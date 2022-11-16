The 13 Best Flameless Candles of 2022 for Your Coziest Home Yet

To find the best flameless candles, we researched the category and considered price, extra features, longevity, battery life, and user reviews to advise our product picks. The GenSwim Flameless candles earned our top spot for its stylish, realistic appearance and customization features, but it wasn't our only favorite.

Whether you’re hosting a holiday gathering, creating a tablescape, chilling on a backyard patio, or lighting an outdoor path, flameless candles are appropriate for any time and any home. With many features like timers, remotes, scents, and more, it can be hard to narrow down the best flameless candle for your needs. We found various flameless candles to give you a well-lit home.

Jung Lee, event architect and founder of Fête, Jung Lee NY, and Slowdance, explains, “Maintenance and control are two advantages of using flameless candles. It can be safer to use flameless candles especially when there are children present.”

Flameless candles are safe to leave unattended—they are easy to maintain, do not get hot, and pose no fire risk. Unlike wax candles that melt, may cause a mess, and need to be replaced, flameless candles are long-lasting, cost-efficient, and mess-free.

Flameless candles are a great addition to any home. Crafted to look like traditional candles, flameless candles are made from wax or plastic. Most are battery-operated and can easily be turned on and off for instant ambiance wherever you are. Add-on features like remote controls and timers add to the ease of these cozy home accents.

Best Overall: GenSwin LED Flameless Flickering Candles View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The three-piece real wax set comes with candles in varying heights and a remote that controls the customizable timer, brightness, and flicker mode. Keep in Mind: Each candle needs two AA batteries, which are not included. Create a warm ambiance in your home with our pick for the best flameless candle set. For $40 you’ll get three real-wax candles and a 10-key remote. Set in glass hurricane vases, these candles vary in size for a collected, eclectic look. Each candle’s flame moves back and forth, emitting a warm glow, and creating a realistic flickering effect. We love the customizable features of these candles. A handy remote control allows you to turn the candles off or on, choose from flickering or non-flickering light, adjust the brightness, and set the candles to stay lit for two, four, six, or eight hours. The timer begins when you turn the candle on and cycles through every 24 hours. We also like how you can light up an entire room with one button. Each candle requires two AA batteries, which are not included. It's important to remember that the battery life depends on the frequency and duration of use. Avoid placing these flameless candles outside or in any location near direct sunlight. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Size: 3 x 4, 3 x 5, and 3 x 6 inches

3 x 4, 3 x 5, and 3 x 6 inches Battery Life: Not listed

Not listed Number of Settings: Six

Best Budget: Threshold LED Flickering Flame Candle 1 Pack Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: This affordable flickering candle has a realistic appearance for a budget-friendly price. Keep in Mind: Neither a remote or batteries are included. Keep costs low but don’t scrimp on style with this flickering flame candle. The Target exclusive is a wallet-friendly pick that will look stylish anywhere in your home. Crafted of unscented cream-colored wax, the pillar candle measures 4 inches tall. A wavy top adds to the candle’s realism and lets the light from the flickering flame shine. The low price and high quality makes this decorative staple a smart buy to create cozy spots around your house. Even though the price is low, this candle still has some added features. There’s a mini switch so you can choose between a manual on-off or using the five-hour timer, which helps conserve battery life. Included with this candle are tester batteries, but they won’t last long and will need to be replaced with two AA batteries soon after purchase. There’s no remote on this candle, but you will get a realistic, well-priced candle that comes with a helpful timer. Other candles in this collection come with a remote that is compatible with this single pillar candle, though. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Size: 3 x 3 x 4 inches

