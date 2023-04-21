We rounded up the best Father’s Day gifts, no matter what your budget is, to help you show your dad, uncle, grandfather, or mentor just how much he means to you.

Dads can do it all, whether they are fixing a broken fence or cheering on their children at a dance recital. We can never truly show our full appreciation for the fathers and father figures in our lives, but we can certainly try.

Netvue Smart Bird Feeder with Camera Amazon View On Amazon If you’ve spent hours with your dad sharing binoculars and pointing at trees to spot birds, he will love being able to watch birds from his phone thanks to this bird feeder with a built-in camera. This feeder not only provides birds with a tasty snack, but its camera can also automatically identify over 6,000 birds, so your dad won’t even have to tote a bird identification book outside with him. The weatherproof device won’t just allow him to see birds in the daytime—he can also see them at night thanks to its 1080-pixel high resolution camera. The bird feeder is available in blue or yellow, so you can get the color that matches his outdoor living area. Price at time of publish: $260

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder Free-hand Drink Caddy Amazon View On Amazon My dad is a pilot and travels on four to 16 flights per week for work, so I gifted him with this luggage cup holder for Father’s Day last year. This affordable gift has proven to be durable since he tosses his luggage in airplane overhead compartments or in the trunk of taxis multiple times a week (or even per day). This durable tool allows him to have his coffee, but also lets him be hands free while swiftly maneuvering through airports. Available in 33 color options, you can find an option that matches your dad’s travel accessories or style. Price at time of publish: $16

Brooklinen Waffle Robe 4.2 Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Dads can seem rough and tough, but the truth is they need some comfort and relaxation, too. He’ll feel cozy and luxurious with this 100% Turkish cotton waffle-knit spa-like robe that he can throw on after the shower or bath. There are four colors to choose from: ocean, graphite, smoke, and white. The robes can shrink after washing, so size up for the best fit. Price at time of publish: $109

BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Insulated Can Cooler BrÃ¼Mate View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Help keep his favorite beverages cold with the Brumate Hopsulator Slim. Available in over 30 different colors, this koozie features a nonslip base to prevent drinks from sliding and spilling. If he drinks from cans that aren’t slim, there is also a traditional design that is made for 12- and 16-ounce cans. Price at time of publish: $16

Home Prefer Men's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Cap Amazon View On Amazon If your dad spends a lot of time outside gardening or playing with grandkids, help him protect his skin with this UPF 50+ hat. This lightweight, polyester hat has a wide brim and mesh vents to help promote cooling airflow. There is also an adjustable chin strap to help the hat stay in place on windy days. With 15 different colors to choose from, you’ll be able to find the perfect choice for your dad. Price at time of publish: $17

Artifact Uprising Everyday Photo Book Artifact Uprising View On Artifactuprising.com If you have recently gone on vacation together or celebrated a milestone, put all the pictures together in this photo book so your dad can easily look at his favorite memories. This 7 x 7-inch photo book is available in six different colors: midnight blue, sea mist, smoke, gunmetal, rose, and honeycomb. You can also customize the foil color, page layout, and page count. Price at time of publish: $62

Rotoshovel 22 Inch Handheld Battery Powered Shovel Amazon View On Amazon Make Dad’s gardening projects easier with this rechargeable electronic shovel that can dig 10-inch holes. This shovel can be used for digging, edging, and tilling, and it automatically stops when it hits something hard, such as a rock or sturdy root. It can run for one to two hours on a single charge, so it gives him plenty of time to dig holes for flowers, shrubs, or bulbs. With a durable construction and a powerful motor, it’s sure to be one of dad’s new favorite tools. Price at time of publish: $150

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Staples If your dad constantly has his nose in a book or has a precariously arranged stack of books to be read on his nightstand, he will love the Kindle Paperwhite. I purchased this e-reader earlier this year hoping it would help me read more books, and I have already finished several books using this device. One of my favorite features on this device is that you don’t need a lamp or book light since the screen has a backlight. And because I have astigmatism, I also love being able to increase or decrease the size of the font in every book. This device also helps expand my vocabulary—I can simply tap unfamiliar words and a dialogue box with the definition will appear. And because of its small size at 6.9 x 4.9 inches, I can easily put the waterproof e-reader in my bag to take to a coffee shop or on vacation. Price at time of publish: $140

Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot For the dad who spends countless hours perfecting ribs and steaks, this smart meat thermometer is the best Father’s Day gift. Using the accompanying app, this device allows users to monitor both the internal and external temperature of meat from up to 165 feet away. The app will also let your dad know how much time is remaining in the cooking process, no matter what kind of meat he’s grilling. Cleaning up is also a breeze since the device is dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $100

Therabody Theragun Mini 2.0 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Bloomingdales Help get rid of Dad’s muscle aches and pain with this handheld massage gun. Smaller and lighter than the previous generation, this portable massage gun uses percussive therapy to help relieve muscle tension. It features three attachments and three speeds and boasts a quiet design. It only weighs 1 pound and comes with a carrying case, so it’s easy to take to the gym to soothe muscles after a workout or on vacation after a long day of sightseeing. Price at time of publish: $199

Plant Whisperer HUM-Drum™ 3 Port Mini Hand Held Hummingbird Feeder Etsy View On Etsy If your dad gasps at the sight of a ruby-throated hummingbird, this hummingbird feeder will let him get up close and personal with his favorite pollinator. After filling the small feeder with nectar, he can hold it in his hand or place it on an outdoor table to see if any visitors come by. For the best chances, stand close to an existing hummingbird feeder. Price at time of publish: $9

Leatherman Wave+ Multi-Tool 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Acmetools.com This tool earned the spot of the best multitool in our testing, and your dad deserves nothing but the best. This multitool features knives, pliers, scissors, a bottle opener, a screwdriver, and more, and it comes with a sheath that can attach to a belt so it can be easily accessed during projects. When the multitool was dropped on a concrete floor during testing, it didn’t get damaged at all, so we are confident this is the best Father’s Day gift for your DIY dad. Price at time of publish: $120

Allbirds Wool Dwellers 4.9 Allbirds View On Dick's According to our testing, these are the best bedroom slippers. Made with 60% reused wool scraps and 40% recycled polyester, these shoes will help keep your dad cozy and comfortable as he lounges around the house. The slippers also have rubber outsoles for added traction to help prevent slipping. Even better: The slippers can be machine washed on a delicate cycle. Pair these slippers with the Brooklinen Waffle Robe for a spa-themed gift. Price at time of publish: $65

TQ-OUTDOOR Kabob Grilling Baskets Amazon View On Amazon If your dad is a grill master, he will be thrilled to receive these kabob grilling baskets. These stainless steel baskets help keep meat and vegetables in place while being grilled, and they have a nonstick coating so the food will slide off easily. Unlike traditional skewers, these are reusable and can simply be washed in the dishwasher after use. Your dad will feel even more professional with these convenient tools. Price at time of publish: $25

Apple AirPods Max 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target The Apple Airpods Max will provide your dad with a quality listening experience, whether he is listening to audiobooks or music. Thanks to the spatial audio design, he will feel like he is completely immersed in the experience. The headphones are also noise-canceling, so they are perfect for traveling or working in a busy office. They have memory foam cushions for ultimate comfort and are available in five different colors. Price at time of publish: $450

Keter Urban Bloomer Raised Garden Bed Amazon View On Amazon View On Keter.com View On Menards.com Dad can plant annuals, herbs, vegetables, and more in this raised garden bed. This beginner-friendly garden bed features a water gauge and a water reservoir to help prevent over or under watering. It also comes with a seed starting tray, so your dad can get a head start on growing his plants indoors before transferring them to this raised bed. He also won’t have to bend over to tend to his plants since the garden bed is about 30 inches high. Price at time of publish: $150

YETI Tundra 65 Cooler 4.8 YETI View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Ace Hardware Featured on our list of best coolers, the Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler was a high performer during our lab testing. It can hold up to 77 cans (without ice) and features a leak-proof design. This durable cooler contains 2 inches of insulation in the walls, and the lid has a form-fitting system that protects the cooler contents from outside heat. Although it has a high price tag, its durable construction and ability to keep contents cool for an extended period of time make this a perfect gift for dad. Price at time of publish: $375

occer 12x25 Compact Binoculars with Clear Low Light Vision Amazon View On Amazon If your dad is a hunter or birder, he will appreciate these compact binoculars. With these binoculars, he can magnify objects up to 12 times their size. The binoculars also feature a large eyepiece, which is ideal for those who wear glasses. There is also an included strap, so the binoculars can conveniently be worn around the neck for easy access. Price at time of publish: $36

