“Faux florals have come a long way since the days of dusty ivy that lived atop our mothers’ cabinetry,” Woolsey says. “Free yourself from the idea that there is any stigma attached to utilizing these pieces in sophisticated and innovative interior design.”

Caron Woolsey, the founder and principal designer for CW Interiors LLC, agrees that fake plants and flowers have achieved a much needed evolution over the years.

Thankfully, the appearance of fake plants has improved considerably over the years, becoming as realistic looking and diverse in appearance as real plants. There’s a natural looking fake plant for everyone these days, whether you’re looking for a large leafy-green ornament to add to your interior decor or that perfect artificial flower to use as a centerpiece.

When you hear “fake houseplants,” your mind may immediately conjure up images of the faux flowers aisle at your local crafts store, or maybe the obviously fake plastic plant a relative had sitting in the corner when you were growing up.

Best Overall Threshold Artificial Dasheen Leaf in Basket Target View On Target Why You Should Get It This artificial Dasheen Leaf plant is the perfect size for tabletop or floor placement. Keep in Mind This plant is for primarily indoor use. If you’re looking for an artificial plant that will stand out in your home, the Threshold Artificial Dasheen Leaf in Basket is the best fake plant on our list. The plant is a little over 2 feet tall and comes already set in a stylish rattan container to add texture to your space. Dasheen leaf plants are known for their large, heart-shaped leaves, and this fake one is no exception. The large polyethylene leaves are easy to clean, look realistic, and add just the right amount of color to your home. Its height and weight are the perfect combination for you to place it on a tabletop or on the floor by your entryway. While this plant could be placed outside on a shaded porch, it is encouraged for primarily indoor use away from direct sunlight. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Plant type: Dasheen leaf plant | Dimensions: 20 x 28 x 20 inches | Material: Polyethylene

Best Splurge Pottery Barn Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It This large faux fig tree is made with upcycled materials. Keep in Mind Due to its size, this tree is ideal for an area with lots of space. Taking care of real fiddle leaf figs is a balancing act as they need equal parts direct and indirect sunlight. They also love water but can be overwatered. Purchasing an artificial fiddle leaf fig saves you from the hassle while providing you with the beauty of a real one. The Pottery Barn Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree is the ultimate splurge option for those looking to spend a little more. This tree comes in three different sizes: 5, 7, and 8 feet tall. Due to its height and extending branches, this tree is ideal for indoor areas with lots of space, perhaps in the corner of your living room or bedroom. The tree is made from upcycled materials, including polyester and plastic for the leaves and wire for the stems. With its container wrapped in a burlap material, this tree will be a perfect addition to your organic home decor. To clean, use a dry cloth and wipe the leaves and trunk down. Avoid abrasive cleaners as that can damage the integrity of the tree. Price at time of publish: $249 Product Details: Plant type: Fiddle leaf fig tree | Dimensions: For a 5 foot tree: 26 x 65 x 26 inches | Material: Plastic, polyester, and wire

Best Tree Dr. Planzen Artificial Ficus Silk Tree Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It This life-like ficus tree with a pot has a trunk made of high-quality plastic ensuring a sturdiness and long lifespan. Keep in Mind It’s 5 feet tall, so make sure you have plenty of space for it. The Dr. Planzen Faux Plastic Ficus Plant is the best fake plant for someone looking to add a high-quality fake tree to their decor without breaking the bank. Standing at 5 feet tall, this artificial ficus tree features a strong plastic trunk with realistic silk leaves at the top. The durable plastic of the trunk makes the tree more sturdy, increasing its lifespan and decreasing the likelihood of accidentally being pushed over. The silk leaves are painted various shades of green to give it as realistic appearance as possible. Since the leaves are silk as opposed to plastic, cleaning will require a little more attention. For regular maintenance, clean your leaves with a microfiber duster or a dry cloth. This tree will be the perfect addition to any room indoors or even in a shaded outdoors spot. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Plant type: Ficus tree | Dimensions: 40 inches x 59 inches x 40 inches | Material: PVC and silk

Best Flower Threshold Small Potted Orchid Target View On Target Why You Should Get It This artificial orchid provides you with the beauty of this temperamental flower without all the hard work. Keep in Mind It is only available in one color. Anyone with a green thumb will tell you that caring for an orchid can be a little challenging. The beautiful, delicate flowers are high-maintenance and need a bit of attention. The Threshold Small Potted Orchid is the best fake plant for those who admire the beauty of the orchid but don’t want to deal with the stress that comes with an authentic one. The plant stands at 21 inches tall, making it ideal for tabletop spaces such as your desk, nightstand, or end table. Though it’s only available in white, the realistic polyester leaves will add a touch of elegance to whatever room they reside. The orchid even comes already planted in a white ceramic container, leaving you with the responsibility of finding a suitable spot in your house to show it off. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Plant type: Orchid | Dimensions: 9 x 21 x 7 inches | Material: Polyester

Best Succulent Cewor Five-Piece Fake Succulents in Pots Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This package comes with five succulents of various sizes. Keep in Mind These succulents are not waterproof. In the past few years, succulents have increased in popularity in the plant world. These adorable, low-maintenance plants have made a name for themselves as the ideal plant for those who want a small plant that has a lot of charisma. Even though real succulents don’t require a lot of attention, sometimes we don’t even have time for the basics, which is where artificial succulents come into play. This pack of faux succulents provides you with five plants of various sizes so you can place them throughout your house at your pleasure. Each plant comes in its own container with a rock foundation to give it a rustic outdoors-y style. The plants are vibrant enough to brighten up your desk, nightstand, or mantle, but the pots are subtle enough that they won’t take away from other decorative items, such as photographs and family knick-knacks. It should be noted these succulents are not waterproof as their containers are made from paper pulp. To clean, wipe with a dry microfiber cloth or duster. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Plant type: Succulents | Dimensions: Large: 3.15 x 5.91 x 5.91 inches; Small: 3.15 x 4.33 x 3.15 inches | Material: Plastic, paper pulp

Best Cactus Naturae Decor Artificial 21-In. Bunny Ears Cactus Plants in Terracotta Pot Home Depot View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It This artificial cactus is suitable for outdoor and indoor use. Keep in Mind Due to its size, this cactus is suitable mainly for tabletop areas. If you’re wanting to include a little desert aesthetic into your decor, an artificial cactus is the best fake plant to choose. Made from plastic, this artificial bunny ears cactus plant will provide you with the rustic feel of a real cactus without the unwanted spikes. The cactus stands at 21 inches tall, making it ideal for tabletop settings such as an outdoor patio table or on a desk with your work-from-home setup. This faux plant also has the perk of being suitable for inside and outside, so you can display it in various areas. Adding to the convenience, the cactus comes planted in a terracotta pot so you won’t have to hunt for the right container. Price at time of publish: $55 Producy Details: Plant Type: Bunny ear cactus | Dimensions: 5.5 x 22 inches | Material: Plastic

Best Snake Plant Costway Artificial Snake Plant Target View On Target Why You Should Get It This artificial snake plant provides the beauty of the real thing without posing a risk to your pets. Keep in Mind This plant is close to 3 feet high, so it’s ideally meant to sit on the floor. If you’re a cat lover in addition to being a plant lover, you have definitely encountered the toxic beauty of the snake plant. Although snake plants are easy to care for, they are poisonous to felines as they contain saponin, a toxin that can cause illness in cats. This Costway Artificial Snake Plant is the best fake snake plant as it provides the encapsulating beauty of the snake plant without posing a threat to your pet. This natural-looking plant is made with PEVA materials, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Its vibrant green leaves will bring an exotic splash of color to any space, and the plant already comes in a stylish plastic container. The faux plant contains approximately 20 leaves, stands at 36 inches tall, and requires no water or sunlight to maintain its fresh appearance. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Plant type: Snake plant | Dimensions: 6 x 36 x 6 inches | Material: Plastic

Best Trailing Whonline Artificial Hanging Plant Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This faux plant is perfect for adding a waterfall of greenery to a more tired room. Keep in Mind There may be a plastic smell upon opening the package, but this will dissipate. This Whonline Artificial Hanging Plant will provide any room with a cascading wall of greenery that will make the room pop with color. The plant resembles a pothos plant, which is a common houseplant amongst plant lovers. The bright green leaves are made of plastic and topple gently over the base of the plant’s container in a natural-looking bundle of nature. This plant would be perfect hanging in your kitchen, bedroom, or even in your bathroom. It would look stylish draped from a bookshelf, office desk, or even sitting on the counter of your kitchen. This is the best fake plant for people wanting a lavish trailing plant without having to care for a real plant. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Plant type: Not listed | Dimensions: Pot: 3.5 inches x 3.2 inches; Plant length: 25.6 inches | Material: Plastic

Best Floor Nearly Natural Mixed River Fern and Dogtail Artificial Plant Nearly Natural View On Nearlynatural.com Why You Should Get It This mixed fauna of river fern and dogtail plants is a pleasing combo of exotic and classic aesthetic. Keep in Mind This faux plant should be cleaned with a soft dry cloth only. If you’re looking for a plant that can draw the eye of everyone in the room even when seated on the floor, this Nearly Natural Mixed River Fern and Dogtail Artificial Plant is the best fake plant for you. The plant combines the full, lush look of the river fern with the exotic yet classic look of the dogtail plant. Standing at approximately 4 feet tall, the plant is placed in a large white ceramic pot that will match any decorating style. The lavish leaves of the plant will welcome your guests to your home and comfort them with the feeling of being in an indoor garden space. This plant is ideal for those who wish to have a thriving interior oasis but either don’t have time or suffer from the dreaded black thumb. Its size is perfect since it’s large enough to make a statement but not so big that it overwhelms the space. Price at time of publish: $152 Product Details: Plant type: River fern and dogtail plant | Dimensions: 26 x 48 x 26 inches | Material: Plastic and polyester

Best Hanging Nearly Natural String of Pearl Artificial Plant Hanging Basket Nearly Natural View On Nearlynatural.com Why You Should Get It This fake string of pearl plant looks as authentic as its real counterpart without all of the stress that goes into keeping a real one alive. Keep in Mind The plant does not come with the terra cotta planter or macrame hanger as shown in the picture. All plant lovers can tell you that the string of pearls plant is one of the hardest to keep alive. This beautiful trailing plant is notorious for dying quickly and for being extremely temperamental in care. This artificial string of pearl hanging plant will provide you with the simple beauty of the real thing without the hassle of taking care of it. The plant comes in a stone vase with a wire hanger for easy assembly. The simplicity of the stone vase is the ideal pairing against the luscious greenery of the faux plant’s silk leaves. This is the best fake hanging plant for you to show off in your kitchen, living room, or porch area. String of pearls are also very short-lived plants, so this artificial one will be able to stay with you for several years to come without the stress. Price at time of publish: $77 Product Details: Plant type: String of pearls | Dimensions: 6 x 21 x 6 inches | Material: Silk

Best Tabletop Der Rose Taro and Monstera Leaf Faux Plant 2-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This package comes with two plants that will accent your tabletop. Keep in Mind These plants are for indoor use only and are not waterproof. Sometimes your dining room table needs a little something extra, and this combo pack of Der Rose Taro and Monstera Leaf Plants Two Pack is the perfect way to accomplish that task. This package includes two 16-inch tall plants with paper pulp containers. Each plant is made from a durable yet realistic plastic material that will trick your guests into thinking they’re the real deal. The plastic leaves are easy to clean—simply wipe down with a damp cloth. The plants are not waterproof given their container is made from paper pulp, so it’s advised to keep them solely indoors. These are the best fake plants for sprucing up an office space, a coffee table, or even to have on a bathroom vanity counter. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Plant type: Monstera and taro leaf plant | Dimensions: 16 x 3.9 inches | Material: Plants: plastic; Container: paper pulp

Best for Outdoors Velener Artificial Agave Plant Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This fake agave plant can be placed in any outdoor setting from in the ground to a stylish stone planter. Keep in Mind This artificial plant does not come with a planter. If you’re wanting to add a subtle exotic touch to your outdoor landscape, the Velener Artificial Agave Plant is the best fake plant for you. Agave plants are a breed of succulent that traditionally thrive in very dry and hot climates such as Mexico. They typically require full exposure to sunlight and love rocky, well-drained soil. With this artificial agave plant, you can bring a little of the Southwest to your own backyard without worrying about maintenance or sunlight levels. This fake plant will be a much welcomed addition to your windowsill or garden, or even potted on your porch. The agave plant is made from a combination of silk and plastic, giving it a realistic and healthy appearance that will require no maintenance and will last you all year round. The plant is about 28 inches tall, but it does not come with a container. Price at time of publish: $62 Product Details: Plant type: Agave plant | Dimensions: 28 x 22 x 28 inches | Material: Silk, faux silk, and plastic

Best for Small Spaces Allen + Roth 19-Inch Artificial Calathea Plant Lowe's View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It This artificial calathea plant comes with its own chic ceramic pot. Keep in Mind This plant is recommended for indoor use only. This artificial calathea plant is the best fake plant if you’re looking to brighten up a small space. Standing at 19 inches tall, this plant’s large, bright green leaves will add a subtle hint of color to any office, bathroom, or other smaller room in your home. The plant is made of plastic, making it easy to keep clean and will always maintain that healthy plant aesthetic. Real calathea plants require lots of water and attention, making them very high-maintenance for indoor plants. This fake calathea provides you the beauty and greenery of a real plant without any of the stress or hard work maintaining it. The faux plant even comes with its own white ceramic pot, leaving you with just the responsibility of finding the perfect spot to show it off. It is recommended that the plant be solely used for indoor use, so it won’t work in your patio or yard. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Plant type: Calathea | Dimensions: 19 x 15 inches | Material: Plant: plastic; Pot: ceramic

Best Set Costway Artificial Monstera Deliciosa Tree Faux Plant 2-Pack Target View On Target Why You Should Get It This set comes with two 4-foot trees that are easy to clean. Keep in Mind Since they are filled with cement, they may be heavier to move than other plants on our list. Two is better than one, which is why this Costway Two Pack Artificial Monstera Deliciosa Tree is the best fake plant set for those looking to get more bang for their buck. The pack includes two 4-foot faux monstera plants in cement-filled pots. The leaves are large and made of PEVA (polyethylene vinyl acetate) materials and are easy to clean with a damp cloth. Monstera plants are the perfect addition to your office or living room, though keep in mind these fake plants are designed for indoor use only and should not have direct contact with sunlight for an extended period of time. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Plant type: Monstera | Dimensions: 20 x 48 x 38.5 inches | Material: PEVA, plastic, wire, and cement

Best Colorful Silk Tree Warehouse Artificial Croton Palm Tree Bush Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This artificial croton palm tree bush is UV resistant, making it perfect for outdoor and indoor use. Keep in Mind You will have to stretch out the leaves upon taking it out of the box. Sometimes your home or yard could use a pop of color, but planting real flowers or colorful plants can be a hassle. This Silk Tree Warehouse Indoor Outdoor Artificial Croton Palm Tree Bush will add a warm, summertone splash of color to any space. Croton plants are fickle creatures—they prefer evenly moist soil and lots of sunlight, otherwise their leaves are lackluster in color. This fake croton plant will give you those bright leaves all year round without having to put in the work. The plant stands a little over 3 feet high and is potted in a durable plastic container. The plant is made from a strong synthetic rubber that is weatherproof and will last you through any inclement weather no matter the season. The plant weighs approximately 6 pounds, works for indoor and outdoor use, and is made with UV resistant materials so the colors won’t fade. The only hiccup is you will have to rearrange the leaves once you take it out of the box as they may fold into themselves while packaged. Price at time of publish: $81 Product Details: Plant type: Croton plant | Dimensions: 7 x 42 x 7 inches | Material: Synthetic rubber