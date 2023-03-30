“If you want a high quality glass where you get what you pay for, check to make sure there is no seam or line on the side of the glass,” Adler says. “A truly high quality glass is hand-blown rather than made from a machine mold and later fused together.”

When searching for the best drinking glasses on the market, we looked at a wide variety of qualifiers including value for price, materials, durability, and style. We also sought out the advice of Joey Smith, bar director at Chez Zou, and Jonathan Adler, beverage director at Shinji's.

While what’s in the cup is important, whether it be an iced coffee or sparkling water, what the drink is served in is half the charm. But choosing the right glassware is a personal decision. If you prefer lowballs, tumblers, or anything in between, it’s important to think about a comfortable hold and long-lasting make.

Best Overall Duralex Picardie Clear Tumbler Set 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sur La Table View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: These glasses have a timeless shape and design. Keep in Mind: No other color options are available besides clear. The Duralex Le Picardie Clear Tumbler Set is our pick for the best overall drinking glasses. These glasses are durable thanks to their tempered glass construction, and they’re also dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe. The durable glass is also resistant to staining and won’t absorb any colors or retain any flavors, even after years of use. You can purchase sets in a range of sizes, including 8, 12, and 18 ounces, which are suitable for coffee, wine, and even milkshakes. These glasses are also lightweight and stackable for easy storage. Plus, the tapered bottoms create a comfortable hold. These glasses are only available in clear though, so if you’re wanting a more colorful pick, another option may be better for you. Price at time of publish: $40 for 12-ounce 6-pack Product Details: Material: Tempered glass | Number of Items: 6 | Capacity: 3.25, 4.5, 5.75, 7.75, 8.75, 11, 12, or 18 ounces

Best Budget Godinger Highball Drinking Glasses Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These glasses have a large 14-ounce capacity and come at a budget price. Keep in Mind: It’s only available as a set of four. If you’re not looking to spend a small fortune on your drinking glasses, the Godinger Highball Drinking Glasses are the best drinking glasses for those looking for a more affordable option. The set of four glasses features a minimalist, classic look that will look at home on any tablescape. Made of lead-free crystal glass, these 14-ounce glasses can be easily washed in the dishwasher. The glasses also have a thick base, which helps provide stability. They are only available in a set of four, so if you plan on hosting large dinner parties you may have to purchase a few sets. Price at time of publish: $21 for 4-pack Product Details: Material: Glass | Number of Items: 4 | Capacity: 14 ounces

Best Splurge Bow Glass Works Splash Cup Coming Soon View On Bowglass.com View On Comingsoonnewyork.com View On Hawkinsnewyork.com Why You Should Get It: These glasses will add personality and color to your tablescape. Keep in Mind: The glasses are hand-blown, so the design will vary slightly. For a colorful addition to any glassware cabinet, we recommend splurging on the Splash Cups from Bow Glass Works. Sold individually and hand-blown in the Hudson Valley, these glasses are a functional piece of art. Choose from either a 4-inch glass or a 2.5-inch glass, depending on your wants and needs. Despite their delicate appearance, these hand blown glasses are thick and durable, but they should be hand-washed to preserve their beautiful appearance. Easy and comfortable to hold, they are chip-resistant and each one is unique. A pair of these would make a thoughtful housewarming gift. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Material: Hand-blown glass | Number of Items: 1 | Capacity: 2.5 or 4 ounces

Best Plastic Pottery Barn Jupiter Outdoor Drinking Glasses Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: These glasses are equal parts beautiful and durable. Keep in Mind: These glasses are not microwave-safe. Inspired by Parisian flea market finds, Pottery Barn’s Jupiter Outdoor Drinking Glasses are our pick for best plastic drinking glass. These plastic glasses are designed to withstand the elements, so you can use them indoors or outdoors. Choose from a deep cerulean blue to match your poolside setting, or classic clear to show off the vibrant colors of your summer cocktail. We love that the molded copolymer is both BPA- and latex-free. The set of four is available in either a 10-ounce or 13-ounce capacity, and the wide glasses are chip- and shatter-resistant. These glasses are also dishwasher- and freezer-safe. Don’t warm up any beverages in the microwave though—these plastic glasses aren’t microwave-safe. Price at time of publish: $40 for 10-ounce 4-pack Product Details: Material: Molded copolymer | Number of Items: 4 | Capacity: 10 or 13 ounces

Best Enamel The Get Out x Crow Canyon Home Enamel Drinking Glasses Crow Canyon Home View On Crowcanyonhome.com View On West Elm View On Zola Why You Should Get It: These durable glasses are available in fun, bright colors. Keep in Mind: They can only be hand-washed. Able to withstand drops from the kitchen table and unsteady little hands alike, our pick for best enamel drinking glasses are these enamel drinking glasses from Crow Canyon Home's collaboration with The Get Out. Available in four bold colorways, these vibrant glasses can hold up to 8 ounces each. Enamelware is crafted from steel, so it can handle both hot and cold liquids. We also love the use of an exaggerated rim as an opportunity to add even more playful color. These glasses are incredibly durable while still being very lightweight and easy to hold. They are hand wash only though, so avoid putting them in the dishwasher to extend their life. Price at time of publish: $64 for 4-pack Product Details: Material: Enamelware | Number of Items: 4 | Capacity: 8 ounces

Best Set Crate and Barrel Large Working Glasses Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: These glasses are a super affordable option if you want to buy in bulk. Keep in Mind: They are very wide, which could be hard for smaller hands to grip. For those looking to purchase a large set of glassware, we recommend Crate & Barrel’s Working Glasses. With either a 10- or 21-ounce capacity, these glasses will limit your trips back and forth from the kitchen to refill during the day. Crated from sturdy, thick glass, this set won’t chip easily and is dishwasher-safe. We love the faceted appearance and the fact that condensation is kept to a minimum—no pesky water pooling along the bottom rim. Further expand the use of this set by purchasing the accompanying lids that will securely close the cup for creative food storage. Price at time of publish: $34 for 10-ounce 12-pack Product Details: Material: Glass | Number of Items: 12 | Capacity: 14 or 21 ounces

Best Colorful Hawkins New York Essential Glassware Set Food52 View On Food52 View On Hawkinsnewyork.com View On Urban Outfitters Why You Should Get It: This simple and elegant glassware comes in a variety of colors. Keep in Mind: It’s recommended to be careful when adding ice to the glass. Clean and modern, we love Hawkins New York’s Essential Glassware if you're looking for colorful drinking glass. Not only do these cups come in six gorgeous shades, but they also stack for space-saving storage. Crafted from sturdy borosilicate glass, these glasses are resistant to thermal shock and retain heat. The glasses are both dishwasher- and microwave-safe. The medium size, which has roughly a 12-ounce capacity, is ideal for juice or coffee, while the small is perfectly cocktail-sized and the large is just right for smoothies. Use caution when filling your glasses with ice though—although borosilicate glass is strong against thermal shock, it may be more susceptible to chips. Price at time of publish: $40 for 12-ounce 4-pack Product Details: Material: Glass | Number of Items: 4 | Capacity: 6, 12, or 20 ounces

Best Short Crate & Barrel Edge Juice Glass Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It:​ This glass is break-resistant. Keep in Mind: Each glass is only sold individually. Whether you’re sipping a cocktail or indulging in a morning juice, Crate & Barrel’s Edge Juice Glass is our choice for the best short drinking glass. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, this cup is great for stacking. The 7-ounce glass is 3.11 inches tall, but it can only be purchased individually, not as a set. It's lead-free, break-resistant, and dishwasher-safe—ideal for families or those looking for a combination of durability and easy clean up. We love the sleek, modern lines that will fit right in with any existing tableware styles or glassware you may have. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Material: Glass | Number of Items: 1 | Capacity: 7 ounces

Best Tall Pottery Barn Rigato Acrylic Drinking Glasses Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: The BPA- and lead-free glasses are made with 100% acrylic. Keep in Mind: There’s only one color option: clear. If you’re looking for a tall drinking glass, Pottery Barn's Rigato Acrylic Drinking Glasses are the best option. Made out of 100% acrylic, these durable drinking glasses are BPA-, lead-, cadmium-, and phthalate-free. They're also easy to clean—simply wash them in the dishwasher. The fluted grooves provide clean lines and texture that will complement many different styles and aesthetics. The 24-ounce glasses are perfect for iced lemonade or bright summery cocktails. If you love the tall glasses, you can also purchase the matching 13-ounce tumblers to complete your collection. The clear opacity will showcase your colorful beverage, but keep in mind there are no other colors available. Price at time of publish: $40 for 4-pack Product Details: Material: Acrylic | Number of Items: 4 | Capacity: 23.5 ounces

Best Mason Jar Ball Glass Regular Mouth 16-Ounce Mason Jars with Lids and Bands Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: These glasses are versatile and sturdy. Keep in Mind: The lids may rust if not dried completely. Typically used for canning and freezing preserves, Ball Regular Mouth Pint Jars are also wonderful drinking vessels. Known for lasting for years without showing wear and tear, Ball jars are made from BPA-free glass and can handle hot or cold beverages. The large volume capacity of 16 ounces will hold an entire pint, ideal for coffee, water, or beer. Of course, the biggest appeal of a Mason jar is its versatility. Whether canning or pickling, storing jams or displaying a flower arrangement, there are numerous uses for these practical jars. Make sure to completely dry your lids if you are using them—they may rust if water is left on them for too long. Price at time of publish: $30 for 12-pack Product Details: Material: Glass | Number of Items: 12 | Capacity: 16 ounces

Best Crystal Waterford Lismore Gin Journeys Highball Glasses Williams Sonoma View On Macy's View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: These luxurious tumblers make an elegant statement. Keep in Mind: They are hand wash only. For an elegant look, the Waterford Lismore Gin Journeys Highball Glasses will add a high-end aesthetic to your tablescape. The 13.5-ounce glasses add formality to your dining experience with their crystal design. The glasses can be used to serve an iced beverage or a gin cocktail. To help preserve their look and ensure they will last for years to come, hand washing is recommended. If you are looking to give someone crystal glasses, this set of two also makes a perfect choice because it comes packaged in a beautiful gift box. Price at time of publish: $220 for 2-pack Product Details: Material: Crystal glass | Number of Items: 2 | Capacity: 13.5 ounces

Best Modern Toyo Sasaki Glass Fino Stacking Glasses Jinen View On Jinenstore.com Why You Should Get It: These glasses are great for those with minimal storage space. Keep in Mind: While smaller glasses in the same style are available, you can’t order a mixed set. Our pick for the best modern drinking glass, the Fino Stacking Glass Set is sleek and thin for easy holding and sipping. With a deceivingly large capacity, these glasses can hold up to 13 ounces—ideal for a morning iced coffee, mixed drink, or just elevating your daily water from a standard water bottle. The rims of these glasses have been reinforced to prevent chipping and cracking while stacking. Dishwasher-safe, these thin glasses are easier to clean than most high-end glassware. We especially love that they take up less shelf space since they’re stackable. The tapered lower half is not just an elegant design feature, but also allows the glasses to be nested and makes for a comfortable hold. Price at time of publish: $105 for 6-pack Product Details: Material: Glass | Number of Items: 6 | Capacity: 13 ounces