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot This smart clock earned the top spot on our list of best alarm clocks—and for good reason. This device uses Google Assistant to help customize alarms, set timers, or play soothing music. We also love that the screen not only displays the time in bold numbers, but it also shows the temperature, humidity levels, and weather conditions. An auto dim feature allows users to sleep without the glow of a bright screen, so your dad can rest peacefully. Price at time of publish: $80

Hanizi Deck-Mounted Bird Bath Amazon View On Amazon The bird-watching dad will appreciate this bird bath that mounts onto a fence or railing. This 12-inch durable plastic bird bath easily screws into place without needing any tools to install. The weather- and rust-resistant bird bath will last for season after season so your dad can enjoy watching the birds play and bathe in the water. You can even help him create a backyard bird sanctuary by pairing this bird bath with a bird feeder (or several). Price at time of publish: $21

Stanley Classic Stay Hot French Press Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Backcountry.com If your dad is a camper or just loves to make coffee, this is the best Father’s Day gift for him. Using this French press, he can make his own coffee and drink it immediately or keep it in the carafe where it will stay warm for up to four hours. It’s durably designed to use outdoors but stylish enough to use in the kitchen, too. It’s also dishwasher safe, so your dad can spend more time sipping and relaxing and less time cleaning. Price at time of publish: $68

Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Make gardening easier for your dad with this two-in-one gardening stool. It can be used as an elevated seat or a cushioned kneeler, and it’s simple to switch back and forth between the two. The sides of the bench also have pockets, which can hold all of your dad’s gardening tools. Although it has a sleek design, this durable seat can hold up to 330 pounds. Price at time of publish: $48

Apple AirTag 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Apple Help your dad keep track of important items with Apple Air Tags. Attach these devices to commonly misplaced items, like keys or wallets, and track the location of the item when it’s lost. This is another great gift idea for travelers—both of my parents, who are frequent travelers, attach these devices to their luggage or carry-on bags to easily monitor their whereabouts. Price at time of publish: $90

SheaMoisture Complete Beard Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart For the bearded dad, he will appreciate this beard kit to help him keep his facial hair looking healthy and neat. This kit includes a beard wash, full beard detangler, beard conditioning oil, and beard balm to help style and protect his facial hair. The products are made with natural ingredients, like shea butter, and are cruelty free. Price at time of publish: $46

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Your dad will love grilling hamburgers or hot dogs with this portable grill. With three adjustable burners and up to 20,000 BTUs, he’ll be able to whip up some tasty and hearty meals. There is also no need for matches thanks to the grill’s push button ignition that instantly ignites the grill. Moving and storing the grill is also simple thanks to wheels and foldable legs, so your dad will be able to easily bring it on his camping or fishing trip. Price at time of publish: $265

Modern Mixology Bartender Cocktail Kit Amazon View On Amazon Shake things up by giving your dad his own bartender kit. The 23-piece kit includes everything he needs to make cocktails, including a shaker set, a muddler, a jigger, and more. Made of stainless steel, the set is both durable and aesthetically pleasing. It’s available in gold, black, copper, or silver so you can choose the finish that best matches his decor and style. Price at time of publish: $69

Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette for Men Amazon View On Amazon To help dad get fresh for date nights, this cologne is the best Father’s Day gift. The scent is reminiscent of the sea with notes of coastal woods and fresh herbs. It’s casual enough to be worn on a lunch date but also formal enough for a romantic evening. The blue bottle will also look sophisticated displayed on his dresser or nightstand. Price at time of publish: $19

Franklin Sensors ProSensor M90 Professional Stud Finder 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart The DIY dad will be excited to receive this top-rated stud finder. This lightweight tool performed accurately during our testing, and it’s also easy to hold and maneuver. It features nine precision sensors to locate studs, and it has nine LEDs that help indicate the studs’ location. With no calibration needed, it’s ready to use once you install two AA batteries. Price at time of publish: $30

Cascade Mountain Tech Low Profile Folding Chair Amazon View On Amazon If he loves to camp, go to the beach, or watch his children or grandchildren play ball, this is the best Father’s Day gift for your dad. This portable chair can be folded up for easy transport, and once it’s unfolded, it provides a comfortable seat. The armrests are cushioned, and the fabric is a breathable material to help combat warm, summer days. The strong and durable frame can support up to 250 pounds, and the purchase includes a bag for carrying. Price at time of publish: $36

Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag for Men View On Amazon Your dad will be excited for his next trip or vacation after he receives this toiletry bag. This water-resistant bag can hang from a shower rod, towel rack, or hook and features multiple compartments and elastic straps for storage. There is also a waterproof pocket to keep wet and dry items separate from each other. Price at time of publish: $20

GoPro HERO9 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Front LCD and Touch Rear Screens, 5K Ultra HD Video, 20MP Photos, 1080p Live Streaming, Webcam, Stabilization Amazon View On Amazon The adventurous dad will love the GoPro Hero9 camera. With this camera, your dad will be able to shoot exciting and vivid 5K videos or take photos with 20MP clarity. Your dad can also live stream his adventures since the camera can connect to social media. Durably designed, this rugged camera is waterproof up to 33 feet, so he can take it fishing, snorkeling, or diving. Price at time of publish: $300

Mini Decor Shop Personalized Record Display Etsy View On Etsy This thoughtful gift allows you to personalize the outside of a vinyl record with a song and picture for your dad. You can also choose the specific time stamp on the song if it has special or meaningful lyrics. In addition to the record, you can also personalize the wooden base that the record sits on with a date, quote, or a special nickname to make it even more memorable. Price at time of publish: $24

Tiki Brand Smokeless Fire Pit 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair If your dad enjoys spending time in the backyard or on the patio, he will love this smokeless fire pit. This stylish fire pit includes a wood pack and a fabric cover to help protect the fire pit from the elements when it’s not in use. Dad won’t have to worry about a mess either—there is a removable ash pan that allows users to easily dispose of ashes. With low smoke technology and a 4-foot heat radius, he will enjoy using this during every season. Price at time of publish: $315

Carhartt Deluxe Lunch Cooler Bag 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Carhartt.com We love this dual compartment lunch box that helps keep food and beverages cold, so your dad can take it to work or on an outdoor trip. The main compartment is large enough to hold up to six cans, and the top compartment can hold food, napkins, or silverware. This durable lunch box is available in five different colors, and it has a lifetime guarantee. Price at time of publish: $30

Sleep Number True Temp Weighted Blanket 4.8 Sleep Number View On Sleepnumber.com This top-performing weighted blanket will help ease your dad’s stress and anxiety. The Sleep Number weighted blanket is designed to remove moisture and prevent overheating, so your dad can stay comfortable under the blanket without getting too warm. The blanket includes a weighted inner blanket and a removable outer quilt that can be machine washed. It’s available in two sizes: 12 or 20 pounds. Price at time of publish: $200

Bazaar LM-ents Cast Iron Garlic Roaster Amazon View On Amazon For the dad whose passion is cooking, he’ll be thrilled to open this cast iron garlic roaster. This preseasoned cast iron device will allow him to roast one large or two medium garlic bulbs in the oven or on the grill. With four triangular holes on the lid, the appropriate airflow improves the flavor. When it’s not being used to roast garlic, it can also be used for other dishes, like baked brie. Price at time of publish: $20

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Your dad will love toting this speaker along with him on vacation or even just when he is lounging in the backyard. It’s available in four different colors and is resistant to rust and corrosion. This waterproof speaker is also designed to float, so your dad can take it with him to the pool, beach, or lake. You can even make and receive calls with this device, so your dad can call you and tell you how much he loves his speaker. Price at time of publish: $129

Taigin Cocktail Smoker Kit Amazon View On Amazon To complement his Modern Mixology Bartender Kit, give dad this cocktail smoker kit so he can take his cocktails up a notch. This kit includes a torch, smoke infuser, cleaning brush, filter, and four flavors of wood chips: cherry, apple, pecan, and oak. Using the tools, your dad can add a smoky flavor to his drinks to elevate the flavor profile. Price at time of publish: $30

Fossil Men's Townsman Watch Amazon View On Amazon Give your dad an accessory he can pair with both casual outfits and suits. This leather Fossil watch is a versatile and stylish option with a 22 millimeter band. It features an adjustable buckle closure and a three-hand chronograph display for a trendy, yet classic and practical look. It’s even water resistant up to 165 feet, so your dad can wear it to the beach or pool. Price at time of publish: $91

