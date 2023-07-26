Whether you want a full-size flat-top grill that you can use for everything from breakfast to dinner or a portable option that you can take camping, you’ll find a good option here.

To find the best flat-top grills, we asked Rose to share his thoughts on what consumers should look for. We used his advice to compare notable features, like cooking power, cooking area, heat source, and materials, to come up with a short list of options that made the cut. Ultimately, most of the options you’ll find here use gas as a fuel source, since Rose says gas “heats up quicker, retains heat better, and provides a more even cook.” However, you’ll find electric and stovetop options, too.

While a few brands used to dominate the flat-top grill market, more have come out as people seem to be trading in their traditional grills for these updated models. Now, there are dozens of options that range from full-size, six burner grills to small portable electric models.

Flat-top grills are one of the most versatile cooking appliances you can get. “The expansive surface area means you can easily cook a lot of items at once, and you get the sear of a high-heat grill with the ease of a flat cooking surface,” says David Rose, executive chef at Omaha Steaks.

Best Overall Blackstone 36-Inch Griddle with Hood Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It It has a large surface area and four independent burners that allow you to cook multiple proteins and vegetables at once. Keep in Mind The BTUs per square inch are on the lower side, but this will be plenty of heat for most people. Blackstone is one of Rose go-to flat-top grill brands. “[It’s] a great option in terms of price, size variety, and solid craftsmanship,” he says. The brand has more than a dozen options, but we chose the Blackstone 36-Inch Griddle with Hood as our overall best flat-top grill pick for several reasons. It has ample surface area, which works well for larger families and gatherings. But the 768 square inches of cooking space also gives you the freedom to cook different proteins and vegetables at once, so it can be beneficial even if you’re serving a smaller crowd. There are four burners—all of which are independently controlled—which also allows you to precisely adjust the temperature in different areas of the grill to accommodate what you’re cooking. This is a gas grill, which Rose says offers a hotter, more consistent cooking surface than other fuel sources. And the griddle surface is made from carbon steel, which is essentially a combo of stainless steel and cast iron that heats up quickly and is easy to clean. This flat-top grill is available with and without a hood, but we think the hood is worth the upgrade. It helps control temperature and blocks grease splatter. Plus, it helps protect the grill when you’re not using it. Blackstone added various convenience factors, too. There’s a magnetic utensil strip, a pivoting paper towel holder, and folding shelves on each side to keep all your cooking necessities in one place and make prep work easier. It’s also built on wheels so you can roll it around if needed, and Blackstone includes a one-year warranty for extra peace of mind. Price at time of publish: $530 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 768 square inches | Watts/BTUs: 60,000 BTUs (15,000 per burner) | Number of Burners: Four | Material: Cold-rolled steel | Dimensions: 65.6 x 38.4 x 29.8 inches | Weight: 140 pounds | Care: Scrape with metal brush or spatula; wipe down with paper towel

Best Budget Royal Gourmet GB4000 36-Inch 4-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It has a similar surface area with a four-burner system as more expensive grills, but it costs about half the price. Keep in Mind It can take longer to come to temperature than higher-powered grills. This flat-top grill from Royal Gourmet has a lot of similarities to our best overall pick but costs about half the price. You’ll get a 784-square-inch cooking surface and four independently controlled gas burners, but you will have to sacrifice some power. Each burner offers 13,000 BTUs, which gives this grill a total of 52,000 BTUs of power. This is still a decent power rating, especially for the price; it will just take a bit longer to preheat and come up to temperature. It can also take longer to cook, but if you want to go lower and slower, this will get the job done. It has a ceramic cooking surface, which Rose says is good at channeling heat to the food itself, rather than just heating the grill’s surface. It also makes it easy to clean—you can heat it up for 15 minutes and then wipe it down, or pour hot water on its surface to loosen stuck-on debris using a metal brush or spatula. Because this is a budget pick, it doesn’t come with a lot of convenience features, like magnetic utensil strips or paper towel holders, but it does offer the basics. There are two foldable side tables, a bottom storage shelf for larger accessories, and a hanging bar where you can hook grilling tools. Price at time of publish: $294 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 784 square inches | Watts/BTUs: 52,000 | Number of Burners: Four | Material: Ceramic | Dimensions: 63.8 x 34.6 x 63.8 inches | Weight: 118.4 pounds | Care: Clean with a paper towel or wet cloth; use soapy water and table salt or a mild cream cleaner for tough residue

