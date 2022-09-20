Whether you’re a hot sleeper or live in a warm climate, sleeping with a breeze is an essential part of a good night’s rest. If air conditioning isn’t an option , bedroom fans are a great alternative that’ll keep you cool and comfortable all night long. “In the hotter summer months, many people seek cooler temperatures to help them sleep,” says David Hill , senior design manager at Dyson. “In fact, the National Sleep Foundation recommends temperatures between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit to promote better sleep.” To find the best fans for bedrooms, we researched and tested a variety of picks, keeping in mind the number of speeds, wind modes, timers, and dimensions, as well as insight from Hill. We also consulted insights from testers at our lab in Des Moines, who tested several but not all options on this list. Overall, the Better Homes & Gardens Three-Speed Tower Fan is one of the best fans for bedrooms as the traditional tower fan style has three speed and wind options, as well as a programmable timer and remote control for easy use. For a versatile option, consider the Dyson Pure Cool . The fan doubles as an air purifier and has a powerful filter. Plus, the bladeless design makes it one of the best fans for bedrooms especially if you have small children or pets. Here, are the best fans for bedrooms.

The Vornado Pivot C Clip-On Fan will be a welcomed addition to your bedside table. Whether you want to clip it to your headboard or to a desk while you work, the handy fan is a small, handy option that is one of the best fans for bedrooms. The fan features three speeds as well as a fully pivoting head that’ll allow you to direct airflow however you see fit. At just two pounds that fan is easy to move around your bedroom—since it’s so lightweight you could also dedicate some suitcase space to this clip-on fan and take it with you on your next vacation. Unlike some bulky clip-on fans, this one has a sleek design that won’t be an eyesore in your bedroom. It’s also easy to clean thanks to a removable grill, so you won’t have to worry about a lot of dust build up between uses.

Why You Should Get It: It weighs less than two pounds, so it’s easy to travel with. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t offer a ton of airflow and has to be plugged in, so you’ll have to make sure you’re near an outlet to use it. It also doesn’t have a timer, so you’ll have to remember to turn it off.

With seven speed settings and a permanent-magnet motor for whisper-quiet, energy-efficient airflow, this design by Big Ass Fans is one of the best fans for bedrooms. Although it’s a bit of an investment, the fan has smart capabilities and offers a modern look for your bedroom. The fan is available in black or white and features three sleek blades that fit with any style of decor. You can turn it on and operate the fan with a remote or with the brand’s mobile app for added convenience. You can also turn it on and off with smart home devices, like Alexa and Google Home Assistant, as well. The three wind modes on this design are part of what makes it one of the best fans for bedrooms. First is the whoosh mode, which varies the fan speed up and down to simulate a natural breeze. Sleep mode reduces the fan speed gradually over a set amount of time. There is also an auto-timer that will turn the fan off completely after a set period of time. The fan is also equipped with an LED light kit, which includes 16 dimmable settings. There’s also an included universal mount that makes for easy installation.

Why You Should Get It: You can operate this fan with a remote, an app on your mobile device, or with Alexa and Google Home. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other similar options.

The Genesis Twin Fan High Velocity Reversible AirFlow Fan has a few features that make it one of the best fans for bedrooms. In addition to a built-in thermostat, the dual-motor fan comes with feet that allow you to use it as a traditional fan as well as extenders that help it attach to just about any window. Thanks to the fan’s thermostat, you’ll be able to set the temperature on the fan between 60 and 80 degrees. For your convenience, there are even LED lights that indicate the temperature setting. If you want to just use it as a fan, you’ll appreciate that there are three speed settings to choose from: low, medium, and high. Overall, one tester said she was impressed with the fan’s performance, especially given the price. Unlike some other window fans, you can change the direction of the fans to blow in or out. You can even set one fan to blow air into the room and the other fan to push air out, which is ideal for small rooms that don’t get a lot of natural airflow. The fan is 24-inches wide, but there are extenders that reach up to 37 inches, so it can accommodate a number of windows. If this fan doesn’t work with your window shape and size, however, you can set it on the included plastic feet and place it on a dresser or nightstand. Thanks to a lightweight build and built-in handle, it’ll be easy to move it wherever you see fit.

Why You Should Get It: The fan is powerful enough to feel the airflow from 20 feet away. Keep in Mind: It might not work with all window configurations.

The Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme Plus Stand Fan is a powerful fan that’ll fill a large space with cool air, making it one of the best fans for bedrooms. The remote-controlled fan features five speeds and 120-degree oscillating movement, so you’ll always have a comfortable breeze. Part of what makes this design one of the best fans for bedrooms is the multiple speed settings. When testing this fan, one tester noted that the lowest speed was nearly silent. The other lower speeds made subtle noise while the highest speed was a bit louder. However, they didn’t find it to be disruptive overall. There’s also a natural breeze function that varies the wind speed to mimic natural airflow. Testers also appreciated that you can also get the best of both worlds with the decrescendo mode that automatically reduces the fan speed from the maximum level to the minimum. The feature will cool off the bedroom as you fall asleep—you can even set an auto-off timer. The fan is larger than other picks but you’ll be able to extend it from 53 inches to up to 57 inches. Just keep in mind that the fan may not be as stylish as other options, so if you’re looking for a decorative option this may not be the best pick.

