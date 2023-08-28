Whether you’re looking to restore that favorite sweater, sofa, or blanket, we found nine of the best fabric shavers for all budgets and needs.

“First and foremost, when using any fabric shaver, you want to make sure your blades are sharp—we prefer stainless steel blades as they are sharpest,” says Wendy Etheride and Alexa Horn of Voila Staging and Design in Virgina. The two use fabric shavers often, with Etheridge using one on her chenille couch to remove pilling from rubbing.

As fabric begins to wear, its fibers begin to loosen and clump together to form those pills. Some fabrics are more prone to pilling than others. Pills on sweaters or sofas can occasionally become darker than the sofa or sweater they’re stuck to (this is due to dirt or dust getting into them, causing the darker color).

There’s nothing better than pulling out your favorite sweater when the temperature begins to cool or grabbing your best picnic blanket for cozy bonfires. However, it can be disappointing when you find them full of lint and pilling.

Keep in mind, to switch between settings you’ll need to replace the entire head, which can be easy to misplace. Luckily, the travel pouch makes for a great spot to store them.

If you’re unsure about buying a fabric shaver that uses a motor or blade, this manual version can be the best fabric shaver to start with since you can control the pressure yourself. It’s excellent at grabbing pet fur and dusting away dandruff, too.

We love the handy pouch this fabric shaver comes with, making it easier to toss in your work bag or suitcase for on-the-go needs. Gleener’s design has an easy-to-use ergonomic handle with a soft, molded grip. The kit includes the travel pouch, a built-in lint brush, and three edges for different fabric needs.

The three edges are completely removable, which makes them easier to misplace.

Keep in mind that there’s only one power setting, so you’ll need to be careful around delicate fabrics. It’s also powered by rechargeable lithium ion batteries, so if you’re planning on taking this along while traveling, be mindful of airline restrictions.

The best fabric shaver for lint removal, this pick from Pritech offers a vacuum-like effect to pick up even the smallest pieces of lint. Its head has three different sized holes to filter any size fuzz. The head is attached with a magnet, which makes it quick to disassemble for cleaning or blade replacements. We appreciate that it also comes with a safety lock to prevent the device from operating if the head isn’t secured on properly.

It’s powered by rechargeable lithium ion batteries, so it may not be the best for travel.

The handle rotates 180-degrees, which lets you adjust your grip easily, a nice feature for working with furniture. If you have a lot of fabric to shave, keep in mind that the Popchose shaver lasts around an hour on a full charge. And once you run out of juice, it can take up to two hours to recharge.

For upholstery, this powerful fabric shaver is the best. Its motor spins at almost 9,000 RPM and includes six-leaf stainless steel blades and a 2.7-inch shaving head, making for a quick and effective fabric shaver. In addition to the shaver head, it includes removable electrostatic brushes for extra cleaning. We also appreciate that it comes with two replacement six-blade heads so you always have a sharp one on hand.

It can take up to two hours to charge for a single hour of use.

Keep in mind that a manual shaver may take more time to use than an electric shaver, and there isn’t a collection bin to hold lint as you go. In addition, you’ll need to be careful around seams and on more delicate fabrics to ensure you don’t cause any damage.

When looking for the best fabric shavers, we had to include a comb version for those who prefer a manual product that still does the job. This pick includes two sides: a comb and a blade. The plastic comb teeth clean up hair and fluff on plush fabrics like coats and blankets, while the rust-resistant copper blade works to scrape pills from tougher fabrics like sofa covers and rugs.

Product Details: Type: Electric (battery) | Number of Settings: Three shaving heights, two speeds, and three shaving hole sizes for different types of fabric | Dimensions: 3.8 x 2.9 x 6.1 inches | Weight: 5.8 ounces

Keep in mind that if you’re working on hard-to-reach pills, it’s recommended to remove the spacer on the shaver foil. Also, Beautural mentions that their fabric shaver and lint remover is not recommended for removing pet hair . Don’t forget to place your garment on a flat surface when using your fabric shaver, and make sure the surface has no wrinkles to avoid damaging your item.

We love that the large collection container lets you shave several pieces of clothing or fabrics in one sitting, with no need to empty it frequently. There are three shaving heights, two speeds, and three shaving hole sizes for different types of fabric and pilling sizes.

