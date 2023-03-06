The 17 Best Flower Vases of 2023 for Every Budget and Style

To come up with this list of the best flower vases, we researched the category and considered factors like price point, style, and user reviews to inform our product recommendations. In addition to Macuga, we also spoke to Bethany Adams of Bethany Adams Interiors and Anastasia Casey of IDCO Studio.

“I arrange flowers like I choose my food, always fresh and always seasonal - and the same is true for the vessels that I place them in,” says Ashley Macuga, an interior designer at Collected Interiors.

Adding vases of flowers or flowering branches to your home can liven up almost any room in your house. Some of the best flower vases even look gorgeous sitting on a shelf or table without any blooms at all.

Best Overall MoMA Raawii Strom Vase Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Burkedecor.com View On Food52 Why You Should Get It: This versatile vase comes in a variety of silhouettes and colors. Keep in Mind: This doesn’t come in any patterns and is handwash only. We choose this MoMA pick as the overall best flower vase because it comes in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes, and is highly versatile in terms of style. These vases come in four vase designs, as well as two bowl sizes for other types of decor. The classic designs are upgraded with bold, vibrant hues that are great for making a statement on a coffee table or counter. The vases are made of ceramic and their sculptural silhouette looks just as good with flowers as it does empty on a shelf. While the bowl pedestal can be used as a traditional fruit bowl, it can also be used as a vase if you use a frog (a small spikey tool that holds stems in place). Price at time of publish: $72 for small vase

Product Details: Dimensions: 5 x 6 inches | Material: Ceramic | Watertight: Yes

Best Budget Peauarl Ceramic Vase Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This vase has a modern design and looks more expensive than it is. Keep in Mind: It’s ideal for smaller floral arrangements. The Peauarl Ceramic Vase is the best flower vase to consider if you want to decorate your space on a budget. This modern vase is ceramic and has a versatile white matte finish. The quality of this vase is great for the price and would work just as well with dried stems as it would with a fresh flower bouquet. Pop in a few dried palm stems for a no-fuss, tropical vibe, or blossoming flower branches for a taller, statement arrangement. The decorative design would look especially good on an entryway table or dining room table, as well as a nightstand. It’s worth noting that the vase’s upper caliber is two inches, so this vase is ideal for smaller floral arrangements. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Dimensions: ​​5.2 x 5.2 x 8.1 inches | Material: Ceramic | Watertight: Not listed

Best Splurge Iittala Alvar Aalto Vases Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: The vase is wider than other options, so it can hold large arrangements. Keep in Mind: It’s handwash only. Whether you want to invest in home decor or you need a thoughtful gift, this Iittala design is the best flower vase to consider. The vase is wide than other designs, so it can hold large arrangements and blooms of different sizes with ease. The design has a minimal look yet features an abstract, curved shape that adds an extra layer of visual interest. You can opt for an opaque white finish or a clear, glass option that lets the stem of the flower show through. Regardless, keep in mind that this pick is handwash only, so it may require a bit more care than some other styles. Price at time of publish: $155 Product Details: Dimensions: 7 x 6.75 x 4.75 inches | Material: Glass | Watertight: Yes

Best Bud Middle Kingdom Mini Vase 1 Middle Kingdom View On Mkporcelain.com View On Onekingslane.com Why You Should Get It: They’re offered in a variety of colors, so you can choose which suits your space best. Keep in Mind: It’s ideal for faux florals, as it’s easier to purchase fewer faux flowers at a time. If you have a small space to decorate, you’ll appreciate this bud vase from Middle Kingdom. The mini vase is offered in various colors, so you can choose which suits your space best. The compact design is made to hold just a few stems at a time. Though you can put live flowers in them, it may be best to consider faux blooms as it’s easier to source them in smaller quantities. The vases are offered in a variety of pastels, like mint green and dusty pink. We especially love how delicate these petite vases are, and how they make a beautiful addition to any table or on top of a stack of books on a bookcase. Though they can certainly sit pretty on their own, you can also cluster a few together for an effortless centerpiece display. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.75 inches | Material: Porcelain | Watertight: Yes

Best Cylindrical Aeyglom Ceramic Striped Vase Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: The porcelain design is offered in a few colors. Keep in Mind: This won’t accommodate larger bouquets. The Aeyglom Ceramic Striped vase is a stylish pick in a cylindrical shape. The body of the vase is white with thinner stripes down the side. You can choose between three different stripe colors, which helps ensure it’ll match your space. The vase is handmade so there are some slight irregularities between the vases, making each vase unique. One of the best things about tall, skinny, cylindrical vases is that they make a statement with one to three stems without needing to load them up with tons of flowers. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Dimensions: 1.7 x 7.3 inches | Material: Porcelain | Watertight: Yes