Why You Should Get It: The high-power fan can spread air through a large bedroom. Keep in Mind: A standing fan with blue plastic blades might not fit with the style of your room decor.

When it comes to the Dyson Pure Cool, you’ll be able to enjoy the slim profile of a tower fan with the performance of an air purifier. The innovative bladeless design pulls air in and through a HEPA filter before pushing air out into the room and is one of the best fans for bedrooms. According to Dyson, the HEPA filter helps remove 99.97% of allergens and pollutants including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria, and pet dander from the air. This fan can purify the air in a 300-square-foot space, which is about the size of a large primary bedroom. Plus, it’s also certified as asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation . Just keep in mind that the HEPA filter will need to be changed every 6-12 months, adding an additional cost to the design that’s more expensive than other similar styles. In addition to its air cleaning power, this fan has ten speed settings and oscillates to circulate air around the entire bedroom. One tester said that on the lowest settings, it was hard to tell that the fan was on and even on the highest setting, the fan was quiet enough for someone to use it at night while they are sleeping. Our tester recommended this fan for families with small kids or pets due to the bladeless design. Part of what makes this design one of the best fans for bedrooms is you can use a remote control to turn the fan on or off, as well as change the fan speed. Plus, the remote magnetically sticks to the fan, so you won’t have to worry about losing it.

Why You Should Get It: The bladeless technology makes this fan safe for homes with small children and pets. Keep in Mind: The HEPA filter should be replaced every 6-12 months, adding an additional cost to the fan.

Whether you’re at home or on vacation, the Crane Oscillating Desk Fan with Remote Control is one of the best fans for bedrooms. The compact fan folds up, so you can take it on the go or just store it between uses to save some space. This oscillating desk fan works in three positions: straight up, a 45-degree angle, or a 90-degree angle. It also oscillates up to 70 degrees from side to side, so you can set it however you see fit. Our tester said she could feel the air moving well at 6 feet away but not at 20 feet so it’s great for a small bedroom or shared spaces, like dorm rooms or hotels. It has a digital touch display that allows you to choose between 3-speed settings, as well as a programmable 7-hour timer. There is also a remote for easier operation, although you still have to manually adjust the position of the fan to how you want it.

Why You Should Get It: One tester liked that the fan folds, so it’s easy to pack or store between uses. Keep in Mind: You’ll have to manually adjust the position however you see fit, which could be inconvenient.

For a bedroom fan that’ll keep you cool without taking up space, consider this ceiling fan by Hunter. The fan has smart capabilities as well as an integrated light kit, so it can even double as the lighting in your bedroom. Plus, the modern design is offered in three colors, so you’ll be able to choose which design suits your space best. Part of what makes this style one of the best fans for bedrooms is its 4-speed motor that, according to Hunter, will provide powerful air movement without the noise. It’s also WiFi-enabled, so it can connect with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. If you don’t have any smart devices, however, the fan also comes with a remote that allows you to control the fan speed and light. The fan comes with a mounting system that’ll allow you to choose between three placement settings: standard, low, or angled. Just keep in mind that unlike some other fan options, this pick may need to be professionally installed , adding an additional cost.

Why You Should Get It: You can operate this ceiling fan with an Alexa or another smart home device.

If you prefer a box fan, this pick from Blueair is one of the best fans for your bedroom. The fan filters the air before it hits the fan blades, so you never have to take the unit apart to clean it. Plus, there is a replaceable filter as well as a colored fabric pre-filter, which supports the main filter and helps capture particles. Part of what makes this pick one of the best fans for a bedroom is it’s a great option for those with allergies. When operating in auto mode, this fan automatically increases fan speed when it detects particle pollution levels rising and returns to a lower speed once the air is clean, so you won’t have to worry about a build up of pollutants in your bedroom. If you’re a warm sleeper, you’ll appreciate this fan’s night mode—it operates at 25 decibels (dB), which is fairly quiet. On the highest setting, the fan reaches about 54 dB, which would offer white noise for those who like to sleep with some sound in the background. This 11.6-pound fan is fairly lightweight compared to some other styles and it features a leather strap on top, so you can move it around your bedroom however you see fit. While it’s a bit more expensive than other styles, the midcentury modern style will make for a decorative piece in your bedroom.

Why You Should Get It: It has a more stylish look than a typical box fan and also doubles as an air filter.

The best fan for bedrooms is one that helps you sleep peacefully, like this pick from Better Homes & Gardens . This tower fan was a tester's favorite due to its three wind modes, each of which has three fan speeds. During testing, it was noted that even on the highest setting it was still pretty quiet. One benefit of a tower fan like this one is that it oscillates, offering even air circulation throughout your bedroom. If you want air circulation but don’t need to feel it blowing on your all the time, this fan is an ideal option. “Have you ever noticed if you sat in front of a fan for a very long time it may feel less effective?,” says Hill. “Your body can become accustomed to the airflow if there are no changes. By having varying speeds or a fan that oscillates, you may be able to avoid this.” The fan features a programmable timer that has a sleep mode, so you won’t have to remember to turn it off. Plus, there’s a magnetic docking station that holds the remote, which our tester found to be very convenient.

Why You Should Get It: You can change the fan speeds with a remote so you don’t have to get out of bed to make adjustments. Plus, there’s a magnetic spot for the remote so you won’t lose it.

The Bottom Line

Overall, we recommend the Better Homes & Gardens Three-Speed Tower Fan as one of the best fans for bedrooms if you prefer a typical tower fan style. The fan has a slim profile and three speed and wind options, as well as a programmable timer and remote control for easy use. The Dyson Pure Cool is an investment but is one of the best fans for bedrooms if you want a versatile, quiet, and sleek option. The fan doubles as an air purifier and has a powerful HEPA filter. Plus, since it’s bladeless, it’s a great option especially if you have pets or small children.

Our Testing Process

To find the best fans for bedrooms, we put 31 fans to the test at our lab in Des Moines, Iowa. Over the course of two days, seven testers evaluated the fans using a pre-determined methodology and scored them across five categories: airspeed, design, portability, effectiveness, and overall value. Testers also tried a few of the fans at home and provided their insights after one month of using them.

To make this list, we combined insights from several of the tested fans with our own research—though some fans were tested in our lab, not all of them were.

What to Know About Fans for Bedrooms Before Shopping

Fan Types



There are two types of bedroom fans: ceiling fans and portable fans. Ceiling fans are typically more expensive and require professional installation. Though they’re more of an investment, they’re a space-saving option that’ll make a more subtle statement in a space. Plus, some even include lighting kits, making them versatile options.



Within portable fans, there are several sub-groups: box fans, tower fans, standing fans, and personal fans. Box fans generally have a large square box that sits on the ground and large blades push air around the room. They can be powerful, but they can also be loud and dusty. They tend to sit directly on the ground and don’t oscillate, so you’ll want to consider your preferences.



Tower fans are tall slim fans that blow a column of air around the room. They typically oscillate and sometimes come equipped with a filter. There are many styles and they tend to be more inexpensive than other options.

Standing fans can be a bit bulky but they offer great airflow for cooling off a large bedroom without a big price tag. Standing fans can be loud, so look for options with a quieter operation (under 50dB). Because standing fans typically oscillate and they are taller, they’re ideal if you have a larger bedroom.



Personal fans are small fans that sit on your nightstand or clip to the bed. They may not be powerful enough to cool an entire room, but they can make it more comfortable to sleep.

Fan Speeds and Settings



Fans often have numerous wind and sleep settings which are helpful in setting up a fan for your comfort level. When shopping for a fan for bedrooms, consider options that have at least three settings as they’ll typically be low, medium, and high.

Noise Levels



Fans that are under 50 decibels (dB) are considered quiet. At 50dB you can definitely hear them working, but the sound is white noise. Depending on your preferences, anything higher than that may be too loud for both sleeping and working.

Sizes



If you want a bedroom fan to cool the entire room, look for fans that boast coverage of up to 300 square feet. Ceiling fans, standing fans, and some tower fans can cool a bedroom. For an average size bedroom, shop for ceiling fans that are 44-55 inches wide.

If you prefer a tower fan, consider options that are at least 40-inches tall. Standing fans should reach 50 to 60 inches tall. Small box fans, window fans, and personal fans may not be big enough to cool a whole room, but they can keep one sleeper comfortable.

Additional Features



The best fans for bedrooms had special features like remotes and sleep timers. A remote makes it easy to keep your airflow at the optimum level all night long without getting out of bed. Similarly, sleep timers help you cool down as you drift off to sleep, but then they will automatically turn off after a set number of hours so you don’t waste electricity. A few fans on our list are compatible with smart home devices and work with voice-recognition technology as well, which can be ideal depending on your preferences.

Your Questions, Answered

Which type of fan moves the most air?



Generally, ceiling fans move the most air. The air that fans move in one minute is measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM). The higher the CFM, the more air it moves. For a portable fan, box fans typically move the most air. They don’t have a lot of options, but they are powerful with 1,000-2,000 CFM. Oscillating fans are also a great option but typically have a lower CFM.

What kind of fan is the quietest?



Any fan that operates under 50 dB is considered quiet. Typically, a ceiling fan or small, portable option will be fairly quiet but be sure to check each fan’s specifications.

How do you clean dust out of a fan?



To clean a ceiling fan we recommend using a pillowcase to wipe away and catch dust simultaneously. To clean a tower fan or other portable fan, we recommend using a vacuum (with the attachment brush) to remove as much dust as you can. If the grill is removable, wipe down the blades with a microfiber cloth.

Who We Are

Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens, writing about a variety of topics including home design, holiday crafts, and more. To make this list, she consulted insights from our lab testers, as well as research on the best fans for bedrooms. She also considered each pick’s speeds, wind modes, dimensions, and whether or not it had a timer, as well as insights from David Hill, senior design manager for Dyson.