3 x 3 x 4 inches Battery Life: Not listed

Not listed Number of Settings: One

Best Splurge: Luminaria Ivory Flameless Candle Pillar Amazon View On Amazon View On Luminara.com View On Target Why You Should Get It: A splurge like this is well worth it if you burn candles frequently and want something longer lasting. Keep in Mind: Luminara’s candles are compatible with remote controls that are sold separately. Luminara is known for high-quality flameless candles. In fact, flameless candles are all they sell, and this splurge-worthy pick is one of their best. “Luminara has a wide selection of flameless candles with different features like remote control and timers which is super cool and convenient,” shares Lee. Made of real unscented paraffin wax, the key to Luminara’s candles is the Real Flame Effect. The flames on these candles do more than just simply flicker–they dance, making them look realistic. A timeless addition to any decor, the scalloped edge of the wax candle only enhances the authentic appearance. The pillar shape is available in three different sizes, and all have the same features. This candle runs on two D batteries, which are not included, and should last for up to 1,000 hours of runtime. The candle comes with a manual switch on the bottom to set the timer for five hours on and 19 hours off. One drawback of this candle is, despite its high price tag, it doesn't include a remote but comes “remote ready” with any Luminara remote (an additional purchase). Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Size: 4 x 4 x 7 inches

4 x 4 x 7 inches Battery Life: Up to 1,000 hours

Up to 1,000 hours Number of Settings: One The 13 Best Light Bulbs of 2022 for All Your Household Lighting Needs

Best Set: Hemsley Five-Piece Grandiose Unscented Flameless Pillar Candle Set Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Home Depot View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: The five candles are all different heights for a realistic display either together or apart. Keep in Mind: All five candles are controlled by one remote, so you can’t vary settings per candle. With one click, you can easily create a beautiful five-candle display or add ambiance to multiple areas of your home. We chose this as the best flameless candle set because all five candles are different heights, so they look varied and attractive displayed together but can also be used in different spots throughout your house. For instance, placing two sets in a non-working fireplace would create instant ambiance and a cozy vibe. The pillar candles are all made of wax with realistic melted edges. This set includes a remote to turn the candles on and off, set a timer, and adjust the flicker. Take note, however, that each candle cannot be controlled individually; the setting changes made through the remote affects all candles. Also, be aware that batteries are not included. Price at time of publish: $54 Product Details: Size: 3 x 4, 3 x 5, 3 x 6, 3 x 7, and 3 x 8 inches

3 x 4, 3 x 5, 3 x 6, 3 x 7, and 3 x 8 inches Battery Life: Not listed

Not listed Number of Settings: Three

Best with Remote: GenSwin Flameless Ivory Taper Candles Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These remote-controlled taper candles add a dramatic flair and eliminate the danger of lighting many candles at once. Keep in Mind: These taper-style candles need to be placed in a candle holder as they can’t stand on their own. Imagine the drama of lighting an entire candelabra with the push of a button! Imagination can become reality with this remote-controlled, realistic set of six taper candles. The nearly 10-inch tall candles are made of real wax and look just like standard taper candles but without the fire hazard and tricky job of lighting real tapers. Like any tall taper candle, these don’t balance on their own but feature a tapered base that fits into any standard candleholder. The small included remote allows you to turn the candles on and off, set a timer for two, four, six, or eight hours, adjust brightness, and choose a flicker effect. We like that these candles use long lasting LEDs as the light source and are dimmable for customizable mood lighting. The brand notes that the battery will drain in timer mode. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Size: 0.78 x 0.78 x 9.64 inches

0.78 x 0.78 x 9.64 inches Battery Life: Not listed

Not listed Number of Settings: Three The 9 Best Sunrise Alarm Clocks of 2022 for Early Morning Wake-Up Calls

