The 11 Best Electric Can Openers of 2023

Whether you’re left-handed or right-handed, cook with a lot of canned goods, have limited hand mobility, or are just interested in adding this gadget to your kitchen, there’s an electric can opener that’s right for you. Based on our research, the best overall and fastest opener on the market is the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Can Opener . To rank electric can openers, we looked at size, storage, power source, and additional features and spoke with an expert to find the best can openers available.

Helpful for both older and younger people, an electric can opener can also be safer than a manual opener. When an electric can opener is used properly, the cut edge of the can and the can’s top yield a smooth edge, so there’s no fear of jagged metal cutting delicate hands or fingers. In most cases, the smooth cut means the metal lid can be reused to safely store any leftovers directly in the container. “Most electric can openers are essentially handsfree, which means they can accommodate both right-handed and left-handed users,” says Korobkov.

“Electric can openers are often easier to operate and are able to open cans in a fraction of the time compared to manual openers. Some can even operate with a single touch,” shares Denis Korobkov , associate merchant, HD Home and Small Electrics at The Home Depot.

Electric can openers are kitchen tools that make it safe, quick, and easy to open canned food. An electric can opener can be a particularly beneficial gadget for those with limited hand mobility, arthritis, or diminished hand strength or for anyone that often cooks with a large assortment of canned foods.

Best Overall Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Can Opener 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This opener works equally well with pop tops or regular cans. Keep in Mind: The opener weighs 3 pounds and measures 10 inches tall, so it will require ample storage space. Uniquely designed, this can opener makes easy work of any sized metal can. Crafted with an easy-touch lever, there are no sharp blades on this opener, and it quickly opens cans with just the touch of a finger. Not only is it our top overall pick, but it’s also the fastest can opener on our list. To use it, simply align the can with the opener and press the lever, which is sensitive enough to respond to a one-finger touch. Once activated via the lever, the motor of the opener moves around the top edge of the can, resulting in smooth, touchable lids. Since there are no sharp edges, the can lid can easily be taken on and off the can. This is a helpful solution for leftovers, especially if you’re not using a full can’s worth of food at one time. The automatic opener works with any sized can—it weighs 3 pounds, so it supports large, heavy cans of food. We also appreciate that it works equally well on pop tops and standard metal cans. The only drawback to this opener is its size—the opener is a bit heavy and measures more than 10 inches tall, so it will require storage space if you’re not leaving it out on the counter. It plugs in, so you’ll need access to electrical power. These factors don’t limit the popularity of this choice. “Our number one bestseller is the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Can Opener. This model is equipped with an easy push-down lever that makes quick work of removing both pop-top and regular cans, minimizing blade contact with food,” says Korobkov. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Power Source: Electrical outlet | Knife Sharpener: No | Size: 5 x 4.67 x 10.2 inches | Storage/Accessories: None

Best Budget Handy Can Opener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This pick takes up very little space and includes two openers. Keep in Mind: The opener doesn’t work as well on square or oval-shaped lids. If you’re electric-can-opener-curious, want a backup for camping, or are looking for a small model due to limited storage space, this inexpensive electric can opener is a solid choice. Even better, for the price listed, you get two electric can openers. While it may not last forever and has some limitations, this opener works well and excels at opening rounded-can lids quickly and easily. The small size means it won’t take up any precious counter space and can easily fit into a kitchen drawer, RV kitchen, or packed into camping gear. It runs on two AA batteries that are not included. To work this opener, set the can on a countertop, put the can opener on top of the can, move the opener to the rim of the can, and simply press the button. That’s all it takes to open a can. Keep in mind that this opener works well on round cans but struggles to open any cans that are dented, as well as those that are square or oval-shaped tins (the type that often holds canned meats or smoked fish). If used frequently, the batteries will need to be replaced for the opener to continue working. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Power Source: Two AA batteries (not included) | Knife Sharpener: No | Size: 7 x 3 x 5 inches | Storage/Accessories: None

Best Splurge Cuisinart Deluxe Stainless Steel Can Opener SCO60C 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This heavy-duty option opens cans up to 46 ounces. Keep in Mind: This pick weighs nearly 5 pounds. Made of brushed stainless steel, this is an attractive and splurge-worthy electric can opener, but make sure you’ve got the strength to handle it. Weighing in at nearly 5 pounds and standing almost 10 inches tall, this opener is hefty. If you’re choosing an electric can opener due to limited hand mobility or hand strength, this may not be the right pick unless you plan to keep it out on your counter at all times. This electric opener has a cord and needs to be near an outlet to operate. When not in use, you can store the cord in the back of the opener. There’s an upside to the heft of this opener: it can handle cans up to 46 ounces, so it provides a nice counterweight to those extra-large cans of food. The opener is simple to use: just align the food can with the opener, press the lever, and the automatic opener unseals and opens the lid. The magnet feature keeps the lid attached until you’re ready to remove and toss it away. A fully removable power cut blade means it’s easy to wash, dry, and keep clean. Should any issues arise, Cuisinart offers a three-year limited warranty on this item. Price at time of publish: $62 Product Details: Power Source: Electrical outlet | Knife Sharpener: No | Size: 4.5 x 4.5 x 9.75 inches | Storage/Accessories: Cord storage

Best Handheld Electric Kitchen Mama Electric Handheld Can Opener 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The opener cuts the top with a smooth edge, resulting in a useful cap for your can. Keep in Mind: The opener is powered by four AA batteries that are not included. If Kitchen Mama's motto of "Yes You Can" isn't enough to motivate you to try this palm-sized electric can opener, maybe its excellent ability to open any can will. The pint-sized opener comes in two colors and fits right in the palm of your hand. It runs on four AA batteries which are sold separately. Proving that bigger isn't always better, this can opener seems to work on all shaped cans, even tricky dented ones. The opener works on the outside of the can. Simply place the opener on top of your pantry staple, press the button, and the opener will go around the perimeter, creating a lid on the can's top. No sharp edges on the can or lid mean it's a super safe option. We also love how the auto-stop feature prevents the opener from going around multiple times, which can eventually create a mess or worse, produce metal shards from the can or can top. The petite size also means it's easy to store, and it won't take up valuable counter space. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Power Source: Four AA batteries (not included) | Knife Sharpener: No | Size: 4.72 x 2.76 x 1.97 inches | Storage/Accessories: None

Easiest-to-Use Electric Zyliss EasiCan Electric Can Opener 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: A magnet on the top of the opener removes the can's lid for you. Keep in Mind: This opener does not include an auto-stop feature. Using this opener is a nearly hands-free experience, making it the easiest-to-use opener on our list. The palm-sized opener runs on two AA batteries that need to be purchased separately. Once the batteries are installed, simply place the can opener on the top of any can. The single-touch button isn't just a naming convention—it truly just takes one touch of a button to begin working. The opener will rotate itself along the edge of your canned food item and neatly and smoothly open the can. Once the can is opened, you'll need to press the single-touch button again to stop the opener. (There is no auto-stop feature.) The magnets within the opener attach to the can lid, so when you remove the opener from the top of the can, you'll also be removing the lid. For seniors or anyone with arthritis or hand mobility, the one-touch activation is a true help. Since the opener cuts from the outside of the can, it produces a smooth, safe edge. We also appreciate how the magnets remove the lid of the can, saving home cooks a step and helping anyone that has difficulty grasping the thin can lid. Its small size makes it easy to store in a kitchen drawer. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Power Source: Two AA batteries (not included) | Knife Sharpener: No | Size: 4.5 x 2.75 x 2 inches | Storage/Accessories: None

Best Smooth Edge Bulbhead Safety Can Express Ace Hardware View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware Why You Should Get It: This opener has powerful steel rollers that can open any sized can. Keep in Mind: You'll need to hold the lever down for the can opener to run. The Bulbhead Safety Can Express electric can opener truly lives up to its name—this pick is easy to use and quick, and thanks to the powerful steel rollers that cut into the outside of the can's top, there is a smooth edge every time. The edges are so smooth you won't need to worry about cutting a fingertip. Another bonus of this can opener is, since it opens cans from the outside edge, you can reuse the lid as a removable top. This is great for leftovers or if you're opening cans of wet pet food that are only eaten a portion at a time. This pick runs on electricity, so it needs to be plugged into an outlet to work. There's no cord length listed, so it's hard to judge how close to an outlet you'll need to place it. You'll need to store this full-size can opener on the counter or in a cabinet. We appreciate that the opener will work on any size can and can tackle tricky, dented cans. One thing to note—it's not a set-and-forget opener. You'll need to push the lever down the entire time to keep the can opener running, but it's a smooth push and doesn't require a lot of hand strength. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Power Source: Electrical outlet | Knife Sharpener: No | Size: 4.5 x 5 x 10 inches | Storage/Accessories: None

