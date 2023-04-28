To select the best essential oil diffusers for our list, we researched the category, gathered insights from Lucking, and considered factors like dimensions, capacity, material, and power source to inform our product recommendations. For those who want to turn their bedroom or bathroom into a calming, spa-like experience, these diffusers check all the boxes.

“When purchasing an essential oil diffuser, there are a few aspects to consider that include the mechanism of the diffuser, the size of the area in which you are aiming to use the diffuser, the reservoir size/intended time span of use, as well as other factors like the aesthetic appearance, noise production, size, and weight,” says Jessie Lucking, health coach at Parsley Health.

Essential oil diffusers provide aromatherapy benefits including relaxation, better sleep, and pain relief. They work by releasing cool mist which helps eliminate dust from the air, increase humidity, and add pleasant aromas to the environment. Many essential oil diffusers also come with colored lights that you can turn on and off to create the mood lightening of your choice.

Best Overall Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: Our best overall pick comes with 10 essential oils and adjustable light settings so you can customize it based on your aromatherapy preferences. Keep in Mind: This diffuser has the look of wood but is actually made of plastic. The Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set by Pure Daily Care earned a spot on the top of our list because it comes with 10 essential oils, 14 ambient light combinations, and four timer settings. The essential oils come in 10-milliliter jars for convenient storage and protection from the sun. The set includes a wide variety of essential oils, including lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint oils. The therapeutic-grade essential oils are free of additives or fillers which makes them good for you and the environment. This diffuser uses ultrasonic waves instead of heat to circulate the aromatherapy, and can operate for up to eight hours at a time. There’s also an auto shut-off feature that will kick in when the water levels are too low. This large-capacity essential oil diffuser has a decorative wood grain design, but it’s made of BPA-free plastic instead of actual wood. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.5 x 6.5 x 6 inches | Capacity: 300 milliliters | Material: Plastic | Power: Electric

Best Budget Homeweeks Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This affordable diffuser comes with useful features like two mist settings and seven LED colors. Keep in Mind: It has a compact design and small capacity so it may not be the best choice for large rooms. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly yet versatile option, this cool-mist diffuser is a great choice. It comes with two mist settings–one that can run continuously for three to four hours and the other that can run on and off for six to eight hours. The LED lights are also customizable; you can choose between seven different colors and adjust each one from dim to bright to create mood lighting for your bedroom or bathroom. You can also use it as a night light. This affordable essential oil diffuser operates quietly, automatically shuts off when water levels are too low, and also functions as a humidifier to keep the air moist. It has a compact and portable design which makes it a great choice to use in small rooms or while traveling. However, it might not be powerful enough to use in large rooms—especially because the water capacity isn’t very high compared to other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.72 x 4.72 x 6.61 inches | Capacity: 100 milliliters | Material: Plastic | Power: Electric

Best Splurge Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Nordstrom Why You Should Get It: This decorative diffuser comes in an assortment of color options. Keep in Mind: The LED lights do not come in different colors. Beauty meets function in this luxury diffuser by Vitruvi. It has a sturdy matte ceramic shell and an understated yet artistic design. It can cover up to 500 square feet of space and run continuously for four hours or intermittently for eight hours. The diffuser will automatically shut off when the water runs out or the timer is up. This diffuser has four relaxing mood lighting settings: on, dim, candlelight, and off. However, it doesn't have colored lights like the other options on our list. It’s available in a selection of earth-toned colors, such as terracotta and eucalyptus, so you can choose one to match your design style. Vitruvi offers a lifetime warranty—a testament to the quality product and superb customer service. Although more expensive than the other essential oil diffusers on our list, its quality features and beautiful design make it worth the price. Price at time of publish: $123 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.2 x 3.2 x 7.2 inches | Capacity: 90 milliliters | Material: Matte Ceramic & BPA-Free Plastic | Power: Corded Electric

Best Large Jack & Rose Large Room Diffuser for Essential Oils Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This large-capacity diffuser can cover up to 480 square feet of space, making it suitable for use in large rooms. Keep in Mind: You have to rotate the legs in place to ensure they aren’t wobbly. With a capacity of 500 millimeters and the ability to cover up to 480 square feet of space, this essential oil diffuser by Jack & Rose is an ideal choice for large rooms. Some of our favorite features include the low noise, auto shutoff function, and modern marble grain finish. It’s available in four stylish colors: Green, indigo, light blue, and pink. This essential oil diffuser comes with three timer settings so you can run it for one, three, or six hours. It also has seven color options and three mist modes so you can choose between light, heavy, or intermittent mist to suit your preferences. Installing the legs can be tricky so make sure you rotate them to secure in place. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.6 x 7.48 x 4.61 inches | Capacity: 500 milliliters | Material: Plastic | Power: Electric The 11 Best Home Saunas of 2023

Best Decorative Joyvio Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This decorative essential oil diffuser doubles as a faux potted succulent plant. Keep in Mind: Essential oils aren’t included, so you’ll have to purchase them separately. When shopping for the best essential oil diffuser, finding the right style may also be at the top of your consideration list. Luckily, there are a lot of decorative options to choose from. The Joyvio Essential Oil Diffuser is hidden inside a pretty ceramic pot with artificial succulent plants. This functional and stylish option offers aromatherapy benefits while adding a decorative look to your home. You can rotate through seven LED color options, pick your favorite one to match the style of your room, or turn off the lights so they don't disrupt you while sleeping. This cool mist diffuser uses ultrasonic technology which helps increase humidity levels without adding too much moisture to the air. It also comes with an auto shutoff function so you don’t have to worry about damaging the diffuser. For best results, add five to seven drops of essential oils (purchased separately) to this 100-millieter diffuser for a pleasant aroma. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.3 x 4.3 x 9.5 inches | Capacity: 100 milliliters | Material: Plastic and ceramic | Power: Electric The 20 Best Candles of 2023 To Light Up Your Home

Best for the Car InnoGear Car Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The InnoGear Car Diffuser is designed to fit conveniently inside most standard cupholders. Keep in Mind: This diffuser requires a USB for power but doesn't come with an adapter. If you’re looking for a diffuser to keep your car smelling nice, consider the portable InnoGear Car Diffuser. It’s designed to fit in most cupholders so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over while you’re driving. It’s also the most lightweight option on our list, weighing less than a pound. Since this diffuser is so compact, you can also take it with you to the office or use it while traveling. The diffuser can run continuously or intermittently (every 30 seconds) depending on how much aroma you want in the air. Convenient features of this in-car diffuser include quiet operation, automatic shutoff, and a nightlight. The power buttons are located on top so you can easily adjust the mist settings, and the lid is easy to remove when filling with water. This mini essential oil diffuser is powered by a USB, but doesn't come with an adapter. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.44 x 2.44 x 4.92 inches | Capacity: 50 milliliters | Material: Polypropylene | Power: USB

Best Pet-Safe Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On The Container Store Why You Should Get It: The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser can hold two scents at once so you can easily switch back and forth. Keep in Mind: The fragrance refills can get expensive, especially if you purchase scents from luxury brands. You may know that some plants are toxic to animals, however it is also important to ensure you are also using pet-safe fragrances. Finding the best essential oil diffuser for pets can be challenging because many essential oils are toxic to pets. However, the Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser is a pet-safe choice. The scents are made without parabens, phthalates, or other harsh chemicals. It’s smaller than many of the options on our list and plugs right into a wall outlet. Since it’s a “smart” diffuser, you can control the settings right from your phone and use the app to easily adjust the scent intensity, switch between two fragrances, and turn on or off the LED nightlight. The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser can hold two scents at a time, but you have to buy the fragrance refills separately which can get expensive–especially if you choose luxury scents. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Dimensions: 1.71 x 3.88 x 3.88 inches inches | Capacity: 20 milliliters | Material: Plastic | Power: Plug-In We Tested 38 of the Best Air Purifiers—These 10 Are the Most Effective Against Dust, Allergens, and Smoke

Best Small InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This portable diffuser is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand which means it’s easy to transport. Keep in Mind: This basic white diffuser is not as stylish as some of the other options on our list. This pint-sized ultrasonic diffuser can fit in the palm of your hand, and is easy to transport between rooms. Although it’s small in size, it doesn’t lack in features. There are two mist modes, eight color options, and an automatic shutoff function. For maximum aromatherapy benefits and the strongest scent, you can use the continuous mist mode which runs for about three to four hours at a time. If you’re looking for a less impactful scent that lasts twice as long, try the intermittent mist mode. The best essential oil diffusers have adjustable lights like the ones on the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser. You can choose your favorite color, rotate on a cycle, adjust the brightness level, or turn off the light–whichever you prefer to create the ambiance of your choice. You can also use the light and mist separately which provides more versatility. This electric powered diffuser comes with an AC charger for added convenience. Although compact, the design is more basic than some of the other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.9 x 3.9 x 5.5 inches | Capacity: 100 milliliters | Material: Polypropylene | Power: Electric

Best Humidifier Diffuser Combo BZseed Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Humidifier Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This large-capacity diffuser/humidifier combo can help alleviate symptoms caused by dry air. Keep in Mind: This diffuser is larger than many of the options on our list so it may not be as practical to move around. If you’re looking for the best essential oil diffuser that also functions as a humidifier, try the Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Humidifier by BZseed. Its wide design and low funnel help circulate more mist into the air than some of the other options on our list. Not only does this option provide aromatherapy benefits, but it also adds moisture to the air which can help alleviate symptoms caused by dry weather. This large-capacity humidifier/diffuser combo can operate continuously for one, three, or six hours. It can also run on and off for up to 10 hours on strong mist mode or 12 hours on weak mist mode. Similar to many of the options on our list, this diffuser has eight colors that can be cycled through, set on one color, and adjusted from dim to bright. It’s made of BPA-free plastic with a dark brown faux wood grain finish, and is also available in light brown, rosewood, or white. The large capacity is a plus, but it may be too big for small rooms. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.2 x 6.2 x 7.4 inches | Capacity: 550 milliliters | Material: Plastic | Power: Electric The 11 Best Humidifiers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Ceramic Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This ceramic diffuser has a cut-out pattern that lets the light shine through. Keep in Mind: It only has 100 milliliters of capacity, so it may not produce enough mist for large spaces. This ceramic essential oil diffuser by Earnest Living has a floral mosaic pattern, making it a decorative addition to the home. It also has a wooden grain design around the base which adds to the aesthetic. Some of our favorite features are the silent operation, automatic shutoff, and four timers. There are also seven LED color options that shine nicely through the ceramic diffuser–transforming it into a piece of artwork. Aside from adding essential oils to your space which helps promote a soothing environment, this dual purpose ultrasonic diffuser can also be used as a cool mist humidifier to help improve the air quality, which is especially useful in dry climates. With just 100 milliliters of capacity, however, it may not be the best option for large rooms. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.45 x 3.45 x 6.3 inches | Capacity: 100 milliliters | Material: Ceramic | Power: Electric