The 13 Best Floor Lamps of 2022 That Are Stylish and Practical

Overall, the best floor lamp is the Safavieh Watson Floor Lamp . The lamp has a simple, minimal style that’ll work well in just about any room. Plus, both the light shade and height are adjustable, so you can set it however works best for you.

To find the best floor lamps we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind dimensions, material, switch styles, and maximum wattage. We also consulted Goerzen for additional insight.

Heather Goerzen, design editor at online interior design company Havenly says it’s all about balance. “The designer rule of thumb is that every space should have two to four additional sources of light beyond overhead can lights. We call it ambiance,” says Goerzen. “They add visual interest to a space, helping draw the eye upward.”

Overhead lighting is helpful in illuminating a room with just the flip of a switch. However, if you want to add a touch of practical yet stylish lighting to a space, consider a floor lamp. Offered in a variety of styles, floor lamps can serve as a decorative element in your room while also offering the lighting you need.

Best Overall Safavieh Watson Floor Lamp Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Home Depot View On Kohls.com Why You Should Get It: It features an adjustable light shade and body. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one finish. If you prefer something on the classic side, this task lamp is the best floor lamp to consider. The simple style features overhead lighting that can be adjusted however you see fit thanks to a swing arm. You can also change the height of the body to be up to 65 inches. The lamp is offered only in a black finish and has a simple style that can work in a variety of spaces. It comes with an LED bulb, which makes it easier to get started with it once it’s assembled. The lamp is less than 14 pounds, so it’s lightweight enough to move around until you find the ideal spot. The power cord is 6 feet, so you should be able to place it wherever you’d like without any issues. Price at time of publish: $164 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 27 x 55 inches | Materials: Metal | Switch Style: Foot-switch | Max Wattage: Not listed



Best Budget Project 62 Cantilever Floor Lamp Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in two finishes, as well as with the option to include a lightbulb. The arm is also adjustable, so you can set it however works best in your space. Keep in Mind: Incandescent bulbs are not recommended. The Project 62 Cantilever Floor Lamp is one of the best floor lamps if you need to furnish a room on a budget. The adjustable style is offered in either a brass or matte black finish, so you’ll be able to choose which suits your space best. The minimal lamp has a bell-shaped shade that’ll hover just where you need it. The simplicity of the lamp makes it easy to pair it with a variety of design aesthetics, especially modern or farmhouse. At just over 60 inches tall, you can set the lamp behind your couch or favorite chair for a direct, yet still cozy light. It features a 5-foot cord, so you won’t have an issue plugging it in. Unlike some other styles, the lamp offers the option to include an LED bulb at an additional cost. You can purchase it without a bulb, but keep in mind that incandescent bulbs are not recommended to use with this lamp. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 29.75 x 7.12 x 60.38 inches | Materials: Metal | Switch Style: Rotary switch | Max Wattage: 60 watt LED

Best Arc Better Homes & Gardens Arc Metal Floor Lamp Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The simple design can work with a variety of decor styles. Keep in Mind: A lightbulb comes included for an additional cost. The Better Homes & Gardens Arc Metal Floor Lamp features a curved body that’ll add additional visual interest to a space. The lamp features a simple design that can work with a variety of decor styles. Plus, the foot-switch makes it easy to turn the lamp on and off. Whether you’re curled up in your reading nook or just want to turn your overhead lighting off, you’ll appreciate that the arched style will give you lighting right where you need it. The lamp works with an LED bulb, and you can choose whether or not you want to include one with your purchase. Just keep in mind that it’s an additional cost, unlike some other styles. Price at time of publish: $112 Product Details: Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 71 inches | Materials: Metal | Switch Style: Foot-switch | Max Wattage: Not listed

Best Midcentury Modern Joss & Main Audrey Floor Lamp Joss & Main View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Jossandmain.com Why You Should Get It: The mix of dark wood, brass, and rattan is sleek yet inviting. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options, and the three-way rotary switch only works with a three-way lightbulb. The Audrey Floor Lamp is the best floor lamp to add a dynamic, midcentury modern piece to your home. The lamp combines an antique brass base and accents, a walnut-finished rubberwood body, and a woven rattan shade that makes for an elevated piece. The lamp comes with a three-way rotary socket switch to produce different levels of light (similar to a dimmer) but keep in mind you need a three-way bulb to make it work. If you don’t have one, however, a regular 150-watt LED-compatible option will get the job done—just with an on/off switch at the lamp's brightest setting. Although the lamp is more expensive than some other styles, it features a 71-inch power cord that makes it easy to set it up in just about any space. Price at time of publish: $340 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 62.25 inches | Materials: Metal, solid wood | Switch Style: Three-way rotary switch and on/off switch | Max Wattage: 150 watt LED

Best Industrial BoostArea Industrial Floor Lamp Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in a variety of styles, so you can choose which works in your space best. Keep in Mind: It has a very minimal style, so it’s not ideal if you prefer a decorative piece. This BoostArea style is the best floor lamp for an industrial look, especially since it’s not short of options. The lamp is offered in a variety of configurations, so you can choose which one is the best pick for your space. Though the lamp skews towards an industrial aesthetic, it could easily suit a farmhouse and modern home, depending on how you style it. Just keep in mind that it has a very minimal look, so it’s not ideal if you want it to be decorative as well. Unlike other styles, it comes with a 6-watt LED lightbulb so you’ll be able to set it up right away and see how it looks. Once assembled, you'll appreciate the 65-inch height that draws the eye upward, as well as the easy-to-use foot switch. You can also use a smart plug to turn it on and off via voice command or an app. Price at time of publish: $72 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.7 x 65 inches | Materials: Metal, glass | Switch Style: Foot-switch | Max Wattage: Not listed

Best Rattan World Market Rattan Arc and Wood Floor Lamp World Market View On World Market Why You Should Get It: The 12-foot power cord makes it easy to place it wherever you’d like in a room. Keep in Mind: The white lampshade may be prone to dirt and dust and need to be cleaned often. The World Market Rattan Arc and Wood Floor Lamp combines rattan, rubberwood, and fabric that help bring an organic touch to a space. The lamp features an arc silhouette and is one of the best floor lamps for your home for a variety of design styles. At 76 inches tall, this is one of the bigger options on our list, so you’ll want to pay close attention to your space’s dimensions to ensure it’ll work. Luckily, the 12-foot power cord makes it easy to place it wherever you’d like in the room. Just be mindful of placing it somewhere you’re able to clean it easily, as the white lampshade may attract noticeable dirt and dust. Once it’s set up, you’ll need an E26 type A 60-watt max or equivalent lightbulb. The lamp features an on/off foot switch, a breeze to use as long as the cord isn't hidden. You can also always opt for a smart plug, which will help you turn it on and off via voice command or an app. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Dimensions: 30.3 x 20 x 76 inches | Materials: Rubberwood, rattan, and fabric | Switch Style: Foot-switch | Max Wattage: E26 type A 60-watt maximum or equivalent

Best Wood Adesso Home Transitional One Light Floor Lamp Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com Why You Should Get It: The lampshade is offered in two different colors. Keep in Mind: This floor lamp is on the shorter side compared to other styles, so whether or not it works in your space depends on your preferences. This Adesso Home style is the best floor lamp if you prefer organic, farmhouse, or minimal design. The floor lamp features a wooden base and fabric lamp shade, which is offered in either an off-white or charcoal shade. At 58.5 inches high, the lamp is shorter than some other styles, so you'll want to consider your preferences and how you want your space to look. It doesn't come with a lightbulb, so while you shop for one, keep in mind that the three-way rotary switch on the socket, which allows you to choose from three levels of brightness, requires a three-way lightbulb. While you design your space, it's worth noting that the lamp is also offered as a table lamp as well. You can either mix and match the colors, or create a cohesive look depending on your preferences. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Dimensions: 16 x 58.5 inches | Materials: Rubberwood and fabric | Switch Style: Three-way rotary switch | Max Wattage: 150 watts

Best Farmhouse Adesso Rodeo Floor Lamp Office Depot View On 1800lighting.com View On Home Depot View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: It features a 180-degree rotating arm, so you can direct the light. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one color combination. Those with a farmhouse aesthetic will appreciate the Adesso Rodeo Floor Lamp. The lamp has an elegant look to it thanks to its antique bronze finish and khaki burlap shade. Part of what makes this pick one of the best floor lamps is the swing arm that can rotate a full 180 degrees, so you can direct the light wherever you need it. The shade can also be adjusted vertically and lock itself into place as well. At 67 inches in height, the floor lamp is on the taller side and will draw the eye up, making the ceiling look higher than it is. Above the socket is a three-way rotary switch for you to control the brightness, though keep in mind you'll need a three-way bulb for it to work. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 29 x 67 inches | Materials: Metal and fabric | Switch Style: Three-way rotary socket | Max Wattage: 150 watts

Best Tripod Threshold Tripod Floor Lamp Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s fairly lightweight, so you can move it around until you find your ideal spot. Keep in Mind: The power cord hangs from the top of the lamp, so it’s more visible than it would be on other styles. In a departure from typical floor lamp styles, this Threshold pick is a tripod style that’ll add visual interest to your space. The lamp is designed with chic tapered legs made from oak wood, brass accents, and a wide white shade. Part of what makes this style one of the best floor lamps is that it can work with a variety of interior design styles, like farmhouse, transitional, and midcentury modern. As with all tripod floor lamps, it's important to remember that this lamp will take up more floor space than others, so it’s not ideal if you want to tuck it away behind furniture. There’s also no central body for the electrical cord to be strung through, so it will hang down from the top and be more visible than it would in other styles. Unlike some other lamps, this option also allows you to choose whether or not you want to include one LED lightbulb with your order. It does make for an additional cost, however you’ll be able to use it as soon as you set it up. Price at time of publish: $115 Product Details: Dimensions: 16 x 17.5 x 60 inches | Materials: Wood, metal, and fabric | Switch Style: Rotary switch | Max Wattage: 150 watts

Best Column EQ3 Oxford Dunce Floor Lamp EQ3 View On Eq3.com Why You Should Get It: This floor lamp is unique and compact, so it’s ideal for smaller spaces. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles and may not illuminate an entire room. If you're looking for a column floor lamp, the best floor lamp is this modern architectural style from EQ3. Designed with a sturdy black marble base and black aluminum shade that spans the entirety of the body, the light will look like a decorative accent in your space. The light may not illuminate an entire room, but you can use it to create mood lighting by putting the floor lamp against the wall and taking in the warm, vertical glow it imparts. It’s not very tall, and thanks to its 8-inch diameter, it's slim enough to fit pretty much anywhere. The floor lamp is more expensive than other styles, so you’ll want to be sure the style works in your space. It’s protected by a year-long warranty, however, which holds up against the light’s material and workmanship defects. Price at time of publish: $350 Product Details: Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 58 inches | Materials: Marble and aluminum | Switch Style: Foot-switch | Max Wattage: Not listed

Best LED JOOFO Floor Lamp Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: There are a ton of ways to customize the lighting to your preferences. Keep in Mind: It’s less decorative than other styles. This JOOFO style is an LED option that allows you to set your lighting to your own preferences. In addition to three adjustable light color temperature settings—warm white, natural white, and cool white—you can also set the dimmer to your ideal brightness using either touch technology or the included remote controller. The best part? The light will remember your settings even after being turned off. Part of what makes this one of the best floor lamps is that the light can be rotated 350 degrees, as well as tilted from straight up to nearly parallel to the floor. Though the height is about 69 inches, the base is on the heavier side so you won’t have to worry about it tilting. This floor lamp is offered in six different colors, so you can choose which you prefer. Just keep in mind that it’s not as decorative as some other picks, so it’s not the best floor lamp if you want a more on-trend. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.2 x 4.33 x 68.9 inches | Materials: Iron | Switch Style: Touch | Max Wattage: 30 watts

Best Multi-Light Mercury Row Yearby Tree Floor Lamp Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s sturdy, sculptural, and offered in multiple finishes and shade colors. Keep in Mind: You need a hardwired dimmer switch. Designed with three spherical glass shades, a slim body, and a circular marble base, this is one of the best floor lamps to illuminate a space. At 65.5 inches high, the multi-light style is sure to make a statement in your space. With this lamp you can choose from multiple base finishes—brass, black, and chrome—as well as between frosted or clear light shades. When deciding between the shades, one thing to consider is that if you pick the transparent ones, you'll be able to see the lightbulbs very clearly whether the lights are turned on or off. Plus, you’ll need a hardwired dimmer switch. Price at time of publish: $285 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.5 x 65.5 inches | Materials: Marble and metal | Switch Style: Foot switch | Max Wattage: 40 watt

