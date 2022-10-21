Overall, the best down comforter is the Brooklinen Down Comforter due to this item’s incredibly soft and comfortable feel, its breathable material, and all-season use.

Because there are so many options on the market, we’ve researched the best picks, taking into consideration shell material, fill material, sizes, care, and certifications. We also consulted Winnel for additional insight.

Typically filled with duck or geese down and feathers, these comforters are warm, soft, and “can last a lifetime if cared for properly,” says Elina Winnel, the Sleep Expert & Master Sleep Coach behind The Sleep Expert. “People often enjoy the comfort of a fluffy, snuggly down comforter.”

Is there anything better after a long day than snuggling up in bed with some clean sheets, comfy pillows, and a cozy down comforter? While there’s nothing wrong with duvets or regular blankets, down comforters are known for providing soft, warm bedding that’s thick yet breathable, making them go-to options for countless sleepers.

Best Overall Down Comforter: Brooklinen Down Comforter 4.8 Brooklinen View On Amazon View On Brooklinen Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in three sizes and three different weights, so you can choose which suits your needs best. Keep in Mind: It’s not machine washable, so it requires more maintenance than some other options. For a comforter that will satisfy all of your needs and make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud, the best down comforter is this pick from Brooklinen. The comforter is offered in three sizes and three different weights, so you can choose the combination that fits your needs best. The blanket features a fully down cluster fill and 100% cotton sateen exterior, both of which are soft and cozy. The material is hypoallergenic, too, which is great for those with sensitive skin and it’s lightweight despite its significant heft, making it an ideal choice for use at every time and temperature. No need to switch it out when the house gets hot or cold because this is an all-season comforter that you’ll want to sleep with all year. If you want, though, you can pick the lightweight or ultra-warm versions instead, both of which are available on Brooklinen’s site. The comforter features baffle box construction and loops on all four corners to attach it to a duvet cover. To keep it looking good, spot-clean it as needed and take it to the dry cleaners occasionally (it’s not machine washable). Note, however, that when you do need to wash the comforter, it may shed some lint and dust and require a bit of extra tidying. Price at time of publish: From $189 Product Details: Shell Material: Cotton

Cotton Fill Material: Down cluster

Down cluster Sizes: Twin/twin xl, full/queen, king/California king

Twin/twin xl, full/queen, king/California king Care: Spot clean and dry clean if needed

Spot clean and dry clean if needed Certifications: Not listed

Best Budget: DOWNCOOL Bed Feather Queen White Quilted Comforter Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The machine-washable style comes in multiple sizes and colors and features corner tabs to help keep a duvet in place. Keep in mind: Once you receive the blanket and unpack it, you’ll have to let it sit for a few hours for it to take its full shape. If you want to give a down comforter a try without investing, consider this Downcool style. The comforter is made with a mix of down and feather, which together create a soft, warm feel that will feel good when used in all seasons. Plus, the outside is pure cotton, with a 233-thread-count and a breathable, super comfortable design that makes it one of the best down comforters to consider. The comforter is offered in a few neutral colors, but it also has corner loops that help secure a duvet in place if you want to change the look. Best of all, this comforter comes in a wide variety of sizes, so you’ll undoubtedly be able to find an option that fits your bed perfectly. Unlike other options, this comforter is machine-washable, and it’s all-season, so you don’t have to switch it out in the summer or winter. Price at time of publish: From $60 Product Details: Shell Material: Cotton

Cotton Fill Material: Down, feather

Down, feather Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king, oversized queen, oversized king

Twin, full, queen, king, California king, oversized queen, oversized king Care: Machine wash

Machine wash Certifications: Not listed

Best Splurge: Riley White Goose Down Comforter 4.6 Courtesy of Riley View On Rileyhome.com Why You Should Get It: The machine-washable style is offered in two levels of warmth and three sizes and carries the Responsible Down Standard. Keep in mind: It’s only offered in white, so you’ll need to get a duvet cover if you want a different look. The best down comforter to invest in this pick from Riley Home. It’s filled with incredibly soft goose down and has an equally soft striped cotton sateen exterior, so you’ll feel as comfortable as it gets every time you get into your bed. Plus, the washable style is offered in two levels of warmth and three sizes, so you can choose which suits you best. The comforter is made with tailored baffle box construction that prevents the fill from shifting. Plus, it has loops to attach it easily to a duvet cover. The durable and long-lasting comforter comes in two warmth levels: all-season and extra warm. It’s also machine washable, saving you unnecessary trips to the dry cleaner. As an added bonus, it carries the Responsible Down Standard (RDS), which ensures the down and feathers have been taken from animals that were not harmed. Price at time of publish: From $300 Product Details: Shell Material: Cotton

Cotton Fill Material: White goose down

White goose down Sizes: Twin/twin xl, full/queen, king/California king

Twin/twin xl, full/queen, king/California king Care: Machine wash in cold water

Machine wash in cold water Certifications: RDS

Best Goose Down: Beautyrest 400-Thread-Count All Seasons European Goose Down Comforter Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: The blanket is both Responsible Down Standard and American Down and Feather Council certified. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options and is dry clean only, which adds an expense. Compared to duck down fill, goose down fill tends to be a bit warmer and more durable. If you want to give it a try in your bedroom, this Beautyrest option is the best down comforter to consider. The comforter has a silky softness and sateen cotton shine, as well as a 400-thread-count fabric. It’s filled with a mix of goose down and goose feather to keep you warm and cozy all night long, no matter the temperature inside or outside. This classic white comforter also features some piping for a fluffy, clean look. There are also corner loops to secure a duvet and a baffle construction meant to stop the fill from moving around. The fabric has an antimicrobial technology that helps prevent stains, mold, mildew, and smelly bacteria, reducing the chances of this comforter getting dirty. Speaking of which—it is dry clean only, so you can’t place it into the laundry machine, which is important to keep in mind. In addition to RDS, it’s also American Down and Feather Council (ADFC) certified, which means the product meets all claims and standards on the label. Price at time of publish: From $240 Product Details: Shell Material: Cotton

Cotton Fill Material: White goose down, White goose feather

White goose down, White goose feather Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king

Twin, full/queen, king Care: Dry clean

Dry clean Certifications: RDS, ADFC

Best Lightweight: Wayfair Sleep Summer Down and Feather Blend Comforter Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other options, so you can use it for the summer months and have another for the colder climate. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in white and dry cleaning is recommended. During the summertime or nights when the temperature in the house is particularly high, lightweight down comforters, such as this pick from Wayfair, are the best down comforters to consider. The comforter is designed to keep you feeling cool all night long, thanks to its cotton-blend material that’s breathable, and not suffocating. The inside is a mix of goose down and feather blend, adding even more to the comforter’s light yet ultra-cozy feel. With a classic white color and an accent of elegantly piped edges, this comforter has a design that can go with pretty much any room decor and bedding. It’s available in three standard sizes, so it can fit most beds without issue. To keep the duvet insert steady in place, the comforter comes with multiple matching white duvet ties, so you won’t have to worry about it moving around as you toss and turn. It’s important to make sure you note that you’ll need to take this comforter to the dry cleaner or air-dry if it gets dirty, as the material can’t go into the washing machine. However, since it’s less expensive than other options, you may only end up using it for a few months over the summer anyway. Price at time of publish: From $92 Product Details: Shell Material: Cotton blend

Cotton blend Fill Material: Down and feather blend

Down and feather blend Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king

Twin, full/queen, king Care: Dry clean

Dry clean Certifications: RDS The 11 Best Pillows of 2022, According to Testing

Best Heavy: Globon Fusion Goose Down Heavyweight Comforter Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The comforter is offered in a few colors and is both RDS and Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified. Keep in Mind: The thick, quilted design may not fit into every washing machine. This heavy down comforter from Amazon is the best down comforter to consider if you prefer a heavyweight design that’ll keep you comfortable during the winter months. It’s filled with fluffy white goose down, as well as a super breathable down-like fiber, that’s designed to regulate your temperature. This comforter has a totally cotton shell with a lightly brushed finish. It’s available in classic white as well as gray and turquoise if you prefer a more vibrant look to your bedding. It comes with eight loops to attach it to a duvet cover, as well as baffle box designs to ensure the fill stays completely in place no matter how much you move around at night. And did we mention that fluffiness? Thanks to its heft, this is a seriously soft and cozy comforter that you’ll want to use even when the seasons start to change. It’s machine washable, so keeping it looking and feeling clean and fresh will never be an issue. Plus, its RDS and Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, which ensures it wasn’t made with substances that were deemed harmful. Price at time of publish: From $120 Product Details: Shell Material: Cotton

Cotton Fill Material: White goose down

White goose down Sizes: Twin, queen, king, California king

Twin, queen, king, California king Care: Machine wash

Machine wash Certifications: RDS, Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX



Best All Season: Alwyn Home All Season Down Comforter Courtesy of Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The comforter features satin piping throughout that adds a luxe touch. Keep in Mind: It has to be dry cleaned, which adds an extra expense. Looking for a down comforter that you can use throughout the entire year, no matter the weather or temperature inside your home? The best down comforter is this pick from Alwyn Home, which is as soft and fluffy as it gets and is designed to provide year-round cozy comfort. It has a medium weight that’s warm yet breathable, with a fully cotton cover that’s moisture-wicking and relatively lightweight. This comforter is made with a baffle-box construction that will keep the filling in place without shifting or bunching. It also features four corner tabs that make it easier to attach it to a duvet cover. Design-wise, the white comforter sports an understated striped pattern and double-needle stitching, along with holden satin-piped edges to give it a bit of surprise flair. And as far as durability goes, this is a long-lasting, strongly-made comforter that’s meant to be used time and time again. One small downside of this comforter is that it’s not machine washable, so you’ll need to take it to the dry cleaners or air dry it if it gets dirty. If you’re okay with that tiny hassle, though, you’ll be glad you got this all-season item. Price at time of publish: From $200 Product Details: Shell Material: Cotton

Cotton Fill Material: Goose down

Goose down Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king

Twin, full/queen, king Care: Dry clean

Dry clean Certifications: RDS

The 10 Best Cooling Sheets of 2022, According to Testing

Best Organic: Pure Down All Season Organic Cotton Comforter Pure Down View On Puredown.com Why You Should Get It: It’s designed for year-round use, so you won’t need multiple blanket options. Keep in Mind: It’s also only offered in one color. For an organic, all-season pick, the best down comforter is the All Season Organic Cotton Comforter from Pure Down. The comforter is made with a 100% organic, GOTS-certified cotton fabric cover as well as goose duck feathers and down on the inside. It’s an all-season comforter you can use all year, providing medium warmth so you’ll never feel too hot or too cold as you sleep. It’s fairly lightweight yet still thick enough to keep you warm, and made with a breathable, natural make to help you stay cool and dry no matter the temperature in the room. This popular comforter comes in one color, though it’s an elegant off-white that could work in a variety of design styles. It has a soft, plush feel thanks to all those goose feathers, and additionally, it has a box-stitch quilting design and four corner loops to help keep the material evenly distributed. To keep this comforter looking fresh and clean, you can put it in the washing machine with cold water on a delicate cycle, or just spot clean or dry clean it as needed. Price at time of publish: From $130 Product Details: Shell Material: Cotton

Cotton Fill Material: Goose down, feather

Goose down, feather Sizes: Twin, full/queen, king

Twin, full/queen, king Care: Machine wash in cold water

Machine wash in cold water Certifications: GOTS, RDS, STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX

Best Colored: Garnet Hill Essential Down Comforter Garnet Hill View On Garnethill.com Why You Should Get It: It’s machine washable and can do in a drying machine, so maintenance is easy. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options and doesn’t include any loops to attach a duvet. While white down comforters can be great options due to their versatility and subtle natures, the best down comforter for adding a pop of color is this pick from Garnet Hill. It’s available in 12 pretty colors, like butter yellow, pine green, or celestial blue, so you can pick from a variety of options to fit your taste and bedroom decor. This comforter is on the warmer side filled with plush white down that will keep you cozy as you sleep. The outside is an equally comfortable cotton, meant to be insulating and warm but not overbearing. The comforter also features a box-stitched design that gives it a sophisticated look. Although it’s more expensive than other options, it’s offered in three sizes so you’ll be able to find the best fit for your bedroom. Plus, it’s machine washable and can be tumble dried, saving you trips to the dry cleaner. The only real downside is that it doesn’t come up with tie loops to attach it to a duvet, so you’ll need to buy those separately if you decide to go that route. Price at time of publish: From $229 Product Details: Shell Material: Cotton

Cotton Fill Material: White down

White down Sizes: Twin, double/queen, king/California king

Twin, double/queen, king/California king Care: Machine wash warm

Machine wash warm Certifications: RDS, OEKO-TEX