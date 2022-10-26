These are the best drain cleaners of 2022 for every clogged drain or pipe in your home.

Our best overall pick for a drain cleaner, Drano Max Gel Drain Clog Remover , is a simple and effective solution for many run-of-the-mill clogged drains, like hair in the shower or food in the sink. We also love FlexiSnake Drain Weasel Sink Snake Cleaner to physically remove hair and other sink-clogging debris.

The frustration—and gross factor—of a clogged or slow drain really can’t be overstated. Whether standing in soapy water while showering, or dealing with greasy water sitting in the kitchen sink, clogged drains can be frustrating and uncomfortable. Fortunately, there are many products on the market, from tried-and-true formulas to new innovations, that can clear out a clog without a pricey plumber visit.

Best Overall: Drano Max Gel Drain Clog Remover Drano View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s effective for almost every clogging issue. Keep in Mind: Some tough clogs may require a second application. If you don’t have a bottle of this stashed under your sink already, consider this a major PSA: This gel-based drain cleaner will clear clogs in nearly any drain in your house. In just 15 minutes, our pick for the best drain cleaner, Drano Max Gel, will clear up clogs in sinks, tubs, PVC, septic tanks, and garbage disposals. It’s safe for piping and septic systems, with a thick gel that sinks into standing water to the source of the clog. The drain cleaner helps dissolve hair, melt soap scum and grease, and eliminates other messy clogs. When you have a clogged drain, just pour this cleaner into the drain, wait 15–30 minutes, and run hot water to clear any further gunk out. Be sure to pour carefully, and rinse immediately if you get any on your hands. If the first pass doesn’t work, wait a few hours and follow the steps again. We picked this as our best overall drain cleaner because it works in almost every situation, it’s widely available, and Drano also offers a money-back guarantee if this product doesn’t work. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Form: Gel

Gel Weight: 80 ounces

80 ounces Time Needed to Use: 15 to 30 minutes

Best for Sinks: XIONLAB Safer Drain Opener Clog Remover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s safe for septic tanks and helps break down lint, soap scum, and hair. Keep in Mind: This drain cleaner takes two hours to unclog drains. Safe for septic systems, odorless, and biodegradable, the Xion Labs Greener Drain Clog Remover is our pick for best drain cleaner for sinks because it’s powerful enough to tackle tough clogs. The heavy gel formula sinks through water to fight any obstruction at its root. To use, just pour half a bottle into the clogged drain slowly, then leave it alone for two hours. With an odorless formula, you won’t have a kitchen or bathroom that smells like chemicals. After two hours have passed, pour boiling water down the drain, which should now be cleared of the clog. For bigger obstructions, let the formula sit overnight. We love this for sinks because it’s odorless, and the safe-on-pipes formula of Xion Labs drain cleaner won’t damage garbage disposals, pipes, or even septic systems. Since it’s designed to liquify fats, oils, lint, paper, hair, and other organic matter—common sink-clogging culprits—it’s the best drain cleaner for your sink. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Form: Gel

Gel Weight: 32 ounces

32 ounces Time Needed to Use: Two hours

Best for Showers: Vastar 4 Pack Drain Snake Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It can reach and grab clumps of hair or food. Keep in Mind: You may have to remove the drain stopper to use this drain snake. We love a drain snake for a chemical-free option for cleaning out drains, and the Vastar Drain Snake is our pick for best drain cleaner for the shower. Instead of pouring a chemical down your drain, this tool reaches deep in the drain pipes and mechanically removes clogs. This plastic drain snake is 19.6 inches long and is covered in barbs designed to grab hair, the biggest clogging offender in the shower. To use, just feed gently into your shower drain (you may need to remove the drain cap) and push it in until you hit the obstruction. The Vastar is constructed to flex around curves and go deep into your pipes. When you find the obstruction, either break it up or pull it out, and you should be all set. Be warned: Whatever you pull out of your shower drain may have a foul-smelling odor. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Form: Plastic drain snake

Plastic drain snake Weight: 0.05 lbs

0.05 lbs Time Needed to Use: A few minutes

Best Single Use: Green Gobbler Drain Opening Pacs Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The packs are pre-measured, so you don’t have to figure out how much to pour. Keep in Mind: It isn’t odorless and has a lemon scent. If you’re dealing with occasional clogs, keep a box of these Green Gobbler single packs handy. Each package has three pre-measured, ready-to-use powder packets. To use, you simply sprinkle the powder down the drain, add water, and wait. There’s no need to measure, and you don’t have to worry about storing a hefty bottle of drain cleaner. The drain cleaning kit also comes with five “grabber tools,” which are bright green, flexible tools you can use to physically dislodge any tougher clogs. As with many drain cleaners, for really tough clogs allow the powder to sit overnight to liquify any debris in your pipes. These packs are odorless, so you don’t have to worry about a heavy smell in the air. They work for bathroom and kitchen sinks, tubs, showers, toilets, and floor drains. Green Goblin packs are also a great choice to keep in an RV or vacation home in case of a clogging emergency. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Form: Powder pack

Powder pack Weight: 0.5 lbs (for the box)

