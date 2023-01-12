The 9 Best Down Alternative Comforters of 2023 to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Year Long

To help you find the best down alternative comforter on the market, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks in a variety of fill types, colors, prices, and more. Our top pick is the Buffy Cloud Comforter , which we love for its all-season comfort, fluffy feel, and sustainable make, among other qualities.

“Down alternative comforters add an extra layer of comfort and warmth to your bed,” says Eric Wheeldon, bedding category expert at Wayfair. “Similar to the warmth and feel of down, down alternatives offer a hypoallergenic, budget-friendly, low-maintenance option for consumers.”

Although down comforters are quite common and have plenty of benefits, they’re far from the only option out there when it comes to bedding. The best down alternative comforters are made from synthetic fills, like polyester microfiber or cotton rather than goose and duck down, and are also great choices.

One of the most critical elements for cozy, irresistible bedding you can’t wait to snuggle up in is a comforter. However, if you’re allergic to or simply dislike the goose and duck down used in traditional down comforters, it can be tricky to find an option that mimics that same plushness without the allergens.

Best Overall Buffy Cloud Comforter 4.6 View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Buffy Why You Should Get It: It’s a great all-season comforter that balances plushness with lightweight breathability. Keep in Mind: It only comes in white, and there are limited sizes. If you want a down alternative comforter that’s ridiculously cozy yet ultra durable, you truly can’t go wrong with this top-rated option from Buffy. The brand’s Cloud Comforter is known for its serious fluffiness, and when you curl up in bed with it for the first time, you’ll understand the hype. It’s silky soft with plenty of plush material to keep you warm and snug all night long, yet lightweight enough for use in warmer months. This white down alternative comforter has a BPA-free recycled PET fill, as well as a 300-thread-count sateen shell made from TENCEL lyocell (which absorbs moisture better than cotton). It’s an all-season comforter, so you won’t have to switch it out during summer or winter when the temperature starts to change, and it has a thick yet breathable feel. There are loops in the corners to work with duvet cover ties and an intricate stitching pattern to keep the fill in place. The Buffy Cloud Comforter is also sustainably manufactured and cruelty-free, and the shell material is made from about 50 upcycled plastic bottles. The lyocell shell comes from sustainable wood sources, so your purchase is making a smaller impact on the environment. This comforter comes in three size options: twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/California king. Unfortunately, it only comes in white, so if you are looking for a pop of color in your bedding, we recommend shopping a quality duvet cover to go with your Buffy comforter. However, we love that you can throw this comforter in the washing machine when it needs a refresh—no dry cleaning needed here. Price at time of publish: $170 (for full/queen) Product Details: Size: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king | Shell Material: TENCEL lyocell | Fill Material: Recycled PET Fill | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, hang to dry

Best Budget Down Pure Down All Seasons Dobby Square Down Alternative Comforter Pure Down View On Puredown.com Why You Should Get It: It comes in four subtle patterns, so you can pick your favorite. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to add an extra layer in winter if you live in a particularly cold climate. If you want a great quality comforter but aren’t looking to spend a fortune, we recommend this budget-conscious yet excellent option from Puredown. Lush and pillowy like the best luxury hotel bedding, this all-season down alternative comforter is seriously soft, comfortable, and warm. The white bedding comes in four subtle contemporary pattern options, so you can pick the style that fits your taste the best. Sizes range from twin to king. To keep the premium polyester fiber filling of this comforter firmly in place and ensure that it doesn’t bunch up as you move during the night, the comforter features quilted stitching. There are also corner loops you can use to attach the comforter to a duvet insert if you so choose, as well as pretty double-needle stitching and white piping to give the comforter an elegant, classic look. Because this comforter is all season and of medium weight, you can use it throughout the entire year without overheating. While it’s great for people who sleep hot or cold and in all bedroom temperatures, the manufacturer recommends adding an extra layer on especially cold nights to provide additional warmth. It’s also allergy friendly, since the synthetic shell and fill material reduce the likelihood of dust mites. When it’s time to clean, the All Seasons Dobby comforter is machine washable, so you can just throw it in the laundry whenever needed with minimal hassle. Price at time of publish: $76 (for full/queen) Product Details: Size: Twin, full/queen, king | Shell Material: Premium polyester | Fill Material: Premium polyester fiber | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold

Best Splurge Legends Hotel PrimaLoft Black Label Down Alternative Comforter The Company Store View On The Company Store Why You Should Get It: There’s so much to love about this luxury item, whether it's the beautiful yet subtle design to the silky soft material and superbly cozy feel. Keep in Mind: It may be too heavy for people who want a light and breezy comforter. For any shoppers out there who are willing and able to spend a little more on their bedding, we strongly recommend checking out this top-rated down alternative comforter from The Company Store. It may be a tad pricier than many other options out there, but in return for your investment you’ll get a high-quality, extremely comfortable piece of bedding that will last year after year. This white comforter comes in two warmth varieties (light and medium), so you can pick which one makes the most sense for your comfort level and climate. It comes in sizes ranging from twin/twin XL to king/California king and features a 300-thread-count cotton sateen shell that’s known for its softness. The beautiful satin piping and sleek paisley print give it an elegant touch that adds subtle interest to your bedding. The fill is made from a fine polyester microfiber that’s both insulating and moisture-wicking, allowing you to stay warm without overheating. The intricate baffle box construction is designed to keep the down alternative fill in place no matter how much you move. There are also corner loops to attach the comforter to a duvet cover’s ties if you use one, and the comforter is both hypoallergenic and machine washable. Even the most lightweight version of this down alternative comforter is still a bit heavy, and shoppers who sleep hot or live in regions that are warm year-round may find it to be too much. If you prefer a feather-light comforter for hot and sticky nights, we recommend considering one of the other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $289 (for queen) Product Details: Size: Twin/twin XL, full, queen, king/California king | Shell Material: Cotton sateen | Fill Material: Polyester microfiber | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low The Results Are In: These Are the 8 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers, According to Our Tests

Best Lightweight Brooklinen Lightweight Down Alternative Comforter Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Why You Should Get It: The flawless construction and breathable quality cotton make it luxuriously cool on sticky nights. Keep in Mind: It’s not machine-washable. For any people out there who prefer a down alternative comforter that’s lightweight and good for warmer temperatures, take a look at the bestselling Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter. It’s available in three weights—lightweight, all-season, and ultra-warm—to suit a wide range of shoppers’ needs, but we particularly recommend the lightweight version for hot sleepers. Despite its thinner feel, this comforter is still soft and snuggly, made from a synthetic shaved microfiber fill and a sleek 100% long-staple cotton shell. The baffle box construction throughout prevents the fill from moving around during the night, and loops on each of the corners makes it easier to insert the comforter in a duvet cover if you want. This comforter is also more eco-friendly than other options on this list because it’s made from recycled PET fibers and repurposed from plastic bottles. When it comes to quality construction, Brooklinen tops our list almost every time, and this lightweight down alternative comforter is no different. The material, stitching, and breathable texture make it well worth the price tag. You can get this lovely white comforter in sizes ranging from twin/twin XL to king/California king, but make sure to note that it’s not machine washable. Instead, you’ll need to spot clean it as needed and take it to the dry cleaner if you think it’s time for a legitimate wash. Price at time of publish: $209 (for full/queen) Product Details: Size: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king | Shell Material: Cotton sateen | Fill Material: Microfiber | Care Instructions: Spot clean, dry clean if needed

Best All-Season Riley Down Alternative Comforter Riley Home View On Rileyhome.com Why You Should Get It: It’s wrinkle-resistant, giving it a crisp and clean appearance on your bed. Keep in Mind: It makes a crinkling noise that may bother some users. Want a comforter that you can use throughout the entire year, so you don’t have to change it out when the temperature gets higher or lower? Look no further than the Riley Home Down Alternative Comforter, which comes in three sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/California king. Though it also comes in an extra-warm version, we particularly recommend the all-season comforter because of its cozy blend of breathability and warmth. The all-season make is filled with 100% hypoallergenic microfiber that feels like five-star hotel bedding, and the cover is made up of crisp 100% premium combed cotton percale. This material is breathable enough to prevent stale air from getting trapped near your body on sticky nights, yet still warm enough to surround you with fluffiness when the cold sets in. The white comforter features loops on all four corners so you can attach it to the ties of a duvet cover and keep the comforter firmly in place, and there’s a cute little “R” for the brand embroidered on one corner for a special touch. This is a machine washable comforter, so keeping it fresh and clean should require minimal effort. It’s also fairly wrinkle-resistant, so you won’t have to fuss with steaming it for a crisp and clean look. It can be a bit noisy compared to other material types, making a crinkly sound when pressed on or folded, so if that’s going to bother you, we recommend skipping this option. Price at time of publish: $250 (for full/queen) Product Details: Size: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king | Shell Material: Combed cotton percale | Fill Material: Microfiber | Care Instructions: Machine was cold, tumble dry low The 10 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023 for a Comfortable Night’s Sleep, According to Lab Testing

Best Colors Madison Park Amherst Down Alternative Comforter Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This comforter comes in 11 different vibrant colors to match your bedroom decor. Keep in Mind: It has a satin-y finish that some shoppers may not like. While a classic white comforter is never a bad addition to any bedroom, why not spruce things up a bit with a fun, colorful option instead? The Madison Park Amherst Down Alternative Comforter comes in 11 pretty hues–black, green, natural (aka gray), aqua, blue, blush/taupe, coral, navy, purple, red, and yellow. No matter what your personal taste and bedroom decor may be, there’s bound to be a version of this comforter that strikes your fancy. In addition to its colorful design, this comforter is made from soft, silk-like polyester and brushed fabric that’s wrinkle-resistant and conveniently machine washable. There are lovely and intricate pintuck details embossed throughout to give the fabric some extra flair, and the comforter even comes with three matching decorative pillows, a bed skirt, and two standard shams that add sleek accents throughout the room. Price-wise, this comforter is on the lower side, and it comes in sizes ranging from full to California king. It’s a bit lighter and less warm and cozy than some other comforters out there, so you might want to double up with an extra blanket on particularly chilly nights. It’s also important to note that the material has a satin-like sheen, so shoppers who prefer a cotton texture and appearance may want to avoid this pick. Price at time of publish: From $110 (for queen) Product Details: Size: Full, queen, king, California king | Shell Material: Polyester | Fill Material: Polyester | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Best Cotton Fill White Noise All-Season Cotton Down Alternative Comforter Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Macy's Why You Should Get It: This cotton comforter has the heat-retaining properties of down while remaining breathable and moisture-wicking. Keep in Mind: The material tends to wrinkle more easily. Cotton can be a great option for down alternative comforter fill, as it tends to be more breathable, moisture-wicking, and heat-absorbing than other materials. The White Noise All-Season Cotton Down-Alternative comforter is worth checking out for its exceptional comfort, warmth, and fluffiness, among many other perks. Both the fill and cover are made from 100% all-natural cotton that’s both soft and hypoallergenic. It’s also ideal for all-season use thanks to the comforter’s medium thickness and the natural temperature-regulating property of cotton. This classic white comforter comes in a fairly small size range (just twin, full/queen, and king), but on the plus side, it does feature a plush 240-thread-count and duvet loops you can use to tie it to a duvet cover. The flawless box stitching keeps the comforter’s cotton fill firmly in place, so it won’t bunch or shift to one side no matter how much you move around while you sleep. Just take note that it can wrinkle fairly easily in the dryer and may have a slight smell to it when you first take it out of the box—this will go away after a few days. Price at time of publish: $210 (for full/queen) Product Details: Size: Twin, full/queen, king | Shell Material: Cotton | Fill Material: Cotton | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low The 10 Best Organic Sheets for a Dreamy Bedroom

Best Polyester Fill Everhome Down Alternative Comforter Bed Bath and Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: This durable comforter is stain-resistant and easy to clean. Keep in Mind: People who want a comforter that’s especially soft and thick may not be satisfied with this option. Another great option for down alternative comforter fill is polyester, thanks to the material’s notable durability, wrinkle resistance, and generally more budget-friendly cost. We’re big fans of the Everhome Down Alternative Comforter, which is made from a 100% polyester fill and has a cover that’s a cozy and comfortable mix of cotton and polyester. The white comforter also boasts an elegant sateen fabric, so it’s likely you’ll never want to leave your bed. This is an all-season and medium-weight comforter, so you can use it throughout the whole year and in all different temperatures, thanks in part to its moisture-wicking fabric. This helps the comforter keep you dry and help regulate your body heat during the night. It does have a lightweight feel despite the warmth it provides, so it’s especially good for anyone who doesn’t like the weight of a thick comforter on their body as they sleep. This comforter also features box stitch construction that prevents the comforter’s fill from shifting while you sleep, and corner loops help secure the comforter to a duvet cover if you choose to add one. Plus, polyester is more stain-resistant than other comforter materials, making it a great choice for long-lasting use. To clean, simply pop it in the washing machine on cold. Sizes range from twin to king, and the price is about average as compared to most other comforters of this type. Price at time of publish: $150 (for full/queen) Product Details: Size: Twin, full/queen, king | Shell Material: Cotton and polyester | Fill Material: Polyester | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold

