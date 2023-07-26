Shopping The 10 Best Flat-Top Grills of 2023 for Cooking in Your Backyard or On The Go Whether you want to make smash burgers or a pancake-and-egg breakfast, the best flat-top grills can help you get the job done. By Lindsay Boyers Lindsay Boyers Lindsay is a writer, editor, and functional nutritionist with over a decade of experience in product testing. She's the author of 15 books and cookbooks, including the TikTok-viral Gut Health Hacks. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 26, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / Kristin Kempa Flat-top grills are one of the most versatile cooking appliances you can get. “The expansive surface area means you can easily cook a lot of items at once, and you get the sear of a high-heat grill with the ease of a flat cooking surface,” says David Rose, executive chef at Omaha Steaks. While a few brands used to dominate the flat-top grill market, more have come out as people seem to be trading in their traditional grills for these updated models. Now, there are dozens of options that range from full-size, six burner grills to small portable electric models. To find the best flat-top grills, we asked Rose to share his thoughts on what consumers should look for. We used his advice to compare notable features, like cooking power, cooking area, heat source, and materials, to come up with a short list of options that made the cut. Ultimately, most of the options you’ll find here use gas as a fuel source, since Rose says gas “heats up quicker, retains heat better, and provides a more even cook.” However, you’ll find electric and stovetop options, too. Whether you want a full-size flat-top grill that you can use for everything from breakfast to dinner or a portable option that you can take camping, you’ll find a good option here. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Blackstone 36-Inch Griddle with Hood at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Royal Gourmet 36-Inch Flat Top Propane Gas Grill Griddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Camp Chef Flat Top Grill 900 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stovetop: Steelmade Flat Top Original at Steelmadeusa.com Jump to Review Best Electric: Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Gas: Traeger Flatrock at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Campfires: Made In Carbon Steel Griddle at Madeincookware.com Jump to Review Best Small: PIT BOSS Ultimate PB2BGD2 Gas Griddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Round: Cuisinart 360-Degree Griddle Cooking Center at Amazon Jump to Review Best Tabletop: Blackstone 22-Inch Griddle with Hood at Walmart Jump to Review Best Overall Blackstone 36-Inch Griddle with Hood Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It It has a large surface area and four independent burners that allow you to cook multiple proteins and vegetables at once. Keep in Mind The BTUs per square inch are on the lower side, but this will be plenty of heat for most people. Blackstone is one of Rose go-to flat-top grill brands. “[It’s] a great option in terms of price, size variety, and solid craftsmanship,” he says. The brand has more than a dozen options, but we chose the Blackstone 36-Inch Griddle with Hood as our overall best flat-top grill pick for several reasons. It has ample surface area, which works well for larger families and gatherings. But the 768 square inches of cooking space also gives you the freedom to cook different proteins and vegetables at once, so it can be beneficial even if you’re serving a smaller crowd. There are four burners—all of which are independently controlled—which also allows you to precisely adjust the temperature in different areas of the grill to accommodate what you’re cooking. This is a gas grill, which Rose says offers a hotter, more consistent cooking surface than other fuel sources. And the griddle surface is made from carbon steel, which is essentially a combo of stainless steel and cast iron that heats up quickly and is easy to clean. This flat-top grill is available with and without a hood, but we think the hood is worth the upgrade. It helps control temperature and blocks grease splatter. Plus, it helps protect the grill when you’re not using it. Blackstone added various convenience factors, too. There’s a magnetic utensil strip, a pivoting paper towel holder, and folding shelves on each side to keep all your cooking necessities in one place and make prep work easier. It’s also built on wheels so you can roll it around if needed, and Blackstone includes a one-year warranty for extra peace of mind. Price at time of publish: $530 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 768 square inches | Watts/BTUs: 60,000 BTUs (15,000 per burner) | Number of Burners: Four | Material: Cold-rolled steel | Dimensions: 65.6 x 38.4 x 29.8 inches | Weight: 140 pounds | Care: Scrape with metal brush or spatula; wipe down with paper towel Best Budget Royal Gourmet GB4000 36-Inch 4-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It has a similar surface area with a four-burner system as more expensive grills, but it costs about half the price. Keep in Mind It can take longer to come to temperature than higher-powered grills. This flat-top grill from Royal Gourmet has a lot of similarities to our best overall pick but costs about half the price. You’ll get a 784-square-inch cooking surface and four independently controlled gas burners, but you will have to sacrifice some power. Each burner offers 13,000 BTUs, which gives this grill a total of 52,000 BTUs of power. This is still a decent power rating, especially for the price; it will just take a bit longer to preheat and come up to temperature. It can also take longer to cook, but if you want to go lower and slower, this will get the job done. It has a ceramic cooking surface, which Rose says is good at channeling heat to the food itself, rather than just heating the grill’s surface. It also makes it easy to clean—you can heat it up for 15 minutes and then wipe it down, or pour hot water on its surface to loosen stuck-on debris using a metal brush or spatula. Because this is a budget pick, it doesn’t come with a lot of convenience features, like magnetic utensil strips or paper towel holders, but it does offer the basics. There are two foldable side tables, a bottom storage shelf for larger accessories, and a hanging bar where you can hook grilling tools. Price at time of publish: $294 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 784 square inches | Watts/BTUs: 52,000 | Number of Burners: Four | Material: Ceramic | Dimensions: 63.8 x 34.6 x 63.8 inches | Weight: 118.4 pounds | Care: Clean with a paper towel or wet cloth; use soapy water and table salt or a mild cream cleaner for tough residue Best Splurge Camp Chef Flat Top Grill 900 Outdoor Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On 4wheelparts.com View On Academy.com Why You Should Get It It has an easy-to-care-for stainless steel cooking surface, plus a whopping 877 square inches of cooking space. Keep in Mind It doesn’t have a hood, so you’ll have to get a cover to keep it safe from the elements. The gas-powered Camp Chef 900 is a top-of-the-line flat-top grill that packs some serious heat. Not only is it extra-large—it has a 877-square-inch cooking surface—it also kicks out 72,000 total BTUs of power. There are six independently controlled burners that you can set to low, medium, or high heat to adjust a specific area of the cooking surface. This makes this grill ideal for multi-food feasts and large gatherings. It has a non-stick stainless steel surface that comes pre-seasoned (the company uses 100% plant oils for this job) so you can use it right out of the box, unlike others that require you to season them yourself. This is a definite perk when you’re investing in a grill of this caliber. Chef David also calls out stainless steel grills as one of the easiest to care for and says it heats up relatively quickly. There are two storage shelves on the bottom of the grill that give you room to store accessories, and two side tables. There’s also a utensil bar so you can hang your grilling tools when you’re not using them. If you like what Camp Chef has to offer but don’t need quite so much cooking space, there’s also a four-burner option that comes with a hood for more controlled cooking. Price at time of publish: $900 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 877 square inches | Watts/BTUs: 72,000 | Number of Burners: Six | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 77 in x 22 in x 37 inches | Weight: 160 pounds | Care: Wipe off food debris with metal spatula while grill is warm; clean with hot water and mild dish soap Best Stovetop Steelmade Flat Top Original Steelmade USA View On Steelmadeusa.com Why You Should Get It It’s a low-maintenance option that can turn any gas range into a flat-top grill. Keep in Mind The pre-seasoned version costs an extra $25. If you don’t have room for an outdoor flat-top grill, or just want to bring the grilling inside during the off-season, a stovetop version is an excellent option. This one from Steelmade is designed for a 30-inch gas range and sits right on top of the burners. It doesn’t have its own fuel source. Instead, you can control the heat via the knobs on your range. It’s large enough to cover up to five burners, which essentially gives it five separate heating zones. However, it won’t be as precise as an independently controlled grill. The surface is made from a heavy-duty steel that’s hand-oiled to create a non-stick surface that can handle temperatures of up to 600°F. There’s a removable, dishwasher-safe grease tray that you can position under the grill for easier cleaning. You can opt for a pre-seasoned or unseasoned version, depending on whether or not you want to do this initial preparation yourself. The pre-seasoned version is $25 more. You can also add a storage sleeve for safekeeping for an additional $30. Regardless of which version you choose, you’ll be covered by a lifetime warranty, so if you discover any warps or manufacturer defects, you can get it replaced at no cost to you. Price at time of publish: $169 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 27 x 18.5 inches | Watts/BTUs: N/A | Number of Burners: Can cover up to five gas burners | Material: Steel | Dimensions: 27 x 18.5 inches | Weight: 30 pounds | Care: Wipe clean; grease tray is dishwasher safe Best Electric Zojirushi EA-DCC10 Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It’s easy to use and can heat up to 425°F. Keep in Mind There are no independent heat zones. The Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle is another indoor flat-top grill option that relies on its own heat source, unlike the stovetop versions that you place over a gas range. This electric griddle isn’t the fanciest grill out there, but it’s a good balance of features and price—and it’s really easy to use. It has an electric power source, so you just have to plug it in and turn it on. There are variable heat settings that range from Keep Warm to 425°F, so you can precisely control the temperature of the cooking surface. There are no independent zones, however, so you’ll have to cook everything at the same temperature. The surface itself is ceramic and covered with a titanium-based nonstick coating, so it heats up quickly and evenly and is easy to clean. It also comes with a cover to help with temperature control and heat retention. Plus, the cover makes it easier to melt cheese if you’re cooking burgers indoors. At 19 x 12.5 inches, the cooking surface area is smaller than your typical flat-top grill, but that’s to be expected for an indoor version. It may not be large enough to serve a crowd, but it’s suitable for solo or family dinners. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 19 x 12.5 inches | Watts/BTUs: 1,350 Watts | Number of Burners: N/A | Material: Ceramic | Dimensions: 23.6 x 15 x 4.4 inches | Weight: 12 pounds | Care: Disassembles for cleaning Best Gas Traeger Flatrock Traeger Grills View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It The U-Burner system provides even cooking while the fuel gauge ensures you never run out of gas. Keep in Mind This is another splurge option. Traeger is known for its wood pellet grills, but the company recently launched the Flatrock Flat Top Grill—an impressive gas-powered option with the same quality as the rest of the brand’s highly rated lineup. Lots of grills rely on gas as a fuel source, but this one earned the spot of the best gas flat-top grill because of its U-burner system. Most gas grills have straight burners that can create hot and cold spots on the cooking surface. This model has U-shaped burners that cover more surface area and heat the grill more evenly, so you don’t have to worry about over- or undercooked food. There are three burners total, and each one can be controlled independently to create three separate heat zones that give you freedom to cook multiple things at once. The 594-square-inch surface is carbon steel, which is quick to heat and easy to clean. Traeger doesn’t give an official BTU rating, but it says this grill can heat to up to 600°F, which is hotter than many others that cap out around 500°F. And unlike others, the Flatrock Flat-Top Grill also has an integrated fuel sensor, so you can see how much gas is left in the tank and prepare yourself accordingly. Other notable features include two side prep tables, an extra-large grease tray, a hood, and an accessory rail that lets you customize the grill how you want. Trager offers various accessories, like a storage bin, cup holder, and roll rack, that you can purchase separately. This is another splurge option. At $900, it’s on the higher end of Rose’s recommended price range, but it’s still a good value for the extra features you get. It’s also backed by a five-year warranty, so you can feel good about your investment. Price at time of publish: $1,390 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 594 square inches | Watts/BTUs: N/A | Number of Burners: Three | Material: Carbon steel | Dimensions: 74 x 36 x 27 inches | Weight: 189 pounds | Care: Let the grill cool slightly, then use a metal scrape to clean debris Best for Campfires Made In Carbon Steel Griddle Amazon View On Madeincookware.com Why You Should Get It The griddle detaches from the stand so you can use it on a gas range or a standard grill, too. Keep in Mind It has a smaller surface area than others so may not be the best option for large groups. When you go camping, you can bring a portable grill or you can pack up this Made In Carbon Steel Griddle, which goes right over the campfire. This set includes a griddle itself, plus an adjustable stand, which prevents it from sitting directly on the fire, and a lid. You can also add a press for an additional cost if you want to get a better sear. The carbon steel not only heats up quickly and evenly, it can also withstand temperatures of up to 1,200°F. You can’t control the temperature directly since you have to rely on the campfire, but you don’t have to worry about really high temperatures damaging the griddle. It’s also naturally non-stick. The griddle detaches from the stand, so you can also use it on top of a gas range or your standard grill when you’re at home. There are three styles: solid, perforated, and half perforated to give you some more flexibility on how you can use it. It is on the smaller side. The cooking surface measures 17.5 x 8.5 inches, which is slightly bigger than a quarter sheet pan but not as big as a half sheet. You’re not going to be feeding large crowds at once with this grill, but this helps with its portability for camping. The carbon steel also weighs less than cast iron (a popular option for camping trips), so it’s easier to take with you. Price at time of publish: $159 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 17.5 x 8.5 inches | Watts/BTUs: N/A | Number of Burners: N/A | Material: Carbon steel | Dimensions: 19.6 x 10.5 inches | Weight: 9.9 pounds | Care: Handwash only Best Small PIT BOSS Ultimate PB2BGD2 Gas Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It’s a two-in-one option that can function as a freestanding grill or a tabletop version. Keep in Mind This compact grill is less powerful than some of the others. If you’re cooking for one or two, you don’t need a massive grill that takes up a lot of space. Instead, the best flat-top grill for you is one that’s compact enough to stow away, yet powerful enough to cook your food well. The Pit Boss 2-Burner Ultimate Lift-Off Griddle checks both those boxes and more. This grill offers 421 square inches of cooking area in a compact design that allows you to maximize function without giving up a lot of space. It has 26,000 BTUs that are split up between two independently controlled burners. This grill is a little on the less powerful side—it offers about 60 BTUs per square inch compared to some of the other options that fall in the 80 to 100 range—but this should be plenty for a grill of this size. The grill itself is stainless steel, but the cooking surface is a non-stick armored ceramic that cooks up quickly and retains heat well. It’s also easy to clean and is scratch- and rust-resistant. Another thing that sets this grill apart is its “Lift-Off” design. You can pick it up right off the stand to convert it to a tabletop option if you want to make it more portable. In its tabletop form, it still uses gas as a fuel source. Price at time of publish: $642 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 421 square inches | Watts/BTUs: 26,000 BTUs | Number of Burners: Two | Material: Ceramic | Dimensions: 27.5 x 50.3 x 36.2 inches | Weight: 110 pounds | Care: Wipe clean after use Best Round Cuisinart 360-Degree Griddle Cooking Center Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It has a compact design that still offers ample cooking area. Keep in Mind The round design can create hot and cold spots. The round, compact design of the Cuisinart 360-Degree Griddle Cooking Center makes it a top pick for smaller spaces. Its griddle has a 22-inch diameter, providing 380 square inches of cooking surface. However, the round design can create some hot and cold spots, so it may take some getting used to before you’re able to perfect your grilling. It delivers a total of 30,000 BTUs of power, which is impressive for its compact size. And there are two independent gas burners, so you can create two heat zones when cooking different types of food. Grease is routed into a 360-degree pan that funnels into a grease cup for easy cleaning. Cuisinart packed a decent amount of features into this budget-friendly grill, too. The vented cover gives you more versatility—you can steam, roast, bake, and/or smoke—while a foldable side table with removable utensil hooks and a paper towel holder help streamline prep work and cleanup. This grill is also on wheels, so you can roll it out of the way when you’re not using it. Price at time of publish: $273 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 380 square inches | Watts/BTUs: 30,000 BTUs | Number of Burners: Two | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 31.75 x 44 x 40 inches | Weight: 72 pounds | Care: Wipe clean after use; use a metal grill brush if needed Best Tabletop Blackstone 22-Inch Griddle with Hood The Home Depot View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It It has the same high-performing carbon steel surface area as the full-size Blackstone models. Keep in Mind At 37.5 pounds, it’s a bit heavy for a tabletop grill. If you’re sold on a Blackstone grill but need a portable option, good news: The company makes various tabletop versions, too. This 22-inch model with a hood is our top pick for several reasons. It has 358 square inches of cooking surface area, which really isn’t that much smaller than some of the brand’s full-size options, considering it is meant to be a compact pick. There are two independently controlled burners that allow you to maximize the space you do have—you can cook meat on one side and vegetables on the other at the right temperature for each. The burners feature an H-shape design that helps with heat distribution. Instead of the heat being concentrated in a straight line, it’s distributed vertically and horizontally across the grill’s surface so you don’t get any hot spots. And like all Blackstone grills, it has a carbon steel cooking surface that heats up quickly, distributes heat evenly, and cleans easily. It offers a total of 24,000 BTUs of power, which breaks down to about 66 BTUs per square inch—a number that’s on par with other portable and tabletop options. At 37.5 pounds, it is on the heavy side. While it is technically portable, you may need someone else to help you lift it and move it around. It’s compatible with a 1-pound propane tank, but there’s no adapter hose included, so you’ll need to purchase one separately. Price at time of publish: $278 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 361 square inches | Watts/BTUs: 24,000 | Number of Burners: Two | Material: Carbon steel | Dimensions: 23.5 x 13 x 23.5 inches | Weight: 37.5 pounds | Care: Wipe down after use; scrape with metal spatula if needed The Bottom Line The Blackstone 36-inch Griddle with Hood is our overall best flat-top grill pick because of its ample surface area, carbon steel construction, and powerful heat output. It also has a hood for more controlled cooking and protection from the elements when storing the grill outside. What to Know About Flat-Top Grills Before Shopping Features All flat-top grills have a flat surface with some type of fuel source, but beyond that, they can have various features, like side tables, side burners, storage racks, magnetic utensil holders, and/or paper towel holders. Some upgraded options also have other additions, like a lid or hood and integrated fuel gauges. “When shopping for a flat-top grill, it’s best to know what the primary usage of the flat-top grill will be,” Rose says. This will determine what kind of features you need. You’ll also want to consider where you plan to use it. “Do you need it to be portable, or would you prefer freestanding or a built-in stationary flat-top grill? Once you know where and how you plan on using the grill, it will narrow down your choices when shopping,” Rose says. Cooking Power A flat-top grill’s cooking power is measured