Best Flickering: FlameCan Flameless Candles View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The seven-piece set features a sunken wick, which emphasizes the dancing flame. Keep in Mind: Make sure you have the space to use or store seven candles. A relatively inexpensive set, these glowing flameless candles look much more expensive than they are. This multi-piece set comes with seven pillar candles of varying heights for a collected look. These paraffin wax candles look very realistic with a glow-from-within effect and flame simulation technology. Adding to the realism is the slightly sunken wick on each candle, giving the appearance of a candle that has actually been burned for hours. Each candle requires two AA batteries (not included). The brand states that each candle gives off about 300 hours of light; although, this will vary by use. Along with the seven candles, this wallet-friendly pick comes with a remote control; set the candle flames to keep a steady light or flicker for two, four, six, or eight hours. If you don’t want to use the remote, there’s also an on/off switch at the base of each candle. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size: Two 3 x 4 inch candles, two 3 x 5 inch candles, one 3 x 6 inch candle, one 3 x 7 inch candle, one 3 x 8 inch candle

Two 3 x 4 inch candles, two 3 x 5 inch candles, one 3 x 6 inch candle, one 3 x 7 inch candle, one 3 x 8 inch candle Battery Life: Approximately 300 hours per candle

Approximately 300 hours per candle Number of Settings: Three

Best Tealight: Homery Flameless LED Tea Lights Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This set of 12 long-lasting tea lights is a great value. Keep in Mind: There’s no timer or remote for these candles. Tea lights are a versatile decorative addition to any home. They look lovely grouped together on a tray, alone in a lantern, lined up on a windowsill, in a votive candle holder, or in any other configuration you can think of. This affordable set of flameless tea lights includes 12 candles, so you’ll have plenty for a cozy arrangement or as single accents. Made of plastic, each candle has its own on/off switch on the bottom, and unlike others, this set comes with batteries already installed. There’s no remote included with this set, but the on/off switch is easily accessible on each individual candle. The flames flicker softly, casting a warm glow that bounces off surfaces for a realistic effect. One challenge of having so many candles is storage. Jung Lee, shares her advice, “I like keeping the original packaging to preserve items, but plastic ziplock bags or bins work too.” In this case, the candles come in a sturdy box that can be used again and again for storage. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Size: 1.3 x 1.3 x 1.4 inches

1.3 x 1.3 x 1.4 inches Battery Life: 100+ hours

100+ hours Number of Settings: One

Best Outdoor: Homemory Outdoor Waterproof Flameless Candles Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These heat-resistant and waterproof pillar candles can be left outside all year round. Keep in Mind: Prolong the life of these outdoor candles by keeping them in a lantern or other weatherproof vessel. “Have you ever had an outdoor event like a backyard or patio on a windy day and had to keep lighting candles?” asks Jung Lee. “Maintenance and control are definitely two advantages of using flameless candles.” Whether you need ambiance for an intimate gathering, practical pathway lighting, or a holiday accent, flameless candles bring a cozy touch to your outdoor space. This set comes with two outdoor-safe plastic candles and a remote. Plastic is sturdier than wax for outdoor use since it won’t melt in the sun and can withstand varying temperatures, making it the best flameless candle for outdoor use. The remote features options for dimming or turning on a flicker effect, and allows you to set timers for two, four, six, or eight hours of light. The remote also adds a convenience factor, making it easy to adjust the candles from a distance. Two AA batteries are required but not included. These candles are suitable for indoor or outdoor use and while they are fully waterproof, take caution with the delicate faux flame—it could be ruined by the elements. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Size: 6 x 3.25 inches

6 x 3.25 inches Battery Life: 500 hours per candle

500 hours per candle Number of Settings: Six The 10 Best Outdoor String Lights of 2022 to Illuminate Your Backyard

Best with Timer: Hanzim Flameless Flickering Battery Operated Candles Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The set comes with nine candles and two remotes, so you can have two differently timed candle displays. Keep in Mind: There’s an option for a quiet crackling sound to accompany the flickering light, but it can be turned off with the remote. We love the versatility of this candle set. Two included remotes with a range of 16 feet allow for custom configurations around the house. For example, you could set a cluster of candles to start flickering on the dining table in the evening and arrange a few more in the living room to glow all day. Once set, the timer loops every 24 hours. We also like that the candles in this set come in varying heights, which makes it easy to mix and match. The sunken flame and crackling sound effect adds to the realism of these wax candles. Because of the material, the manufacturer warns these should not be used outdoors or stored in direct sunlight since they might melt. As with the other candles on our list, this set has multiple timer options, but the 24-hour loop feature and the freedom to customize the candle settings with two remotes earned its spot on our list as the best flameless candle with a timer. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Size: Two 2.2 x 4, two 2.2 x 5, one 2.2 x 6, one 2.2 x 7, one 2.2 x 8, one 2.2 x 9 inches

