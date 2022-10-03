Shopping The 8 Best Down Pillows of 2022 The Parachute Down Pillow is our favorite down pillow because it’s lightweight and soft, like sleeping on a cloud. By Erica Reagle Erica Reagle Erica Reagle is marketing communications specialist and a freelance writer focused on interior design and the home. Her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, Bob Vila, and Better You. She enjoys traveling and tasting wine from all over the world.Following an editorial internship for StyleLine magazine early in her career, this Michigan native served as writer and event coordinator for SHE! magazine, a student-run fashion and pop culture magazine. Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. BHG / Kaya Abrahamson When it comes to good sleep, finding the right pillow is just as important as finding the right mattress. “Sometimes you lie on a mattress and think it’s not for you, when the real problem is that you haven’t found the perfect pillow pairing,” says Mary Helen Rogers, vice president of marketing and communications at The Better Sleep Council. If you’re in the market for a new pillow and looking for one that’s comfy and soft you may want to add down pillows to your list. “Down pillows are soft, puffy and supple, and known for ultimate luxury,” Rogers says. We sent 19 of the best down pillows on the market home with testers to sleep on for multiple nights. Testers provided insights on quality, temperature/airflow, comfort, and durability. They also evaluated each pillow’s fill material, firmness, support, and more. Based on our testers’ feedback, the overall best down pillow is the Parachute Down Pillow because it’s lightweight and comfortable—and it bounced right back into shape after the tester lifted her head. Here are the best down pillows. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Parachute Down Pillow at Parachute Jump to Review Best Budget: Puredown Feathers Blend Pillow at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: L.L. Bean Goose Down Pillow at L.L.Bean Jump to Review Best Soft: Helix Down & Feather Pillow at Helix Jump to Review Best Medium Support: Three Geese White Goose Feather with Polyester Bed Pillow at Amazon Jump to Review Best Firm: Allswell The Supreme Pillow at Allswellhome.com Jump to Review Best Goose Down: Kassatex European White Goose Down Pillows at Kassatex.com Jump to Review Best for Side Sleepers: Tuft & Needle Down Pillow at Target Jump to Review Best Overall: Parachute Down Pillow 4.7 Courtesy of Parachute View On Parachute View On Zola Why You Should Get It: This pillow is soft, supportive, and lightweight.Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other down pillows we tried with similar quality. If you’re looking for a down pillow that isn’t too firm or squishy, consider this one by Parachute. It’s made of premium European white down with a 100% sateen cotton shell, giving it a soft, luxurious, and supportive feel. When lying on this pillow, the tester said it felt “like home” the first time she used it, which was a plus compared to some of the other pillows that took more time to break in. It also kept her cool, maintained its shape well, and bounced back after she lifted her head up. This pillow was so lightweight and comfortable, the tester felt like she was sleeping on a cloud. Although we like the look and feel of this down pillow, it’s a little more expensive than others with similar quality. Price at time of publish: From $129 Product Details: Fill Material: Down and feather fibersFirmness: Available in soft, medium, and firmRecommended for: Soft is best for stomach sleepers, medium is best for combination sleepers, and firm is best for back sleepersCare: Dry clean or machine wash cold on delicate, tumble dry low with wool dryer balls, and remove promptly Better Homes & Gardens / Katelyn Chef Best Budget: Puredown Feathers Blend Pillow 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This affordable down pillow provides good neck support.Keep in Mind: Some of the down feathers poked through during testing, giving this pillow a prickly feel. Our best budget pick has a lot of great qualities but didn’t completely wow the tester, which is understandable based on the affordable price. This low-loft pillow is ideal for those with neck pain because it provides good alignment and support. It maintained its shape, loft, and weightlessness during testing and bounced right back after the tester was lying on it. Other features that stood out to us were the soft and breathable cotton cover, plush feel, and classic look of the pillow. The main downside is that the tester could feel some of the prickly down feathers through the cover, which was uncomfortable at times. For just $20, this is a good option if you’re looking for an affordable and supportive down pillow—you’ll just want to cover it with a pillow protector and pillowcase to prevent any poking. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Fill Material: Feather and down blendFirmness: Soft/mediumRecommended for: Back and stomach sleepersCare: Machine washable, tumble dry low Better Homes & Gardens / Rachel Marek Best Splurge: L.L. Bean Sateen White Goose Down Pillow 4.2 Courtesy of L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Why You Should Get It: This luxurious pillow has 700-fill-power hypoallergenic down and a 400-thread-count cotton sateen cover.Keep in Mind: If you choose the soft firmness option, you may feel like you’re sinking into this pillow because it doesn’t offer very much support. Ranking high in our quality and temperature/airflow tests, this goose down pillow is large, fluffy, and well-built. It comes in a 400-thread-count cotton sateen cover and is made with ethically sourced down. The tester reported that the pillow was very breathable and kept her cool throughout the night. Unfortunately, the soft firmness option for this pillow didn’t maintain its shape or provide as much support as other pillows we tested. The tester sunk