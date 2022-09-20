To find the best dryers, we researched a variety of models, including gas, electric, smart, and portable designs. With the help of expert insight from Ashby and McCoy about what to look for and how to compare options, we evaluated factors like energy source, capacity, and settings to identify some of the best picks on the market.

“The best dryer a consumer can purchase is one that will fit their daily needs,” says Gary McCoy , store manager for Lowe’s. “That could mean a larger or even double capacity dryer for more frequent loads, quick but reliable cycles for someone always on the go, or extensive temperature and/or steam options for a range of fabrics.”

If you haven’t shopped for dryers in a few years, buying a clothes dryer might feel a bit overwhelming. Today’s dryers are more sophisticated than even five years ago, and they offer many new and powerful features.

For many, tossing items in the dryer is almost an autopilot task, yet it directly impacts the longevity of materials in our homes. “Clothing is a big investment, and being able to take care of that investment is something that is very important,” says Shawn Ashby , Whirlpool laundry brand manager.

A clothes dryer is one of the hardest-working appliances in your home. It helps keep everyone in the household clothed, as well as towels, bedding, and other linens dry and comfortable. While some houses have a dedicated laundry room, others tuck laundry appliances into bathrooms and closets, under countertops, and into RVs.

Also worth noting, the lint filter is at the back of the machine. With three levels of filtering it does take a little extra time, but it’s still just as important to maintain as the front lint screen found on most full-size models.

It dries clothes in 30 to 200 minutes, depending on drying mode and load size. Thicker, wetter, bulkier items will take longer, but an extra spin cycle in the washer, or letting an item air dry, can decrease dryer time. A moisture-sensing dryer mode is not only an environmentally conscious feature, it helps prevent overdrying of small loads. The eco mode is also Earth friendly: It starts the dryer cycle with cool air and later switches to hot air.

Like many portable dryers, it's a basic model. It has a small capacity (according to the manufacturer, about 8.8 pounds) and few settings. But together, it works. A less-powerful electrical connection means smaller loads are more practical anyway, and simple settings—air dry, cool, warm, and hot—are enough for common items and materials.

We know that “ultimate portability” could have included a ventless machine, but the features and general performance justify the required venting of this electric Black+Decker BCED26 8.8-Pound Portable Dryer. Though the standard 120-volt connection impedes drying performance of electric models, it does mean you can easily pick an outlet in a convenient-for-venting location. Plus, at less than 50 pounds, it’s not as heavy to move.

Why You Should Get It: It weighs less than 50 pounds and has recessed handles for maneuvering.

We also love that this Energy Star qualified machine’s normal dryness level settings are set for energy savings. And if things aren’t dry when you need them, the Extra Power button in the middle of the machine quickly extends time and tumbling.

A noticeable design departure on this model compared to the other best dryers on our list is the “hamper door” that pulls down to open, rather than swinging open from the left or right. This helps keep clothes off the floor when loading and unloading, and in small spaces, it’s a petite place to quickly fold laundry as it comes from the dryer, too.

By connecting the smart machine to WiFi and downloading the Maytag app, you can control the machine with voice assistance, start your laundry remotely, troubleshoot issues when error notifications appear, and even assign tasks to others helping with the housework. If you have a matching Maytag washer, you can also use that connectivity to arrange a dry cycle that complements the wash cycle. However, a subscription service may be required for some of these features.

Although steam is becoming more common, it’s one option that really can vary between models. In addition to a steam refresh cycle, the Maytag Smart Top Load Electric Dryer includes steam and static reduction options that can be applied to the majority of the other non-steam cycles to help with freshness and wrinkle reduction.

When specifically looking for the best dryer with steam features, be sure to look at how many cycles can incorporate steam. Check out the dryer user guides, which are typically great at explaining the various settings and cycles, as well as what settings can be applied to the different cycles.

Why You Should Get It: This model offers multiple steam settings, so while you’re paying for the features, you’re getting maximum functionality from its steam capabilities, too.

Although we chose this gas model for the efficiency of heating such a large drum and the accessibility of a 120-volt outlet, an electric model is also available and may help shave a few inches off the installation space (and about $200 off the price).

The dryer requires more than 5 feet of floor space just to accommodate its depth (including the size of the dryer, its 27-inch door swing, and the minimum 5 inches needed for ducts if the machine isn’t vented directly into the wall). It’s 2.5 feet wide and almost 4.5 feet tall. It is stackable if you have the vertical space (at least 6.75 feet), and the bottom-or-rear venting option, as well as the reversible door hinge, provide a bit of installation flexibility. It’s a large machine to accommodate in your home, and it may not fit in the same space previously used by an older, smaller dryer.