Two 2.2 x 4, two 2.2 x 5, one 2.2 x 6, one 2.2 x 7, one 2.2 x 8, one 2.2 x 9 inches Battery Life: Approximately 300 hours per candle

Approximately 300 hours per candle Number of Settings: Seven

Best Oversized: Telosma 3-Wick 9-Inch Flameless Candle Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The hefty 9-inch tall and 6-inch wide faux candle features three flames to make an impact. Keep in Mind: The candle weighs more than 3 pounds, so prepare a sturdy spot to support it. Big, bold, and beautiful, this oversized three-wick candle also comes with a higher price tag than some of its smaller counterparts. If you’ve got the space or a sturdy spot (this candle weighs in at more than 3 pounds), this giant candle serves as a nice accent piece on its own or grouped with other similarly sized candles. Three flickering faux flames give this oversized wax candle a realistic look. An included remote makes it a cinch to light the candle and set it to your desired brightness. There is also a manual switch on the bottom of the candle to set it on a timed schedule for five hours of light and 19 hours off, keep it on indefinitely, or turn it off completely. Overall, this is the best flameless candle to set in a nonworking fireplace, large lantern, or as a table centerpiece because of its oversized appearance. Price at time of publish: $78 Product Details: Size : 6 x 6 x 9 inches

: 6 x 6 x 9 inches Battery Life : Not listed

: Not listed Number of Settings: Six

Best Color: Grandin Road Flameless Textured Battery Operated Candle View On Grandinroad.com Why You Should Get It: The six warm color options provide a unique style while looking elevated and elegant. Keep in Mind: Not all candle sizes are available in all six colorways. These colorful flameless pillar candles from Grandin Road provide all of the ambiance of burning candles without any of the worries. Available in six colorways, the options include a light pink, festive red, warm burnt orange, and other stylish choices. We love that the color choices aren’t garish or overly bright, just rich and warm, which is why it earned a spot on our list as the best flameless candle in colorful hues. There are three sizes available but not every color is available in all sizes. Each candle comes with a remote control, and if you buy more than one candle, one remote works for all candles. These wax candles are meant to remain indoors and are powered by four AA batteries per candle. Grandin Road has a 90-day return policy, giving you plenty of time to make sure these flameless candles are right for your decor and needs. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Size: 3 x 4 inches, 3 x 6 inches, 4 x 8 inches

3 x 4 inches, 3 x 6 inches, 4 x 8 inches Battery Life: Not listed

Not listed Number of Settings: Six

Best with Colored Flame: WyzWorks Flickering Flameless Multicolor Candles Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You can change the color of your candle to match your mood. Keep in Mind: These have a vanilla scent. Add some color to your life with this set of three flameless, color-changing candles. Choose between 12 colors to set the tone and create a matching or multi-color display with the push of a button. For those with far-reaching displays, you’ll appreciate that the remote works up to 20 feet away. If you grow tired of the colors, there is also an option for a white light. If you want all three candles to be the same color, that’s simple to achieve by just pressing the color of your choosing. There is also a “multicolor” option that cycles through all 12 colors. These candles also have a timer feature that’s remote-activated. Unlike other flameless candles with four timer settings, this one just has a four or eight-hour timer option. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Size: 3 x 4, 3 x 5, and 3 x 6 inches

3 x 4, 3 x 5, and 3 x 6 inches Battery Life : Not listed

: Not listed Number of Settings: 18