Best Splurge Camp Chef Flat Top Grill 900 Outdoor Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On 4wheelparts.com View On Academy.com Why You Should Get It It has an easy-to-care-for stainless steel cooking surface, plus a whopping 877 square inches of cooking space. Keep in Mind It doesn’t have a hood, so you’ll have to get a cover to keep it safe from the elements. The gas-powered Camp Chef 900 is a top-of-the-line flat-top grill that packs some serious heat. Not only is it extra-large—it has a 877-square-inch cooking surface—it also kicks out 72,000 total BTUs of power. There are six independently controlled burners that you can set to low, medium, or high heat to adjust a specific area of the cooking surface. This makes this grill ideal for multi-food feasts and large gatherings. It has a non-stick stainless steel surface that comes pre-seasoned (the company uses 100% plant oils for this job) so you can use it right out of the box, unlike others that require you to season them yourself. This is a definite perk when you’re investing in a grill of this caliber. Chef David also calls out stainless steel grills as one of the easiest to care for and says it heats up relatively quickly. There are two storage shelves on the bottom of the grill that give you room to store accessories, and two side tables. There’s also a utensil bar so you can hang your grilling tools when you’re not using them. If you like what Camp Chef has to offer but don’t need quite so much cooking space, there’s also a four-burner option that comes with a hood for more controlled cooking. Price at time of publish: $900 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 877 square inches | Watts/BTUs: 72,000 | Number of Burners: Six | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 77 in x 22 in x 37 inches | Weight: 160 pounds | Care: Wipe off food debris with metal spatula while grill is warm; clean with hot water and mild dish soap

Best Stovetop Steelmade Flat Top Original Steelmade USA View On Steelmadeusa.com Why You Should Get It It’s a low-maintenance option that can turn any gas range into a flat-top grill. Keep in Mind The pre-seasoned version costs an extra $25. If you don’t have room for an outdoor flat-top grill, or just want to bring the grilling inside during the off-season, a stovetop version is an excellent option. This one from Steelmade is designed for a 30-inch gas range and sits right on top of the burners. It doesn’t have its own fuel source. Instead, you can control the heat via the knobs on your range. It’s large enough to cover up to five burners, which essentially gives it five separate heating zones. However, it won’t be as precise as an independently controlled grill. The surface is made from a heavy-duty steel that’s hand-oiled to create a non-stick surface that can handle temperatures of up to 600°F. There’s a removable, dishwasher-safe grease tray that you can position under the grill for easier cleaning. You can opt for a pre-seasoned or unseasoned version, depending on whether or not you want to do this initial preparation yourself. The pre-seasoned version is $25 more. You can also add a storage sleeve for safekeeping for an additional $30. Regardless of which version you choose, you’ll be covered by a lifetime warranty, so if you discover any warps or manufacturer defects, you can get it replaced at no cost to you. Price at time of publish: $169 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 27 x 18.5 inches | Watts/BTUs: N/A | Number of Burners: Can cover up to five gas burners | Material: Steel | Dimensions: 27 x 18.5 inches | Weight: 30 pounds | Care: Wipe clean; grease tray is dishwasher safe

Best Electric Zojirushi EA-DCC10 Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It’s easy to use and can heat up to 425°F. Keep in Mind There are no independent heat zones. The Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle is another indoor flat-top grill option that relies on its own heat source, unlike the stovetop versions that you place over a gas range. This electric griddle isn’t the fanciest grill out there, but it’s a good balance of features and price—and it’s really easy to use. It has an electric power source, so you just have to plug it in and turn it on. There are variable heat settings that range from Keep Warm to 425°F, so you can precisely control the temperature of the cooking surface. There are no independent zones, however, so you’ll have to cook everything at the same temperature. The surface itself is ceramic and covered with a titanium-based nonstick coating, so it heats up quickly and evenly and is easy to clean. It also comes with a cover to help with temperature control and heat retention. Plus, the cover makes it easier to melt cheese if you’re cooking burgers indoors. At 19 x 12.5 inches, the cooking surface area is smaller than your typical flat-top grill, but that’s to be expected for an indoor version. It may not be large enough to serve a crowd, but it’s suitable for solo or family dinners. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 19 x 12.5 inches | Watts/BTUs: 1,350 Watts | Number of Burners: N/A | Material: Ceramic | Dimensions: 23.6 x 15 x 4.4 inches | Weight: 12 pounds | Care: Disassembles for cleaning

Best Gas Traeger Flatrock Traeger Grills View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It The U-Burner system provides even cooking while the fuel gauge ensures you never run out of gas. Keep in Mind This is another splurge option. Traeger is known for its wood pellet grills, but the company recently launched the Flatrock Flat Top Grill—an impressive gas-powered option with the same quality as the rest of the brand’s highly rated lineup. Lots of grills rely on gas as a fuel source, but this one earned the spot of the best gas flat-top grill because of its U-burner system. Most gas grills have straight burners that can create hot and cold spots on the cooking surface. This model has U-shaped burners that cover more surface area and heat the grill more evenly, so you don’t have to worry about over- or undercooked food. There are three burners total, and each one can be controlled independently to create three separate heat zones that give you freedom to cook multiple things at once. The 594-square-inch surface is carbon steel, which is quick to heat and easy to clean. Traeger doesn’t give an official BTU rating, but it says this grill can heat to up to 600°F, which is hotter than many others that cap out around 500°F. And unlike others, the Flatrock Flat-Top Grill also has an integrated fuel sensor, so you can see how much gas is left in the tank and prepare yourself accordingly. Other notable features include two side prep tables, an extra-large grease tray, a hood, and an accessory rail that lets you customize the grill how you want. Trager offers various accessories, like a storage bin, cup holder, and roll rack, that you can purchase separately. This is another splurge option. At $900, it’s on the higher end of Rose’s recommended price range, but it’s still a good value for the extra features you get. It’s also backed by a five-year warranty, so you can feel good about your investment. Price at time of publish: $1,390 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 594 square inches | Watts/BTUs: N/A | Number of Burners: Three | Material: Carbon steel | Dimensions: 74 x 36 x 27 inches | Weight: 189 pounds | Care: Let the grill cool slightly, then use a metal scrape to clean debris

