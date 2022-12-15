The 14 Best Flatware Sets of 2022

Our top pick for best flatware set overall is the Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set because of its durability, lifetime warranty, value, and versatility. The timeless style easily transitions from everyday meals into more formal settings, making it a great all-purpose set for any family.

There are many different styles and options available, so to make it easier for you to choose, we’ve researched the best flatware sets and considered important features like the number of pieces in the set, durability, design, price, and material.

While some of us may desire an aged antique, others may prefer more modern styles. “Try to nail down your own personal ‘pretty’ and select options that align with that,” says Lance Thomas, principal designer at Thomas Guy Interiors. He fondly refers to flatware as “the jewelry of the table.”

When it comes to setting the table, nothing pulls together a place setting like the right flatware. But with all the different materials, finishes, and styles available, it can be overwhelming to narrow down all the options.

Best Overall Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This flatware set has a classic mirrored look and is dishwasher safe. Keep in Mind: If you opt for the gold or black set, the serving utensils aren’t included. For the best overall flatware set, the Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set takes the top spot. The 65-piece set includes 12 five-piece place settings with teaspoons, tablespoons, salad forks, dinner forks, and dinner knives. The set also includes five serving utensils—a serving spoon, a pierced serving spoon, a sugar spoon, a butter knife, and a serving fork. The stainless steel set features a timeless mirror finish, and is durable enough to be used everyday yet elegant enough to be used for special occasions. The design is mostly simple and classic, but the end of each piece shows off a beaded texture to add some personality. Cleaning up is also a breeze with this set since it’s dishwasher safe. The durable flatware is made to last and is rust, tarnish, and corrosion resistant. If you aren’t a fan of the stainless steel look, the set is also available in a 60-piece gold set or a 20-piece black set. However, with these color options the serving utensils aren’t included. Price at time of publish: $190 Product Details: Material: 18/10 stainless steel | Care instructions: Dishwasher safe | Number of pieces: 65

Best Budget Radley & Stowe 20-Piece Silverware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This simple set has smooth finished edges that are easy for kids and adults to hold. Keep in Mind: If you frequently host dinner for more than four people, you’ll have to purchase an additional set. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Radley & Stove 20-Piece Silverware Set is the best flatware set for you. It includes four settings, and each set includes a dinner fork, salad fork, teaspoon, tablespoon, and dinner knife. With a classic, simple design, this set is perfect for everyday meals. The casual flatware set is made out of FDA-safe stainless steel and has a matte silver finish. For the price, the utensils are durable and are rust and bend resistant. You also don’t have to worry about polishing or hand washing this set—you can simply put them in the dishwasher to be cleaned. If matte silver doesn’t match your style, the set is also available in matte black for a more modern look. If your family is larger than four people or if you often have several dinner guests, you’ll need to purchase an additional set to accommodate all the place settings at your table. But because this flatware set is affordable, rust resistant, and dishwasher safe, it’s the best flatware set for those looking for a less expensive option. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Material: 18/10 stainless steel | Care instructions: Dishwasher safe | Number of pieces: 20

Best Splurge Jean Dubost Laguiole Flatware, 20-Piece Set Sur La Table View On Amazon View On Sur La Table View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: Made in France, each piece is polished and finished by hand. Keep in Mind: While it’s dishwasher safe, it’s recommended to hand wash for longevity. The Jean Dubost Laguiole Flatware Set is the best flatware set for you if you want to feel like you are living a simple yet luxurious life in the French countryside. The 20-piece set is made of stainless steel and includes five place settings. Each utensil is hand polished and finished. You can purchase the set in either stainless steel or ivory to match your dining style. The ivory option has stainless steel ends, and the handle features molded resin with three rivets. Each knife bolster proudly displays the iconic bee, which signifies that it was made in the French region of Laguiole. The French-made set is dishwasher safe, but hand washing is recommended to help extend the life of the pieces. Although they can be used every day, their elegance may best be used for formal dinners or special occasions. Price at time of publish: $324 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel, molded resin | Care instructions: Dishwasher safe, but hand washing is recommended | Number of pieces: 20

Best Black Gaze Stainless Steel 20-Piece Flatware Set Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: The lead-free stainless steel set will look harmonious on a modern tablescape. Keep in Mind: To keep them in good condition, avoid using steel wool or citric acid detergent when cleaning the utensils. If you have a minimalist or modern aesthetic, the Gaze Stainless Steel 20-Piece Flatware Set will seamlessly blend in with your style. The sleek, black flatware set includes settings for four, and each set includes two forks, two spoons, and a knife. This lead-free flatware set will stand out on top of a white tablecloth, or offer an industrial look when set on top of a wooden tabletop. They can be used for dinner parties or casual lunches, and clean up is simple since they are dishwasher safe. To keep them in the best shape, be sure to rinse any food or residue off the utensils before placing them in the dishwasher. You’ll also want to avoid using steel wool or detergents that contain citric acid so that the finish will remain unblemished. Although the black is our favorite pick, the set is available in a few other colors including champagne, dark copper, and stainless steel. But because the black set is perfectly suited for a modern style, it’s our top pick for the best black flatware set. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel | Care instructions: Dishwasher safe | Number of pieces: 20

