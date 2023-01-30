The 11 Best Electric Wine Openers of 2023

Our top electric wine opener pick is the Secura Electric Wine Opener . This gadget is easy to use and store, compatible with most bottle sizes, and can uncork up to 30 bottles on a single charge. Intuitive up and down buttons are a cinch to use and can open a bottle of wine in seconds.

The best electric wine openers come in a range of sizes, shapes, and features. All have one thing in common—they require electricity to work—so always make sure your opener is fully charged or stocked with fresh batteries, otherwise you’ll need to rely on a manual opener to pop that cork. To create our list of the best electric wine bottle openers, we considered the styles, prices, functionality, dimensions, charging strength, and more.

“An electric wine opener is like magic for the majority of wine drinkers,” says Nichelle and Nicole Nichols , sisters and business owners of The Guilty Grape. “Most electric wine openers are almost effortless.”

When the clock strikes wine o’clock, you’ll want to be able to pop the cork as easily as possible. Whether you struggle with traditional wine bottle openers, have limited hand mobility or strength, or just love household gadgets, the best electric wine bottle openers are a wonderful addition to any home bar cart.

Best Overall Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The opener can remove up to 30 corks on a single charge and comes in six attractive colors. Keep in Mind: The base functions as the charging dock, so the opener needs to be stored upright when not in use. Our top pick for a variety of reasons, this electric wine opener is a smart addition to any bar cart. It comes with the charging dock base, a charging cord, an opener, and a foil cutter that rests on the base when not in use. Once fully charged, this opener is a cinch to use. First, remove the foil label with the foil cutter. Position the opener vertically over the bottle and press the “down” button. In six seconds, the wine cork will be removed. Once the bottle is opened, press the “up” button to release the cork from the opener. The base of the wine opener functions as its charger, which makes it very easy to keep your device fully charged from one use to the next. Powered up, it will have enough juice to open about 30 corks on one charge, and it only needs to be plugged in for about two hours to fully charge. If you’re not using it regularly, the brand recommends charging the opener every three months to help prolong the battery life. Lightweight and compact in size for effortless storage, this choice comes in a range of colors. Along with the classic brushed stainless steel, the opener is available in black, red, gold, and other options. No matter the color, each comes with a black charging base and black and clear wine foil cutter. While the opener does light up when it’s charging, there’s no light indicating that the opener is fully changed, which does seem like a missed opportunity and would be helpful. It’s also important to note that this device has to be stored upright if you want it to charge, so keep this in mind as you plan storage. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 12 x 2.7 x 7.5 inches | Weight: 1.2 pounds | Color: Six color options | Material: Stainless steel

Best Budget Oster Electric Wine Opener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Why You Should Get It: This electric wine bottle opener plugs right into the wall, so no USB cord is required. Keep in Mind: The charging light does not shut off when the opener is fully charged. Don’t let the low price tag fool you—the Oster Electric Wine Opener is an effective and budget-conscious option that won’t take up much space on your bar cart. Made from aluminum with brushed black detailing, the lightweight opener is fully cordless and easy to use. To open a bottle of wine use the included foil cutter to remove the foil. Next, simply place the opener over your wine bottle and press the button. The spiral helix will rotate downwards and extract the cork. Once free from the bottle, simply press the upper part of the switch. This will cause the spiral to turn in a counterclockwise direction and release the cork. When not in use, store the opener on the base to keep it charged. There’s a red light that gets activated when the opener is in the base. We wish that the Oster wine opener would indicate when it was fully charged, but instead the light stays on perpetually when plugged in. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.5 x 3.1 x 10.2 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Color: Black | Material: Aluminum

Best Splurge Peugeot Elis Electric Corkscrew Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This is a safe option to use on all types of corks, including delicate vintage or fine corks. Keep in Mind: There’s no foil cutter included with this expensive option Wine connoisseurs with a cellar of vintage wines or fine varieties may typically avoid electric wine openers since they can be less delicate and may crumble fragile corks. Not so with this splurge-worthy electric wine opener—it is gentle, safe, and effective on all types of wine corks. The wide handle on the Peugeot Elis electric corkscrew is made with an ergonomic design, so it’s a cinch to keep a good grip on the opener. To use, simply position the opener over the bottle with the cork exposed. Press the down arrow button to remove the cork. Once extracted, the up arrow button releases the cork from the opener. We like that this opener functions very quickly, quietly, and smoothly. There’s no need for a base, so the included charging cord just plugs right into the opener, making it easier to store, too. Given the expensive price, it’s a shame that this opener doesn’t include a foil cutter, so you’ll need to purchase one separately or remove the foil by hand. Price at time of publish: $86 Product Details: Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 8.5 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Color: Metallic silver | Material: Stainless Steel The 15 Best Champagne Flutes of 2023 for Every Occasion

Best Design Peugeot Elis Reverse French Wood Electric Corkscrew Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel View On Food52 Why You Should Get It: Not only does this beechwood opener have a standout style, it runs automatically. Keep in Mind: The version from Crate and Barrel does not include a foil cutter. If you’re looking for an electric wine opener that is so attractive you’ll want to keep it out on the dining room table as you imbibe your wine, look no further than this pricey opener. Designed, wood-turned, painted, and assembled in France, this electric opener stands out for its simplicity and style. It’s made out of beautiful light beechwood, metal, and plastic. To use the opener, simply position it above a wine bottle, press the opener down onto the exposed cork, and the automatic opener will get to work. Once the cork has been removed from the bottle, simply move the opener off the wine bottle and tilt the opener sideways. It will automatically reverse directions and push the cork back out. A discreet USB cable powers the whole thing up and the brand states it can open up to 50 bottles of wine on a single charge. It’s important to note that the Crate and Barrel version doesn’t come with a foil cutter, so if you want or need that, be sure to order the one separately. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.7 x 2.7 x 8 inches | Weight: Not listed | Color: Beechwood | Material: Beechwood, metal and plastic

Best Battery-Operated COKUNST Electric Wine Opener Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This portable wine bottle opener runs on four AA batteries. Keep in Mind: Batteries are not included. Perfect for picnics or BYOW (Bring Your Own Wine) dinners, the portable Cokunst electric wine opener is powered by four AA batteries, so you can take it just about anywhere that wine is involved. It boasts all you need in one compact gadget, including a compact foil cutter that can be stored at the base of the opener. To use this plastic pick, simply push the release button on the top to extract the cork. Once it’s out of the bottle, press down on the button to remove the cork from the tool. There’s a blue LED indicator light that gets activated when the opener is in use. Unfortunately, there’s no light to indicate when the battery is low, so you’ll just have to observe the mechanisms slowing down or plan to regularly replace the batteries. It’s a small but mighty opener, and it can remove a cork in about six to eight seconds. The brand claims it can open up to 100 bottles on one set of fresh batteries. Keep in mind that batteries are not included with your purchase, so you’ll need to buy a set separately before using this device. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 2 x 2 inches | Weight: 10.6 ounces | Color: Black | Material: Acrylic

Best Travel-Sized Ozeri Travel Series Electric Wine Opener 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: At just seven inches tall, this pint-sized opener is perfect for on-the-go wine drinking. Keep in Mind: This opener is only available in one colorway. For camping, traveling, picnicking, or wine-drinking on the go, this pint-sized opener is packed full of power. Although it’s just 7 inches tall, the stainless steel opener is effective at opening a full-size bottle of wine. We appreciate that the base of the opener doubles as a hidden foil cutter, so this trusty tool has everything you need to get that vino open. Once the foil has been removed, there’s a “down” button to turn the corkscrew into the cork, and an “up” button to remove it from the opener. The bottom half of this electric wine bottle opener is clear plastic, so you can easily watch the cork being removed from the wine bottle. The opener charges via an included USB cable. The brand claims that the opener can work on up to 80 bottles of wine on a single charge. The only downside to this travel-sized wine opener is that there’s no light to indicate a low power level, so you won’t know when to re-charge it. If you’re traveling for a long period of time, plan to pack a charging cable just in case. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Dimensions: 1.8 x 1.8 x 7.2 inches | Weight: 0.6 pounds | Color: Silver | Material: Stainless steel

We Tested 22 of the Best Stand Mixers, but These 9 Are Worth a Spot on Your Countertop

Best Set Ivation Wine Gift Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: When plugged in, the top of the opener changes color based on current battery power levels. Keep in Mind: The wine opener runs out of battery faster than others on the list. A lovely gift for yourself or a wine lover in your life, this convenient set is chock full of helpful accessories that will make drinking a glass of your favorite vino easier and more enjoyable. Along with a stainless steel touch-button wine opener, the set includes a foil cutter, wine stopper, vacuum bottle preserver to extract air from the bottle, a two-in-one aerator and pourer, and a storage base that doubles as a charging dock. When in use, the electric wine bottle opener has an up and down button, which works to both open the bottle of wine and then remove the cork from the opener. Not only does the included base keep all your gadgets tidy, but it also charges your opener while it’s being stored. Unlike many of the other electric wine openers on our list, this one has a colored top that changes color based on current battery power levels, so you’ll easily be able to tell when your device needs a recharge. According to the manufacturer, this device can open up to 30 bottles of wine before needing a recharge, which is less than many of the other options on our list of the best electric wine openers. However, because of the handy recharging base and battery level indicator, we still think it’s well-worth the money. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Dimensions: Opener: 2 x 8 inches | Weight: 1.7 pounds | Color: Black | Material: Plastic

Best With Vacuum Seal Cuisinart Vacuum Sealer Cordless Wine Opener 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: The vacuum sealer has the numbers 1 to 31 engraved on it so you can mark the date in which you sealed the wine. Keep in Mind: There’s no storage spot on the charger for the vacuum sealing top. A full-service set, this electric opener from Cuisinart comes with everything you need to both open your bottle of wine and then preserve the wine if the bottle is not finished. It comes with a charging dock, an electric wine opener, a foil cutter, and a wine vacuum sealer top. The opener fits onto the base to charge when not in use, and the foil cutter hides away in a special slot on the base for convenient storage. To use the opener, use the up and down buttons to easily remove the cork from the bottle and then from the opener. We like that the base of the opener is made from grippy rubber, so it’s a safe non-slip option—which is helpful if you’ve got wet hands from working the bar or from scooping ice. Another nice feature is that the base of the dock has lights to indicate when the power is on and the opener is charging–you won’t have to guess if and when it’s ready to go. The vacuum sealer top fits right over the open bottle of wine and helps to eliminate any air left in the bottle, making it easier to preserve your wine for future use. Plus, the sealer has the numbers 1 to 31 engraved on it ,so you can easily mark the date of when you sealed that particular bottle of wine. Keep in mind that there’s no storage option for the vacuum sealer, so if it’s not in use, you’ll have to dedicate additional space in your cupboards or drawers. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 5 x 6 x 15.8 inches | Weight: 2.75 pounds | Color: Black and brushed silver | Material: Stainless steel and rubber



Best Multi-Use Cuisinart Evolution X 4-in-1 Wine Opener Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This opener comes with a three-year manufacturer's limited warranty. Keep in Mind: It runs for about 20 minutes of continuous use per charge. Cordless and convenient, this four-in-one tool features everything you need to open, pour, enjoy, and save your favorite wine. Included in this set is an automatic wine bottle opener, an automatic wine preserver, an aerator, and a foil cutter. For a clutter-free bonus, all these tools fit directly into the unit, so there’s no storage base or stray pieces to worry about. Cordless and rechargeable, it comes with a 3-foot removable USB cable, so it can be charged anywhere. It also fully charges in two hours, and we appreciate the LED display lights that give a clear indication of the charging status. Once charged, it can open around 50 bottles of wine before needing a recharge, which allows for about 20 minutes of continuous usage. A great gift or bar cart addition, this multi-tool provides all you need to enjoy your favorite bottle of wine. A foil cutter opens the bottle, the aerator makes for an easy pouring experience and a more flavorful taste profile, and the preserver keeps your unfinished wine fresh until the next time you take a sip. Should any issues arise, Cuisinart has a three-year manufacturer’s warranty on this multi-tool. Since it doesn’t come with a charging base, it won’t automatically recharge every time you put it away—you’ll have to remember to plug it into a nearby outlet every once in a while. However, the display lights are convenient and make it easy to tell when your wine opener needs to be recharged. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.8 x 2 x 8.3 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Color: Silver or black | Material: Plastic

The 13 Best Coffee Mugs of 2023

Easiest to Operate Cuisinart Electric Wine Opener 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: Beyond simple, the two buttons on the opener are labeled “Remove” and “Eject” so there’s no confusion when using. Keep in Mind: The only add-on accessory is a foil cutter. Eliminate any confusion and get down to basics with this easy-to-operate cordless electric wine opener. The affordable set comes with a base, a wine opener, and a wine cutter, without any bells and whistles that would make it unnecessarily complex. The cutter neatly fits right into the base so you don’t have to worry about misplacing it. We appreciate the foolproof design of this opener: the two buttons are labeled “Remove” to uncork the wine bottle and “Eject” to release the cork from the opener. With just those two buttons, you can effortlessly open any bottle of wine. Easy to use and touted for the simplicity of the design, the stainless steel opener has a small footprint and looks attractive on any countertop or bar cart. One charge will open up to 50 bottles of wine, and the helpful lights on the base will indicate when the opener is fully charged. It’s not listed how long a charge takes, but the lights are a useful feature. This is the best electric wine opener for anyone who already has plenty of gadgets for their bar cart, but someone lacking other helpful tools, such as an aerator or preserver, may prefer a device with more features. Its only accessory is a foil cutter, so if you’re looking for an all-in-one device, we recommend shopping a different wine opener on our list. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.4 x 6 x 4.5 inches | Weight: 2 pounds | Color: Silver | Material: Stainless Steel