Numerous steam features will help the items coming out look fresh. Unlike other steam models that require a water hookup, this LG has a handy front-of-tank reservoir that opens similarly to a detergent dispenser on a washing machine. It pops out to be easily filled, and it uses readily available tap water, not distilled water. Plus, you don’t have to worry about forgetting to fill the reservoir because an alert will appear on the display if the water cup isn’t full when you’re ready to steam.

The perks of this “mega capacity” machine extend beyond quantity of items to big items themselves. Large washable rugs, furniture covers, window coverings, and even entire bedding collections can fit inside and also have room to tumble without the squishing, rubbing, wrinkles, and uneven drying that comes with a standard dryer capacity. With SteamSanitary and Anti-Bacterial settings, you can give the bulky items a deeper clean, too.

With a 9 cubic foot drum capacity, the LG 9.0 Cubic Foot Mega Capacity Gas Dryer will certainly help even the largest households get clothes cleaned and dried faster. But this machine doesn’t just hold appeal for big families.

Why You Should Get It: One of the largest capacity dryers on the market, it deftly tackles large loads of laundry and the bulkiest items in your home.

We also like that this hybrid model doesn’t skimp on features. It has advanced technology, like the Allergiene cycle (certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America) for tackling germs, dust and allergens. It’s a smart machine, too, and features like remote start and cycle monitor are extra handy with the unit’s extended drying times.

Since it includes a washing machine it does require a water connection, so while it won’t be turning the spare bedroom into a partial laundry room, it might easily fit into an area that already has a water hookup.

Venting is often another issue. Ventless models are not exhausting air as efficiently as vented models. However, that ventless configuration has its benefits for small spaces and those most interested in a combination model. This electric LG model is ventless and only requires a 120-volt connection, so it’s a little easier to install than vented models or electric models that need 240 volts.

It’s important to stick with small loads, but it’s even more critical to understand that you’ll just need a lot of time and patience. One of the biggest drawbacks of combo washer-dryer models is that they take disproportionately longer to dry. One reason is the simple fact that you’re soaking a big tub right before drying it and all of its heavy, wet contents.

But there are many times, like in the tight confines of a mobile home or small apartment, where a combination model is the only answer. And for those instances, the LG 4.5 Cubic Foot Smart WiFi Enabled All-In-One Washer/Dryer is a worthwhile pick. The key to success with these machines is reading and following the user manual. A slow but effective washer and dryer is better than none.

Let’s start by being honest that it’s difficult to recommend a combination washer and dryer. If space allows, individual washers and dryers, whether side-by-side or stacked, even possibly in different rooms of your home, would be more effective and efficient than an all-in-one model. If your main interest in a combination washer/dryer is the convenience of cutting out the hassle of moving loads between the two appliances, it might not actually be the easy solution you were hoping for.

Keep in Mind: It’s built for small loads, and even then, it will take longer to dry than traditional models.

Why You Should Get It: This two-in-one model is from a reliable brand and has excellent wash settings.

Unlike many electric dryers, this smaller model can run on 120 volts, so it’s easier to install in most places. However, it can’t go just anywhere—it still needs to be vented, which helps this Whirlpool model deliver a strong performance.

The compact machine can be wall-mounted or remain on the floor. Its small size makes it a great candidate for top-mounting when a full-size dryer won’t fit above a washing machine—one of the few common instances where washers and dryers aren’t a matching set. Keeping it grounded? Optional casters can make it portable (though at 94 pounds, it’s not exactly lightweight).

Unlike other compact models that have more features, this dryer offers modest controls with only air dry, normal, and timed drying options; this isn’t the dryer for especially delicate fabrics or uncommon materials. But, it does use sensor technology to stop the cycle when the load is dry.

Although the size is right, the one-way door installation (it can only swing to the right) is not as flexible as we’d prefer for small spaces. The reduced size also cuts down on bin capacity—at 3.4 cubic feet, this compact model won’t handle large loads or bulky, hard-to-dry items.

It is smaller than other available models we considered, measuring 24 x 21 x 32.5 inches. The height is particularly adaptable, since the machine can fit under a standard kitchen, bath, and ADA-compliant countertop, and it’s shallow enough to fit among many cabinet bases, too.

The physical dimensions of a dryer are not the only impact on space—additional room is needed for things like door swing, ventilation ducts, and required clearance. Just a few inches can make a big difference when working with a tight space, which is why we chose the Whirlpool 3.4 Cubic Foot Compact Stackable Top Load Dryer as the best dryer for compact spaces.

Keep in Mind: Not only are there no special features like steam, there are few settings at all.

Why You Should Get It: Short and shallow, you can fit this basic model behind closet doors and under countertops.

If you do want steam and smart capabilities but like this machine’s specs, Electrolux has enhanced versions of this base model, including machines with an “instant refresh” cycle that removes wrinkles in 10 minutes (starting at $200 more).

At 20 minutes, it offers the fastest speed dry in our recommendations, though this is for smaller loads and not a full capacity run. Controls include a delayed start, extended tumble, and wrinkle release. All together, it’s also Energy Star qualified so you can feel good knowing it’s delivering on those efficiency claims. A reversible door and an optional pedestal and stacking kit (there’s a compatible washer available as well) help create the perfect fit for your space.

The very large 8-cubic-foot basin is more efficiently heated with gas. The dryer’s default settings are eco-friendly—there’s a booster for more oomf when needed—and it has moisture sensors for better efficiency, too.

Though gas dryers tend to cost more upfront, they are economical choices in the long run because gas heats dryers more quickly and efficiently than electricity. What we love about this Electrolux Front Load Gas Dryer is that it’s a simple model that makes the most of its gas connection.

Keep in Mind: It lacks a lot of today’s top technology, which might leave you looking to get more options by spending a bit more money.

Why You Should Get It: You can confidently dry large loads with Energy Star-qualified performance.

It’s Energy Star certified, and the machine includes sensor-dry cycles that measure moisture and temperature to adjust drying efficiency. It also has antimicrobial technology built into some of the high-touch surfaces.

This front-load dryer boasts a special drying rack accessible from a second door opening on top of the machine. It’s perfect for safely drying delicates you wouldn’t normally toss in the dryer, like lacey undergarments and sweaters. Other smart features include a quick-dry setting that can dry a load in 30 minutes, and a steam sanitize cycle that tackles germs, dust and allergens, and odors.

The smart features aren’t limited to what’s already installed on the machine. This Samsung model uses AI to learn and recommend your most-used cycles, and if you have the matching washer, it can automatically select the corresponding dry settings. You can also customize your cycle list and change some of the display language.

You’ll know when to take care of performance-decreasing and potentially dangerous lint buildup thanks to strategic sensors in the machine. It monitors the dryer vent and notifies you if cleaning is needed, and it has a prompt that will help even the most forgetful household members remember to clean the lint filter.

Through Samsung’s SmartThings app, you can do things like get alerted when a cycle ends and remotely start or stop the dryer. It’s compatible with multiple voice-control platforms, like Apple’s HomeKit and Google Assistant, too.

Smart doesn’t just mean digitally connected with the ​​Samsung 7.5 Cubic Foot Smart Dial Electric Dryer. Not only does this tech-heavy model pack a big digital punch, it also has stand-out functionality.

Keep in Mind: Though the controls are on the front of the machine, it’s not ADA compliant.

Why You Should Get It: It has a special, separate drying area for delicates.

But despite missing many nice-to-have features, this model totally meets the basic needs of a dryer. At 6.5 cubic feet, the Amana has a capacity that beats other smaller and cheaper models. Plus, it still offers some perks, like a wrinkle prevention tumble mode and a reversible door (which not every mid-range dryer features). It’s also not as deep as many models on our list, and an extra 5 inches can give a lot back to a small space .

In addition to lacking newer perks like steam cycles and WiFi connectability, it’s missing some key features that seem common in most mid-to-upper-range dryers: there is no interior light, cycle status indicators, or end-of-cycle signal. It even looks like a dryer from pre-social media times. Typical of budget models, it’s also less flexible to install, as it does not offer multiple venting options nor optional pedestals. Stacking isn’t an option, either, though models with control panels atop the machine are never stackable.

With most budget models, you end up sacrificing the latest technology and abundant features in favor of cost savings—but one beneficial result of that compromise is a much simpler and streamlined user experience. This dryer’s simple control panel lets you quickly set and start the dryer, and its familiar settings also mean there’s less of a (sometimes frustrating) learning curve.

Keep in Mind: If a design-forward appearance is part of the appeal of a new dryer, this model isn’t for you.

If you want a large, reliable machine that can do almost anything, this is our favorite pick. But if you aren’t looking to learn all the new settings and smart technology, stick with a simpler model that will cost less, too.

It’s Energy Star rated and ADA compliant, too, and it comes with a very reasonable price tag, considering all it offers. Although we selected the electric model, there’s a gas version available as well.

Tech-savvy smart settings include a damp alert (so you can remove delicates from the dryer before they’re too dry), remote start, and “washer link,” which connects the dryer with its correlated washer so you only have to choose one setting for both washing and drying. Plus, its smart features are compatible with multiple platforms like Google Assistant and Alexa.

This electric model’s installation is flexible so you can find the most practical arrangement for your home. You can vent from the back, sides, or bottom of the dryer, and the door can be positioned to open from either the left or the right. Optional accessories like a pedestal and stacking kit—there’s a matching washer —help you create the most comfortable arrangement for your home.

It includes five heat settings, multiple steam options (like dewrinkle and static reduction), and a 23-minute quick dry. Plus, it uses a moisture sensor for more energy-efficient drying cycles. A lint filter notification reminds you to clean the lint trap—a little luxury with a big impact since it’s one of the simplest and most impactful ways to keep a dryer at top performance.

Cycles and settings are robust on the GE 7.8 Cubic Foot Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Dryer, our overall choice for the best dryer.

Keep in Mind: It probably has too many features for someone with mostly small loads of laundry looking for a basic machine.

Why You Should Get It: The dryer is high-performing, versatile, and has many of the latest features.

The Bottom Line

We recommend the GE 7.8 Cubic Foot Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Dryer as the overall best dryer for anyone with the space and budget. Though we chose the electric model, the gas version is equally well-equipped to handle large loads, keep clothing wrinkle-free with steam, and make the most of smart technology. For those who don’t want all the bells and whistles, the Electrolux 8.0 Cubic Foot Stackable Gas Dryer is a solid performer with a similarly large capacity.

What to Know About Dryers Before Shopping

Gas or Electric

Dryers operate using either electricity or gas to produce the heat needed, and that source influences both the installation and price. If you’re replacing an old dryer, you’ll likely want to match some or all of the power source specs so you don’t have big updates prior to installation, like needing to install a gas connection if it’s not already present. If you’re looking to add a dryer to a new space, the electrical outlet and venting options may be a consideration—both of which are impacted by whether the machine is gas or electric.

Gas models require an electrical power source (typically a standard 120-volt outlet) as well as a gas hookup. While you can likely install and maintain an electric model yourself, professional installation is recommended for gas. Gas models are around $100 more expensive than electric dryers, but over time, gas models should cost less because they typically dry faster and more efficiently than electric models.

Electric models are easier to install because they only need an electrical outlet for their power source; however, the more powerful and efficient models run from the less-common 240-volt outlets. Though gas has generally been considered cheaper over the long run, electric models are definitely more efficient if your home is running appliances on solar power.

Although there are generally more electric dryers than gas models on the market, you will find dryers that come in both a gas model and an electric model. The most efficient dryers are vented to remove hot air from the machine. There are ventless dryers for spaces where venting isn’t an option, but those are electric-only—all gas dryers must be vented—and they tend to have longer dry times.

Settings

After considering things like budget, size of your space, and the type of hook-up, you’ll next look at the functionality of the machine. “It’s important to take into account your lifestyle and laundry habits to choose a unit and features that will serve you best,” McCoy says.

With the most basic machines, you select run time, temperature (high, low, and no-heat), and dryness level. Standard dryers also include pre-set options depending on the fabric or items being dried—towels, delicates, and permanent press may sound familiar. More sophisticated models upgrade the experience to do things like allowing you to choose exact temperatures, quickly add additional time to a running cycle, and inject steam at just the right times to prevent wrinkles.

Many machines now incorporate a moisture sensor that automatically determines the temperature and/or run time of a dryer cycle according to the dampness of what’s in the machine, and they can even make adjustments while drying. There are often multiple sensor-based cycles on today’s dryers.

There are also settings that can be applied to many predetermined selections already on the machine, such as choosing an eco-mode to reduce energy, or a continuous and intermittent post-cycle tumble to prevent wrinkles. In addition to these programmed settings and features, smart models have the added ability to download more cycles or allow you to create custom settings, and some can learn from what dryer settings you select.

Settings can range from as few as two to more than 15. More settings mean more to learn about using the machine, but they also mean better care and extending the life of your clothes, bedding, and towels.

Capacity

Capacity refers to the drumsize of the dryer, which is measured in cubic feet, though occasionally you may also see reference to how many pounds of wet or dry laundry can fit the drum. Portable and compact dryers can have a capacity as small as 1.5 cubic feet while full-size dryers can be 9 cubic feet or larger. “Most standard dryers offer between 5.0 and 7.0 cubic feet of capacity, which equals to about nine to 15 full-sized bath towels per load,” Ashby says. The right capacity for you will depend on the amount and type of laundry you’re doing, as well as the size of your space.

Smaller drum size can equate to a smaller machine, which is great for tight spaces or if you do smaller loads of laundry and don't wash a lot of bulky items. But for large loads or hefty things, bigger is better. Large capacity dryers are great for big families, those who want to spend less time doing laundry by consolidating loads, or for drying big, bulky items like king-size comforters. Ashby also notes that a larger capacity will encourage better airflow for faster and more efficient drying.

When assessing dryer capacity, also think about your washer’s capacity—you don’t want to end up with a significantly larger washer capacity only to have to spend more time doing smaller drying loads.

Steam

Steam functions help dryers reduce wrinkles in clothing, sanitize hard-to-clean items like decorative pillows, and even tackle odors. According to Ashby, steam dryers first became available in the early 2010s. Today, the functions are common, especially on higher-priced dryer models with more features.

“Some steam dryer models will inject steam directly into the dryer while others spray a fine mist of cold water that mixes with the heat in the dryer to create steam,” Ashby says. Many (but not all) steam-enhanced dryers need a water connection in addition to a gas hook up and/or electrical connection.

Steam settings are ideal for drying wrinkle-prine fabrics and reducing static as well as reviving clean-but-wrinkled clothes, like a load of laundry accidentally left in the dryer too long. Though steam cycles aren’t a replacement to ironing, they should help cut down that chore.

Your Questions, Answered

When should you replace your dryer?

“It may be time to replace your dryer if it is making excessive noises, or shaking heavily in a way that is not typical for your unit,” McCoy says. Leaking water, longer-than-normal drying times, or clothes not drying at all can also be signs the appliance is on the outs.

But some of these concerns may point to lint build up in the dryer vent, not a dying dryer. “Dryers last about 10 to 12 years, give or take,” McCoy says. “To ensure you’re getting full usage out of the dryer, it’s important to keep up with regular maintenance.” If your dryer is well maintained, you’ll be more confident identifying an issue and noticing when it starts to underperform.

If you previously bought your washer and dryer together, replacing your washer is another reason you might want to replace your dryer. “If one of your units has recently become inoperable, the other unit probably isn’t too far behind,” McCoy say.

How do you clean a dryer?

“Maintenance, more than [the machine’s] material, is what will help your dryer last as long as possible,” Ashby says, underscoring the importance of routine care in keeping your appliance working safely and efficiently.

Cleaning a dryer starts with the lint filter. According to Ashby, a blocked lint screen increases drying times, and it should be cleared after each load regardless of how much lint was collected. In addition, Ashby recommends a deep cleaning of the screen every six months to remove detergent residue. The lint filter compartment should be cleaned a few times a year as well (try using your vacuum’s crevice tool or a dryer cleaning brush). Ashby also says it’s important to clean the dryer vents and ducts every two years in order to remove build-up that obstructs airflow and diminishes performance.

Have you ever accidentally washed and dried a wrapper with discarded gum? Us, too. Check out this helpful guide for how to clean interior messes like lingering clothes dye, stuck on candy, or ink.

Is it cheaper to buy a washer and dryer as a set?

“Usually there are cost savings, sometimes minimal, to purchasing them as a pair,” McCoy says. You might pay less for installation and delivery fees, too, by only requiring a professional to come to your house one time. Bottom line, McCoy says if you can’t afford both, don’t sweat it. However, though it may be slightly cheaper to purchase a set, the benefits are more than monetary if you can buy both at once.

“You could also see better performance from matching units (purchased at the same time) since their features complement one another,” McCoy says. Many dryers have programs specifically configured to match washer settings for maximum performance.

You may save yourself some potential frustration as well. “When you buy units from the same brand and product line, even their settings and controls will be the same which makes doing laundry much simpler,” McCoy says. It also keeps both appliances on the same warranty timeline.

Sometimes installation necessitates replacing both. For example, switching from a side-by-side setup to a stacked configuration or replacing one stacking machine that isn’t compatible with the existing stacked appliance. You might also see it as an opportunity to make venting changes or cosmetic upgrades, like new floors, that are more doable without appliances in the room.



Who We Are

Kristina McGuirk is a freelance writer whose first contracts included doing product selections for Better Homes and Gardens branded special interest magazines in 2008. To better understand what the best dryers should—and should not—do, Kristina consulted product experts Shawn Ashby, Whirlpool Laundry Brand Manager, and Gary McCoy, Store Manager for Lowe’s. Considering key factors identified by the pros, she identified well-reviewed machines and then chose the best dryers by researching published information about their features and performance.