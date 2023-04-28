Decorating Home Accessories The 11 Best Essential Oil Diffusers of 2023 for Every Space Turn your home into a spa-like experience with one of these top picks. By Erica Reagle Erica Reagle Erica Reagle is marketing communications specialist and a freelance writer focused on interior design and the home. Her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, Bob Vila, and Better You. She enjoys traveling and tasting wine from all over the world.Following an editorial internship for StyleLine magazine early in her career, this Michigan native served as writer and event coordinator for SHE! magazine, a student-run fashion and pop culture magazine. Decorating Home Accessories The 11 Best Essential Oil Diffusers of 2023 for Every Space Better Homes & Gardens / Kristin Kempa Essential oil diffusers provide aromatherapy benefits including relaxation, better sleep, and pain relief. They work by releasing cool mist which helps eliminate dust from the air, increase humidity, and add pleasant aromas to the environment. Many essential oil diffusers also come with colored lights that you can turn on and off to create the mood lightening of your choice. “When purchasing an essential oil diffuser, there are a few aspects to consider that include the mechanism of the diffuser, the size of the area in which you are aiming to use the diffuser, the reservoir size/intended time span of use, as well as other factors like the aesthetic appearance, noise production, size, and weight,” says Jessie Lucking, health coach at Parsley Health. To select the best essential oil diffusers for our list, we researched the category, gathered insights from Lucking, and considered factors like dimensions, capacity, material, and power source to inform our product recommendations. For those who want to turn their bedroom or bathroom into a calming, spa-like experience, these diffusers check all the boxes. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Homeweeks Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Vitruvi Stone Diffuser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large: Jack & Rose Large Room Diffuser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Decorative: Joyvio Essential Oil Diffuser at Amazon Jump to Review Best for the Car: InnoGear Car Diffuser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Pet-Safe: Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small: InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Humidifier Diffuser Combo: BZseed Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Ceramic: Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: Our best overall pick comes with 10 essential oils and adjustable light settings so you can customize it based on your aromatherapy preferences.Keep in Mind: This diffuser has the look of wood but is actually made of plastic. The Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set by Pure Daily Care earned a spot on the top of our list because it comes with 10 essential oils, 14 ambient light combinations, and four timer settings. The essential oils come in 10-milliliter jars for convenient storage and protection from the sun. The set includes a wide variety of essential oils, including lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint oils. The therapeutic-grade essential oils are free of additives or fillers which makes them good for you and the environment. This diffuser uses ultrasonic waves instead of heat to circulate the aromatherapy, and can operate for up to eight hours at a time. There’s also an auto shut-off feature that will kick in when the water levels are too low. This large-capacity essential oil diffuser has a decorative wood grain design, but it’s made of BPA-free plastic instead of actual wood. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.5 x 6.5 x 6 inches | Capacity: 300 milliliters | Material: Plastic | Power: Electric Best Budget Homeweeks Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This affordable diffuser comes with useful features like two mist settings and seven LED colors.Keep in Mind: It has a compact design and small capacity so it may not be the best choice for large rooms. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly yet versatile option, this cool-mist diffuser is a great choice. It comes with two mist settings–one that can run continuously for three to four hours and the other that can run on and off for six to eight hours. The LED lights are also customizable; you can choose between seven different colors and adjust each one from dim to bright to create mood lighting for your bedroom or bathroom. You can also use it as a night light. This affordable essential oil diffuser operates quietly, automatically shuts off when water levels are too low, and also functions as a humidifier to keep the air moist. It has a compact and portable design which makes it a great choice to use in small rooms or while traveling. However, it might not be powerful enough to use in large rooms—especially because the water capacity isn’t very high compared to other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.72 x 4.72 x 6.61 inches | Capacity: 100 milliliters | Material: Plastic | Power: Electric Best Splurge Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Nordstrom Why You Should Get It: This decorative diffuser comes in an assortment of color options.Keep in Mind: The LED lights do not come in different colors. Beauty meets function in this luxury diffuser by Vitruvi. It has a sturdy matte ceramic shell and an understated yet artistic design. It can cover up to 500 square feet of space and run continuously for four hours or intermittently for eight hours. The diffuser will automatically shut off when the water runs out or the timer is up. This diffuser has four relaxing mood lighting settings: on, dim, candlelight, and off. However, it doesn't have colored lights like the other options on our list. It’s available in a selection of earth-toned colors, such as terracotta and eucalyptus, so you can choose one to match your design style. Vitruvi offers a lifetime warranty—a testament to the quality product and superb customer service. Although more expensive than the other essential oil diffusers on our list, its quality features and beautiful design make it worth the price. Price at time of publish: $123 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.2 x 3.2 x 7.2 inches | Capacity: 90 milliliters | Material: Matte Ceramic & BPA-Free Plastic | Power: Corded Electric Best Large Jack & Rose Large Room Diffuser for Essential Oils Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This large-capacity diffuser can cover up to 480 square feet of space, making it suitable for use in large rooms.Keep in Mind: You have to rotate the legs in place to ensure they aren’t wobbly. With a capacity of 500 millimeters and the ability to cover up to 480 square feet of space, this essential oil diffuser by Jack & Rose is an ideal choice for large rooms. Some of our favorite features include the low noise, auto shutoff function, and modern marble grain finish. It’s available in four stylish colors: Green, indigo, light blue, and pink. This essential oil diffuser comes with three timer settings so you can run it for one, three, or six hours. It also has seven color options and three mist modes so you can choose between light, heavy, or intermittent mist to suit your preferences. Installing the legs can be tricky so make sure you rotate them to secure in place. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.6 x 7.48 x 4.61 inches | Capacity: 500 milliliters | Material: Plastic | Power: Electric The 11 Best Home Saunas of 2023 Best Decorative Joyvio Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This decorative essential oil diffuser doubles as a faux potted succulent plant.Keep in Mind: Essential oils aren’t included, so you’ll have to purchase them separately. When shopping for the best essential oil diffuser, finding the right style may also be at the top of your consideration list. Luckily, there are a lot of decorative options to choose from. The Joyvio Essential Oil Diffuser is hidden inside a pretty ceramic pot with artificial succulent plants. This functional and stylish option offers aromatherapy benefits while adding a decorative look to your home. You can rotate through seven LED color options, pick your favorite one to match the style of your room, or turn off the lights so they don't disrupt you while sleeping. This cool mist diffuser uses ultrasonic technology which helps increase humidity levels without adding too much moisture to the air. It also comes with an auto shutoff function so you don’t have to worry about damaging the diffuser. For best results, add five to seven drops of essential oils (purchased separately) to this 100-millieter diffuser for a pleasant aroma. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.3 x 4.3 x 9.5 inches | Capacity: 100 milliliters | Material: Plastic and ceramic | Power: Electric The 20 Best Candles of 2023 To Light Up Your Home Best for the Car InnoGear Car Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The InnoGear Car Diffuser is designed to fit conveniently inside most standard cupholders.Keep in Mind: This diffuser requires a USB for power but doesn't come with an adapter. If you’re looking for a diffuser to keep your car smelling nice, consider the portable InnoGear Car Diffuser. It’s designed to fit in most cupholders so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over while you’re driving. It’s also the most lightweight option on our list, weighing less than a pound. Since this diffuser is so compact, you can also take it with you to the office or use it while traveling. The diffuser can run continuously or intermittently (every 30 seconds) depending on how much aroma you want in the air. Convenient features of this in-car diffuser include quiet operation, automatic shutoff, and a nightlight. The power buttons are located on top so you can easily adjust the mist settings, and the lid is easy to remove when filling with water. This mini essential oil diffuser is powered by a USB, but doesn't come with an adapter. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.44 x 2.44 x 4.92 inches | Capacity: 50 milliliters | Material: Polypropylene | Power: USB Best Pet-Safe Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On The Container Store Why You Should Get It: The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser can hold two scents at once so you can easily switch back and forth.Keep in Mind: The fragrance refills can get expensive, especially if you purchase scents from luxury brands. You may know that some plants are toxic to animals, however it is also important to ensure you are also using pet-safe fragrances. Finding the best essential oil diffuser for pets can be challenging because many essential oils are toxic to pets. However, the Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser is a pet-safe choice. The scents are made without parabens, phthalates, or other harsh chemicals. It’s smaller than many of the options on our list and plugs right into a wall outlet. Since it’s a “smart” diffuser, you can control the settings right from your phone and use the app to easily adjust the scent intensity, switch between two fragrances, and turn on or off the LED nightlight. The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser can hold two scents at a time, but you have to buy the fragrance refills separately which can get expensive–especially if you choose luxury scents. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Dimensions: 1.71 x 3.88 x 3.88 inches inches | Capacity: 20 milliliters | Material: Plastic | Power: Plug-In We Tested 38 of the Best Air Purifiers—These 10 Are the Most Effective Against Dust, Allergens, and Smoke Best Small InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This portable diffuser is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand which means it’s easy to transport.Keep in Mind: This basic white diffuser is not as stylish as some of the other options on our list. This pint-sized ultrasonic diffuser can fit in the palm of your hand, and is easy to transport between rooms. Although it’s small in size, it doesn’t lack in features. There are two mist modes, eight color options, and an automatic shutoff function. For maximum aromatherapy benefits and the strongest scent, you can use the continuous mist mode which runs for about three to four hours at a time. If you’re looking for a less impactful scent that lasts twice as long, try the intermittent mist mode. The best essential oil diffusers have adjustable lights like the ones on the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser. You can choose your favorite color, rotate on a cycle, adjust the brightness level, or turn off the light–whichever you prefer to create the ambiance of your choice. You can also use the light and mist separately which provides more versatility. This electric powered diffuser comes with an AC charger for added convenience. Although compact, the design is more basic than some of the other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.9 x 3.9 x 5.5 inches | Capacity: 100 milliliters | Material: Polypropylene | Power: Electric Best Humidifier Diffuser Combo BZseed Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Humidifier Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This large-capacity diffuser/humidifier combo can help alleviate symptoms caused by dry air.Keep in Mind: This diffuser is larger than many of the options on our list so it may not be as practical to move around. If you’re looking for the best essential oil diffuser that also functions as a humidifier, try the Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Humidifier by BZseed. Its wide design and low funnel help circulate more mist into the air than some of the other options on our list. Not only does this option provide aromatherapy benefits, but it also adds moisture to the air which can help alleviate symptoms caused by dry weather. This large-capacity humidifier/diffuser combo can operate continuously for one, three, or six hours. It can also run on and off for up to 10 hours on strong mist mode or 12 hours on weak mist mode. Similar to many of the options on our list, this diffuser has eight colors that can be cycled through, set on one color, and adjusted from dim to bright. It’s made of BPA-free plastic with a dark brown faux wood grain finish, and is also available in light brown, rosewood, or white. The large capacity is a plus, but it may be too big for small rooms. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.2 x 6.2 x 7.4 inches | Capacity: 550 milliliters | Material: Plastic | Power: Electric The 11 Best Humidifiers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Ceramic Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This ceramic diffuser has a cut-out pattern that lets the light shine through.Keep in Mind: It only has 100 milliliters of capacity, so it may not produce enough mist for large spaces. This ceramic essential oil diffuser by Earnest Living has a floral mosaic pattern, making it a decorative addition to the home. It also has a wooden grain design around the base which adds to the aesthetic. Some of our favorite features are the silent operation, automatic shutoff, and four timers. There are also seven LED color options that shine nicely through the ceramic diffuser–transforming it into a piece of artwork. Aside from adding essential oils to your space which helps promote a soothing environment, this dual purpose ultrasonic diffuser can also be used as a cool mist humidifier to help improve the air quality, which is especially useful in dry climates. With just 100 milliliters of capacity, however, it may not be the best option for large rooms. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.45 x 3.45 x 6.3 inches | Capacity: 100 milliliters | Material: Ceramic | Power: Electric Best Smart Sierra Modern Home Smart Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This WiFi-enabled diffuser can be controlled using an app or voice commands.Keep in Mind: Although you can control it from another room, it’s larger than many of the options on our list and not as portable. This smart diffuser and humidifier by Sierra Modern Home is an ideal option for the technology savvy and smart home enthusiasts. You can connect to WiFi and use the app or voice commands (Amazon Alexa and Google Home) to control the mist power, LED colored lights, and timer settings. One of our favorite features is the ability to create schedules within the app so you can have the diffuser turn on and off at set times. There are also day and night settings so you can adjust the lights from bright to dark. This smart essential oil diffuser has a large water tank that can hold up to 400 milliliters of water at a time, run continuously for up to 12 hours, and shut off when water levels are too low. Although it’s larger than some of our other picks and not as easy to move around, you can easily control the settings from the convenience of your phone. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 6.5 x 6.5 x 9.4 inches | Capacity: 400 milliliters | Material: Plastic | Power: Electric The 9 Best Smart Light Bulbs to Brighten Your Space with Minimal Effort The Bottom Line Overall, the best essential oil diffuser is the Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set. It can hold 300 milliliters of water at a time and comes with 10 different essential oils to get you started on your aromatherapy journey. There are several options of diffusers to fit your needs, whether you need a pet-safe option, portable diffuser or an option for larger rooms, such as the Jack & Rose Diffusers for Essential Oils Large Room. What to Know About Essential Oil Diffusers Before Shopping Size When choosing the best essential oil diffuser for your home, size is an important factor to consider. First, look at the dimensions to ensure it will fit well in your space. If you plan on using your essential oil diffuser in a small room or bringing it with you on vacation, consider a compact and portable option. However, if you want the mist and scent to cover a larger space, look for a larger essential oil diffuser. It’s also important to consider how much water can fit in the diffuser before needing to be replaced. Higher-capacity diffusers are typically best for large rooms because the scent can reach a larger area and they can run longer before requiring more water. Cleaning It’s important to clean your essential oil diffuser frequently to ensure it works properly and prevent any mold or mildew from building up. For best results, rinse it out each time you change essential oils and deep clean it about once a month. The diffusers that double as humidifiers may have additional cleaning requirements, so make sure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Before cleaning your diffuser, make sure it’s unplugged and the power source is turned off. Start by emptying out the reservoir to remove any standing water or leftover essential oils. Then add water and vinegar and run the diffuser for 10–15 minutes before wiping it dry with a cloth. Settings The best essential oil diffusers come with a variety of useful settings including LED lights in several color options, auto shutoff functions for safe use, and continuous or intermittent mist modes. These features are standard on most of the essential oil diffusers on our list, but if you’re looking for more sophisticated features like timers or WiFi compatibility, make sure to choose an essential oil diffuser that has all of the bells and whistles you want. Your Questions, Answered How do essential oil diffusers work? “The mechanism of the diffuser is particularly important as there are multiple different styles of diffuser including nebulizing, ultrasonic, heat or evaporative,” Lucking says. Most of the essential oil diffusers on our list are ultrasonic. “An ultrasonic diffuser releases essential oil into the air as a result of vibrations caused by a plate which emits ultrasonic waves, creating particles of oils which disperse into the air,” Lucking says. “This type of diffuser uses a water tank and also creates a fine mist. The oil remains intact because heat is not used and it can also provide a humidifier effect.” Nebulizers are a more expensive type of diffuser that produce stronger scents by turning essential oils directly into mist without requiring water or heat. When it comes to specific essential oils, “each individual oil or blend will elicit different responses and experiences so it is important to select oils that are aligned with your desired outcome,” Lucking says. “You may use lavender for relaxation, anxiety relief and sleep support and conversely, peppermint and citrus for an uplifting and invigorating effect. It is important to select the aromatherapy that is conducive to your goals.” Are essential oil diffusers safe to use around pets? “First and foremost, for safety, you want to be certain you are purchasing high quality essential oils that are free of synthetic ingredients,” Lucking says. “It can be helpful to determine the plant sourcing, production, and quality/control testing that the company uses to ensure the potency, efficacy, and quality of the product.” Some essential oil diffusers are not safe to use around pets because certain essential oils can be harmful to pets if ingested. It’s important to keep your diffuser at a safe distance from your pets and only use approved scents. When in doubt, ask your veterinarian what essential oils are safe to use around pets. What are the benefits of an essential oil diffuser? The best essential oil diffusers can provide many physical and emotional benefits including relaxation, better sleep, and improved moods. Physical benefits can include healthy skin, pain relief, and clearer breathing. “An essential oil diffuser allows the user to engage in aromatherapy which is the practice of using aromatic materials, including essential oils, for therapeutic benefit,” Lucking says. “When inhaled, the molecules in essential oils travel from the olfactory nerves directly to the central nervous system, particularly impacting the amygdala, known as the emotional center of the brain. There is clinical evidence to support the use of diffusers and oils for anxiety reduction, mood elevation, and relief for nausea and headaches; however, other conditions are being explored that require further research.” According to Lucking, some essential oils may also provide a purifying effect to the air which can help decrease the impact of environmental contaminants. Who We Are Erica Reagle is a freelance writer focusing on interior design and the home. To write this story, she spent hours researching the best essential oil diffusers, considering factors like dimensions, capacity, material, and power source. She also gathered insights from Jessie Lucking, health coach at Parsley Health. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit