. It’s made with white granite, so it truly is nonstick and it’s safe to use in the oven, on the stove, and in the fridge, too.



Buy It: Carote Nonstick Five-Piece Granite Cookware Set, $35 (was $100), Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Walmart

For both carpet deep cleaning and hard floors, the main pod of this Shark vacuum is detachable, so it can also be used to clean stairs, furniture, and more. It has an extended reach, too, for getting to those cobwebs on the ceiling or other hard-to-reach areas like the tops of windows or shelving.

Buy It: Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $149 (was $179), Walmart

Better Homes and Gardens Lilah Outdoor Wicker Chairs

Walmart

Available in white, our Lilah Outdoor Wicker Chair set comes with two boho-style rattan chairs with cushions. Each chair measures 30 x 30 x 32 inches and is made with a steel frame and polyester cushions. Part of our Lilah Outdoor Furniture Collection, the stainless steel frames are rust-resistant and all-weather, so they’re protected from the elements.

Buy It: Better Homes and Gardens Lilah Outdoor Wicker Chairs, $297 (was $379), Walmart

Dyson V10 Allergy Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner

Walmart

Walmart is offering almost $100 off this popular Dyson in time for the Fourth. Its powerful detangling cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors. Plus, it picks up pet hair, making it ideal for pet parents. It’s cordless, transitions into a handheld for smaller, more narrow spots that aren’t near an outlet, and features three cleaning modes of varying power. When fully charged, it delivers 60 minutes of runtime.

Buy It: Dyson V10 Allergy Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner, $434 (was $530), Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle Aluminum 10-Piece Cookware Set

Walmart

On sale in both red and blue, this 10-piece cooking set from The Pioneer Woman includes a 1.5-quart saucepan, 5.5-quart Dutch oven, 4.6-quart sauté pan, 9.5-inch frying pan, and a 12- x 18-inch ceramic baker. The cookware is made from enamel aluminum, so it heats up quickly, evenly, and is oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit without a lid and 350 degrees Fahrenheit with one.

Buy It: The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle Aluminum 10-Piece Cookware Set, From $79 (was $99), Walmart

Ovios Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Conversation Set

Walmart

Turn your backyard patio into a comfortable oasis with this five-piece conversation set that’s on major sale right now. For less than $1,000, you get a wicker three-seat sofa, two single chairs, two ottomans, and seat cushions, back cushions, ottoman cushions, and two pillows. Choose from beige, black, blue, gray, or orange red for your machine-washable cushions.

Buy It: Ovios Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture All-Weather Patio Conversation Set, From $729 (was $1,086), Walmart

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Walmart

If you’re in need of a pressure cooker, now is the time to buy the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1. It holds up to 6.5 quarts and includes a touchscreen smart lid with 14 programmable cooking functions. These include pressure cooking, steaming and crisping, steaming and baking, broiling, air frying, baking/roasting, dehydrating, searing/sautéing, steaming, sous vide cooking, slow cooking, making yogurt, and keeping warm/proofing.

Buy It: Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker, From $109 (was $245), Walmart

Onn. 32-inch Class HD LED Roku Smart TV

Walmart

Grab this 32-inch Roku Smart TV for less than $100. It has 720p HD and has streaming platforms built in, including Roku, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Apple TV, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and more. You can also connect it to a cable box or use it as a game console.



Buy It: Onn. 32-inch Class HD LED Roku Smart TV, From $98 (was $144), Walmart

Best Target Fourth of July Deals

Incandescent Outdoor String Lights

Target

Restaurant-level bistro lighting unlocked! Target’s Incandescent Outdoor String Lights come in black, white, or green, and can be used either indoors or outdoors. This set is almost 17 feet long and includes 20 evenly spaced bulbs that add style and an ambient glow.

Buy It: Incandescent Outdoor String Lights, $10 (was $15), Target

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

Target

Save $50 on this cordless Dyson that’s exclusive to Target. It has 40 minutes of runtime and a battery-saving trigger that maximizes the vacuum’s energy efficiency. It has whole-machine filtration with 15 powerful cyclones for maximum suction. It also converts into a handheld vac for areas that need detailed attention, like upholstery, stairs, or the car.



Buy It: Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $380 (was $430), Target

Threshold Bluffdale Wood Six-Person Round Patio Dining Table

Target

Seat up to six people at this round patio table. A collaboration between Target brands Threshold and Studio McGee, this dining table has a wood, slated top with a weather-resistant finish. Now 50% off for Independence Day, it’s made from Forest Stewardship Council Certified wood, which means the materials have been ethically and sustainably sourced.

Buy It: Threshold Bluffdale Wood Six-Person Round Patio Dining Table, $225 (was $450), Target

Threshold Beachside Grid Outdoor Rug

Target

The 5 x 7 foot size of the Threshold Beachside Grid Outdoor Rug is marked down to 25% off right now. The rectangular rug has a grid pattern woven from a flat rug pile that makes it ideal for outdoor spaces like patios, balconies, porches, and backyards.

Buy It: Threshold Beachside Grid Outdoor Rug, $53 (was $70), Target

Levoit Plasma Pro 300S Smart True HEPA Smart Air Purifier

Target

With three stages of filtration, this smart air purifier has a pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter, and a High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter, all of which work together to trap airborne particles and neutralize smoke, odors, and fumes. It features smart control, so you can check on the remaining filter life with the VeSync app—plus, it connects to third-party voice assistants like Alexa for a truly hands-free experience.

Buy It: Levoit Plasma Pro Smart True HEPA Smart Air, $120 (was $180), Target

Shark Steam and Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop

Target

Another big cleaning gadget sale you’re not going to want to miss is this steam mop from Shark that features rotating pads—effectively deep cleaning floors by removing stains and bacteria. It works on hardwood floors, marble, tile, and stone, and comes with three steam modes to choose from. The steam mop also has headlights for lighting up dust you may have otherwise missed, easy-to-use swivel steering, and a 22-foot power cord.

Buy It: Shark Steam and Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop, $130 (was $180), Target

Stacked Stone Liquid Propane Fire Pit

Target

Easily turn on this liquid propane fire pit by pushing the button ignitor. It’s that simple. It comes with lava rocks, a cover, and is made with a heat- and weather-resistant steel frame that stays intact and lasts long. Battery-operated and fueled by liquid propane, the flame is also completely adjustable using the control knob.

Buy It: Stacked Stone Liquid Propane Fire Pit, $161 (was $230), Target

Best Wayfair Fourth of July Deals

Andover Mills Mirabel Duvet Cover Set

Wayfair

For Fourth of July this year, Wayfair is slashing their prices by a lot, including this duvet cover set that’s 71% off right now. It’s available in light gray, navy, and light blue with a subtle pattern of vines and ferns. It comes with two pillow shams as well (although the twin size only comes with one sham), and all of it is machine-washable and tumble dry-able.

Buy It: Mirabal Duvet Cover Set, $29 (was $100), Wayfair

All Modern Ratcliff Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

This Adirondack chair comes in a variety of colors, but the most inexpensive model is the white and chocolate brown combo, which is on sale for $170. Other colors include red, black, white, weathered wood, and various green and blue shades, but their prices vary. These are selling out fast in every color, so be sure to grab it quickly.

Buy It: Ratcliff Outdoor Adirondack Chair, From $170 (was $300), Wayfair

Certified International 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

Wayfair

Prices on Wayfair are changing constantly, so be sure to grab this 12-piece, service for four people dinnerware set. It’s been marked down by 43% in the color blue. Other colors include green, red, and teal, but their prices also vary.

Buy It: Certified International 12 Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, From $46 (was $80), Wayfair

Leisure Season Outdoor Set of Two Chaise Lounges

Wayfair

Step up your backyard game with this set of attached chaise loungers. The outer frame is made of solid, durable wood and both loungers conveniently recline back in case you want to suntan, read, or nap. The two head pillows are included and the above canopy is adjustable, so you can move it according to the sun’s rays.

Buy It: Leisure Season Outdoor Set of Two Chaise Lounge, $343 (was $580), Wayfair

Clihome Lighted Market Umbrella

Wayfair

Anywhere from 65% to 70% off right now (depending on the color), this is not your standard market umbrella. Not only does it come with an umbrella stand, it fits through the umbrella hole in most outdoor dining tables and features 36 solar-powered LED lights inside. The umbrella itself covers about 133 square feet, so it protects the entire table, providing shade for anyone that sits down.

Buy It: Clihome Lighted Market Umbrella, From $213 (was $690), Wayfair

Best Williams-Sonoma Fourth of July Deals

Le Creuset San Francisco Stoneware Rectangle Baking Dish

Williams Sonoma

Each color of the Le Creuset San Francisco Stoneware Rectangle Baking Dish—red, French gray, and matte white—is $20 off right now, but you should know that they’re expected to sell out soon. A Williams-Sonoma exclusive, this stoneware makes for even heating when baking or cooking lasagna, casserole, or even fruit cobbler. It’s convenient to clean as it’s dishwasher safe (as well as microwave-, oven-, broiler-, and freezer-safe), and the porcelain enamel glaze does not absorb odors or flavors from meals past.



Buy It: Le Creuset San Francisco Stoneware Rectangle Baking Dish, $70 (was $90), Williams-Sonoma

Scallop Glass Charger

Williams Sonoma

We’re not sure which color of the Scallop Glass Charger is prettier—the pink or light blue—but both are slightly translucent and give off vintage dinnerware vibes. The sides of each hand-finished, glazed glass charger has delicate scallop edging that elevates a table setting when layered underneath any color plate.

Buy It: Scallop Glass Charger, $16 (was $20), Williams-Sonoma

American Flag Melamine Dinner Plates

Williams Sonoma

Conveniently part of Williams-Sonoma’s Fourth of July sale, these melamine dinner plates are emblazoned with an American flag in the middle, so it’s no wonder they’re marked down! A set of four, each plate is dishwasher safe (on the top rack), made of BPA-free melamine, and coordinates with the rest of the American Flag Melamine collection available at Williams-Sonoma.

Buy It: American Flag Melamine Dinner Plates, $40 (was $50), Williams-Sonoma

DuraClear Tritan Outdoor Multi Colored Wine Glass

Williams Sonoma

On trend right now, these multi-colored wine glasses come in a set of six, one of each color—blue, black, red, green, yellow, and turquoise. They’re top-rack dishwasher safe and made from food-grade plastic that’s BPA-free.

Buy It: DuraClear Tritan Outdoor Multi Colored Wine Glass, $64 (was $80), Williams-Sonoma

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

Williams Sonoma

The beloved stand mixer that so many amateur cooks love is on sale for a limited time only, so grab it now while you can. The 5-quart mixer comes in stainless steel (as pictured), but also just about every other color of enamel you can think of, including dried rose pink and several iterations of gray. Included, you’ll find a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, and a pouring shield that prevents countertop messes. The head conveniently tilts, the bowl locks to its base, and there are 10 speeds that range from slow stirring to high beating.

Buy It: KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, $380 (was $450), Williams-Sonoma

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream and Slushy Maker

Williams Sonoma

This is one Fourth of July purchase you’ll be happy you made for summers to come. Not only is this soft-serve-slash-slushy maker going viral on TikTok for the way it makes frozen desserts with ease, but it also includes storage compartments that hold ice cream cones and up to three toppings of your choice (we choose sprinkles, chocolate chips, and nuts, but it’s up to you). It makes 1.5 quarts of ice cream or slushy at a time, in just about 30 minutes. No chemicals, salt, or ice are required and the maker includes different functions for soft serve, frozen yogurt, sorbet, slushy, and ice cream.

Buy It: Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream and Slushy Maker, $140 (was $180), Williams-Sonoma

