Decorating Home Accessories The 17 Best Fake Houseplants of 2023 to Add Stress-Free Greenery to Your Space We’ve compiled a list of the best faux houseplants to bring a bit of the outdoors to your home. By Michelle Love Michelle Love Michelle has spent the past 9 years working as a journalist. She has worked for publications that span from news organizations to magazines. She most recently worked for Shelby County Newspapers as a staff writer and currently does freelance for a variety of publications. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on May 15, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know About Them Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes and Gardens / Alli Waataja When you hear “fake houseplants,” your mind may immediately conjure up images of the faux flowers aisle at your local crafts store, or maybe the obviously fake plastic plant a relative had sitting in the corner when you were growing up. Thankfully, the appearance of fake plants has improved considerably over the years, becoming as realistic looking and diverse in appearance as real plants. There’s a natural looking fake plant for everyone these days, whether you’re looking for a large leafy-green ornament to add to your interior decor or that perfect artificial flower to use as a centerpiece. Caron Woolsey, the founder and principal designer for CW Interiors LLC, agrees that fake plants and flowers have achieved a much needed evolution over the years. “Faux florals have come a long way since the days of dusty ivy that lived atop our mothers’ cabinetry,” Woolsey says. “Free yourself from the idea that there is any stigma attached to utilizing these pieces in sophisticated and innovative interior design.” Our Top Picks Best Overall: Threshold Artificial Dasheen Leaf at Target Jump to Review Best Splurge: Pottery Barn Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree at Pottery Barn Jump to Review Best Tree: Dr. Planzen Artificial Ficus Silk Tree at Walmart Jump to Review Best Flower: Threshold Small Potted Orchid at Target Jump to Review Best Succulent: Cewor Fake Succulents at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cactus: Naturae Decor Artificial Bunny Ears Cactus Plants at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Snake Plant: Costway Artificial Snake Plant at Target Jump to Review Best Trailing: Whonline Artificial Hanging Plant at Amazon Jump to Review Best Floor: Nearly Natural Mixed River Fern and Dogtail Artificial Plant at Nearlynatural.com Jump to Review Best Hanging: Nearly Natural String of Pearl Artificial Plant Hanging Basket at Nearlynatural.com Jump to Review Best Overall Threshold Artificial Dasheen Leaf in Basket Target View On Target Why You Should Get It This artificial Dasheen Leaf plant is the perfect size for tabletop or floor placement. Keep in Mind This plant is for primarily indoor use. If you’re looking for an artificial plant that will stand out in your home, the Threshold Artificial Dasheen Leaf in Basket is the best fake plant on our list. The plant is a little over 2 feet tall and comes already set in a stylish rattan container to add texture to your space. Dasheen leaf plants are known for their large, heart-shaped leaves, and this fake one is no exception. The large polyethylene leaves are easy to clean, look realistic, and add just the right amount of color to your home. Its height and weight are the perfect combination for you to place it on a tabletop or on the floor by your entryway. While this plant could be placed outside on a shaded porch, it is encouraged for primarily indoor use away from direct sunlight. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Plant type: Dasheen leaf plant | Dimensions: 20 x 28 x 20 inches | Material: Polyethylene Best Splurge Pottery Barn Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It This large faux fig tree is made with upcycled materials. Keep in Mind Due to its size, this tree is ideal for an area with lots of space. Taking care of real fiddle leaf figs is a balancing act as they need equal parts direct and indirect sunlight. They also love water but can be overwatered. Purchasing an artificial fiddle leaf fig saves you from the hassle while providing you with the beauty of a real one. The Pottery Barn Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree is the ultimate splurge option for those looking to spend a little more. This tree comes in three different sizes: 5, 7, and 8 feet tall. Due to its height and extending branches, this tree is ideal for indoor areas with lots of space, perhaps in the corner of your living room or bedroom. The tree is made from upcycled materials, including polyester and plastic for the leaves and wire for the stems. With its container wrapped in a burlap material, this tree will be a perfect addition to your organic home decor. To clean, use a dry cloth and wipe the leaves and trunk down. Avoid abrasive cleaners as that can damage the integrity of the tree. Price at time of publish: $249 Product Details: Plant type: Fiddle leaf fig tree | Dimensions: For a 5 foot tree: 26 x 65 x 26 inches | Material: Plastic, polyester, and wire Best Tree Dr. Planzen Artificial Ficus Silk Tree Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It This life-like ficus tree with a pot has a trunk made of high-quality plastic ensuring a sturdiness and long lifespan. Keep in Mind It’s 5 feet tall, so make sure you have plenty of space for it. The Dr. Planzen Faux Plastic Ficus Plant is the best fake plant for someone looking to add a high-quality fake tree to their decor without breaking the bank. Standing at 5 feet tall, this artificial ficus tree features a strong plastic trunk with realistic silk leaves at the top. The durable plastic of the trunk makes the tree more sturdy, increasing its lifespan and decreasing the likelihood of accidentally being pushed over. The silk leaves are painted various shades of green to give it as realistic appearance as possible. Since the leaves are silk as opposed to plastic, cleaning will require a little more attention. For regular maintenance, clean your leaves with a microfiber duster or a dry cloth. This tree will be the perfect addition to any room indoors or even in a shaded outdoors spot. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Plant type: Ficus tree | Dimensions: 40 inches x 59 inches x 40 inches | Material: PVC and silk Best Flower Threshold Small Potted Orchid Target View On Target Why You Should Get It This artificial orchid provides you with the beauty of this temperamental flower without all the hard work. Keep in Mind It is only available in one color. Anyone with a green thumb will tell you that caring for an orchid can be a little challenging. The beautiful, delicate flowers are high-maintenance and need a bit of attention. The Threshold Small Potted Orchid is the best fake plant for those who admire the beauty of the orchid but don’t want to deal with the stress that comes with an authentic one. The plant stands at 21 inches tall, making it ideal for tabletop spaces such as your desk, nightstand, or end table. Though it’s only available in white, the realistic polyester leaves will add a touch of elegance to whatever room they reside. The orchid even comes already planted in a white ceramic container, leaving you with the responsibility of finding a suitable spot in your house to show it off. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Plant type: Orchid | Dimensions: 9 x 21 x 7 inches | Material: Polyester Best Succulent Cewor Five-Piece Fake Succulents in Pots Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This package comes with five succulents of various sizes. Keep in Mind These succulents are not waterproof. In the past few years, succulents have increased in popularity in the plant world. These adorable, low-maintenance plants have made a name for themselves as the ideal plant for those who want a small plant that has a lot of charisma. Even though real succulents don’t require a lot of attention, sometimes we don’t even have time for the basics, which is where artificial succulents come into play. This pack of faux succulents provides you with five plants of various sizes so you can place them throughout your house at your pleasure. Each plant comes in its own container with a rock foundation to give it a rustic outdoors-y style. The plants are vibrant enough to brighten up your desk, nightstand, or mantle, but the pots are subtle enough that they won’t take away from other decorative items, such as photographs and family knick-knacks. It should be noted these succulents are not waterproof as their containers are made from paper pulp. To clean, wipe with a dry microfiber cloth or duster. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Plant type: Succulents | Dimensions: Large: 3.15 x 5.91 x 5.91 inches; Small: 3.15 x 4.33 x 3.15 inches | Material: Plastic, paper pulp Best Cactus Naturae Decor Artificial 21-In. Bunny Ears Cactus Plants in Terracotta Pot Home Depot View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It This artificial cactus is suitable for outdoor and indoor use. Keep in Mind Due to its size, this cactus is suitable mainly for tabletop areas. If you’re wanting to include a little desert aesthetic into your decor, an artificial cactus is the best fake plant to choose. Made from plastic, this artificial bunny ears cactus plant will provide you with the rustic feel of a real cactus without the unwanted spikes. The cactus stands at 21 inches tall, making it ideal for tabletop settings