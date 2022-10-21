Overall, the best food processor is the Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor . Testers found that it was easy to set up, use, and clean.

Though there are tons of gadgets you can invest in for your kitchen, perhaps one of the handiest is a food processor. After all, the device can shred, knead, dice, and grind your food, saving you time and effort while you make your favorite recipes. With so many options out there, however, it’s difficult to know which is worth investing in.

During testing, testers were really only able to chop the onions as it doesn’t have any advanced settings or attachments. However, it was able to chop the onions fairly well. Cleanup was easy and fast since this is a small tool with very few moving parts, and there’s really nowhere for food to get trapped.

When it comes to this food processor, there’s not a ton of set-up required. Just toss what you need chopped or blended in the bowl and pull the handle to get started.

This Zyliss model is the best food processor if you prefer a simple, manual style for your kitchen. The compact style is less expensive than other options and won’t take up much room on your kitchen counter or in your cabinets.

Why You Should Get It: The compact style is less expensive than other picks and won’t take up much room in your kitchen.

Every part of this processor, except the base, is top-rack dishwasher safe. It’s also easy to break down for cleaning, with the base needing a simple wipe-down.

It was incredibly easy to make mayonnaise with this processor. The plunger has a drip so the oil is easy to incorporate – you simply pour the oil in. Emulsifying the mayo went smoothly, with only one stop to scrape the bowl.

The zucchini was sliced perfectly, with no tearing, and the plunger helps feed veggies for slicing in at a consistent rate without any fear of slicing hands.

For our tests, the Magimix gave the onion a mixed chop—some were finely chopped and other parts were missed. However, the cuts were very clean and there was no tearing. Both the cheddar and parmesan saw a good even shred and grate, but a bit was left behind, so keep in mind hard cheeses might not be best for this appliance.

In addition to three mixing bowls, the food processor comes with a knife blade, dough blade, egg whisk, two slicing disks, two grating disks, a plunger, and a spatula. The set-up process for this appliance is simple, and the instructions are clear in explaining what each attachment does and how to use each. It’s worth checking the instructions as you go along, our testing team noted, as there are a lot of parts and it can get confusing the first time you use them.

The best food processor with attachments is this model from Magimix. It slices, grates, chops, and mixes bread dough and does most of it remarkably well, with the help of multiple different size bowls and a bevy of attachments.

Why You Should Get It: It was easy to use and clean, with some parts being dishwasher-safe.

The Ninja has three slicing settings: small, medium, and large. During testing, the zucchini was sliced very evenly with no tearing or crushing. For the mayonnaise test, it was not super easy to incorporate the oil, however the food processor emulsified the mayonnaise well. One note from our testers is that the blades sit higher on the center and it struggled to hit the yolks and mustard, so the bowl needed to be scraped a few times. When cleaning up, it was very easy to break down the parts of the Ninja and nearly all components are dishwasher safe. However, we recommend hand washing the blades to avoid them dulling quickly.

During testing, the Ninja chopped the onion evenly, with only a few spare chunks that didn’t meet the blade. The cheddar cheese was grated evenly and quickly, however, the grater struggled with the parmesan, leaving a 2-ounce block of cheese behind.

Setup for the Ninja wasn’t super intuitive, and our team had heavily relied on the instructions, which were helpful. If you’re not familiar with a food processor and haven’t had one before, you’ll appreciate that the instructions definitely take you through the setup. The attachments and all of their components are arranged in an accessory box that helps with figuring out what goes together and attaching them. Testers found that it was easy to switch between the attachments, so that’s one less thing to worry about while you cook.

The Ninja Plus Professional Food Processor is the best food processor if you need a medium-sized style. The food processor chopped and sliced wonderfully and is an ideal pick for a home cook looking for an everyday food processor at a less expensive price point.

Why You Should Get It: It was easy to use each of the attachments and most pieces are dishwasher safe.

We found this appliance easy to clean, but like many others, the attachments will gather food and we’d suggest hand washing and air drying to keep them in good shape. The base was easy to wipe down, and we liked the timer on the base for time-sensitive tasks. Keep in mind, however, that testers noted a special attachment–a spindle– is needed to actually use all the attachments.

The Breville did fairly well with the mayonnaise, however it was tough to add the oil as the plunger did not have a hole on the bottom. The blade was lower, so it was able to touch the egg yolks, and it emulsified well, but the sides needed to be scraped down a few times.

For big families or those who cook for a crowd, the best food processor is this pick from Breville. The Breville was easy to set up and according to our tester, using it was fairly intuitive. When it came to the chopping, shredding, and slicing tests, this food processor performed well. The onion came out small and uniform, and the cheese was evenly shredded with only a few small pieces left behind and the shreds were very even. The slicer attachment can be changed for different levels of thickness, and the veggies came out even.

Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles and there’s no grater feature. You also need a spindle to use the attachments.

Why You Should Get It: Testers found that it was effective and easy to use.

One tester, who is an avid home cook , noted that they would recommend the food processor to a friend or family member since it is very competitively priced, and performed consistently on all of our tests.

Overall, testers found that the attachments were easy to use as they slid right on instead of having to snap them in and secure them. Once the attachments were on, the food processor was able to evenly and finely an onion. It was also able to emulsify evenly. The appliance could completely slice a zucchini, although the pieces were uneven. When it came to shredding the cheese, it produced even pieces but didn’t completely shred the whole block.

The Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap model is the best food processor if you don’t want to invest too much. Testers noted that it was easy to assemble out of the box, and the setup and buttons were intuitive to use. It’s cleanly designed, easy to use, and even easier to clean.

Why You Should Get It: It produces a fine, even dice. The parts are also easy to use and are dishwasher safe, which makes clean-up easy.

Our testers found the large pieces and attachments easy to clean, however, unsurprisingly, the smaller pieces with little nooks are harder to clean. It’s likely better to hand wash the smaller pieces as food may collect in some of the nooks and corners. Keep in mind that the blade should always be hand-washed, which adds an extra step each time you use it.

While evaluating how well the food processor could emulsify, testers found that it was easy to incorporate the oil into mayonnaise. The plunger tool has a hole at the bottom that allows for the oil to be added gradually, and the mayonnaise emulsified nicely overall.

The slicing attachment only has one size setting, but pressure from the plunger can change the thickness or thinness of anything being sliced. According to testers, everything was well sliced though the thicknesses were inconsistent between pieces.

The processor did a very even shred on the cheddar and parmesan cheese we tested with it. The model even comes with a plunger to push the cheese through the shredder, keeping fingers safe. Just keep in mind there’s no grating feature.

When it came to chopping and shredding, our team found the food processor to be very effective. The onion was evenly chopped and most pieces were quite small. There were some pieces of onion on the walls of the bowl, but those are easy to shake or scrape to the bottom.

The Cuisinart only has two buttons and according to testers, they’re very responsive. Our testers noted that the only tricky part was figuring out how to insert the attachments the first time though it became easier after that.

Overall, the best food processor is the Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor. Testers found that it was powerful and easy to use.

Why You Should Get It: Testers found that it was powerful and easy to use.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the best food processor was the Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor. Testers found that it was powerful and easy to use, as well as easy to clean.

Our Testing Process

To find the best food processors, we put 20 food processors to the test at our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama. Using a pre-determined methodology, we asked five product testers to evaluate each model and score them across five categories: design, ease of use, ease of cleaning, effectiveness, and value. We also consulted Craig for additional insight.



To kick off testing, our team took the dozens of food processors we tested out of their boxes and tried to set them up without using the instructions. So, setting it on a counter, fitting in blades, and locking down the bowl before plugging it in. They noted if it was easy or difficult if they needed to consult the directions and if so, if the direction were clear. The testing team also took out any attachments and noted if it was difficult or easy to change them.

Next, they tested the blade for chopping capabilities with a medium-sized red onion. They processed the onion for ten seconds, then observed and noted if the onion was chopped fully and evenly and if there was a lot of chopped onion on the sides of the bowl or under the blade.

The testing team also tried out other attachments, where applicable, grating different types of cheese using the cheese grater attachment, checking for evenness and safety. They tested slicer attachments at all their different settings checking for evenness and safety.

They next used the processor to make a batch of mayonnaise, noting the ease of incorporating oil into the egg yolk, and how well the mayonnaise emulsified.

Finally, they broke down the processors they tested, following the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning, and noting how easy it was and what parts were dishwasher safe. We also took special care to note if any parts trapped water or food and if there were spots that were difficult to clean.

What to Know About Food Processors Before Shopping

Bowl Capacity



For this, you’re going to want to look at the size of your family, or people you’re normally cooking and baking for, in order to make the best decision.



Craig told us, “There are four different sizes of food processors: 3-5 cup size works well for one to two people; 6-9 cup size is a medium-sized processor, 10-13 cup size is large enough for families, and 14-16 cup size is for professional use.”

Attachments



There are a slew of attachments available for many food processors, and as you’re planning your purchase, consider how you’re going to use this appliance. If you need it for a few basic tasks, you probably want a more pared-down model. If you’re looking for more, detail what features you’d like and look for a model with attachments that deliver.

Settings



Throughout our testing, we encountered food processors with different levels of settings. Some are fairly simple, like chop and pulse, others do many, many more tasks, such as mix dough, puree, and more. Before you start shopping, consider what you’ll want to use your food processor for and make a list of desired settings. Keep in mind that often the price of the food processor increases with the more settings it includes, so make sure to think about what settings you will actually need.

Power



This is an important one, Craig tells us, especially if you’re looking to use your food processor for a lot of different tasks.



“Pay attention to the power — if you plan on using it for multiple purposes, get a model with at least 400 watts of power or more.”

Dimensions



How wide – and tall – a food processor’s dimensions are will be important when you’re trying to use it on your countertop. Be sure to measure the size of the space you’re planning on using it in your home, as well as any pantry space you’re planning on storing it in while not in use. Not only should it fit on your countertop, but you’ll want enough space to feed in whatever you’re chopping.

Other Food Processors We Tested

OXO Manual Food Processor



We found this OXO Manual Food Processor overpriced, as it only has one function that could be done by hand in the same amount of time. We tested it for chopping, and could only fit half of the onion in the bowl. The onion needs to be quartered in order to be chopped, and at that point, it’s easier to just hand chop.

Waring Commercial Food Processor with LiquiLock Seal System



Overall, our testers found that the Waring Commercial Food Processor with LiquiLock Seal System works well and is a good and effective product. However, the design feels a bit dated, the machine is heavy, and it’s significantly more expensive than other options.

Vitamix 12 Cup Food Processor Attachment



The Vitamix 12 Cup Food Processor Attachment scored well, and our testers didn’t have any major complaints except it didn’t do a great job slicing the onions. It’s also a bit pricier in comparison to other food processors.

Your Questions, Answered

Is a chopper the same as a food processor?



While the appliances are similar, a food processor has more functions than a chopper.



“A food chopper has one blade, while a food processor has multiple blades and a feed tube. A food chopper can chop, mix, or whip foods. While a food processor can do all the tasks that a food chopper can do and also slice, puree, shred, dice, blend, and more,” Craig says.

What does a food processor do that a blender doesn’t?



Most of the functions of a food processor are helpful and can elevate your cooking.



“The food processor can chop, mix, purée, whip, emulsify,” Craig says. “It can also slice, shred and dice. While the blender cannot do any of those things. You can also make juices in a food processor, but you cannot make thick smoothies with it like you would in a blender.”

Can I blend ice in a food processor?



Yes, but you may not want to unless you have a high-power food processor, says Craig.



“Food processors can blend ice but there are a few drawbacks to this,” he says. “Food processors are made for chopping food, not blending ice. If you plan to use your food processor for blending ice, make sure to get a powerful one that can blend ice easily. Otherwise, you will be ruining your investment.”



Who We Are

Tanya Edwards is an award-winning writer and editor with bylines at Better Homes & Gardens and other publications. She was previously the programming director of culinary at Food Network and has been writing and creating instructional content for home cooks for over a decade. For this story, Tanya dug into data and research from the Better Homes & Gardens testing team and spoke with appliance expert Daniel P. Craig, chef and founder of Kitchen Deets about what to look for when shopping for a food processor.

