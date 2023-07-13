We researched some of the best electric kettles on the market that will fit whatever your needs are. Whether you’re looking for a vessel that makes a satisfying cup of tea or a travel kettle that boils water on the go, we’ve collected a wide variety of products that are sure to satisfy.

Nathan Pocus, co-owner of Domestique Coffee in Birmingham, Alabama, says when deciding on an electric kettle, first consider what exactly you want to use your kettle for. “Beyond that, you can decide between utility, precision, and aesthetics.”

Electric kettles can be used for much more than just making tea. Kettles are essential for activities such as boiling water for a french press, making oatmeal, heating water for soup or noodles, and more.

To clean, use a solution made of 1 cup of vinegar and 2 cups of water. Boil the solution, let it sit for two hours, then pour out and wipe clean.

Made of stainless steel, the kettle uses double-layer technology that not only helps prevent burnt hands, but it also helps keep the water hot. Once the boiling point has been reached, the kettle switches to a “warming” setting to keep the contents warm. It also has an automatic power-off function that activates when there is no water inside.

For those who are constantly on the go, the Dreamosa Portable Travel Electric Kettle is the best electric kettle for you. Its sleek and stylish design holds 0.3 liters of water, and it comes in three colors: blue, green, and white. The kettle heats to a boiling point in up to five minutes and is powered by 300 watts. This kettle is perfect for tea, coffee, instant noodles, and even hot cocoa.

Though the kettle is incredibly durable, it’s not recommended for dishwasher use. Instead, hand wash regularly and use a water and vinegar solution to remove any mineral buildup or stains.

The black floral design adds a soft aesthetic to your kitchen area while also providing you with up to 1.5 liters, or 6 cups, worth of boiling water for your teas, French presses, and more. The kettle’s durable and scratch-resistant design sits on its power base that operates with a one-touch function. The base senses when the water’s boiling point has been reached and automatically shuts off for safety.

In addition to being stylish, ceramic is more durable than glass and retains heat longer than any other material. Ceramic kettles are also great for those who wish to own an electric kettle that has a little more flair to it than a glass or stainless steel option. The Bella 1.5L Electric Ceramic Kettle is the best ceramic electric kettle for those looking to combine style and functionality.

Though this kettle is durable, it is recommended to hand wash only.

The kettle has boil-dry protection, which automatically switches off the heating base when there is no water in the kettle or if the water runs out during the kettle’s use. It is powered by 1,500 watts, and it’s the only electric kettle on our list that is dishwasher safe, adding to its convenience. However, it may be a bit awkward to remove the lid since the handle is directly above it.

Complete with a base, this kettle lets you know when your water has reached its boiling point with an indicator light. It can boil up to 1.7 liters of water and even comes with a built-in water filter.

This electric kettle is the best stainless steel kettle for those who appreciate the classic kettle design with a modern twist. Available in four different colors (ivory white, English rose, black, and black and copper), there is an option to match your kitchen style .

Stainless steel kettles are a great investment as steel is the most durable of electric kettle materials. Steel can last for several years when properly cared for, and most stainless steel kettles are dishwasher safe preventing any mineral build-up that may taint your water.

It may be a little cumbersome to remove the lid since the handle is directly above it.

Complete with a non-splash flexible lid and its sturdy handle, the kettle operates with boil-dry protection and an automatic shut off function to help keep you safe when the kettle isn’t in use. It should be noted, however, that this kettle only gets up to 800 watts.

Complete with double-wall technology, the kettle allows you to hold its body without scalding your hand. In fact, it feels cool to the touch even when in use. Its stainless steel design adds to durability, ensuring this kettle will last for a long time.

If you have limited space in your kitchen or want to keep a kettle on your office desk , a small electric kettle may be the best option for you. Standing at about 8 inches tall, this kettle holds approximately 0.8 liters of water. This kettle is not only stylish, its size allows for easy portability and storage.

Available in black or white, this electric kettle has an anti-scalding design to help prevent burns.

The pot holds 0.8 liters of water and is powered by 1,200 watts. The matte stainless steel kettle also features an alarm that beeps three times when the water has reached its preset temperature, but this can be turned off if preferred. Keep in mind that, because of the modern finish, you won’t be able to see through this kettle like you would with a glass kettle.

The base has five controls which are set to various temperatures that are ideal for individual beverages. There’s a button for oolong tea, coffee, white teas, and more, which gives you control over how your water is boiled.

A gooseneck kettle is the best electric kettle to use when you’re making something that requires you to control your pour speed, such as pour-over coffee . The Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle is our favorite choice for those looking for a gooseneck option. The long and slim pour spout maintains a steady stream of water, which helps prevent spills and excess moisture.

It has a matte black finish, so you won’t be able to see through the kettle.

It comes with a pre-programmed base that boils water at various temperatures depending on what beverage you’re making.

The tea basket and tea scoop are both dishwasher safe, but the kettle itself should be cleaned with a dry cloth or with a water and vinegar solution if stains arise. The design is intended for loose leaf tea in particular, so bagged tea may not have the same results in quality.

This function helps create the perfect temperature based on the particular type of tea being made. There is a button for oolong tea, green tea, black tea, white tea, herbal tea, and even a custom button. The kettle sits on a base that has a customizable brew temperature setting and even shows you the time since brew.

The Breville One-Touch Tea Maker is a quality product for those able to splurge a bit more to score the best electric kettle. We love that this kettle includes a diffuser, so you can add loose leaf tea. You can also choose what kind of tea you’re making thanks to the preset menu.

This electric kettle includes several programmed functions for multiple types of tea, ensuring each cup is perfectly brewed every time.

It should be noted this kettle is not programmable and does not have indicator lights like some models. Despite these setbacks, the kettle is still an affordable option for someone who wants a basic and reliable electric kettle.

Its convenient size fits on any countertop space, and the kettle’s large pour spout has a filter that allows steady streaming pours. The base has a wrap-around cord which allows for easy storage, and the 1,100 watts of power brings water to a boil in minutes.

The kettle combines glass, plastic, and stainless steel to create an electric kettle that boils 4.2 cups of water with ease and efficiency. The kettle’s design provides a cool-touch handle that allows you to safely pour water.

The Elite Gourmet 1L Electric Glass Water Kettle is the best electric kettle for those who don’t want to compromise kettle quality for a lower price point. The Elite Gourmet performs with expert execution without breaking the bank.

This kettle is not programmable and does not have indicator lights.

This kettle also comes with an automatic shut-off function, which activates once boiling has reached peak level. While the product is technically “cordless”, there is a 30-inch power cord for the base. It is recommended to hand wash this kettle.

This stylish and sturdy kettle can boil up to 1.7 liters of water, and the kettle comes with an electric base that allows you to reach 1,500 watts of power. This kettle is fantastic for boiling water for French press coffee , tea, oatmeal, soup, and more. The stainless steel components are easy to operate, and it only takes a few minutes for water to boil. There’s even a concealed heating element that helps prevent mineral buildup.

We chose the Cuisinart Cordless Electric Kettle - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia as the best electric kettle because of its style, durability, and functionality.

This product is “cordless,” but this refers to the actual kettle—there is a 30-inch power cord for the base.

The Bottom Line

We chose the Cuisinart Cordless Electric Kettle - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia as the best electric kettle due to its convenience, versatility, and affordable price point. We love the sleek stainless steel design, and the base provides 1,500 watts of power for the perfect cup of tea.

What to Know About Electric Kettles Before Shopping

Material

Electric kettles come in a variety of different materials, but stainless steel is one of the most popular materials. When properly cared for, stainless steel kettles can last years. Steel is also often available in multiple colors, like the Haden Heritage Ivory Electric Tea Kettle, so it can complement various kitchen aesthetics. Most stainless steel kettles are typically dishwasher safe.

Glass is a great material for those who enjoy watching their water boil. While glass usually has a higher chance of staining due to mineral buildup from the water, there are several brands that are made with scratch-resistant glass ensuring that it will last longer. Most glass kettles are not dishwasher safe—instead, they occasionally need a rinse with a water and vinegar solution to get rid of any gross stains.

Ceramic kettles are also a popular material for electric kettles. Not only are ceramic kettles usually more stylish and available in a variety of different designs, they’re also efficient as they retain heat easily and resist corrosion. While ceramic does retain heat easily, it does take longer for ceramic kettles to heat thoroughly, so be prepared to wait for the water to boil.

Capacity

It’s important to consider capacity when purchasing an electric kettle. The average electric kettle holds up to 1.7 liters, or a little over 7 cups. When purchasing an electric kettle, consider how often the kettle will be used and for how many people.

There’s no need to purchase a huge kettle if you are only using it for yourself. However, if you entertain frequently, a larger kettle may be more suitable. If you travel frequently, a small, travel-friendly electric kettle that holds less water, such as the Dreamosa Portable Travel Electric Kettle, may be the best option.

Tea Pot vs Electric Kettle

While teapots and tea kettles are sometimes used interchangeably, the tea accessories have different purposes. An electric tea kettle is the device used to heat water for tea. A teapot is used after using a kettle, and it’s designed to steep the tea leaves while extracting as much flavor as possible for the tea drinker.

There are some kettles, like the Breville One-Touch Tea Maker, that come with a detachable tea infuser or another attachment that allows tea to be incorporated into the boiling process.

Care

Taking care of an electric kettle ensures that it will last for years to come. Not all kettles are dishwasher safe, so be sure to pay attention to the instructions that come with your specific kettle.

It’s also important that cleaning of the kettle becomes a daily occurance. When water is heated in a kettle, the water can leave behind calcium deposits from natural minerals in the water. While this isn’t necessarily dangerous, over time this buildup can affect the taste of your hot beverages and can also damage your kettle’s longevity if not properly maintained.

To prevent stains from collecting, a water and vinegar solution is the most common method of cleaning. Simply combine 1 cup of vinegar with 2 cups of water, boil the solution in the kettle, let it sit for a couple of hours, then rinse and clean with a damp towel.

Your Questions, Answered

Can you boil milk in an electric kettle?

Electric kettles are only designed for boiling water, and you should avoid boiling other liquids in the kettle unless specified.

“[Kettles] are designed for water,” says Brandi Shelton, owner of the Just Add Honey Tea Company. “Not only will your kettle rust over time with other liquids in it, the temperature could get too hot and scald your milk.”

How much do electric kettles cost?

The price of an electric kettle varies depending on what the buyer is looking for. Basic, straight-forward kettles are going to be on the more affordable side, $40 and under, like the Elite Gourmet - 1L Electric Glass Water Kettle. More intricate pieces, such as the Breville One-Touch Tea Maker, can cost as much as $200. It’s important to consider how often the piece will be used, what it is being used for, and your own personal budget.

Who We Are

Michelle Love is a freelance commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens. Along with her extensive career in writing, she has worked in the restaurant and catering industry for 13 years. She is also an avid coffee and tea lover. For this article she spoke with Nathan Pocus, co-owner of Domestique Coffee about what people should look for in an electric kettle. She also spoke with Brandi Shelton, owner of the Just Add Honey Tea Company.