such as an outdoor patio table or on a desk with your work-from-home setup. This faux plant also has the perk of being suitable for inside and outside, so you can display it in various areas. Adding to the convenience, the cactus comes planted in a terracotta pot so you won’t have to hunt for the right container. Price at time of publish: $55 Producy Details: Plant Type: Bunny ear cactus | Dimensions: 5.5 x 22 inches | Material: Plastic Best Snake Plant Costway Artificial Snake Plant Target View On Target Why You Should Get It This artificial snake plant provides the beauty of the real thing without posing a risk to your pets. Keep in Mind This plant is close to 3 feet high, so it’s ideally meant to sit on the floor. If you’re a cat lover in addition to being a plant lover, you have definitely encountered the toxic beauty of the snake plant. Although snake plants are easy to care for, they are poisonous to felines as they contain saponin, a toxin that can cause illness in cats. This Costway Artificial Snake Plant is the best fake snake plant as it provides the encapsulating beauty of the snake plant without posing a threat to your pet. This natural-looking plant is made with PEVA materials, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Its vibrant green leaves will bring an exotic splash of color to any space, and the plant already comes in a stylish plastic container. The faux plant contains approximately 20 leaves, stands at 36 inches tall, and requires no water or sunlight to maintain its fresh appearance. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Plant type: Snake plant | Dimensions: 6 x 36 x 6 inches | Material: Plastic Best Trailing Whonline Artificial Hanging Plant Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This faux plant is perfect for adding a waterfall of greenery to a more tired room. Keep in Mind There may be a plastic smell upon opening the package, but this will dissipate. This Whonline Artificial Hanging Plant will provide any room with a cascading wall of greenery that will make the room pop with color. The plant resembles a pothos plant, which is a common houseplant amongst plant lovers. The bright green leaves are made of plastic and topple gently over the base of the plant’s container in a natural-looking bundle of nature. This plant would be perfect hanging in your kitchen, bedroom, or even in your bathroom. It would look stylish draped from a bookshelf, office desk, or even sitting on the counter of your kitchen. This is the best fake plant for people wanting a lavish trailing plant without having to care for a real plant. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Plant type: Not listed | Dimensions: Pot: 3.5 inches x 3.2 inches; Plant length: 25.6 inches | Material: Plastic Best Floor Nearly Natural Mixed River Fern and Dogtail Artificial Plant Nearly Natural View On Nearlynatural.com Why You Should Get It This mixed fauna of river fern and dogtail plants is a pleasing combo of exotic and classic aesthetic. Keep in Mind This faux plant should be cleaned with a soft dry cloth only. If you’re looking for a plant that can draw the eye of everyone in the room even when seated on the floor, this Nearly Natural Mixed River Fern and Dogtail Artificial Plant is the best fake plant for you. The plant combines the full, lush look of the river fern with the exotic yet classic look of the dogtail plant. Standing at approximately 4 feet tall, the plant is placed in a large white ceramic pot that will match any decorating style. The lavish leaves of the plant will welcome your guests to your home and comfort them with the feeling of being in an indoor garden space. This plant is ideal for those who wish to have a thriving interior oasis but either don’t have time or suffer from the dreaded black thumb. Its size is perfect since it’s large enough to make a statement but not so big that it overwhelms the space. Price at time of publish: $152 Product Details: Plant type: River fern and dogtail plant | Dimensions: 26 x 48 x 26 inches | Material: Plastic and polyester Best Hanging Nearly Natural String of Pearl Artificial Plant Hanging Basket Nearly Natural View On Nearlynatural.com Why You Should Get It This fake string of pearl plant looks as authentic as its real counterpart without all of the stress that goes into keeping a real one alive. Keep in Mind The plant does not come with the terra cotta planter or macrame hanger as shown in the picture. All plant lovers can tell you that the string of pearls plant is one of the hardest to keep alive. This beautiful trailing plant is notorious for dying quickly and for being extremely temperamental in care. This artificial string of pearl hanging plant will provide you with the simple beauty of the real thing without the hassle of taking care of it. The plant comes in a stone vase with a wire hanger for easy assembly. The simplicity of the stone vase is the ideal pairing against the luscious greenery of the faux plant’s silk leaves. This is the best fake hanging plant for you to show off in your kitchen, living room, or porch area. String of pearls are also very short-lived plants, so this artificial one will be able to stay with you for several years to come without the stress. Price at time of publish: $77 Product Details: Plant type: String of pearls | Dimensions: 6 x 21 x 6 inches | Material: Silk Best Tabletop Der Rose Taro and Monstera Leaf Faux Plant 2-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This package comes with two plants that will accent your tabletop. Keep in Mind These plants are for indoor use only and are not waterproof. Sometimes your dining room table needs a little something extra, and this combo pack of Der Rose Taro and Monstera Leaf Plants Two Pack is the perfect way to accomplish that task. This package includes two 16-inch tall plants with paper pulp containers. Each plant is made from a durable yet realistic plastic material that will trick your guests into thinking they’re the real deal. The plastic leaves are easy to clean—simply wipe down with a damp cloth. The plants are not waterproof given their container is made from paper pulp, so it’s advised to keep them solely indoors. These are the best fake plants for sprucing up an office space, a coffee table, or even to have on a bathroom vanity counter. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Plant type: Monstera and taro leaf plant | Dimensions: 16 x 3.9 inches | Material: Plants: plastic; Container: paper pulp Best for Outdoors Velener Artificial Agave Plant Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This fake agave plant can be placed in any outdoor setting from in the ground to a stylish stone planter. Keep in Mind This artificial plant does not come with a planter. If you’re wanting to add a subtle exotic touch to your outdoor landscape, the Velener Artificial Agave Plant is the best fake plant for you. Agave plants are a breed of succulent that traditionally thrive in very dry and hot climates such as Mexico. They typically require full exposure to sunlight and love rocky, well-drained soil. With this artificial agave plant, you can bring a little of the Southwest to your own backyard without worrying about maintenance or sunlight levels. This fake plant will be a much welcomed addition to your windowsill or garden, or even potted on your porch. The agave plant is made from a combination of silk and plastic, giving it a realistic and healthy appearance that will require no maintenance and will last you all year round. The plant is about 28 inches tall, but it does not come with a container. Price at time of publish: $62 Product Details: Plant type: Agave plant | Dimensions: 28 x 22 x 28 inches | Material: Silk, faux silk, and plastic Best for Small Spaces Allen + Roth 19-Inch Artificial Calathea Plant Lowe's View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It This artificial calathea plant comes with its own chic ceramic pot. Keep in Mind This plant is recommended for indoor use only. This artificial calathea plant is the best fake plant if you’re looking to brighten up a small space. Standing at 19 inches tall, this plant’s large, bright green leaves will add a subtle hint of color to any office, bathroom, or other smaller room in your home. The plant is made of plastic, making it easy to keep clean and will always maintain that healthy plant aesthetic. Real calathea plants require lots of water and attention, making them very high-maintenance for indoor plants. This fake calathea provides you the beauty and greenery of a real plant without any of the stress or hard work maintaining it. The faux plant even comes with its own white ceramic pot, leaving you with just the responsibility of finding the perfect spot to show it off. It is recommended that the plant be solely used for indoor use, so it won’t work in your patio or yard. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Plant type: Calathea | Dimensions: 19 x 15 inches | Material: Plant: plastic; Pot: ceramic Best Set Costway Artificial Monstera Deliciosa Tree Faux Plant 2-Pack Target View On Target Why You Should Get It This set comes with two 4-foot trees that are easy to clean. Keep in Mind Since they are filled with cement, they may be heavier to move than other plants on our list. Two is better than one, which is why this Costway Two Pack Artificial Monstera Deliciosa Tree is the best fake plant set for those looking to get more bang for their buck. The pack includes two 4-foot faux monstera plants in cement-filled pots. The leaves are large and made of PEVA (polyethylene vinyl acetate) materials and are easy to clean with a damp cloth. Monstera plants are the perfect addition to your office or living room, though keep in mind these fake plants are designed for indoor use only and should not have direct contact with sunlight for an extended period of time. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Plant type: Monstera | Dimensions: 20 x 48 x 38.5 inches | Material: PEVA, plastic, wire, and cement Best Colorful Silk Tree Warehouse Artificial Croton Palm Tree Bush Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This artificial croton palm tree bush is UV resistant, making it perfect for outdoor and indoor use. Keep in Mind You will have to stretch out the leaves upon taking it out of the box. Sometimes your home or yard could use a pop of color, but planting real flowers or colorful plants can be a hassle. This Silk Tree Warehouse Indoor Outdoor Artificial Croton Palm Tree Bush will add a warm, summertone splash of color to any space. Croton plants are fickle creatures—they prefer evenly moist soil and lots of sunlight, otherwise their leaves are lackluster in color. This fake croton plant will give you those bright leaves all year round without having to put in the work. The plant stands a little over 3 feet high and is potted in a durable plastic container. The plant is made from a strong synthetic rubber that is weatherproof and will last you through any inclement weather no matter the season. The plant weighs approximately 6 pounds, works for indoor and outdoor use, and is made with UV resistant materials so the colors won’t fade. The only hiccup is you will have to rearrange the leaves once you take it out of the box as they may fold into themselves while packaged. Price at time of publish: $81 Product Details: Plant type: Croton plant | Dimensions: 7 x 42 x 7 inches | Material: Synthetic rubber Best Monstera Ikea Fejka Artificial Potted Plant Ikea View On Ikea Why You Should Get It This faux Monstera plant is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Keep in Mind This plant stands at almost 3 feet tall, so it needs to be placed in a location where it has plenty of space. The Monstera is a species of flowering plant that is native to humid, warm climates like Mexico or Hawaii. For those looking for a realistic looking Monstera plant without all the hassle of maintaining a warm climate, the Fejka Artificial Potted Plant is the perfect plant for you. Made from 100% PEVA material, this plant stands at a height of 35.5 inches and is perfect for indoor and outdoor use, though given its height you should place it in a spacious location. Its large leaves are easy to keep clean, only requiring it to be wiped with a dry cloth. This plant will bring the perfect splash of tropical aesthetic to your office, living room, or porch area. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Plant type: Monstera | Dimensions: Plant height: 35.5 inches; Pot diameter: 7.5 inches | Material: PEVA, steel, and polyethylene The Bottom Line Considering all of the fake plants listed, we’ve determined the best fake house plant to be the Artificial Dasheen Leaf in Basket. This plant hit several marks for us as far as size, material, maintenance level, and its ability to be inside and outside in a shaded area. It’s a beautiful plant at a moderate price point and will make a lovely addition to your home. Another standout was the Fejka Faux Monstera Plant. This beautiful plant looks similar to its real namesake and will bring a striking green lushness to wherever it’s placed. Like the Dasheen Leaf, the Fejka checked off several must-haves including its ability to live inside or outside. What to Know About Fake Plants Before Shopping Size and Placement When shopping for fake plants, consider the space you’re wanting to fill before you buy a plant. If you want to fill an empty corner of your living room, make sure the plant is large enough to fill the space. Conversely, if you just want some greenery to decorate your desk, look for plants or flowers that are small enough for a tabletop surface and don’t weigh too much. Plant Type There is a fake plant available for many popular varieties of plants, so you’ll likely be able to find a substitute for the real deal. While you may have to consider your light and humidity levels for a real plant, you just have to consider what look you want and how much space you have with a fake plant. If you have a black thumb, maybe consider getting a fake string of pearl or a fake orchid so you can enjoy the beauty without the stress of keeping the plant alive. If you’re wanting something more lavish, search for a fake tree or a fake brush such as the Mixed River Fern and Dogtail artificial plant. Authenticity When searching for a fake house plant, consider how authentic you want the plant to look. Ideally, you’ll want it to look as close to the real thing as possible, and there are some fake plants out there that will fool even your most knowledgeable plant-enthusiast friends. However, Woolsey says some imperfections are beneficial. “It is worth noting that Mother Nature does not conform to rules of symmetry or perfection when she creates her masterpieces, so avoid the temptation to select something too perfectly sculpted,” she says. When selecting a fake house plant, first examine its condition. “First and foremost, consider the craftsmanship of the item you select and avoid crude plastic options that have perforations where leaves were pulled apart during assembly, or have obvious strings of hot glue,” Woolsey advises. Authenticity can also depend heavily on the material. Fake plants are made of so much more than silk and plastic these days. Now, there are polyester, PEVA, and even rubber materials to make your plant look as authentic as possible. With flowers, silk is still the leader in authenticity, though polyester florals can provide another layer of realism. “Silk is still the gold standard for the composition of flowering blooms such as peonies or roses,” Woolsey says. Don’t be afraid of fake plants made from materials that vary from the norm, such as rubber. “For greenery, orchids, and other plants that have a rubbery or waxy finish in their natural forms, source faux options made from latex-covered fabrics to convince even your most discerning green-thumbed friends,” Woolsey says. Your Questions, Answered Are there fake plants that look real? Absolutely! One of the best features of modern fake plants is their ability to look similar to real plants. When it comes to florals, silk is the ideal material as it looks more delicate like real flower petals. If you’re looking for a plant with more green foliage as opposed to petals, you should check out plastic, PEVA, or rubber materials. These are easy to clean, and they provide the somewhat waxy shine of real leaves and greenery. How do I choose fake plants for a room? When you’re choosing fake plants for a specific room, consider the overall feeling or theme you want the room to convey. If you’re wanting a more tropical vibe to your living room, then you should consider tropical-looking plants with large, lavish leaves, like the Fejka Artificial Potted Plant. For something simple yet classic, look into something like a faux flower arrangement or a tabletop plant. Depending on the size of the room, hanging plants add a certain boho style to any kitchen or bathroom and can simultaneously add a splash of color and dimension. While ferns are a classic look for any room, many other plants will add a greenhouse look to your home decor, yard area, or porch. Every plant has its own style, just like people. A cactus has a western chic aesthetic while succulents are understated but stylish. Some may prefer the straight forward greenery of a pothos plant while others want something that adds a technicolor vibrancy, like the Silk Tree Warehouse Indoor Outdoor Artificial Croton Palm Tree Bush. “For everything in-between, consider a simple orchid,” said Woolsey. “The simplicity of an orchid in combination with its leathery finish makes it a great choice as an economical option with great scale.” How long do fake plants last? One of the major perks about fake plants is that with proper care they will last for many years. While they don’t require as much attention as real plants, fake plants still need to be taken care of. It’s important to regard the maintenance details of a faux plant, including if it’s indoor or outdoor suitable and how to keep it clean from dust. Some plants require to be wiped clean with a soft dry cloth, while others need a damp cloth. If your plants are plastic or rubber, you can use either cloth method, but if your plant is made from silk, experts recommend using a cleaning solution of artificial plant cleaner using 2 ounces of rubbing alcohol and 2 ounces of water, spraying your silk leaves with the solution, then wiping with a microfiber cloth. It may seem tedious, but if you follow through with those instructions, your fake plant can last you a lifetime of luscious green beauty. Who We Are Michelle Love is a freelance commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens who writes about various topics ranging from entertaining guests, dining experiences, and gardening needs. For this list, she looked at the popularity of various plants amongst plant lovers and what goes into purchasing the best fake plant for your home. She also spoke with Caron Woolsey, who is the founder and principal designer for CW Interiors, LLC. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit