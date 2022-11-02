The 16 Best Floor Mirrors of 2022 for Your Home

Here are the best floor mirrors for 2022.

Overall, the best floor mirror is the Ivy Bronx Oakleaf Rectangle LED Metal Mirror because it’s well-lit and versatile.

To achieve it all, you want something that’s both the right size and style for your space. To find the best floor mirrors we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind the type, dimensions, material, and weight. We also consulted Amie Freling, designer and owner of Meme Hill, and Dee Fontenot, a style expert at Wayfair, for additional insight.

Floor mirrors add a lot of value to your home. After all, these common decor items can make spaces feel bigger, reflect natural light, or conceal messy corners of a room. Of course, they also help you assess your outfit, check your form in a home fitness area, or get one last look before you head out the door too.

Best Overall: Ivy Bronx Oakleaf Rectangle LED Metal Mirror Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It's lighted, so you can view your best angles in the best light. Keep in Mind: You'll need an electrical outlet nearby. Saying a mirror has bells and whistles feels strange, but it's absolutely true about the Ivy Bronx Oakleaf Rectangle LED Metal Mirror. An integrated color-changing LED light strip frames and illuminates the mirror, making it one of the best floor mirrors for your home. The lighting is dimmable and offers three color modes: warm white, cool white, and warm yellow. Stylewise, the slim metal frame and profile feel traditional, while the lighting gives it a modern edge. Made to stand on its own—including grips on the supports and an adjustable connector—the mirror can also be hung from or leaned against the wall. At only 26 pounds, it's easy to try them all. The mirror is on the smaller side, which might not work for everyone. And while the lighting is a perk, you'll need to keep this model mirror near an outlet to use the features. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Type: Standing Dimensions: 20 x 63 inches Material: Metal Weight: 26 pounds

Standing Dimensions: 20 x 63 inches

20 x 63 inches Material: Metal

Metal Weight: 26 pounds

Best Budget: Better Homes and Gardens Leaner Mirror Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It's offered in two colors, so you can choose which suits your space best. Keep in Mind: It doesn't have any additional features, like lighting. For a no-frills style, the best floor mirror is the Better Homes and Gardens Leaner Mirror. Measuring 70 inches tall and 27 inches wide, it's a standard size available in a black or rustic gray finish. The lightweight plastic frame has the leaning mirror weighing in at just under 24 pounds—easy to move into new rooms, new houses, or even new offices. It also makes the Leaner Mirror a perfect solution if you'd like to test how a mirror fits in your space—the color, size, or location—before making a more substantial investment. It comes with an anti-tip kit to secure it when leaning. The mirror also has instructions and hanging hardware if you'd prefer to make it a wall-mount setup. Price at time of publish: $62 Product Details: Type: Leaning Dimensions: 27 x 70 inches Material: Plastic Weight: 23.6 pounds

Leaning Dimensions: 27 x 70 inches

27 x 70 inches Material: Plastic

Plastic Weight: 23.6 pounds

Best Oversized: Urban Outfitters Selene Extra Large Floor Mirror Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Why You Should Get It: It's offered in three colors and comes with anti-tip hardware for installation. Keep in Mind: Width, not height, is how this mirror gets its oversize status so you'll need the proper wall space. It's also more expensive than other styles and is subject to a restocking fee if returned. For an oversized style, this Urban Outfitters pick is the best floor mirror to consider. The mirror is offered in three colors and is sure to make a statement in your space. The Selene Extra Large Floor Mirror gets its oversized qualifications based on its 55-inch width, which is more than double some of the other models on our list. However, at 65 inches tall, it's not a vertical standout. "I am obsessed with this one—it will make any room look twice as large," says Freling. While it will certainly work as a dressing mirror, where this leaning mirror really shines is as a decorative element for large blank walls, like those common in open floor plans. Anti-tip hardware is included for the installation of this hefty mirror, which is just under 98 pounds, so you can use it even in high-traffic areas. A minimal metal frame helps the mirror look finished without drawing attention to it, allowing the mirrored surface itself to feel even larger in the room. It's worth noting that it's also more expensive than other styles and is subject to a restocking fee if returned. Price at time of publish: $649 Product Details: Type: Leaning Dimensions: 55 x 1 x 65 inches Material: Metal Weight: 97.44 pounds