in BTUs, or British Thermal Units. Many people think the higher the total BTUs, the more powerful the grill, but that doesn’t give you the whole picture. When assessing BTU, you want to consider the power per square inch. To do this, you divide total BTU by the size of the surface area. In general, the best flat-top grills have a cooking power that’s close to 80 BTUs per square inch. This ensures the grill heats up quickly and can retain that heat the entire time you’re cooking. To use a real-world example, our overall best flat-top grill pick, the Blackstone 36-inch Griddle with Hood, has a 760-square-inch surface area and 60,000 BTUs spread across four burners. If you divide the total BTUs by the cooking area (60,000/760), you get 79 BTUs. That’s not to say that you can’t go any lower. If you want to save some money, you can opt for a grill in the 60 BTU per square inch range and still get a good grill. You’ll just have to wait longer for it to preheat. You can expect portable and compact grills to have about 60 BTU per square inches of power too—you can’t compare these apples-to-apples to full-size, full-power grills. Cooking Area Cooking area is a very personalized factor. The size of the grill doesn’t affect its performance, but it does determine how much you can cook on the grill at one time. “A flat-top grill in the 17- to 20-inch range is ideal for smaller families and gatherings, while 28-, 36-, 40-inch and up are great for larger families and gatherings,” Rose says. Even if you’re not feeding a crowd, “with more surface area, you can cook several different proteins and vegetables at the same time,” he adds. Heat Sources Flat-top grills can have several types of heat sources. Gas, electric, and wood pellets are some of the most common, but you’ll also find portable versions that go on top of a gas range or campfire. In Chef David’s opinion, the best flat-top grills use gas as the heat source. “Gas heats up quicker, retains heat better, and provides a more even cook,” he says. Of course, how you plan to use it will play a role. If you want an indoor option, you’ll have to opt for electric or a griddle-style pan that can go on your existing range. Materials When thinking about materials, you want to pay close attention to the grill’s cooking surface. This will affect how quickly the grill heats up and how well it retains heat. The material also plays a role in how easy it is to clean and how durable it is. There are four main types of material that are used for the cooking surface of a flat-top grill—these are cast iron, stainless steel (or carbon steel), ceramic glass, and chrome, according to Rose. “Cast iron heats up the quickest and retains heat the best. Stainless steel is easy to clean and also heats up relatively fast. Ceramic glass is a very efficient technology which channels heat directly to food more than the actual cooking surface. Chrome is great for cooking delicate food that sticks easily,” he says. You might also want to consider how the material affects the grill’s weight. This may not matter if you’re setting the grill up in your backyard or on your patio and staying put, but if you want a portable option, it’s something to think about. “Although cast iron flat-top grills are my personal favorite for heat management and consistent cooking, they weigh considerably more than other options and may not be the easiest to transport if you’re looking for a portable flat-top grill,” Rose says. Care Most flat-top grills are pretty easy to care for. Cast iron, steel, and ceramic grill surfaces can all be scraped down with a metal brush or spatula, and then wiped clean. If you’re buying an electric griddle, you may be able to take the grill apart and toss some of the pieces in the dishwasher; just make sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions closely so you don’t damage any of the parts. However, you do have to keep flat-top grills seasoned as part of their long-term care, so keep this in mind when purchasing one. Some come pre-seasoned, but others will require you to season them before your first grilling session. Before deciding on a grill, read through the care instructions and make sure you’re comfortable with the process. Your Questions, Answered How much do flat top grills cost? According to Rose, you can expect to pay around $500 to $1,000 for a good quality flat-top grill. Of course, you’ll find options outside of that range, but this is a good baseline when doing price comparisons. What is the lifespan of a flat top grill? “The average lifespan of a good quality flat-top grill is 10 to 20 years, but proper care and maintenance may extend lifespan,” Rose says. To extend the life of your grill, make sure you’re cleaning it after each use according to the manufacturer’s instructions and keeping it properly seasoned. What are the different types of flat top grills? There are two main types of flat top grills: electric and gas. But the grill plates can be made from cast iron, steel, chromed surface, or ceramic glass, according to Rose. They can also be made from a combination of materials, like the carbon steel of the Blackstone grill. Who We Are Lindsay Boyers is a freelance writer and editor with almost a decade of experience researching, testing, and writing about home and outdoor products. To compile this list, Lindsay spoke to executive chef David Rose to get advice on what you should look for when shopping for a new flat-top grill. She used Chef David’s insights to narrow down the options based on features, cooking power, surface area, materials, and heat source. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit