The 8 Best Electric Smokers of 2023 for Flavorful Home-Smoked Meats, Veggies, and More

Our top pick for the best electric smoker is the Masterbuilt30-inch Digital Electric Smoker because of its airtight door and helpful side loader that allows you to add wood pellets without opening the door. These features preserve the heat and smoky goodness, resulting in richer flavors.

Carey Bringle, the pitmaster and owner of Peg Leg Porker , suggests finding an electric smoker that possesses durability and quality parts to avoid replacing it frequently. “I would look for a metal electric smoker with a good seal on the door and good grease management,” he says.

“Electric smokers are great time savers, and you’ll be feeding your family crowd-pleasing meat in no time,” says celebrity chef and winner of the twelfth season of Food Network Star Hungry VX Chef Tregaye . “Look for heavy-gauge stainless steel or aluminum smokers; these materials are excellent at resisting rust and last for years.”

To help you find the right model for your home and consider some of the most important factors for your cooking needs, we created a list of the best electric smokers on the market. Our picks include options that offer automated temperature control so you don’t have to babysit them, options with easy fueling to keep your device running, and budget-friendly options to fit a range of users.

If you enjoy the rich, smoky flavor that a charcoal grill delivers without all the prep, cleanup, and careful monitoring, then an electric smoker may be the perfect solution. As opposed to gas and charcoal smokers, the best electric smokers are easier to use and control, and they are extremely reliable, making them simple for beginner grill masters to operate.

Best Overall Masterbuilt MB20070421 30-Inch Digital Electric Smoker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It has an innovative side loader to add wood chips without having to open the door. Keep in Mind: You may want to purchase a separate thermometer for more accurate temperature monitoring. Our top pick for the best electric smoker is the extremely user-friendly and effective Masterbuilt 30-Inch Digital electric smoker. It has a large cooking space capacity spread out over four chrome-coated smoking racks, providing enough space to cook six whole chickens. Whether you’re cooking a large bird or smoking vegetables, there’s plenty of room inside for all your favorite recipes. The Masterbuilt 30-Inch Digital Electric Smoker sports an intuitive digital panel so you can operate the controls, temperature, and timer, and it’s conveniently located at the top of the unit so you won’t need to bend down to use it. You’ll also be able to easily monitor the cooking progress, time, temperature, and more. This unit heats up extremely quickly; all you have to do is plug it in, turn it on, and set the temperature via the thermostat control. A clever patented wood-chip insert at the side of the unit allows you to load in your wood chips without opening the door. This allows you to keep all of the smoke and heat inside the device for more flavorful results. The model is sturdy and fully insulated, and the door seals tightly shut thanks to a handy door latch, to keep all that heat and smokiness right where it should be. Like most electric smokers, this model is easy to clean since you don’t have any charcoal or wood remnants. Plus, there are plenty of accessories you can buy to further outfit your smoker. These include a smoker cover, a fish and vegetable smoking mat, and a slow smoker kit. Instead of relying solely on the built-in thermometer, we recommend purchasing a separate device to monitor temperatures and ensure your food gets cooked thoroughly. Price at time of publish: $280 Product Details: Weight: 50.3 pounds | Materials: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 42 x 23.6 x 22.8 inches | Fuel Type: Electric, wood pellet | Capacity: 711 square inches | Temperature Range: Up to 275°F | Temperature Probe Included: Yes, built-in

Best Budget Smokehouse Big Chief Electric Smoker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It’s a basic, efficient, and lightweight smoker. Keep in Mind: It isn’t as sleek looking as other models on our list. If you want a quality, easy-to-use smoker without the high price tag, we recommend the Smokehouse Big Chief electric smoker. Apart from the electrical plug, it pretty much acts and feels like a traditional smoker. There’s no digital display, so it’s effortless to operate, and it provides just one consistently low temperature that makes it ideal for smoking. This Smokehouse Big Chief Electric Smoker might be less than half the weight of our best electric smoker model above, but it offers more smoking capacity, with the space for up to 50 pounds of food. Its heating element is designed to heat up the wood chips you’ll put in the pan, and it’s designed with superior smoke circulation and ventilation to provide that delicious smoky flavor to your food. This model comes in either front- or top-loading options depending on your preference, and it also included chrome-plated racks. It’s not the most attractive smoker on the market, but it sure does the job for those who don’t care about aesthetics. Thanks to its lack of daunting settings and options, this unit is pretty fool-proof, too. This, along with its budget-friendly price, makes this smoker a great option for beginners and experts alike. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Weight: 17.57 pounds | Materials: Stainless steel | Dimensions (H x W x D): 24.5 x 18 x 12 inches | Fuel Type: Electric, wood pellet | Capacity: 846 square inches | Temperature Range: Up to 165°F | Temperature Probe Included: Yes, built-in

Best Splurge Traeger Grills Pro Series 780 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This smoker allows you to smoke, roast, bake, braise, and barbecue all in one convenient device. Keep in Mind: If you’re not going to make much use of the smart features, there are cheaper smokers on the market that can smoke just as well. Once you’ve started smoking your own meals, it’s really hard to ever go back to store-bought smoked foods. The Traeger Pro 780 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker is the ideal choice for anyone who is willing to spend a little extra for added convenience and quality when smoking their food. This advanced smoker has many things going for it. For starters, it’s not just a smoker; it’s a six-in-one machine that can roast, bake, braise, and barbecue. This makes it extremely versatile and well-worth the sizable amount of space it takes up. It’s also extremely easy to use, sturdy, durable through years of regular use, and looks just as high-end as you’d expect from a smoker at this price. For even more style, opt for the version with a bronze top. Surprisingly maneuverable, this smoker has wheels on the bottom and a hopper with 18 pounds of capacity so you don’t need to keep refilling your hardwood pellets. It comes with porcelain grill grates that are non-stick and easy to clean, and the controls are intuitive and beginner friendly. The best part about it, however, is its Wi-Fi compatibility and accompanying smartphone app. The app allows you to remotely adjust the temperature and settings and monitor the food’s progress all from your smart device, eliminating the need to babysit the smoke or open the door unnecessarily. The app also comes with 1,500 wood-fire recipes to get you started. If you prefer an electric smoker without all the bells and whistles, this may not be the right model for you. There are many other options on our list at a lower price with similar smoking effectiveness, so we recommend shopping a more toned-down device if smart features aren’t an important factor. Price at time of publish: $1,000 Product Details: Weight: 173 pounds | Materials: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 54.4 x 26.7 x 48.7 inches | Fuel Type: Electric, wood pellet | Capacity: 780 square inches | Temperature Range: Up to 500°F | Temperature Probe Included: Yes, built-in

Best Top-Load Traeger Grills Pro Series 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker Ace Hardware View On Wayfair View On Best Buy View On Ace Hardware Why You Should Get It: It’s a six-in-one baking, roasting, braising, barbecuing, and smoking machine. Keep in Mind: It might be overkill if you already have a barbecue machine and are solely on the lookout for a good smoker. This top-loading electric smoker allows you to add food to your machine without bending over constantly. The Traeger Grills Pro Series 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is designed to be easy to use while looking sleek. Eliminating the need for multiple outdoor cooking appliances, this all-in-one machine can smoke, grill, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue almost anything your heart desires. This hefty and durable machine features precision temperature control and an ultra-large cooking capacity that, according to the brand, is big enough for up to eight whole chickens at once. Four all-terrain wheels at the base make it effortless to transport when you need to move it around on grass, concrete, stone pavers, and more. It also has dual meat probes that you can monitor via the outside display without needing to open the lid. This smoker does everything for you automatically without you having to constantly monitor it. Simply preload the wooden pellets in the hopper, which are then pulled into the fire pot by an auger. A hot rod lights the pellets in the fire pot and an induction fan keeps the fire going to smoke your food. If you want a professionally smoked outcome without having to put in a ton of hard work, this is one of the best electric smokers you can buy. Since it’s a six-in-one machine, it’s a little more expensive than other options on our list. If you already have appliances to grill, bake, and barbecue—or you simply don’t have use for them—we recommend shopping a more simplistic electric smoker. Price at time of publish: $700 Product Details: Weight: 136 pounds | Materials: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 49 x 53 x 27 inches | Fuel Type: Electric, wood pellet | Capacity: 884 square inches | Temperature Range: Up to 450°F | Temperature Probe Included: Yes, built-in

Best Briquette Smoker Bradley Smoker Original 4 Rack Stainless Smoker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Acmetools.com Why You Should Get It: It uses briquettes that allow you to smoke for up to nine hours without the need to refill. Keep in Mind: Briquettes tend to be pricier than wood pellets or chips. The Bradley Smoker Four-Rack Outdoor Electric Smoker allows you to try your favorite smoked recipes using briquettes instead of wood logs. There are four included racks that provide up to 572 square inches worth of space, and the racks remain sturdy even when pulled half-way out to check on your food. The precise temperature gauge and user-friendly digital screen make it easy to operate, whether you’re a beginner or an expert at smoking food. The automatic wood feeding system allows you to keep your smoker running without having to feed new briquettes into the device every few minutes. This sturdy smoker is made from rust-proof stainless steel that is easy to clean, allowing you to enjoy your appliance for many years to come. It has insulated carbon double walls, and there’s a smoke diffuser system that keeps the smoke circulating. If you use the manufacturer’s recommended briquettes, they’ll burn in this smoker for a round 20 minutes at a time, and you can preload them in the machine to keep your smoker running for up to nine hours. Keep in mind that, while the briquette smoker itself is reasonably priced, briquettes tend to be more expensive than wood chips or pellets. If you’re smoking food frequently, it may be helpful to factor in the added cost of these briquettes before purchasing the smoker. Price at time of publish: $400 Product Details: Weight: 58 pounds | Materials: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 18 x 20 x 34 inches | Fuel Type: Briquette | Capacity: 572 square inches | Temperature Range: Up to 250°F | Temperature Probe Included: Yes, built-in

Best for Beginners Cuisinart 30-Inch Electric Smoker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s an easy-to-use smoker with plenty of room. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a window to monitor food without opening the door. With its durable frame and an external thermometer display to easily monitor your food, the Cuisinart Vertical Electric Smoker is ideal for beginners. It has side handles for portability, three removable non-rusting chrome racks, and a wide temperature range for more cooking versatility, so you can use it to roast or smoke foods. Four legs keep the smoker elevated off the ground so you don’t need to bend all the way down to insert or remove food, and the racks can be placed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. The sturdy door seals tightly shut to keep all the smoke in, however, there’s no window on it, so you’ll have to actually open the door to check on your food. This lets out all the smoke that adds flavor, so we recommend limiting the number of times you open the door while cooking. There are no controls other than a single temperature control that ranges from 100°F to 400°F, which makes it easy to use and versatile to cook with. There are two trays inside: one for water to keep the foods from drying out and one for wood chips or pellets to provide that smoky flavor. Its budget-friendly price makes this a great option for anyone who wants to try their hand at smoking foods, yet it’s still reliable enough to use as you gain experience. Though it’s best to keep it out of the rain and safely covered when not in use, the smoker is durable enough not to rust if it does come into contact with water. There’s also a smoker cover available to keep it adequately protected, but you’d have to buy this separately. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: Weight: 59 pounds | Materials: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 40 x 20 x 22 inches | Fuel Type: Electric, wood pellet | Capacity: 548 square inches | Temperature Range: Up to 400°F | Temperature Probe Included: Yes, built-in

Best Digital Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It has a large glass door so you can check on your food without letting the smoke out. Keep in Mind: The display is a little hard to read in direct sunlight. The appeal of electric smokers is that they typically need very little monitoring and set up before and during use. The same is true of this Char-Broil Digital Electric Smoker—it only requires the user to set a target meat temperature or a specific time duration before the machine does all the work. We are impressed with the high-quality and durable construction of this machine that is sturdy with a functional yet attractive design that kind of looks like a mini bar fridge. This smoker comes with its own in-built meat probe, and it has a wood-chip box that can hold up to seven hours worth of pellets or chips before needing to be topped up. Its double-wall insulated construction and stainless steel locking latch keeps the smoke right where it should be. The glass door, which is smoke-tight, provides a great view of everything you’re smoking inside without having to open it. There’s also a remote control that comes with the stainless steel version so you don’t have to get up from your deck chair to change the temperature. There are several purchasing options available when you buy the smoker, including the addition of several accessories and extras like the smoker cover, smoker cookbook, stand, or four packs of smoking chips. While the digital display is intuitive and easy to read thanks to its bright blue LED light, it’s quite hard to decipher in direct sunlight, so keep this in mind when purchasing. Price at time of publish: $395 Product Details: Weight: 50.2 pounds | Materials: Stainless steel, glass | Dimensions: 32.5 x 18.1 x 16.5 inches | Fuel Type: Electric, wood pellet | Capacity: 725 square inches | Temperature Range: 100°F to 275°F | Temperature Probe Included: Yes, removable