The best fabric shaver to remove pills from your favorite clothes is this pick from Beautural. It’s simple to use and easily gets rid of pesky lint, fuzz balls, and more from your favorite fabrics, including sweaters, jerseys, and upholstery. The blades are sharp and durable, and once they are dull, they are easily replaceable with two included extra blades.

We love the hexagonal side honeycomb mesh that makes it simple to catch lint balls more efficiently and the sharp angle blades that remove lint and pilling quickly. The speeds are adjustable with a quick press of the power button, making it easy to tackle multiple projects. However, there isn’t an indicator to tell you which speed you’re on, so you’ll need to pay attention or cycle through the settings before you start.

With it being almost the size of an iron , this pick from Manstllin is the best fabric shaver for covering a lot of ground quickly. The two large six-leaf blades makes it a must-have for bigger fabric tasks like shaving an oversized throw blanket or large couch. The ergonomic handle is easy to grip and comfortable. The fabric shaver comes with a rechargeable battery that can run for nearly two and a half hours on a full charge.

There isn’t an indicator to tell you which speed setting you’re currently using.

The fabric shaver removes pilling and fuzz balls from sweaters, shirt collars, wool, flannel, and any knit fabrics. Keep in mind that the small size and even smaller lint container means this isn’t the best option for larger jobs like sofas . In addition, the shaver requires two AA batteries, which are not included.

The Evercare Fabric Shaver is comfortable to hold and works quickly, which is always a bonus if you need to tackle some pilling while you’re on the go. It also includes a detachable lint catcher and a small brush to help remove trapped lint. The shaver comes with a cover to protect the sharp blades from wear during transit or storage.

This small fabric shaver from Evercare fits in the palm of your hand, making it the best fabric shaver for easy portability and convenience. We love how compact it is, especially for travel (it fits nicely in a suitcase or garment bag).

The lint bin is small, so you may need to empty it often.

If you’re worried about damaging your clothes, the thickened honeycomb surface protects your goods while keeping a safe distance between the blade and your fabrics. We also love that once the net cover is loose, the pill shaver automatically cuts off power to keep you and your fabrics safe.

There are three modes to make it easy to switch between garments: one is for daily maintenance (like socks and t-shirts), the second is for restoring older fabrics (sweaters and curtains), and the third is for heavier fabrics (overcoats, sofas, and jackets).

You can clean your clothes in a pinch thanks to this fabric shaver’s powerful motor and turbine design, which increases suction power. This pick from Torras has six 45-degree blades that increase cutting efficiency. And after a two-hour charge, the fabric shaver can stay in use for up to five hours, making it one of the best fabric shavers on the market for long periods of use.

The shaver comes with two spare stainless steel shaver blades and a cleaning brush. We love the large fuzz collector, as it makes it easier to work on household items without taking a break to empty the fabric shaver. Plus, the clear cover lets you see at a quick glance when the bin is full.

This fabric shaver works quickly and effectively on a variety of fabrics, including bedding sets, sweaters, winter gear like hats, gloves, and scarves, and even plush toys, all for an affordable price. Its plug-in design allows you to instantly get to work—no waiting for a charge is required. However, keep in mind that the power cord is 4 feet long, which may not be long enough to reach from the outlet to bigger items like upholstered furniture .

The power cord is only 4 feet long, so it may not reach around large upholstery without an extension cord.

Although it’s on the smaller side, the Conair has a comfortable, ergonomic grip and three depth settings to shave fuzz, pilling, and lint from fabrics. The adjustable distance controller is perfect for customizing to your specific type of fabric, and the detachable lint catcher makes for easy cleanup. Keep in mind batteries are not included with the product.

The device is battery operated, making it the best fabric shaver for easy portability and convenience. It’s compact enough to travel with, and when in storage , it’s small enough to sit easily in a drawer. However, we wish it came with a blade cover for extra protection.

Available in six different colors, Conair’s battery-operated fabric shaver and lint remover is the best fabric shaver for almost any defuzzing need . It safely removes fuzz, lint, and pills off socks, sofas, sweaters, and more—the fabric shaver is safe to use on most household fabrics.

The device is lightweight and includes an ergonomic handle, making it easy to hold.

The Bottom Line

Whether your favorite clothing item is starting to pill or your pet’s fur is taking over your favorite blanket, finding a fabric shaver that does its job simply and well is a top priority. Our winner for the best overall fabric shaver is the small version of the Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover, which removes pilling and fuzz balls from multiple types of fabric with ease.

