The 9 Best Drip Coffee Makers of 2022

The Oxo Brew 9-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker was our choice of the best drip coffee maker, based on its simple yet stylish design, ease of use, numerous features, and SCA Gold Cup Standard rating.

We researched and tested dozens of drip coffee makers to determine the best of the best, evaluating each on design, performance, features, and ease of use. In addition to speaking with Fish, we also consulted Sebastian Ventura, head of education at coffee roaster Devoción, and Luigi Di Ruocco, president of Mr. Espresso.

“While ‘drip coffee’ and ‘brewed coffee’ are often used synonymously, it is a half-truth,” says Bob Fish, co-founder and co-CEO at Biggby Coffee. “In short, any coffee beverage is ‘brewed coffee,’ but there are many different brewing methods like French press, pour over, and even espresso—but the drip brew method is a standard in most households.”

Morning, noon, or night, a cup of Joe can energize you, warm you up, be the perfect complement to a hearty breakfast, or jump start that late-night work or study session. Drip coffee makers are ideal for people who want to brew a hassle-free cup of coffee.

Best Overall OXO BREW 9-Cup Coffee Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It’s programmable, easy to use, and includes a stainless-steel carafe and a silicone mixing tube. Keep in Mind: After brewing, condensation can form in the water tank unless you leave the lid open for a few minutes. The Oxo Brew 9-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker is our top pick for the best drip coffee maker because of its modern look and ease of use. There’s only one button/dial on the entire coffee maker, so it’s straightforward to use. Simply press the button to turn the coffee maker on, and then turn the dial to set the desired number of cups. Then, press the button to start the brew cycle. The coffee maker has a rainmaker showerhead to ensure that water is evenly distributed over the coffee grounds and the temperature-controlled brewing is between 197.6–204.8°F. The coffee maker has the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) gold standard rating. The thermal carafe is designed to keep coffee hotter for longer, and there’s also a silicon mixing tube that attaches to the inside of the carafe's lid and blends the coffee as it’s brewing. For people who don’t like to wait until the entire pot of coffee has finished brewing, the pause-and-pour feature will automatically pause the brewing cycle for 60 seconds when the carafe is removed, allowing you to pour a cup of coffee and then resume the brewing cycle. The carafe is hand washable, and the other removable parts, like the basket, coffee scoop, showerhead, and silicone mixing tube, are dishwasher safe. The coffee maker will also display a descaling alert every 90 cycles—although you can also descale manually at any time. Price at time of publish: $230 Product Details: Dimensions: 15 x 8.3 x 17.2 inches | Number of cups: 9 | Carafe: Thermal

Best Budget Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lifeandhome.com Why You Should Get It: This budget-friendly coffee maker has an auto-pause feature. Keep in Mind: The coffee maker is not programmable. The Mr. Coffee Coffee Maker with Auto Pause is easy to operate and a high-quality choice for a reasonable price. The appliance makes anywhere from four to 12 cups of coffee and has an auto-pause feature, so you can stop the brewing cycle to pour a cup of coffee and then continue. The machine is simple and easy to use, making it a good choice for those who want a cup (or pot) of coffee but don’t have the time, patience, or desire for a more complex machine that requires selecting from a list of choices before starting the brewing process. This drip coffee maker features a clear window on either side of the water tank, so you can see how much water you’re adding. This is helpful to ensure that you won’t accidentally overflow the appliance. To use, just fill the water tank and add your desired amount of coffee. Then, close the lid and press the button to start the brew cycle. This model uses a glass carafe, so there’s also a warming plate that can remain active for up to two hours to keep the coffee from getting cold in case you want to come back for seconds or thirds. The lift and clean filter basket design makes it simple to remove, and both the basket and carafe can be cleaned in warm, soapy water. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.56 x 11.76 x 8.43 inches | Number of cups: 12 | Carafe: Glass

Best Splurge Ratio Eight Thermal Set Williams Sonoma View On Ratiocoffee.com View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: The barista style mimics a manual pour-over experience that eliminates bitterness. Keep in Mind: It requires a few small additional steps to make a pot of coffee. The Ratio Eight Thermal Set provides an exquisite coffee making experience. It’s a work of art—but it’s functional art. The coffee maker’s body is made of die-cast aluminum, with a hand-blown water tank and borosilicate glass supply lines. The drip coffee maker also features a stainless-steel spiral shower head and a double-wall stainless steel thermal carafe with a heat lid that’s designed to keep coffee hot. The Ratio Eight uses either paper filters or a stainless steel filter in the ceramic dripper. There’s also a ceramic catcher to hold the dripper after the brewing cycle. After you press the start button, the machine automatically moves from bloom to brew to ready, and the LED light shows you which phase the coffee maker’s in at all times. When the cycle is over, remove the ceramic catcher and place it on the ceramic dripper before removing the carafe, and then put the heat lid on the thermal carafe. The power cord is removable, which makes it easy to place the coffee maker flush against the wall and makes storage more convenient. Monthly cleanings are recommended to keep the machine clean and functioning properly. The brand suggests using the Ratio Machine Wash, which is a descaler and natural detergent. The coffee maker is available in matte black, bright silver, or white, and with either walnut or parawood trim. Price at time of publish: $845 Product Details: Dimensions: 14 x 13.5 x 9 inches | Number of cups: 18 | Carafe: Thermal

Best Programmable Breville Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: You can program brew times and customize brewing modes and flow rates. Keep in Mind: The water tank lid doesn’t attach, so you need to lift it off and to make space for it on your countertop when filing or cleaning the water tank. The Breville Precision Brewer Thermal provides so many ways to program coffee to specific preferences. The ability to program what time the coffee should start brewing is just the first and most basic programmable function. There’s also an option to adjust the temperature and select from three flow rates. There are six presets to choose from: Fast, Gold, Strong, Over Ice, My Brew, and Cold Brew. The Gold setting will brew coffee according to SCA Gold Cup standards. However, the My Brew setting allows you to personalize the brew temperature, bloom time, and flow rate, and then save these settings as a preset to use daily. The Breville can also detect smaller cup sizes and automatically adjust water and contact time accordingly, and it can even be used with pour over drippers. The outer housing can be cleaned with a damp cloth, while the carafe and other parts can be washed in soapy water. There’s also a descaling alert when cleaning is needed. The coffee maker uses a Thermo Coil Heating System and comes with both a flat bottom and a cone filter basket. “A flat bottom generally yields more dried fruits, sweetness, and chocolate—great for medium and dark roasts,” says Sebastian Ventura, head of education at coffee roaster Devoción. “A cone-shaped basket generally yields more citrus and berries, which is great for lighter-bodied coffees.” The coffee maker has a high-end, polished look and doesn’t look bulky on your countertop. The brushed stainless-steel body is accompanied by a matching thermal carafe that’s designed to keep your coffee hot for longer without the use of a hot plate. Price at time of publish: $330 Product Details: Dimensions: 14 x 9 x 16 inches | Number of cups: 12 | Carafe: Thermal

Best Single Cup Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s the only Keurig with a thermal carafe and you can choose between drip and single serve strength control. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have an iced setting like some Keurigs. For those who like to make one cup of coffee at a time, the Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker is the best drip coffee maker for you. In addition to making single serve coffee (and fits travel-size mugs), it can also make drip coffee in 6, 8, 10, and 12 cup sizes. The stainless-steel thermal carafe keeps coffee warm for up to two hours, and there’s also a pause and pour function if you want to get coffee from the carafe while it’s still brewing. In addition, the coffee maker is programmable so you can set a timer up to 24 hours in advance for it to start automatically. There’s also an option to select a stronger brew, and you can use either ground coffee or K-Cup pods. The water reservoir is not only removable—it’s also adjustable, so you can position it on the left side or the right side of the machine, or even position it on the back of the machine, making it convenient for people who are left-handed, right-handed, or short on space. The carafe and water reservoir and lid can be cleaned with a damp soapy cloth and the machine should be descaled every three to six months. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Dimensions: 14.19 x 8.2 x 11.7 inches | Number of cups: 12 | Carafe: Thermal

Best for Hot and Cold Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: This versatile machine allows you to make specialty coffees, and it has a hot and cold milk frother. Keep in Mind: It does not have a pause and pour feature. The Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System lets you make several coffee house drinks. It uses coffee grounds to brew up to nine different sizes. The brew choices for ground coffee are classic, rich, and over ice. You can also brew espresso capsules to make ristretto, espresso, lungo, and over ice beverages. There’s also a built-in milk frother on the side that can be used to make lattes and cappuccinos, and you can fold it away when not in use. The coffee scoop is also conveniently housed on the side so it’s out of the way, but you don’t have to worry about losing it. The machine is programmable, so you can set it to start at a specified time. Since the carafe is made of glass, there is an intelligent warming plate (which comes on automatically with classic or rich brews) to keep the coffee from getting cold. However, you can also press the “warm” button to turn it on at any time, and also adjust the time and temperature on the plate In addition, the capsule storage bin can hold up to 20 used capsules inside of the coffee maker before you have to empty it. The water reservoir is removable, which makes it easy to fill and clean. All of the parts are dishwasher safe, and the machine displays an orange alert when descaling is needed. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.21 x 9.84 x 14.96 inches | Number of cups: 12 | Carafe: Glass These 10 Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines Are the Best Way to Start Your Morning

Best for Pour Over Chemex Classic Series Coffeemaker 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: It doesn't require electricity, and it allows you to completely control the brewing process. Keep in Mind: There’s no hot plate to keep coffee warm. The pour over method allows you to manually control the brewing process, which results in a richer, more robust brew. The Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker has a beautiful hourglass design and is easy to use. The nonporous borosilicate glass doesn’t leach any chemicals or flavors into the coffee, and it has marks to indicate the quantity for a full brewed carafe and half of a carafe. The heat-resistant glass also has a painted wooden collar and rawhide tie, which works as an insulated handle which protects your hands from heat while handling the coffee maker. You can make light, medium, and dark roasts of coffee, as well as iced coffee, cold brew, and even tea in the Chemex, and the manual blooming process filters out bitter taste. The company recommends using Chemex Bonded Coffee Filters. The only downside is there is no warming plate for the carafe. However, the company notes that you can put the coffee maker directly on top of a glass stove top or gas stove on low heat. Avoid placing it directly on an electric coil stove top. After removing the wooden handle, you can hand wash the coffee maker with warm soap and water, although it can be placed in the dishwasher as well. Price at time of publish: $47 Product Details: Dimensions: 9 x 5.25 inches | Number of cups: 8 | Carafe: Glass

Best Settings Café Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi Courtesy of Best Buy View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: You can control the coffee maker via your smartphone. Keep in Mind: Setting up the app may be tedious if you aren’t tech-savvy. If you like options, the Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker provides plenty of them. You can select the brew strength (light, medium, bold, and gold), and the gold setting has an SCA Gold Cup standard certification. The coffee maker also has a temperature button, and the temperature can be adjusted between 185 and 205ºF. You can also select the brew strength. You can brew on demand, or use the auto brew feature to select a preset time to start the brew cycle. With a built-in WiFi communication card, the coffee maker can connect to your smartphone. This allows you to remotely monitor and control the coffee maker and receive notifications. You can also control the coffee maker via Alexa and Google Home. The stylish and modern 10-cup coffee maker comes in one of three finishes: stainless steel, matte black, and matte white—and each includes a matching thermal carafe (although you can also get a glass carafe). The carafe, brew basket, and mesh basket filter can be washed with warm soapy water. The coffee maker also has a descaling notification that flashes when the appliance needs to be descaled. Price at time of publish: $350 Product Details: Dimensions: 14 x 12.5 x 7.3 inches | Number of cups: 10 | Carafe: Thermal