Leaning Dimensions: 55 x 1 x 65 inches

55 x 1 x 65 inches Material: Metal

Metal Weight: 97.44 pounds

Best Gold: Regina Andrew Sonnet Dressing Room Mirror Perigold View On Kathykuohome.com View On Perigold.com View On Reginaandrew.com Why You Should Get It: It has an unexpected yet elegant shape. Keep in Mind: This style must be mounted to the wall. Regina Andrew's Sonnet Dressing Room Mirror is one of the best floor mirrors because it's a bit unexpected. In a sea of popular styles featuring arched tops and soft gold finishes, this mirror stands out with a concave curved top and a vibrant gold leaf frame. Beveled mirror edges add to the elegance, and the result is a curvy piece of wall art that will surely glam up any wall, regardless of decor. Measuring just 60 inches high, the mirror is on the smaller side. However, since it has to be wall-mounted, you have more flexibility with where it sits, which is helpful if you're hoping to use it for your wardrobe checks. The lightweight mirror is just 28 pounds, which is ideal for hanging. Take caution cleaning the mirror, though—chemicals or abrasive surface cleaners can not only damage the glass but the finish as well. Price at time of publish: $699 Product Details: Type: Hanging Dimensions: 60 x 28 x 0.5 inches Material: Wood and gold leaf Weight: 28 pounds

Hanging Dimensions: 60 x 28 x 0.5 inches

60 x 28 x 0.5 inches Material: Wood and gold leaf

Wood and gold leaf Weight: 28 pounds

Best Arched: Crate & Barrel Aosta Black Arch Cutout Floor Mirror Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: The arch is accentuated with a simple cutout for added visual interest. Keep in Mind: It's more expensive than other styles and is not suitable for bathrooms. Arches are having a style moment, and Crate & Barrel's Aosta Arch Cutout Floor Mirror doubles down on the trend with an arched metal frame and separately arched mirror—the result being a cutout arch, too. The effect is clean and contemporary, complemented by the flat mirror edges. The mirror, which is more expensive than some other styles, is offered in two finishes: black and brass. Though the cutout reduces mirror height, at 75.8 x 25.3 inches overall, there should still be plenty of surface for a good view. The cutout detail repeated in the bottom corners of the mirror is an elegant attention to detail. It's also worth noting that Crate & Barrel indicates the mirror is not meant for hanging and that it should not be used in bathrooms. Price at time of publish: $549 Product Details: Type: Leaning Dimensions: 25.3 x 2.1 x 75.8 inches Material: Metal Weight: Not listed

Leaning Dimensions: 25.3 x 2.1 x 75.8 inches

25.3 x 2.1 x 75.8 inches Material: Metal

Metal Weight: Not listed

Best Black: Anthropologie Fern Dressing Mirror Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: Shapely legs and a thick frame make it a decorative pick. Keep in Mind: It's more expensive than other styles. Black is a basic neutral when it comes to home accents but Anthropologie's Fern Dressing Mirror is anything but basic. In fact, it's the mirror's stand-out style that earned it a place as one of the best floor mirrors. At 72.5 x 30.5 inches the mirror is a commanding presence in a space. Even with the stylish accent at the bottom—playful balloon-accented legs—you can't help but notice it, especially if you pop the black mirror against a light wall. The beveled glass gives it a polished look to complement the simple solid wood frame, creating the appearance of extra depth, too. It's more expensive than other styles, however, so it'll be a bit of an investment for your home. Price at time of publish: $998 Product Details: Type: Leaning Dimensions: 72.5 x 30.5 x 3.25 inches Material: Wood Weight: Not listed

Leaning Dimensions: 72.5 x 30.5 x 3.25 inches

72.5 x 30.5 x 3.25 inches Material: Wood

Best Filigree: World Market Metal Vintage Style Leaning Full Length Mirror World Market View On World Market Why You Should Get It: It offers an antique look without the price point. Keep in Mind: It's on the smaller side, so it may not work for every space. The Metal Vintage Style Leaning Full-Length Mirror from World Market captures the essence of filigree floor mirrors but at a fraction of the cost. Recommended by Freling, the vintage-style mirror is offered in two colors: bronze and brass. Thanks to an aluminum frame, the lightweight mirror is just over 33 pounds. It's the smallest mirror on our list, measuring just 58 inches high and 24 inches wide. Despite being lightweight, the mirror is not meant to be hung so keep that in mind in case you're looking for a more versatile option. Price at time of publish: $299 Product Details: Type: Leaning Dimensions: 24 x 1 x 58 inches Material: Aluminum Weight: 33.28 pounds

Leaning Dimensions: 24 x 1 x 58 inches

24 x 1 x 58 inches Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Weight: 33.28 pounds

Best Wooden: Arhaus Teak Arched Floor Mirror Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Why You Should Get It: It gets your attention without being showy or dramatic. Keep in Mind: It's more expensive than other styles. Freling recommended the Teak Arched Floor Mirror from Arhaus because of its timeless style. The mirror can be used to create an illusion of depth, reflect natural light, and generally make a space feel bigger. Plus, it's offered in two finishes so you can choose which works in your home. Standing tall at 78.5 x 36 inches, the arched top softens the large mirror's presence. It's a look that's both rustic and elevated, thanks to the antiqued, weathered teak finish. For something that leans a little more modern, it's also available in black. This grand mirror is a leaner but it can also be hung. Hardware is required, and Arhaus recommends getting professional assistance, however, which will add to the already higher cost. Price at time of publish: $999 Product Details: Type: Leaning Dimensions: 36 x 78.5 x 1.75 inches Material: Wood Weight: 55 pounds

Leaning Dimensions: 36 x 78.5 x 1.75 inches

36 x 78.5 x 1.75 inches Material: Wood

Wood Weight: 55 pounds

Best Leaning: Design Within Reach Folk Ladder Mirror Design Within Reach View On Design Within Reach Why You Should Get It: You can fit this narrow mirror almost anywhere. Keep in Mind: Some assembly is required. The best floor mirrors don't have to be full-length, which is one reason we love the Folk Ladder Mirror from DWR. This ladder-style piece features a mirror and shelf instead of rungs between the solid wood frame. Its simple, minimalist style is complemented by three finishes: ash, black, and walnut. At only 12 inches deep and 18 inches wide, you can always find a place to lean it. With a 79-inch height, it's no shrinking violet, either. The mirror is an ideal way to sneak style into small spaces—and at 28.7 pounds, it's fairly easy to move around until you find the ideal spot. Some assembly is required, and installation includes securing the leaning unit in place with a recommended wall anchor. Price at time of publish: $695 Product Details: Type: Leaning Dimensions: 79.13 x 18 x 12 inches Material: Wood Weight: 28.7 pounds

Leaning Dimensions: 79.13 x 18 x 12 inches

79.13 x 18 x 12 inches Material: Wood

Wood Weight: 28.7 pounds

Best Full-Length: Joss & Main Modern & Contemporary Full-Length Mirror Joss & Main View On Wayfair View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It's approved for use in damp environments like the bathroom. Keep in Mind: There are only two heights available, and the shorter size might not be full-length for everyone. A simple design with a thin frame and flat mirror, the Modern & Contemporary Full-Length Mirror from Joss & Main is unobtrusive when you want it to be. But with four possible finishes to choose from—black, pink, satin brass, and white—you can make it stand out when the space calls for it. The mirror is perfect for making the most out of a blank wall in your bathroom because it's approved for use in a damp environment. Designed as a leaning mirror, it can also be wall-mounted with pre-attached D-rings on the back, though Joss & Main advise against hanging unless on a stud. The 67-inch mirror is available in 24- and 30-inch widths so you can pick the best floor mirror to fit your space. While the height might not be enough for taller folks or those who want decor that's a bit larger, there's an 83-inch high model available as well. Price at time of publish: $287 Product Details: Type: Leaning Dimensions: 24 x 1 x 67 inches Material: Metal Weight: 46 pounds

Leaning Dimensions: 24 x 1 x 67 inches

24 x 1 x 67 inches Material: Metal

Best Tri-Fold: Astoria Grand Silver Hayse Panel Folding Room Divider Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It's offered in two colors and is freestanding, so you won't have to worry about mounting it. Keep in Mind: The back does not have mirrors—if used as a room divider, only one side is fully finished. For a style that's both decorative and functional, the best floor mirror is this pick by Astoria Grand. Recommended by Fontenot, the unit features three mirrored sections and is a great way to conceal a certain section of a room. Each panel on the freestanding style measures 72 x 20 inches. A raised pattern gives it a traditional feel, whether you go with the antique silver finish or brown/gold. While this standing mirror unit can be used as a room divider, only one side has mirrors—the other part of the room will have a black velvet backing on view. Price at time of publish: $430 Product Details: Type: Standing Dimensions: 60 x 1 x 72 inches Material: Not listed Weight: 76 pounds

Standing Dimensions: 60 x 1 x 72 inches

60 x 1 x 72 inches Material: Not listed

Not listed Weight: 76 pounds

Best Rattan: Cooper Classics Milena Wood Full Length Mirror Perigold View On Perigold.com Why You Should Get It: The minimal design will pair well with other decorative pieces you may have. Keep in Mind: The mirror is an investment in comparison to other picks. The Cooper Classics Milena Wood Full Length Mirror came recommended by Fontenot, who said it's ideal for beachy, coastal-style homes. However, this charming arched leaning mirror can really find a good home with the most decorating styles. According to Fontenot, the material look itself is very on trend so it fits comfortably in more modern looks, while the warm color and familiarity are a nice fit for more traditional spaces. The arched mirror is a bit of an investment, but it includes a cane webbing accent panel for extra style and texture. The 67.75 x 28 inches size is pretty standard size. And when it comes time to use, there are pre-installed D-ring hangers and anti-tip hardware included. Price at time of publish: $740 Product Details: Type: Leaning Dimensions: 28 x 2 x 67.75 inches Material: Wood Weight: 49.5 pounds

Leaning Dimensions: 28 x 2 x 67.75 inches

28 x 2 x 67.75 inches Material: Wood

Wood Weight: 49.5 pounds

Best Beveled: CB2 Palisade Brass Frameless Standing Floor Mirror CB2 View On CB2 Why You Should Get It: It features a brass base that supports it no matter where you place it. Keep in Mind: It's heavier than other styles which could make it difficult for some to move around their space. For those who love the traditional look of a beveled mirror, the Palisade Brass Frameless Standing Floor Mirror from CB2 is just the right fit. The frameless mirror lets those beveled edges shine, but the antique brass pedestal provides stability, support, and a touch of something extra. It's freestanding so you'll be able to place it in just the right spot for you, whether that's to reflect natural light to brighten your space or for a quick once-over before hopping on a work Zoom. While you may appreciate that it's not tethered to a wall, at 81 pounds you won't be moving it all that often. The mirror itself is a little narrower and shorter than the overall dimensions—it reaches about 5.5 feet tall, but you lose visibility toward the bottom. Price at time of publish: $549 Product Details: Type: Standing Dimensions: 26 x 12 x 66 inches Material: Antique brass Weight: 81.5 pounds

Standing Dimensions: 26 x 12 x 66 inches

26 x 12 x 66 inches Material: Antique brass

Antique brass Weight: 81.5 pounds

Best Glam: West Elm Faceted Emerald Cut Floor Mirror West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: It

Leaning Dimensions: 21 x 2 x 60 inches

21 x 2 x 60 inches Material: Glass

Glass Weight: 43 pounds

Best Rustic: Lulu and Georgia Meisel Floor Mirror Lulu and Georgia View On Luluandgeorgia.com Why You Should Get It: There’s a modern flair to this rustic wood mirror that makes it easy to pair with a variety of decor styles. Keep in Mind: It’s significantly more expensive and heavier than other styles. Trade the weathered finishes and rough-hewn woods of traditional rustic style for something bolder with the Meisel Floor Mirror. The hand-carved edges create a unique shape that stands out among the sea of smooth-profile mirrors, and visible butterfly joints give it a true artisan feel. But even with all those design elements, the reclaimed pine wood grain is the star of the piece. This showstopper is the biggest mirror on our list, and the heaviest, too, weighing 159 pounds. It’s also the most expensive, and you may acquire additional fees for delivery and installation if you want to hire a pro to handle the size. A tip kit is included for safe use of this leaning mirror. Price at time of publish: $1,099 Product Details: Type: Leaning

Leaning Dimensions: 45 x 4 x 85 inches

45 x 4 x 85 inches Material: Wood

Wood Weight: 159 pounds