Best Gold Hiware 20-Piece Gold Silverware Set with Tray Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: For better storage, this set comes with a drawer organizer that fits neatly in kitchen compartments. Keep in Mind: The utensils have a shiny, mirror finish, so if you prefer a matte look this may not be the set for you. Gold accents on a tablescape can add a chic and elegant look, and the Hiware 20-Piece Gold Silverware Set will add to that style. The rounded, clean design offers versatility, and it can be used for a multitude of different celebrations or parties. This bold choice can be used year-round for a variety of occasions like a springtime brunch, an autumnal dinner, or holiday get-togethers. With a glossy, mirror finish, the utensils will add an exquisite sparkle to your dining table. The flatware set includes settings for four, and all of the pieces are dishwasher safe so you can spend more time eating and gathering and less time cleaning. The stainless steel set is also corrosion resistant and rust proof, so you don't have to worry about this set losing its initial glow. To help store and organize your utensils, the set also comes with an organizer tray with a rubber base to keep it in place. However, if you already have a tray, it's not possible to purchase flatware without it. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Material: 18/8 stainless steel | Care instructions: Dishwasher safe | Number of pieces: 20

Best Stainless Steel Zwilling Angelico, 45-Piece Set Zwilling View On Zwilling.com Why You Should Get It: This high-quality stainless steel set provides a modern elegance. Keep in Mind: It may look too formal for casual dining. Because of its high quality, the Zwilling Angelico, 45-Piece Set is the best stainless steel flatware set. Fashionable and functional, this corrosion-resistant set is made with the highest standards. A dinner fork, salad fork, soup spoon, teaspoon, and dinner knife are included in each setting, and there are eight settings available. The set also comes with five service items: a scalloped sugar spoon, a butter knife, a slotted spoon, and a serving fork and spoon. Each dining utensil features a flared handle with subtle rounded edges, and the neck of the utensils showcases two raised horizontal lines that provide an elegant, modern look. The flatware set was designed using a monoblock construction, and the stainless steel is balanced with an appropriate weight. Although the set is dishwasher safe and can be used for every meal, its sophisticated design may be better suited for special gatherings or dinner parties. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Material: 18/10 stainless steel | Care instructions: Dishwasher safe | Number of pieces: 45

Best Large Set Mikasa Cameo Gold 65-Piece Flatware Set Mikasa View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The 65-piece set features a 24 carat gold design on each utensil. Keep in Mind: This set should be hand washed. If you often host a sizable crowd, the Mikasa Cameo Gold 65-Piece Flatware Set is the best large flatware set for you. The Mikasa brand has been known for its fashionable dinnerware since the company was founded in California in the 1940s, and the current style still harkens back to those roots, while still feeling modern. With this 65-piece set, you’ll receive enough utensils for service for twelve diners. Additionally, there are five serving utensils included in the set including a tablespoon, a pierced tablespoon, a serving fork, a sugar spoon, and a butter knife. The edge of each stainless steel utensil is adorned with a stunning 24 carat cameo gold pattern. The sophisticated handiwork makes this set perfect for a luncheon with friends or a dinner party. Each piece in the set is stain resistant, but the set in mint condition, avoid using the dishwasher and wash the utensils by hand instead. Price at time of publish: $645 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel | Care instructions: Hand wash | Number of pieces: 65

Best Modern Villeroy and Boch New Wave Flatware 64-Piece Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bloomingdales Why You Should Get It: The ultramodern stainless steel set includes service for 12 dinner guests. Keep in Mind: Most sets that include bonus servingware have five pieces, but this one only has four pieces. The best flatware set for a modern aesthetic is the Villeroy and Boch New Wave Flatware 64-Piece Set. The set features service for 12 and four extra pieces of servingware. Each utensil is made of stainless steel and has a slim, stylish design. When laid flat, the flatware has crisp straight lines; however, the three dimensional waves on the handle give the pieces a weighty, luxurious feel in-hand. Since the Villeroy & Boch brand is built to last, you can enjoy this rust-resistant set for many years to come. Although the set looks high-end and like it needs to be polished by hand, the utensils are all dishwasher safe. While the design of these pieces is simple, the small details add elegance and make this set feel simultaneously contemporary and timeless. To match the modern flatware set, you can also purchase trendy tableware to complement the utensils. Price at time of publish: $222 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel | Care instructions: Dishwasher safe | Number of pieces: 64

Best Colorful Berglander Rainbow 20-Piece Flatware Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: For a lighthearted experience, this set makes mealtime a burst of fun. Keep in Mind: Servingware isn’t included. Whether you're hosting a wedding, birthday party, or other festive gatherings, the Berglander Rainbow 20-Piece Flatware Set is the best colorful flatware set. This festive set includes service for four, and the pieces are rust resistant and dishwasher safe. The utensils feature fabulous rainbow coloring and a sleek, modern design with straight lines and subtle curves. Paired with solid colors or a theme party motif, this flatware set is likely to be the talk of the party. This set is perfect for a themed get-together or for everyday use if you love a maximalist aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel | Care instructions: Dishwasher safe |Number of pieces: 20

Best Vintage Oneida Wordsworth Flatware Amazon View On Amazon View On Oneida.com Why You Should Get It: This flatware set has a romantic design, and it includes a few serving utensils. Keep in Mind: If you prefer a more modern or masculine design, another option may be better. For vintage lovers, the Oneida Wordsworth Flatware will add a bit of floral romance to your table setting. It includes eight five-piece place settings, and as bonus you'll also receive a serving spoon, a pierced serving spoon, a sugar spoon, a butter knife, and a serving fork. Each utensil features delicate beading, roses, and various other flowers. The stainless steel set features a mirror finish which looks elegant and formal enough to use for special occasions. But, because it's dishwasher safe, it can also be used on a regular basis to help elevate a simple meal. In addition to being dishwasher safe, the utensils are also stain resistant so you can use them to eat pastas or curries without fretting. Since the durable and high-quality product also comes with a lifetime warranty, you can enjoy your flatware without worry. If your kitchen or dining area has a more sleek and modern aesthetic, you may not enjoy this pick—but for those who love vintage charm, this is the best flatware set for you. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Dishwasher safe, but hand washing is recommended | Number of pieces: 45

Best Formal Juliska Berry & Thread Polished 5-Piece Place Setting Perigold View On Perigold.com Why You Should Get It: Priced as individual sets, it can be a great option for those who are wanting an exact number of sets for their home. Keep in Mind: This set is regal and elegant, but the price may be too high for modest budgets. For formal tableware that is unforgettable, the Juliska brand Berry & Thread set is a cut above the rest. Although the company is based in Charleston, South Carolina, the sets are made in the old-world French tradition. With its classic motif, this high-end set is perfect for special occasions, and the classic design makes it a timeless piece to be coveted for generations. The formal flatware set is made out of stainless steel with a silver mirrored finish. Even though they look exquisite, you don’t have to spend time polishing them—they can easily be washed in the dishwasher and are rust resistant. Unlike most options on our list, this flatware set is sold in a set for one table setting, and each set includes a dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, teaspoon, and dessert spoon. Because you can buy however many sets you want, it’s perfect for those who have an odd or specific number of settings. However, for the number of pieces in a set, the price is a bit steep and can add up quickly. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Material: 18/10 Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Dishwasher-safe | Number of pieces: 5

Best Matte Sharecook Matte 20-Piece Silverware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This flatware set is available in several colors, so there are options for different styles. Keep in Mind: It may not be quite as long lasting as more high-end sets on our list. A matte finish offers a more subtle look for your tablescape, and the Sharecook Matte 20-Piece Silverware Set is the best matte flatware set for an understated style. The set includes service for four, and is available in several different matte colors including copper, gold, silver, black, champagne, and blue. Because of the various colors available, there is an option for every aesthetic. The design of the set is simple and classic, and each utensil features a flared handle. Cleaning is a breeze since they are dishwasher safe, so you can use them every day. Though they are durable enough to be used everyday, they are also tasteful enough to use for more special occasions. They are also affordably priced, so you can get a few sets if you like to switch up your aesthetic or want certain finishes for different seasons. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Dishwasher safe | Number of pieces: 20

Best Textured Towle Living 20-Piece Texture Stainless Steel Flatware Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It provides visual interest and is easy to grip. Keep in Mind: No serveware is included with this set. The Towle Living 20-Piece Texture Stainless Steel Flatware is stunning for entertaining, yet perfectly practical for everyday use. For those looking for practical, ergonomic design without sacrificing style, this set is ideal. These chunky cutlery pieces are an excellent choice for anyone who needs extra grip beyond what thin and modernist designs typically offer. In addition to providing an easy grip, the textured design also offers visual interest on your tablescape. The handles are flared on all of the utensils except for the knife, which has a slightly curved design. This flatware set includes service for four, and each setting includes a dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoon. The stainless steel utensils are dishwasher safe and are ideal for everyday use since they don’t require polishing. Because of their distinctive design, this set also makes a thoughtful gift for newlyweds or a host. Price at time of publish: $158 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Dishwasher safe | Number of pieces: 20