StoneBreaker Rancher Work Gloves 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Ranked as one of the best gardening gloves in our testing, your yard-loving dad will appreciate receiving these gloves as a Father’s Day gift. These heavy-duty gloves are double stitched with durable thread to ensure they will stay intact and protect hands through tough jobs. The cuffs can be adjusted to keep debris out, and there is extra padding on the palm and fingers of the gloves for extra protection. Price at time of publish: $25

Zadro Luxury Ultra Large Towel Warmer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pamper your dad with a towel warmer so he can cultivate a spa-like experience in his bathroom. To use, simply put a towel or robe in the bucket, set the timer, and remove it after showering or bathing. The warmer evenly heats the linens to provide a luxurious and cozy feeling. We also love that the power cord can be neatly tucked away under the warmer to keep the bathroom looking clean and tidy. Price at time of publish: $139

Best Choice Products Outdoor Garden Potting Bench Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Potting will be much easier for your dad with this outdoor potting bench. The countertop can slide open to reveal a multipurpose dry sink that can be used to mix soil or keep plants safe during the repotting process. With a couple of shelves and a few hooks, he will easily be able to store all of his gardening supplies within arm’s reach. The bench is also waist height, so he won’t have to bend over to pot or repot his plants. Price at time of publish: $140

Ray-Ban RB3548n Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses Amazon View On Amazon For the stylish dad, these Ray-Ban sunglasses will be a much-appreciated accessory. Not only do these sunglasses look trendy, but they also provide eye protection thanks to their UV coating. These Italian-made sunglasses are also scratch resistant and are made with a metal frame to withstand accidental drops. You can purchase them in various styles and colors, so you can pick the combination that best matches your dad’s aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $132

Faicuk Handheld Electric Racket Bug Zapper Amazon View On Amazon This bug zapper will help keep your dad bug-bite free during the summer months. Powered by two AA batteries, this convenient handheld bug zapper uses 3,000 volts to instantly kill insects. This can be used indoors to kill insects that have made it through a briefly open door, or your dad can use it outdoors while enjoying a sunset by the fire. Price at time of publish: $12

Hoka Clifton 9 Men's Hoka View On Hoka.com If your dad enjoys going on walks or runs, this is the best Father’s Day gift for him. These breathable running shoes will provide him with support and comfort while he hits the road or trail. An eco-friendly choice, the Clifton 9s are made from recycled materials, and they are vegan. Your dad will also appreciate that these shoes have earned the ​The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, meaning podiatrists have reviewed and examined the shoes to make sure they are healthy and beneficial for feet. Price at time of publish: $145

Irwin Strait-Line Tape Measure 25 ft. 4.9 Lowe's View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Acmetools.com This tape measure, which earned the spot as the best tape measure during our testing, is a durable and practical gift choice for your dad. The tape can be extended up to 13 feet before drooping, and it can survive falls of up to 80 feet. It also has a lock that can be locked or unlocked with just one finger, and it’s available in a 16-, 25-, or 35-foot option. Price at time of publish: $20

Anna Bella Digital Photo Frame Amazon View On Amazon Display fun and memorable pictures for your dad with this digital picture frame. Using the accompanying app, you can upload photos or short videos to the frame, no matter how close or far away you are. With 16GB of storage, the frame lets you share hundreds of photos, and you can use settings like a slideshow feature, a timer, sleep mode, and more. Your dad will love receiving and viewing new photos of his loved ones with this sentimental Father’s Day gift. Price at time of publish: $80

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart For the nature-loving dad, this portable hammock will let your dad lounge outside in the sunshine or under the shade of trees. Weighing only 24 ounces, this lightweight hammock can be easily thrown in a bag to take to the lake or to go hiking or camping. It can be hung up within minutes (you only need a couple of trees), and it has a weight capacity of 400 pounds. There are 15 different colors to choose from, so you can treat your dad to his favorite hue. Price at time of publish: $40

Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Station for Multiple Devices Amazon View On Amazon This bamboo charging station will help your dad keep all of his tech charged and organized. We love the organic modern look, and we appreciate that there is a designated spot for a smart watch, a phone, wireless headphones, and tablets to keep the area looking tidy. It comes with a five-port USB charger, so your dad can charge up to five devices at once. The bamboo station also comes with six charging cables for various types of devices. Price at time of publish: $47

Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon View On Amazon View On Vobagaofficial.com If your dad frequently has to reheat his morning coffee before he finishes drinking it, he will be thrilled to receive this Father’s Day gift. This coffee mug warmer plugs into the wall and provides a mini heating plate for him to place his mug on to help keep his coffee the perfect temperature. The temperature can be adjusted by simply tapping the button, and it will automatically shut off after four hours. There are five different colors to choose from, so you can pick the hue that best suits his style. Price at time of publish: $25

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Your dad can grow his own herbs from home thanks to this indoor garden kit. This herb kit includes six herb pods with grow domes, a hydroponic growing system, and plant food so he has everything he needs to start growing immediately. Because the herbs grow in water, there is no need to make a mess planting with soil. Since there is a grow light included on the hydroponic growing system, he also doesn’t have to worry about finding the perfect spot by a bright, sunny window—he can grow herbs anywhere. Price at time of publish: $85

Beblau Shift Tech Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Help your dad keep his tech and office accessories organized on the go with this tech organizer. The adhesive organizer can stick onto the back of a laptop or other device, and it has three different sections with durable elastic to hold various items, like chargers or pens. There are three different colors to choose from: pink, blue, and yellow. Price at time of publish: $40

BodyRestore Shower Steamers Amazon View On Amazon Though they may not always admit it, dads get stressed out, too. These eucalyptus shower bombs dissolve in water and release a refreshing aroma to create a relaxing atmosphere. There are 15 tablets in each bag, so your dad can enjoy this gift well past Father’s Day. Pair these shower steamers with the Zadro TWB Towel Warmer to create a luxurious, spa-like experience for your dad. Price at time of publish: $30

Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart GOR4PS Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Completing outdoor projects will be a breeze with this sturdy garden cart. The padded handle provides a comfortable grip for pulling the cart, and the 10-inch pneumatic tires make it easy to transport debris, soil, and more. With a durable steel frame and the ability to hold up to 600 pounds, your dad will have his yard looking pristine in no time. Price at time of publish: $109

Shutterfly Photo Gallery Puzzle Courtesy of Shutterfly View On Shutterfly.com Give your dad a thoughtful gift with this photo puzzle. Upload any photo (or several photos) and select from a 60-, 252-, 520-, or 1,014-piece puzzle to print your memories on. The photo will also come printed on the outside of the box, so your dad will be able to reference the photo as he completes the sentimental puzzle. Price at time of publish: $20

Osprey Atmos AG 65 Men's Backpack Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com This backpack will have your dad wanting to plan his next big outdoor adventure. Made with 100% recycled material, this backpack has a comfort fit and multiple zippers and pockets for gear and food. Though it is moisture repellant, it also comes with a raincover to help keep the bag and its contents dry during wet weather conditions. There’s even an attachment for trekking poles, so your dad can take this backpack on more serious hikes. Price at time of publish: $250

Bosch GLL25-10 Self-Leveling Laser Level 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon The Bosch Self-Leveling Laser Level earned the spot as the best laser level during our lab testing in Des Moines, Iowa. While many laser levels require you to hold the device, this one has a mounting mechanism that you can use to clamp onto a ladder or table so you can work handsfree. The lines are precise and clearly visible, and it can be accurately used up to 30 feet away. Because of its accuracy and ease of use, this is the best Father’s Day present for a DIY-er. Price at time of publish: $52

Calpak Packing Cubes 5-piece Set 4.8 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Calpaktravel.com For the traveling dad, help him organize his suitcase with this packing cube set. This black set comes with five pieces: two small cubes, a medium cube, a large cube, and an envelope pouch. Each cube has a zipper and a handle, and they are made of a breathable mesh material. Not only will this set allow your dad to easily pack his items, but once he is at his destination he can simply reach for the cube he needs without having to dig through a maze of clothes and toiletries. Price at time of publish: $68

Vacmaster VBV1210 12-Gallon 5 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon With a performance that earned it the spot of best wet/dry vacuum in our testing, this machine will make the best Father’s Day gift for your dad if he likes keeping his vehicle or shop space neat and tidy. During testing, we found it to be simple to assemble, powerful, and versatile, and we were able to suck up both soil and water with ease. It comes with four attachments for the nozzle, and the wheels make it easy to maneuver around. This 12-gallon device can help clean up messes from gardening, DIY projects, or Mother Nature. Price at time of publish: $115