right into the pillow during testing, which she found uncomfortable. Luckily, if the soft firmness option isn’t right for you, this pillow also comes in medium and firm firmness levels. Price at time of publish: From $219 Product Details: Fill Material: DownFirmness: Soft, medium, and firmRecommended for: Soft is recommended for stomach sleepers, medium is best for back sleepers, and firm is recommended for side sleepers.Care: Machine washable (commercial sized washer and dryer recommended) Better Homes & Gardens / Izzy Seely The 11 Best Memory Foam Pillows of 2022, According to Lab Testing Best Soft: Helix Down & Feather Pillow 4.6 Helix View On Helix Why You Should Get It: This pillow is soft and comfortable with a luxurious look and feel.Keep in Mind: We had to flip over the pillow in the middle of the night because it got a little warm. The quality and comfort of this down and feather pillow stood out right away to our tester. “It had a luxury feel to it, and I felt like I was in a high-end hotel when I tested it for the first time,” the tester said. When she slept on this pillow, it conformed to her body well, but flattened a little after she used it so she had to fluff it up to get it back to its original shape. This pillow kept our tester relatively cool, although she did have to flip it over in the middle of the night because it got a little stuffy. If you’re looking for a luxury sleeping experience that the tester described as “absolutely breathtaking to just sink into,” the Helix Down & Feather Pillow is a great choice. Price at time of publish: From $95 Product Details: Fill Material: Down and feather blendFirmness: SoftRecommended for: Back, side, and stomach sleepersCare: Not listed Better Homes & Gardens / Andrea Cable Best Medium Support: Three Geese White Goose Feather with Polyester Bed Pillow 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This pillow is fluffy while maintaining some of its structure for a comfortable and supportive feel.Keep in Mind: Since this pillow is vacuum-sealed, it may take several hours to reach its full loft. Filled with goose feathers and polyester fiber, this down pillow is fluffy and supportive with a soft and breatheable 600-thread-count cotton shell. The inner core of the pillow is made up of goose feathers and two outer chambers are filled with polyester fiber to cradle your body and align your spine to prevent head, neck, and shoulder pain. During testing, the tester was just as pleased with the look of this pillow as she was with the comfort—it’s classy and clean with a nice pattern. It kept her cool throughout the night and maintained its shape and loft better than some of the other pillows we tested. We recommend it for anyone looking for a durable down pillow that is soft yet structured. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Fill Material: Goose feather and polyester fiberFirmness: MediumRecommended for: Back and side sleepersCare: Machine wash on delicate cycle, tumble dry low Better Homes & Gardens / Kaya Abrahamson We Put 31 of the Best Pillows to the Test, and These 11 Were the Most Comfortable Best Firm: Allswell The Supreme Pillow 4.4 View On Allswellhome.com Why You Should Get It: It has a removable memory foam core for extra support, allowing you to customize the feel of the pillow.Keep in Mind: This pillow is on the stiff side and isn’t the best choice for those who want to sink into their pillow. The Allswell Supreme Pillow has two chambers filled with a mix of polyester fibers and down feathers for a soft and fluffy feel. It also has a memory foam core which offers medium-firm support and helps the pillow maintain its shape. The inner core is removable so you can adjust the pillow to accommodate your preferred sleeping position. During testing, the pillow felt thick and fluffy yet offered “sturdy and stiff” support, according to the tester. She also noted that the pillow stays cool during the night and is high quality with great construction, giving it a 5/5 score for durability. If you’re looking for a firm, supportive pillow the Allswell Supreme is a solid choice. Price at time of publish: $58 Product Details: Fill Material: 50% poly fibers and 50% down feathersFirmness: Medium-FirmRecommended for: Back and side sleepersCare: Machine wash cold Better Homes & Gardens / Izzy Seely The 9 Best Cooling Pillows for Every Sleep Position, According to Testing Best Goose Down: Kassatex European White Goose Down Pillows 4.5 Kassatex View On Kassatex.com Why You Should Get It: This pillow has a plush look and feel while maintaining structure and support. Plus, there are three firmness options.Keep in Mind: You might be able to see some dark feathers through the cotton shell. If you want the plush look and feel of a down pillow without compromising on structure or support, consider this one by Kassatex. It’s filled with lofty 650-fill-power European white goose down, giving it a “full, comfy, marshmallow-like feel,” according to our tester. Plus, you can choose from three firmness levels—soft, medium, and firm—to match your preferences. This pillow was more comfortable than some of the other down pillows we tested because it’s thick and didn’t flatten down to nothing when the tester was lying on it. She also noted that the “amount of feathers is top-notch.” Keep in mind that the tester could see some dark feathers through the cotton shell, which is a drawback if you want to display it without a pillowcase. Price at time of publish: From $180 Product Details: Fill Material: White goose downFirmness: Soft, medium, and firmRecommended for: Back, side, and stomach sleepersCare: Machine wash warm on delicate cycle, tumble dry low with tennis ball Better Homes & Gardens / Kaya Abrahamson Best for Side Sleepers: Tuft & Needle Down Pillow 4.2 View On Target View On Tuft & Needle Why You Should Get It: With a combination of down and feathers, this pillow is lightweight, soft, and breathable. Plus, the pillow and cover can be machine washed.Keep in Mind: This plush pillow is more expensive than most of the other pillows on this list. The Tuft & Needle down pillow has a luxurious look and feel. Our tester said it felt fluffy right out of the package, and she didn’t see any feathers coming out of the pillow, which can be an issue with some down pillows. Filled with cruelty-free down and feathers, this lightweight pillow is effective at wicking away moisture, and the tester reported feeling cool and comfortable while sleeping. She also noted that the pillow seemed well constructed and made from quality fabric. It’s a little on the expensive side, but not as pricey as some of the down pillows we tested. We recommend this pillow for its soft, plush feel and lightweight support that’s designed for side and back sleepers. Price at time of publish: From $140 Product Details: Fill Material: Down and feathersFirmness: MediumRecommended for: Side and back sleepersCleaning: Wash in cold water and tumble dry on low, use dryer balls or tennis balls to fluff the pillow Better Homes & Gardens / Izzy Seely The Results Are In: These Are the 8 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers, According to Our Tests The Bottom Line After testing out the best down pillows, the Parachute Down Pillow was our best overall pick because it’s made of premium European white down with a 100% sateen cotton shell, giving it a soft, luxurious, and supportive feel that our tester described like sleeping on a cloud. We also loved that it kept us cool, maintained its shape well, and didn’t take time to break in. Our Testing Process To find the best down pillows, we sent 19 of the most popular pillows on the market home with testers to sleep on for several days and examine them in detail. They rated the quality, temperature/airflow, comfort, durability, and value of each pillow. The testers also evaluated the support based on their preferred sleeping positions and took note of any discomfort they felt when they woke up. For the machine washable pillows, testers washed and dried them according to the manufacturer’s instructions and recorded any changes to comfort, appearance, fill consistency, or firmness. They also checked to see if any feathers poked through. The down pillows that ranked highest didn’t flatten over time. Based on the testers’ insights, we calculated each pillow’s individual scores and compared them to each other to determine our list of the best down pillows. Other Down Pillows We Tested Brooklinen Down Pillow After testing this down pillow by Brooklinen, we would describe it as “a very average pillow.” Although fluffy, it wasn’t very firm, and it flattened too much the more we used it, which is why we think it’s better suited for decorative purposes than sleeping. Pottery Barn Supreme Down Pillow If you’re looking for an aesthetically pleasing down pillow that’s lighter and smaller than most down pillows, the Pottery Barn Supreme Down Pillow could work for you. Keep in mind, however, that it’s a lot flatter than the other pillows we tried and doesn’t provide very much support. The Company Store Legends Luxury Royal Down Pillow The Company Store Legends Luxury Royal Down Pillow is made of high-quality soft and breathable fabric, which kept the tester cool throughout the night. Although the tester didn’t feel any feathers poking through, she didn’t think this pillow is worth the high price because it’s not very supportive or fluffy. What to Know About Down Pillows Before Shopping Fill Material Down pillows are filled with goose or duck feathers, or a combination of both. Goose down pillows have large clusters which means more loft and fluff. Duck down pillows are not as fluffy, but they are a budget-friendly alternative to 100% goose down pillows. Goose down is white so it is less likely than duck down to show through the pillow cover. Support Down pillows are soft and plush, but they do not offer as much support as other types of pillows. If you’re looking for a structured pillow that supports your head, neck, and shoulders, you may and to try a memory foam pillow instead of a down pillow or a combination of memory foam with down. “Down pillows are fluffy, light and cozy, but are not meant to provide support,” Rogers says. Care The best down pillows are machine washable in cold water on a delicate cycle. They can also be tumble dried on low. For best results, we recommend adding dryer balls or tennis balls to the dryer to keep down pillows fluffy. Always check the manufacturer’s instructions because some down pillows may only be spot treated. Sleeping Position Think about your ideal sleeping position when shopping for the best down pillow. Stomach sleepers typically prefer softer pillows, but back and side sleepers may opt for firmer pillows that provide some support and keep the spine in proper alignment. As part of our testing, we evaluated whether each pillow worked for different sleeping positions. Your Questions, Answered What kind of down is best for pillows? Goose down pillows are more comfortable and luxurious than duck down pillows but also more expensive. According to Rogers, “the best type of down pillow is European goose down with a fill power of 600 and up.” What is the difference between a down and a feather pillow? Down pillows contain feathers from the chest and underbelly of a duck or goose whereas feather pillows contain feathers from the wings and back. “The feathers used in a quality pillow are very small and highly curled,” Rogers says. “Down comes from a bird’s fluffy undercoat —think feathers without quills.” While similar, down pillows are typically softer, fluffier, and more expensive than feather pillows. How many years do down pillows last? The best down pillows are very durable and can last for about five years with proper care (some even say longer), although you may notice a change in comfort or appearance around the two- to three-year mark, so you’ll probably want to replace it sooner. Who We Are Erica Reagle is a freelance writer focused on interior design and the home. To write this story, she researched the best down pillows and compared her findings to insights gathered during our home tests. 