We Tested 23 of The Best Electric Grills on The Market—These 7 Are Effective and Easy to Use

To find the best electric grills on the market, we tested 23 of the most popular electric grills on the market at our Birmingham, Alabama testing lab. We used several types of food, settings, and features, and scored each grill based on its performance, ease of use, ease of cleanup, design, portability, and overall value.

“These grills represent the pinnacle of convenience,” says Jeremy Yoder, barbecue enthusiast and owner of the Mad Scientist BBQ YouTube channel. “Many of these cookers are also able to be controlled via Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth.”

Electric grills are a quick, easy, and fairly mess-free way to have a barbecue. Plus, if you have a smokeless option, you can even use it indoors during cold or inclement weather as well.

We noticed that the edges of the grill’s body are lower than the grates, so you could easily lose smaller pieces of food between the crevice, and even burn yourself if you’re not careful. The unit has a safety mechanism, however, that won’t allow the grill to heat up unless all parts have been put in properly.

Although this wasn’t the best electric grill for cooking veggies, the steak and chicken came out fully cooked all the way through, with the flank steak having deeply caramelized golden brown grill marks, and light golden to golden brown marks on the chicken.

While testing this pick, we noticed that very little smoke comes off this grill, and the toasted bread was a deep golden brown when cooked through. We did find that its temperature control wasn’t super consistent either. While it does get hot enough to cook the food, it takes a little more time than other grills on this list and doesn’t get as hot.

One of our favorite features was that nothing stuck to this unit’s large ceramic grill grates, making cleanup a quick and simple endeavor. The grill grate and heating element is attached, and the non-stick coating helps the food release effortlessly when cleaning it with warm soapy water. The grill’s drip tray is dishwasher-safe, giving you one less thing to worry about.

The Zojirushi EB-CC15 Indoor Electric Grill is a grill pan-style unit that, while small, can fit up to six slices of bread. The grill features a variable heat control knob, and the handles stay cool so you can move it around. The item is slim too, taking up minimal space in a kitchen cabinet. Just keep in mind that it is a little heavy for its size due to the sturdy grill grate.

The edges of the grill’s body are lower than the grates, so you have to take care to avoid burning yourself.

Although some food required extra elbow grease to remove, we found that this unit was easy to clean overall, especially since some pieces are dishwasher safe. Just keep in mind that the plates for the heating element must be removed from the housing first.

While testing this electric grill, we noted that there was a cold spot in the center where the plates connect that doesn't get as hot as the side. The body does get fairly warm, however, so you’ll want to be mindful when you’re moving it. Plus, the max setting on this grill is 425°F, which is a little lower than some other models.

The steak and chicken each came out with visible grill marks that had a nice, deeply caramelized color. Bread also toasts adequately after three minutes, with mostly consistent deep golden brown grill marks. Overall, we also found that food doesn’t stick to the grill either.

The dials are clearly labeled and easy to use, although we felt that some of the buttons look rather cheap. We didn’t report any smoke or steam when grilling veggies, and there were very light amounts of smoke when cooking the flank steak and chicken breasts.

The Hamilton Beach 38546 3-in-1 Electric Grill is a versatile pick and is one of the best electric grills to consider for entertaining as well. The grill features dishwasher-proof reversible plates that turn the machine into a griddle or a grill, or you can also have one side as a griddle and one side as a grill at the same time. Each side has its own operating and heating dial and can work independently of each other, giving you even more creative cooking freedom.

There is a cold spot where the two grates connect in the center of the grill.

There’s a very convenient and large drip tray as well as an additional drip tray, though we didn’t need it during testing. Plus, cleaning is simple as well since the parts are also dishwasher safe. The heating elements lift out so you can remove everything else you need for cleaning. The lid also removes fully for easy cleaning, and we found that any caramelized bits of food simply slid off.

Unlike some other styles, this pick features a tempered glass lid. We felt that it was a bit light and thin, yet it helps keeps all the flavor in. We did notice a little condensation while grilling at a low temperature, which made it harder to see the food inside.

While cooking the meat, it did feel like the grill was just searing it instead of grilling it, as there isn't much room between the grill grate and the bottom of the grill. However, the meat had well-defined grill marks and was cooked well overall.

The grill only has 110 square inches of space, but its rectangular design means that you can potentially fit around six slices of bread in it. During testing, the bread came out with lovely cross-hatched grill marks, and it was cooked consistently with a nice even color.

We appreciated that the food didn’t stick to the cross-hatch grill plate and that the electric grill produces only minimal to moderate amounts of smoke. Although it features a one-touch control panel and a dial for temperature control, we found that it isn’t always accurate.

With this electric grill, no assembly is required. Though it’s bulkier than some other styles, it’s still lightweight and can be easily transported and stored.

This PowerXL pick is one of the best electric grills if you prefer a style with a lid. The unit is offered in six different colors and is less expensive than some other options.

The electric grill has a handy button labeled "plate release" that pops the plates out so you can clean them. We felt that both the plates and drip tray are practically effortless to clean. Plus, the plates are also dishwasher-safe.

Even though it’s small, the grill is heavier than other options. We also felt that the handle is tall and sticks out a little too much. Still, we found that it produces caramelized and well-cooked meat that’s nicely seared on both sides. While it does produce a fair amount of smoke, especially with juicy meats, it can also be used outdoors in BBQ mode.

The electric grill features a variable temperature control, six adjustable height settings, and a clear easy-to-read display that also shows you the exact temperature. What’s more, it flashes a heating sign when it's heating up and then beeps and shuts off when it comes up to the set temperature, so you know that it's ready.

If you’re cooking for a lot of people or just want to make a few things at once, the best electric grill is this Breville pick. While most electric grills offer little over 100 square inches of cooking surface, this model can conveniently open all the way flat, doubling its surface size. Once you’re done, you can easily close it, making it easy to store as well.

If you open it up all the way, you’ll get double the cooking area.

The stainless steel design is not fingerprint-proof, so it does tend to get smudgy, and, after some use, we noticed a little discoloration on the inside of the lid and around the vents. The lid also doesn't have a stop and continues to fall back when it opened, which can damage a wall if you’re not careful.

The lid does get quite hot, but the body stayed fairly cool, and the handles were entirely cool to the touch. There are buttons on the side to control the unit, and while there are heat level bars to indicate how hot the machine is, they don’t report the exact temperature.

The grill is very easy to clean, however, as the grates simply pop out of the main body for washing in the sink. There’s also a disposable pan to collect any grease and drippings that can either be washed and reused, or tossed and replaced.

While testing this electric grill, the smoke was minimal, except at very high temperatures. We also liked that the food doesn’t stick to the grates at all, which is appreciated especially since it’s not dishwasher safe.

No assembly is required, and although it’s on the heavier side, it can be moved easily thanks to its side handles. Further adding to its convenience is the fact that it can be used both indoors and outdoors, and there’s an optional outdoor cover that you can purchase separately to keep it protected from outdoor elements.

The Kenyon B70082 Floridian Stainless Steel Electric Grill is one of the best electric grills to invest in. In addition to having a stylish look, it also produces well-defined grill marks and can caramelize food with ease.

The grill is stylish, easy to use, and can be used outside, too.

The non-stick coating allows for stuck-on food to be easily wiped away when washing it with warm soapy water. Plus, the slide-out tray collects any drippings, keeping your counters mess-free.

The temperature on this electric grill can be adjusted with a simple round heat control knob on the side. Plus, the unit keeps your kitchen clean and is easy to clean as well. Since the heating element is attached to the body, all you have to do is simply remove the power cord and the drip tray and give it a clean in the sink.

The body of this grill stays relatively cool, and we reported very little smoke and steam coming from the grill during use. The maximum setting is 400°F, which is rather low compared to other models, so it doesn’t get too hot. However, it still managed to nicely toast bread and give it deep golden brown grill marks. It also performed great with vegetables and meat, giving them a delicious caramelized effect.

In comparison to other electric grills, this is a fairly basic model. The model comes with a spatula and resembles a grill pan. However, the thin design makes it easy to store between uses.

If you’re looking for the best electric grill on a budget, we liked the Presto 09020 Cool Touch Electric Grill. This small unit comes assembled and at 5.5 pounds, it’s one of the most lightweight picks we tested.

The unit is super easy to assemble, and cleaning it is a breeze, too. There is a lot of space for the drip tray to catch any fat, and its lid comes off, further aiding cleanup. The grates are very easy to clean as well; they come out and you can just run them under the tap and go over them with the soft side of your dish sponge. We also appreciated that it's not very heavy and the small size makes it easy to move and store .

The grill stays cool throughout except for the lid, which does get quite hot— luckily, there’s a “hot surface” warning that comes in handy in case you forget. We also liked that there’s a handy food window on the lid, so you can look through and see how your food is coming along. Our only complaint was the 3-inch griddle section as we would have liked more cooking space instead.

During testing, we found that this electric grill cooks evenly, and consistently, and the lid helps the food get hotter, cooking faster and more evenly. The food didn’t stick to it either and it produced juicy sear marks on the food we cooked. We also appreciated that it hardly emits any smoke, except for when we cooked chicken.

Overall, the best electric grill is this pick by Hamilton. In addition to being less expensive than other options, we found that it was highly efficient during testing as well.

The Bottom Line

Thanks to its consistent grilling, peek-through window that allows you to see how your food is coming along, and its price, the Hamilton Beach 25361 Electric Indoor Searing Grill wins top spot on our best electric grills list. It’s non-stick, doesn’t produce smoke, and provides juicy grill marks on all food. It is lightweight and also stays cool to the touch for easily transporting it.

Our Testing Process

To find the absolute best electric grills, we tested 23 of the most popular electric grill models on the market at our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama. Using a pre-determined methodology, we evaluated each model based on ease of use, performance, design, ease of cleaning, portability, and overall value.

To start, Ease of use was determined based on how easy it was to assemble, as well as the size, weight, and grilling surface area. Design scores were based on the look of the unit, as well as any advanced features.

In terms of performance, we grilled bread, flank steak, chicken breasts, and zucchini planks on each grill. While they cooked, we took note of any grill marks that were left on the food, as well as how much smoke was produced. We then cleaned each grill and noted how easy it was to remove food. Portability was rated on how easily we could move the unit.

Better Homes & Gardens / Morgan Hunt Glaze

What to Know About Electric Grills Before Shopping

Cooking Area

Electric grills can have a cooking space of anywhere from 100 to 300 square inches. Although it’s easy to think that the larger the unit, the more cooking area it can provide, this is not always the case, with many larger grills having a smaller cooking space than more compact options.

A grill with a smaller cooking area will often be more economical, and will suit a small family (if you occasionally have extra guests, you’ll just have to do the cooking in stages). Larger families and those who entertain often might want to opt for an electric grill with a larger cooking area to save from having to cook in batches.

Weight

Just like other types of grills, electric grills come in many different sizes and weights, but generally tend to vary between 5 and 30 pounds. Lighter options are the most portable, and great for road trips and camping. Heavier types, even though they may have wheels and handles for easier maneuverability, are often preferred as a more stable unit to keep at home. Electric grills are also more portable since you don’t have to carry around any bags of charcoal or propane tanks.

“Counterintuitive though it may be, additional weight is generally a positive for electric grills,” Yoder says. “This usually signals thicker steel and higher-quality construction. The trade-off is that transport is more difficult. Unless you are planning to frequently move your grill, weighty, well-built units are to be desired. Moreover, heavier units often come with better wheels making them easier to roll than more inexpensive units.”

Other Electric Grills We Tested

Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Grill

We quite liked the idea of a multi grilling machine that is also an air fryer, but the Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Grill turned out to be more of an air fryer than an electric grill. While smoke levels were impressively low, it was easy to assemble, and non-sticky, we found that it didn’t grill bread evenly (and took its sweet time doing it, too). We also found that it was difficult to clean, and the nonstick interior is difficult to maintain.

George Foreman 2-Serving Grill GRS040B

The George Foreman 2-Serving Grill GRS040B is very small in size, and, though it claims to cook enough for two servings, we would say it’s more like one. The unit comes ready assembled, toasts bread the way a panini maker would with nice grill marks, and produces very little smoke.

It’s non-stick and does a good job of draining the fat because the back of the grill is elevated, but this fills up quite quickly. When it came to cleaning the machine, we found that since this grill is all one piece (with the cord attached to the body of the grill), they had to be very careful when washing it to make sure the cord didn't get wet.

Aroma Housewares ASP-137B

We also tested the Aroma Housewares ASP-137B but, unfortunately, qw found it to have an inconveniently small size (it can barely fit two slices of bread or zucchini). It didn’t grill evenly, and its temperatures were also inconsistent. It comes ready assembled and good to go right out of the box, however, and its small size and light six-pound weight make it highly portable and easy to store away. It’s also easy to clean as well.

Better Homes & Gardens / Morgan Hunt Glaze

Your Questions, Answered

Can you use an electric grill outside?

Most electric grills—as long as they are smokeless—were made to be used inside and should not be used outdoors. There are, however, many models that can safely be used outside, too. These, typically, should not be left outside, exposed to the elements, or used in the rain. It is, after all, an electrical appliance and so contact with water is not advised for obvious safety reasons.

Some people prefer to use their electric grill under or near their extractor fan or near an open window so that any (delicious) grilling aromas do not permeate to the rest of the house. This is particularly important when grilling fish, or other more pungent-smelling foods.

How much do electric grills cost?

When it comes to the price of an electric grill, the price range is quite vast. These grills can cost anywhere from $50 to $1,500, depending on the unit’s size, construction materials, and features.

More expensive units will likely have a sturdier construction, offer more functions, and often come with a range of accessories, too. The good news is that even more affordable electric grills can produce great tasting food, so you’ll be able to find the best electric grill for you no matter your budget.

Who We Are

This article was written by Kat de Naoum, who has over ten years of commerce writing experience. Kat is also the commerce editor-at-large at Thomas-Xometry, the leading U.S. online platform for supplier discovery and product sourcing. For this article, our testers tried out and reviewed multiple electric grills, researching factors such as each grill's dimensions, weight, cooking area, power, ease of use, ease of cleaning, portability, and value for money. Kat also spoke to Jeremy Yoder, barbecue enthusiast and owner of the Mad Scientist BBQ YouTube channel.

