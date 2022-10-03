The 8 Best Down Pillows of 2022

Based on our testers’ feedback, the overall best down pillow is the Parachute Down Pillow because it’s lightweight and comfortable—and it bounced right back into shape after the tester lifted her head.

We sent 19 of the best down pillows on the market home with testers to sleep on for multiple nights. Testers provided insights on quality, temperature/airflow, comfort, and durability. They also evaluated each pillow’s fill material, firmness, support, and more.

If you’re in the market for a new pillow and looking for one that’s comfy and soft you may want to add down pillows to your list. “Down pillows are soft, puffy and supple, and known for ultimate luxury,” Rogers says.

“Sometimes you lie on a mattress and think it’s not for you, when the real problem is that you haven’t found the perfect pillow pairing,” says Mary Helen Rogers , vice president of marketing and communications at The Better Sleep Council.

When it comes to good sleep, finding the right pillow is just as important as finding the right mattress.

It’s a little on the expensive side, but not as pricey as some of the down pillows we tested. We recommend this pillow for its soft, plush feel and lightweight support that’s designed for side and back sleepers.

Filled with cruelty-free down and feathers, this lightweight pillow is effective at wicking away moisture, and the tester reported feeling cool and comfortable while sleeping. She also noted that the pillow seemed well constructed and made from quality fabric.

The Tuft & Needle down pillow has a luxurious look and feel. Our tester said it felt fluffy right out of the package, and she didn’t see any feathers coming out of the pillow, which can be an issue with some down pillows.

Keep in Mind: This plush pillow is more expensive than most of the other pillows on this list.

Why You Should Get It: With a combination of down and feathers, this pillow is lightweight, soft, and breathable. Plus, the pillow and cover can be machine washed.

Keep in mind that the tester could see some dark feathers through the cotton shell, which is a drawback if you want to display it without a pillowcase.

This pillow was more comfortable than some of the other down pillows we tested because it’s thick and didn’t flatten down to nothing when the tester was lying on it. She also noted that the “amount of feathers is top-notch.”

If you want the plush look and feel of a down pillow without compromising on structure or support, consider this one by Kassatex. It’s filled with lofty 650-fill-power European white goose down, giving it a “full, comfy, marshmallow-like feel,” according to our tester. Plus, you can choose from three firmness levels—soft, medium, and firm—to match your preferences.

Keep in Mind: You might be able to see some dark feathers through the cotton shell.

Why You Should Get It: This pillow has a plush look and feel while maintaining structure and support. Plus, there are three firmness options.

During testing, the pillow felt thick and fluffy yet offered “sturdy and stiff” support, according to the tester. She also noted that the pillow stays cool during the night and is high quality with great construction, giving it a 5/5 score for durability.

The Allswell Supreme Pillow has two chambers filled with a mix of polyester fibers and down feathers for a soft and fluffy feel. It also has a memory foam core which offers medium-firm support and helps the pillow maintain its shape. The inner core is removable so you can adjust the pillow to accommodate your preferred sleeping position.

Keep in Mind: This pillow is on the stiff side and isn’t the best choice for those who want to sink into their pillow.

Why You Should Get It: It has a removable memory foam core for extra support, allowing you to customize the feel of the pillow.

During testing, the tester was just as pleased with the look of this pillow as she was with the comfort—it’s classy and clean with a nice pattern. It kept her cool throughout the night and maintained its shape and loft better than some of the other pillows we tested. We recommend it for anyone looking for a durable down pillow that is soft yet structured.

Filled with goose feathers and polyester fiber, this down pillow is fluffy and supportive with a soft and breatheable 600-thread-count cotton shell. The inner core of the pillow is made up of goose feathers and two outer chambers are filled with polyester fiber to cradle your body and align your spine to prevent head, neck, and shoulder pain.

Keep in Mind: Since this pillow is vacuum-sealed, it may take several hours to reach its full loft.

Why You Should Get It: This pillow is fluffy while maintaining some of its structure for a comfortable and supportive feel.

If you’re looking for a luxury sleeping experience that the tester described as “absolutely breathtaking to just sink into,” the Helix Down & Feather Pillow is a great choice.

This pillow kept our tester relatively cool, although she did have to flip it over in the middle of the night because it got a little stuffy.

The quality and comfort of this down and feather pillow stood out right away to our tester. “It had a luxury feel to it, and I felt like I was in a high-end hotel when I tested it for the first time,” the tester said. When she slept on this pillow, it conformed to her body well, but flattened a little after she used it so she had to fluff it up to get it back to its original shape.

Keep in Mind: We had to flip over the pillow in the middle of the night because it got a little warm.

Why You Should Get It: This pillow is soft and comfortable with a luxurious look and feel.

Unfortunately, the soft firmness option for this pillow didn’t maintain its shape or provide as much support as other pillows we tested. The tester sunk right into the pillow during testing, which she found uncomfortable. Luckily, if the soft firmness option isn’t right for you, this pillow also comes in medium and firm firmness levels.

Ranking high in our quality and temperature/airflow tests, this goose down pillow is large, fluffy, and well-built. It comes in a 400-thread-count cotton sateen cover and is made with ethically sourced down. The tester reported that the pillow was very breathable and kept her cool throughout the night.

Keep in Mind: If you choose the soft firmness option, you may feel like you’re sinking into this pillow because it doesn’t offer very much support.

Why You Should Get It: This luxurious pillow has 700-fill-power hypoallergenic down and a 400-thread-count cotton sateen cover.

The main downside is that the tester could feel some of the prickly down feathers through the cover, which was uncomfortable at times. For just $20, this is a good option if you’re looking for an affordable and supportive down pillow—you’ll just want to cover it with a pillow protector and pillowcase to prevent any poking.

Other features that stood out to us were the soft and breathable cotton cover, plush feel, and classic look of the pillow.

Our best budget pick has a lot of great qualities but didn’t completely wow the tester, which is understandable based on the affordable price. This low-loft pillow is ideal for those with neck pain because it provides good alignment and support. It maintained its shape, loft, and weightlessness during testing and bounced right back after the tester was lying on it.

Keep in Mind: Some of the down feathers poked through during testing, giving this pillow a prickly feel.

Why You Should Get It: This affordable down pillow provides good neck support.

This pillow was so lightweight and comfortable, the tester felt like she was sleeping on a cloud. Although we like the look and feel of this down pillow, it’s a little more expensive than others with similar quality.

When lying on this pillow, the tester said it felt “like home” the first time she used it, which was a plus compared to some of the other pillows that took more time to break in. It also kept her cool, maintained its shape well, and bounced back after she lifted her head up.

If you’re looking for a down pillow that isn’t too firm or squishy, consider this one by Parachute. It’s made of premium European white down with a 100% sateen cotton shell, giving it a soft, luxurious, and supportive feel.

Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other down pillows we tried with similar quality.

Why You Should Get It: This pillow is soft, supportive, and lightweight.

The Bottom Line

After testing out the best down pillows, the Parachute Down Pillow was our best overall pick because it’s made of premium European white down with a 100% sateen cotton shell, giving it a soft, luxurious, and supportive feel that our tester described like sleeping on a cloud. We also loved that it kept us cool, maintained its shape well, and didn’t take time to break in.

Our Testing Process

To find the best down pillows, we sent 19 of the most popular pillows on the market home with testers to sleep on for several days and examine them in detail. They rated the quality, temperature/airflow, comfort, durability, and value of each pillow. The testers also evaluated the support based on their preferred sleeping positions and took note of any discomfort they felt when they woke up.

For the machine washable pillows, testers washed and dried them according to the manufacturer’s instructions and recorded any changes to comfort, appearance, fill consistency, or firmness. They also checked to see if any feathers poked through. The down pillows that ranked highest didn’t flatten over time.

Based on the testers’ insights, we calculated each pillow’s individual scores and compared them to each other to determine our list of the best down pillows.

Other Down Pillows We Tested

Brooklinen Down Pillow

After testing this down pillow by Brooklinen, we would describe it as “a very average pillow.” Although fluffy, it wasn’t very firm, and it flattened too much the more we used it, which is why we think it’s better suited for decorative purposes than sleeping.

Pottery Barn Supreme Down Pillow

If you’re looking for an aesthetically pleasing down pillow that’s lighter and smaller than most down pillows, the Pottery Barn Supreme Down Pillow could work for you. Keep in mind, however, that it’s a lot flatter than the other pillows we tried and doesn’t provide very much support.

The Company Store Legends Luxury Royal Down Pillow

The Company Store Legends Luxury Royal Down Pillow is made of high-quality soft and breathable fabric, which kept the tester cool throughout the night. Although the tester didn’t feel any feathers poking through, she didn’t think this pillow is worth the high price because it’s not very supportive or fluffy.



What to Know About Down Pillows Before Shopping

Fill Material

Down pillows are filled with goose or duck feathers, or a combination of both. Goose down pillows have large clusters which means more loft and fluff. Duck down pillows are not as fluffy, but they are a budget-friendly alternative to 100% goose down pillows. Goose down is white so it is less likely than duck down to show through the pillow cover.

Support

Down pillows are soft and plush, but they do not offer as much support as other types of pillows. If you’re looking for a structured pillow that supports your head, neck, and shoulders, you may and to try a memory foam pillow instead of a down pillow or a combination of memory foam with down. “Down pillows are fluffy, light and cozy, but are not meant to provide support,” Rogers says.

Care

The best down pillows are machine washable in cold water on a delicate cycle. They can also be tumble dried on low. For best results, we recommend adding dryer balls or tennis balls to the dryer to keep down pillows fluffy. Always check the manufacturer’s instructions because some down pillows may only be spot treated.

Sleeping Position

Think about your ideal sleeping position when shopping for the best down pillow. Stomach sleepers typically prefer softer pillows, but back and side sleepers may opt for firmer pillows that provide some support and keep the spine in proper alignment. As part of our testing, we evaluated whether each pillow worked for different sleeping positions.

Your Questions, Answered

What kind of down is best for pillows?

Goose down pillows are more comfortable and luxurious than duck down pillows but also more expensive. According to Rogers, “the best type of down pillow is European goose down with a fill power of 600 and up.”

What is the difference between a down and a feather pillow?

Down pillows contain feathers from the chest and underbelly of a duck or goose whereas feather pillows contain feathers from the wings and back.

“The feathers used in a quality pillow are very small and highly curled,” Rogers says. “Down comes from a bird’s fluffy undercoat —think feathers without quills.”

While similar, down pillows are typically softer, fluffier, and more expensive than feather pillows.

How many years do down pillows last?

The best down pillows are very durable and can last for about five years with proper care (some even say longer), although you may notice a change in comfort or appearance around the two- to three-year mark, so you’ll probably want to replace it sooner.

Who We Are

Erica Reagle is a freelance writer focused on interior design and the home. To write this story, she researched the best down pillows and compared her findings to insights gathered during our home tests. Erica prefers sleeping on her side but moves around a lot during the night so finding the best down pillow is a must.