Best for Campfires Made In Carbon Steel Griddle Amazon View On Madeincookware.com Why You Should Get It The griddle detaches from the stand so you can use it on a gas range or a standard grill, too. Keep in Mind It has a smaller surface area than others so may not be the best option for large groups. When you go camping, you can bring a portable grill or you can pack up this Made In Carbon Steel Griddle, which goes right over the campfire. This set includes a griddle itself, plus an adjustable stand, which prevents it from sitting directly on the fire, and a lid. You can also add a press for an additional cost if you want to get a better sear. The carbon steel not only heats up quickly and evenly, it can also withstand temperatures of up to 1,200°F. You can’t control the temperature directly since you have to rely on the campfire, but you don’t have to worry about really high temperatures damaging the griddle. It’s also naturally non-stick. The griddle detaches from the stand, so you can also use it on top of a gas range or your standard grill when you’re at home. There are three styles: solid, perforated, and half perforated to give you some more flexibility on how you can use it. It is on the smaller side. The cooking surface measures 17.5 x 8.5 inches, which is slightly bigger than a quarter sheet pan but not as big as a half sheet. You’re not going to be feeding large crowds at once with this grill, but this helps with its portability for camping. The carbon steel also weighs less than cast iron (a popular option for camping trips), so it’s easier to take with you. Price at time of publish: $159 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 17.5 x 8.5 inches | Watts/BTUs: N/A | Number of Burners: N/A | Material: Carbon steel | Dimensions: 19.6 x 10.5 inches | Weight: 9.9 pounds | Care: Handwash only

Best Small PIT BOSS Ultimate PB2BGD2 Gas Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It’s a two-in-one option that can function as a freestanding grill or a tabletop version. Keep in Mind This compact grill is less powerful than some of the others. If you’re cooking for one or two, you don’t need a massive grill that takes up a lot of space. Instead, the best flat-top grill for you is one that’s compact enough to stow away, yet powerful enough to cook your food well. The Pit Boss 2-Burner Ultimate Lift-Off Griddle checks both those boxes and more. This grill offers 421 square inches of cooking area in a compact design that allows you to maximize function without giving up a lot of space. It has 26,000 BTUs that are split up between two independently controlled burners. This grill is a little on the less powerful side—it offers about 60 BTUs per square inch compared to some of the other options that fall in the 80 to 100 range—but this should be plenty for a grill of this size. The grill itself is stainless steel, but the cooking surface is a non-stick armored ceramic that cooks up quickly and retains heat well. It’s also easy to clean and is scratch- and rust-resistant. Another thing that sets this grill apart is its “Lift-Off” design. You can pick it up right off the stand to convert it to a tabletop option if you want to make it more portable. In its tabletop form, it still uses gas as a fuel source. Price at time of publish: $642 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 421 square inches | Watts/BTUs: 26,000 BTUs | Number of Burners: Two | Material: Ceramic | Dimensions: 27.5 x 50.3 x 36.2 inches | Weight: 110 pounds | Care: Wipe clean after use

Best Round Cuisinart 360-Degree Griddle Cooking Center Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It It has a compact design that still offers ample cooking area. Keep in Mind The round design can create hot and cold spots. The round, compact design of the Cuisinart 360-Degree Griddle Cooking Center makes it a top pick for smaller spaces. Its griddle has a 22-inch diameter, providing 380 square inches of cooking surface. However, the round design can create some hot and cold spots, so it may take some getting used to before you’re able to perfect your grilling. It delivers a total of 30,000 BTUs of power, which is impressive for its compact size. And there are two independent gas burners, so you can create two heat zones when cooking different types of food. Grease is routed into a 360-degree pan that funnels into a grease cup for easy cleaning. Cuisinart packed a decent amount of features into this budget-friendly grill, too. The vented cover gives you more versatility—you can steam, roast, bake, and/or smoke—while a foldable side table with removable utensil hooks and a paper towel holder help streamline prep work and cleanup. This grill is also on wheels, so you can roll it out of the way when you’re not using it. Price at time of publish: $273 Product Details: Total Cooking Area: 380 square inches | Watts/BTUs: 30,000 BTUs | Number of Burners: Two | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 31.75 x 44 x 40 inches | Weight: 72 pounds | Care: Wipe clean after use; use a metal grill brush if needed