What to Know About Fabric Shavers Before Shopping

Type

Fabric shavers come in either electric or manual versions. An electric fabric shaver is faster to use because it can move quickly over fabric. Manual shavers are best for thinner, more delicate fabrics.

If you’re looking to cross things off a to-do list quickly, an electric shaver may be your best option. Manual shavers are great for fine fabrics, but often take longer to work through a garment or upholstery. For electric shavers, many require a charge, so it’s best to keep in mind charging times before tackling a large piece of furniture.

Like any tool that uses a blade, fabric shaver blades will get dull. Some versions come with replacement blades while others have replacements available to purchase once your original blade dulls. Some fabric shavers require cleaning in between usage. It’s important to read the directions as to how often to clean the fuzz and lint trap.

Fabric Type and Settings

Fabric shavers remove fuzz, loose threads, pilling, and lint from fabrics to restore them to look new again. When looking for a fabric shaver, consider the needs of the fabric you plan on using it for.

Thicker materials will need a higher blade height for cutting. If you’re looking to work on multiple types of fabrics, it’s worth purchasing a fabric shaver with an adjustable head height. If you’ll be shaving a large piece of upholstery, choosing a fabric shaver with a higher speed is helpful to get the job done quickly.

“Knitted fabrics tend to pill more than woven ones,” according to Wendy Etheridge and Alexandra Horn of Voila Staging and Design in Virginia. “Wool, polyester, cotton, and other synthetics are the typical fibers that pill from normal wear and tear; however, linen and denim can also pill.”

Blade design is also important when looking for features. Fabric shavers with more blades remove fuzz and pills from thick fabrics fast. Other types of fabric shavers come with various blades that coincide with fabric type.

Electric fabric shavers often have different settings depending on how you wish to use them. For example, the Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover has a three-setting depth control for a customized fabric shave.

Size and Portability

Fabric shaver dimensions and surface size can vary greatly. Depending on whether you’re looking to use the fabric shaver on a large loveseat or a favorite sweater, looking at dimensions and surface size is crucial.

Speaking of size, make sure to note how large of a fabric shaver you’re looking to purchase. If you’d like a travel version, don’t forget to look at the size and weight of the product. The same goes for one you’d like to use in the home.

Power Source

Fabric shavers can be manual or electric. Electric fabric shavers may be battery-operated, with either non-rechargeable or rechargeable batteries.

“When using an electric fabric shaver, you have the advantage of covering more surface area, and they are gentler on fabrics, making them way more efficient,” Etheridge and Horn say. “Make sure you use from top to bottom, with little to no pressure, to avoid damaging the fabric.”

Your Questions, Answered

How much do fabric shavers cost?

The cost of fabric shavers depends on whether you’re looking to buy an electric or manual version. Electric fabric shavers tend to be pricier, but you can find affordable devices in either style. Devices with multiple blades, added accessories, or additional features will cost more. Most of the fabric shavers on our list cost between $10 and $30, but you can splurge on more expensive models like the Torras Neaty Fabric Shaver for longer runtimes, rechargeable batteries, and a high-quality design.

What is the lifespan of a fabric shaver?

The best fabric shavers can last for years, particularly if they are electric as you can typically replace the blade as it dulls. When deciding what type of fabric shaver to buy, it’s worth looking to see if replacement blades are included or can be purchased, as they can greatly extend the lifespan of a fabric shaver.

What can you use fabric shavers on?

The best fabric shavers can be used to remove pilling, lint, and fuzz from materials like sweaters, leggings, jeans, couches, blankets, and sheets. Depending on the settings, most fabric shavers can be used on any fabrics, whether it’s lightweight cotton, thin synthetic materials, or luxury fabrics like angora wool. Be careful when shaving delicate fabrics as too much pressure from a fabric shaver can cause excessive wear or holes.

Who We Are

This article was written by Kate Oczypok, a contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens. In order to write about the best fabric shavers, Kate completed many hours of research into fabric shavers, including learning what was important when choosing one, important features, safety concerns, and what is currently popular on the market. She also consulted Wendy Etheridge and Alexandra Horn of Voila Staging and Design in Virginia for their advice. In addition to writing about fabric shavers, Kate has expertise in writing about kitchen appliances.