Best Gel: Rockwell Invade Bio Drain Gel Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It can help tackle more unusual clogs, like sugar or flies. Keep in Mind: You have to pour it down your drain every other day for a week. This hardworking gel promises to cut through soap scum, gunk, and other organic matter to clear out tough clogs. Our pick for best gel drain cleaner, Rockwell Invade, is a little pricier than some of our picks, but the 32-ounce bottle is good for eight uses, which brings the price per use down quite a lot. The cleaner has a slight citrus scent from the natural oil in the formula, which works with the gel formula to stick to the sides of drains and pipes to prevent and neutralize clogs. Beyond just clearing out clogs, the product can also eliminate drain flies, which can be tough to get rid of in the kitchen or bathroom, as the flies lay eggs in the debris in drains. Rockwell clears the clogs, and the citrus oil kills flies in the process. The cleaner can also be used for soda fountain drip trays to unclog sugar clogs. This gel cleaner is safe for septic systems and promises to be easy on your pipes while clearing out clogs (and flies!). To use, pour along the sides of the drain, using about 4 ounces of liquid for a 4-inch drain. Repeat every other day for a week, then use once a week or as needed. There’s no need to rinse with water after pouring the cleaner down the drain. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Form: Gel

Gel Weight: 32 ounces

Best Preventative: CLR Clear Pipes and Drains Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This EPA-certified cleaner helps prevent clogs. Keep in Mind: It’s not intended to be used to clear existing clogs. The best way to fight clogged sinks and drains is to stop them from forming in the first place. Our pick for best preventative solution, CLR Clear Pipes and Drains makes it easy to keep your pipes clear with a simple, once-a-month treatment. To use, simply pour 3 ounces of the fragrance-free liquid down your drain once a month, and leave it overnight to work. In the morning, just rinse your sink, tub, or shower with clean water. We love this preventative cleaner for shower maintenance, especially when multiple people with longer hair use the same shower and often find themselves standing in an inch of water while showering. While this product can (and should) be used on slow drains, it will not clear out a completely clogged drain, as it is a preventative formula. The brand promises it is safe for people, pets, garbage disposals, and septic systems, and it has been designated a “safer choice” by the EPA. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Form: Liquid

Liquid Weight: 42 ounces

42 ounces Time Needed to Use: 5 minutes

Best for Garbage Disposal: Bio-Clean Drain Septic Bacteria Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s an environmentally friendly solution for cleaning your garbage disposal. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options. While many of the products on this list claim to be safe for garbage disposals, we like Bio-Clean for its combination of naturally-occurring bacteria and enzymes to digest organic waste such as hair, grease, soap scum, paper, food particles, and more. Enzymatic cleaners work more slowly and gently than chemical-based cleaners, so you’ll want to use this overnight. Using natural bacteria and enzymes, enzymatic cleaners are formulated to digest dead organic waste found in your plumbing system. This product will basically eat all of the debris caught in your disposal, leaving you with a fresh-smelling sink and kitchen. The powdered product comes in a large canister. To use in your garbage disposal, mix 1 tablespoon of powder with 1 pint of water. Quickly pour it down the drain with the disposal on to allow the product to disperse on the sides of the drain, and then turn the disposal off. The environmentally safe cleaner has enough product for 100 drain treatments. It works best on slow-flowing drains or as a monthly maintenance product for keeping your garbage disposal clear. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Form: Powder

Powder Weight: 1 pound (canister)

1 pound (canister) Time Needed to Use: Overnight

Best for Washing Machines: Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It cleans your washing machine’s pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter, and hose. Keep in Mind: The cleaner has a citrus scent. Drain backups in washing machines can happen, and it’s not recommended to just pour in any drain cleaner. Our pick for best drain cleaner for washing machines is the Affresh washing machine cleaner, which has EPA Safer Choice-certified ingredients. The powder time-release tablets not only run through the machine’s hose, but they also clean the pump, valves, tub, drum, and filter. Affresh will work for top- and front-loading washers, including high efficiency. To clean your washing machine, add one tablet to your empty machine and run a normal hot water cycle. Directions vary minimally between types of washers, so read carefully. The cleaner tablets work by foaming up in water and using surfactant chemistry to break up odor-causing residue and grime. The product does have a citrus scent, so if you’re not a fan of odors or have certain allergies, this might not be the right cleaner for you. To get the most of this product and your washing machine, use a tablet once per month. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Form: Powder tablets

Powder tablets Weight: 40 grams per tablet

Best for Grease: Instant Power Main Line Cleaner Home Depot View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The odorless formula works overnight to break down grease. Keep in Mind: The gallon-sized container is intended for a single use. Grease is one of the top kitchen sink cloggers, and while it’s best to keep as much grease out of your sink as possible, sometimes grease buildup happens. The Instant Power Hair and Grease Drain Opener is the best drain cleaner for grease since an easy-to-use product that's reliable and effective on grease and other clogs in your home. Our best drain cleaner for grease has a special non-acid formula that works to break down solid materials and allow water to flow freely once again. It’s also odorless and fumeless, so you don’t have to worry about a chemical-heavy smell when you use it. This drain cleaner can be poured through main sewer lines, as well as interior lateral and vertical lines and is safe for all septic systems and pipes. For the best results, pour the whole bottle down your sink and allow it to sit overnight. The formula will dissolve grease and other solid materials so your water can flow freely again. After eight hours, flush the drain with hot water for five minutes. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Form: Liquid

Liquid Weight: 128 ounces

128 ounces Time Needed to Use: Overnight