Best Push Button Sharper Image One Touch Can Opener Sharper Image View On Sharperimage.com Why You Should Get It: This opener comes with a one-year limited replacement warranty from the manufacturer. Keep in Mind: If using a flip-top can, turn the can upside down and open it from the non-flip-top side. Helpful for anyone with limited hand mobility or arthritic hands, this single-touch can opener is safe and easy to use. We especially like the size of this pick—it’s small enough to easily fit into a kitchen drawer but not so small that it feels flimsy. To use this handheld kitchen gadget, simply place the opener on top of the can with the rim positioned in the groove between the cutter and the drive wheel. There’s a bit of a learning curve in positioning it correctly, but once you get it, it’s the same for all cans. Press the button for one second and release it—the opener will begin to work. Once the cutting is done, push the button again to stop the opener. A magnet on the opener will easily remove the can’s lid. This simple opener works well on circular cans but may not be effective on dented, square, or oval cans. If you’re trying to open a flip-top can, use the opener on the non-flip-top side. No accessories are included with this opener, and it runs on two AA batteries that are not included in the purchase. The small size makes it easy to store this opener in a gadget drawer. You can also purchase this opener with confidence, as it comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Power Source: Two AA batteries (not included) | Knife Sharpener: No | Size: 7.8 x 3 x 4.1 inches | Storage/Accessories: None

Best for All Ages Balywood One Touch Electric Can Opener Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It fits in the palm of your hand and is easy to store in a drawer. Keep in Mind: This opener does not include an auto-stop feature. Whether you have kids in the kitchen or an adult with mobility issues, this pocket-sized electric can opener is a wise addition to any kitchen gadget drawer. It's large enough for older kids and not too small for adults who need assistance as well. To use this opener, you'll need to install two AA batteries that are not included. Simply place the opener on top of a can, press the start button, and it will automatically move around your can to open it. Once the can is completely opened, push the button again to stop the opening mechanism. (There is no auto-stop function.) Removing the lid is simple, too. Thanks to the enclosed magnets in the opener, when you remove the opener from the can, the lid comes off, too. After opening, both the lid and the can will have smooth edges, which means there's no risk of a nasty cut from a sharp edge. While there are no accessories included, and it only comes in one color, it's small enough to easily store in a kitchen drawer. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Power Source: Two AA batteries (not included) | Knife Sharpener: No | Size: 5 x 3 x 1.9 inches | Storage/Accessories: None

Best Countertop Bella Electric Can Opener 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This can opener comes in seven attractive colors and includes a knife sharpener and bottle opener. Keep in Mind: The no-show cord storage does not include a retractable cord. With its small footprint, sleek look, and availability in seven attractive colors (hello, bright red or calming sage!), this electric can opener is a great addition to any countertop. This corded opener needs to be positioned near a plug, but thankfully the base is less than 4 inches wide and doesn’t take up too much room on a counter. Powered by a one-touch lever, the opener has an auto-turn feature, so the can will spin within the opener as the lid gets detached from the base of the can. No worries should any food or liquids get onto the lever—it’s easy to remove and clean. Besides being an affordable can opener, this is a three-in-one tool that includes a built-in knife sharpener and bottle opener. Since this pick is best for a countertop, having a handy knife sharpener is a bonus. If you store it away, there’s no-show cord storage in the back of the opener. It’s not a retractable cord, but it is easy to use. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Power Source: Electrical outlet | Knife Sharpener: Yes | Size: 4.5 x 3.9 x 7.9 inches | Storage/Accessories: Knife sharpener, bottle opener, and cord storage

Best Manual Top-Cutting Electric Pohl Schmitt Electric Opener Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: A versatile three-in-one tool, it does more than just open cans. Keep in Mind: This opener weighs a little more than 2.5 pounds. Heftier than some of the other options on our list, this sturdy electric can opener is a helpful addition to any kitchen counter. The shiny silver and black opener is an attractive workhorse. Not only does it open cans, but there’s a built-in knife sharpener and bottle opener on this model. Powered by electricity, the cord packs into the back of the opener for easy storage and a clutter-free look. With all its included features, you’ll want to store this small appliance right on your counter. The heavy-duty motor powers the opener to cut around any cans (even pop-top style!). It’s not automatic, so simply use the push-down lever, and the opener will begin doing its thing. Once the can is opened, a built-in magnet keeps hold of the top so it can be safely removed, used, or disposed of. Sleek, efficient, and sturdy, we like that this electric opener will only start working when the lever is pressed. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Power Source: Electrical outlet | Knife Sharpener: Yes | Size: 6.6 x 5.5 x 10.35 inches | Storage/Accessories: Knife sharpener, bottle opener, and cord storage