Best Fluted dsgnconceptr Fluted Glass Vase Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: This vase is a perfect size for making a show-stopping arrangement. Keep in Mind: It’s on the larger side, so you’ll need enough space to display it. If you’re in the market for a large vase that will make a statement on your mantel or side table, this glass-fluted beauty is the best flower vase to consider. The wide mouth of this vase allows for more flowers to be used in an arrangement and it is tall enough to accommodate greenery or blossoming branches, as well. The smoky glass and ribbed texture are elegant touches to the modern silhouette of this vase—the best of both worlds. Carnations or other “grocery store” flowers might seem sad when there are just a few stems, but if you fill this vase to the brim with them, it will look chic. Just remember that this vase is a bit larger than some other standard styles, so you’ll want to ensure you have enough space to display it. Price at time of publish: $84 Product Details: Dimensions: 7 x 8 inches | Material: Glass | Watertight: Yes

Best Stoneware Grandin Road Textured Vase Grandin Road View On Grandinroad.com Why You Should Get It: This vase is offered in three sizes and can fit larger floral arrangements. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other styles. This oversized vase from Grandin Road is just asking to be filled with a huge arrangement of wildflowers or branches. Thanks to a weathered finish and vintage shape, this vase looks like it was scooped out of a chic antique market. The best flower vases have some degree of versatility and timelessness, and this vase hits both of those qualifications. It’s the kind of vase you’ll want to leave out on an entryway table year-round to fill with seasonal blooms and flowering branches, so you have something beautiful to look at when you first enter your home. The vase is offered in three different sizes, each of which is a slightly different shape. It’s a bit of an investment in comparison to other vases, however, so you’ll want to be sure the stoneware style suits your space. Price at time of publish: $139 Product Details: Dimensions: 13 x 14 inches | Material: Terracotta | Watertight: Yes

Best Glass Hawkins New York Aurora Pill Vase Food52 View On Burkedecor.com View On Food52 View On Hawkinsnewyork.com Why You Should Get It: This vase is offered in six colors and two sizes. Keep in Mind: It’s ideal for displaying smaller floral arrangements. This elegant, handblown glass vase by Hawkins New York is offered in six pretty colors and two sizes. Regardless of which combination you choose, the vase is a stylish way to display your favorite florals. Neither of the sizes has a particularly large mouth to accommodate huge bouquets or more than a few super-thick stems, so keep that in mind if you prefer that look. Both sizes are also on the taller side, so they should be used to display flowers with long stems. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 5 x 12.5 inches | Material: Glass | Watertight: Yes

Best Ceramic West Elm Mexican Handmade Ceramic Vase West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: Buying this vase supports a small business of artisans in Mexico. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles. The West Elm Mexican Handmade Ceramic Vase is the best flower vase to add to your space if your home is designed with rich earth tones. The handmade vase is made with Mexican clay and has a gorgeous red-brown hue that’ll sit pretty just about anywhere in your home. Although this vase is an investment in comparison to other styles, it’s part of West Elm’s “Local” section, which supports local artisans all over the country and the world. The design would look just as good styled with simple florals as it would with a leafy option. If you’re not sure how to style it, however, the rounded style could even sit on its own as a decorative vessel on a shelf or console table as well. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Dimensions: 7 x 9 inches ​​| Material: Ceramic | Watertight: Yes

Best Modern Swiggy Studio Nordic Abstract Vases Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: These sculptural vases double as art. Keep in Mind: They’re meant to hold a few flowers at a time, as opposed to larger bouquets. These Swiggy Studio Nordic Abstract Vases are the ideal blend of style and function. These vases are offered in a variety of geometric shapes, each of which is made from shimmery acrylic. Add water and flowers for a conversation piece or display it as art on your bookshelf. There are four arched styles, three wavy, squiggly-like options, three round designs, two abstract picks, and one that’s shaped like a flower. Since they’re made of acrylic, not glass or ceramic, they’re fairly shatter-resistant. The iridescent vases would be well-suited near a window or area with natural light as their reflections cast beautiful, colorful light. Just keep in mind that they’re meant to hold a few stems at a time, as opposed to larger bouquets. Price at time of publish: From $35 Product Details: Dimensions: Not listed | Material: Acrylic | Watertight: Yes

Best Tall H&M Tall Bubble Vase H&M View On Hm.com Why You Should Get It: The cream color is versatile and can pair well with other decor. Keep in Mind: This won’t work with flowers that have naturally short stems. Looking for a vase that will be both on-trend and able to be a style chameleon? This cream-colored bubble vase is both of those. The vase is less expensive than other styles. Plus, the cream porcelain color works with many decor styles. The vase is on the taller side, so it’s ideal for a dining table or other open areas. Tall vases are excellent for taller floral arrangements and look especially sophisticated when used with a few extra-long branches. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.5 x 8.5 inches | Material: Ceramic | Watertight: Yes

Best Round Crate & Barrel Full Moon Vase by Leanne Ford Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: This vase is the perfect neutral color and shape for the minimalist decorator. Keep in Mind: This is unglazed which means it will develop a worn-in look the more you use it. This vase is part of the collaboration between designer Leanne Ford and Crate and Barrel. It’s effortless and chic, and the best flower vase for those seeking a rounded look. Made from natural terracotta, this unglazed pot develops something like a patina over time. Marks and wear and tear will show and add character to this flower vase, which may not suit everyone’s design style. The vase is the perfect middle-sized vase to put on pretty much any surface. Plus, the neutral color makes it easy to pair it with other pieces you may already have. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.5 x 7.75 inches | Material: Unglazed terracotta | Watertight: Yes

Best Decorative Octaevo Paper Vase Casa Ziki View On Casaziki.com Why You Should Get It: This unique paper vase can be easily tucked away when not in use. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to add another, watertight vase inside of it. The Octaevo Paper Vase is a clever design that sets itself apart from other styles. This water-resistant paper vase goes from flat to fun by just adding a slim-fitting vase (or used water bottle with the top cut off) inside of it. Just make sure the height is shorter than the paper sleeve so you can’t see it. Leave it on display when the blooms have wilted for a pop of pattern, or slip it off of the internal vase and store it flat until next time. Best of all, Octaevo has a ton of different patterns and shapes depending on what you’re looking for. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Dimensions: 10.44 x 11.41 inches | Material: Water-resistant paper | Watertight: No

Best Colorful Pia Hoff Glas Handmade Confetti Glass Vase Koi Bird View On Koibird.com Why You Should Get It: Each of these pretty handblown vases are one-of-a-kind. Keep in Mind: The mouth isn’t very wide, so it’s not the best option for larger arrangements. If you love pastels you’ll surely love this Pia Hoff handblown glass vase that has a mix of periwinkle, white, and blush spots. Although it’s more expensive than other styles, each vase is one-of-a-kind. Because they’re handmade, each vase will differ slightly so you won’t know exactly how it looks until you receive it. The mouth of this vase isn’t very wide, so it’s better suited for a few tall stems or flowering branches. However, this would look just as pretty without flowers as with them! Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.5 x 7.8 inches | Material: Glass | Watertight: Yes

Best Woven Pottery Barn Lona Vase Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: This vase is a classic shape with an unexpected material that makes a fun statement. Keep in Mind: This isn’t watertight, so you would need to put a smaller vase inside of it or only use dried or faux flowers. The Pottery Barn Lona vase is made from water hyacinth and woven into a classic shape that’s ready to be displayed on a mantel or shelf. The vase is offered in two colors, each of which can easily be styled with or without flowers. Since this isn’t watertight (no lining or glass interior) there are a couple of ways you can use it. Firstly, consider just using it as stand-alone decor or popping some faux stems in it. Faux flowers get a bad rap, but there are actually many options that look realistic and high-quality especially branch-like picks. Another idea is to add dried flowers as they won’t require water either. Lastly, you can find a slim vase around the same height (or a little shorter) than this vase that will fit inside and fill that with water for fresh flowers. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.5 x 9.75 x 18.5 inches | Material: Woven water hyacinth | Watertight: No

Best Pitcher Crow Canyon Splatter Large Pitcher Amazon View On Amazon View On Luluandgeorgia.com Why You Should Get It: It’s dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to switch between using it as a pitcher or vase. Keep in Mind: The bold design may not work in every space. This Crow Canyon pitcher looks like you could have snagged it at an antique store, offering a rustic look to your space. The design is offered in five colors and has a bold splattered design throughout. The pitcher has a cottagecore look, especially when filled with a romantic, big bouquet. Since it’s made of enamel-coated steel it’s shatterproof. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe so it’s easy to clean it and switch it from vase to pitcher. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.5 x 6.25 x 9 inches | Material: Enamel over steel | Watertight: Yes