Nintendo Switch 4.5 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Games aren’t just for kids—your dad will love playing both retro and new games on the Nintendo Switch. Games can be played by holding the console or connecting it to a television or monitor, and he can play with friends or family. The games can be downloaded directly to the device, so there is no need to store or tote around cartridges. This gaming device also has a touchscreen, and the battery can last up to nine hours. Price at time of publish: $295

Mike's Hot Honey Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target If your dad is a bit of a heat seeker, this hot honey will allow him to experiment with new flavors and recipes. It’s the perfect combination of both sweet and hot thanks to its chili pepper infusion. Your dad can add it to pizza, wings, sandwiches, desserts, and even cocktails. Price at time of publish: $14

Omigo Element+ Bidet Attachment 5 Omigo View On Amazon View On Myomigo.com Elevate your dad’s bathroom to make it feel more high end with a bidet attachment. This affordable bidet attachment can be installed onto any toilet and connects to the water tank to provide a clean and comfortable bathroom experience. It’s available in four different colors: white, black, copper, and gold. Price at time of publish: $59

Manduka PRO Yoga Mat 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Everydayyoga.com This 6-millimeter-thick yoga mat is designed to provide extra grip and traction during yoga, pilates, and other exercise routines. The yoga mat is made with OEKO-TEX-certified PVC and comes with a lifetime guarantee. It’s available in seven different colors, so you can find one that matches your dad’s style. Price at time of publish: $138

OXO BREW 9-Cup Coffee Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Belk.com Give the gift of a perfect cup of coffee with this drip coffee maker. We love that this 9-cup coffee maker is programmable, so your dad can prepare the coffee maker before bed and wake up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee. The stainless steel thermal carafe will keep the coffee hot while he makes his way to the kitchen. Recognized by the Speciality Coffee Association as a superb brewer, this coffee maker is one of the best Father’s Day gifts you can get for your dad. Price at time of publish: $229

Man Crates Grill Master Crate Man Crates View On Mancrates.com With this Grill Master Crate, you can provide your dad with everything he needs to make a smoky, flavorful meal. This gift set includes a meat tenderizer, a smoker box, steak thermometers, dried hickory wood chips, two barbeque sauces, and a spice blend. As if the contents weren’t enough, your dad will also have fun opening this gift since it comes shipped in a sealed wooden crate that he will have to use the included crowbar to open. Price at time of publish: $110

OFIYAA 2023 12-Inch Portable Laptop Monitor Amazon View On Amazon Your dad will work more efficiently with this convenient portable laptop monitor. He just has to plug this screen extender into his laptop, and he can utilize double screens, whether he is working from home or trying to update a spreadsheet in between flights. This portable monitor isn’t just for work—it can also be used for gaming and is compatible with devices like a Nintendo Switch. Price at time of publish: $197

Xcalibur Ink Personalized Golf Tees Etsy View On Etsy These personalized golf tees are the perfect blend of sentimental and practical. You can choose from a list of phrases to add to these wooden tees or opt to add your own custom phrase or quote. Each order includes 20 tees, and you can also add a personalized wooden tag to the gift box. He’ll love showing off this thoughtful gift to his fellow golfers, and he’ll think of you while participating in one of his favorite hobbies. Price at time of publish: $11

Audible Membership Amazon View On Amazon If your dad loves to read, he will enjoy listening to audiobooks from Audible. The Premium Plus membership includes access to thousands of free audiobooks and podcasts, and it includes one credit per month to use on other titles. This subscription will allow your dad to listen to books while exercising, traveling, lounging, and more. Price at time of publish: $45 for three months

New York Times Custom Football Book Uncommon Goods View On Nytimes.com View On Uncommon Goods This editor-approved Father’s Day gift is perfect for the football-loving dad. There are a variety of professional football teams to choose from, so you can pick your dad’s favorite team for him to read about. The sleek and minimalist cover will look stylish on a coffee table or bookshelf, and your dad will be excited to show it off to friends and guests. Price at time of publish: $80

TMY Projector 7500 Lumens with 100 Inch Projector Screen Amazon View On Amazon Nothing will make your dad happier than the potential to make more family memories. This portable projector and screen will allow your dad to host backyard movie nights for the family so you can all spend time together. It provides a display area of up to 220 inches and projects images and videos in color. The projector also has a USB and HDMI port, so you can even use it to play video games together. Price at time of publish: $66