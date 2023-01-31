To put together our list, we spent hours poring over research, and consulted with Zara O’Hare, Interior Design Consultant at Land of Rugs and Erica and Laurie Davis, co-founders of Eralyn Interiors . “Door stops are often an overlooked feature, but quite necessary in a home,” the Davises explain. “They’re also one more way of making your home finished and unique.” Design and value were two of the top features considered when making this list, because the volume of door stops you'll need in your home means you want them to blend in well without breaking the bank. We ended up naming the Deltana Extension Door Stop our top pick for its simple (and versatile) style and adjustability.

While door stops seem like straightforward items from your home, upgrading from a basic one can make a big difference. The term doors stop encompasses both products that keep your door from opening too much and damaging the wall behind it and the products that keep a door propped open. Both are essential in any home, and can be a fast and low-effort way to add a bit of personality to a room.

Best Overall Deltana Extension Door Stop Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This door stop has an adjustable length based on your needs. Keep in Mind: Unlike some of the baseboard stops on this list, these don't keep doors open at all, then only prevent the door from hitting the wall when opened too wide. Most door stops out there can’t really be adjusted once installed, which is exactly what stands out about this one and what makes it our pick for the best door stop. It comes with extensions to the stopper so that you can adjust the length based on where you want the door to hit it (up to 4.5 inches with all the extensions). This is ideal when you’re not sure what size you need or end up adding something to the back of the door, like a wreath or over-the-door storage. The design itself is very sleek and simple, easily lending itself to any room or taste. They come in a range of finishes, so you can find one to fit just about any room in your home. Another reason we named this the best door stop is because baseboard designs are some of the most popular because of their convenience: you don’t have to remember to do anything but install it, which means your doors are going to be taken care of and the stops won’t be a visual distraction. There’s a screw on one end that goes into your baseboard, and on the other end is a rubber stopper to ensure the door doesn’t get scratched or dinged up every time it meets the door stop. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Dimensions: 0.625 x 0.625 x 5.75 inches | Weight: 0.3 pounds | Installation Type: Baseboard

Best Budget Wundermax Door Stopper Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: These are a steal when bought in a pack, and come with clips to double them up and or act as storage between uses. Keep in Mind: They aren’t the most design-focused picks of the bunch. Starting at just $3 per door stop (when purchased in a pack), this wedge comes with some useful features that you probably didn’t know you needed. The included clips allow you to turn two door stops into one by connecting the bottoms, which is helpful for larger floor-to-door gaps (each one is an inch high, for reference). However, because the clips don’t wrap around the stops super tightly, you may experience some minor misalignment and need to adjust them from time-to-time. You also get adhesive holders that will store your door stopper when not in use, whether you want to install it on the door itself or the adjacent wall. With arches carved out of the wedge and your choice of gray, black, orange, red, or white, this one is slightly more attractive than others of its kind. Can’t decide on a color? Grab a pack of four or six to get a mix. The benefit of using a rubber wedge door stopper is that it can be used on any surface—carpet, stone, wood, etc. Instead of propping a door open, it can even secure the bottom of your door from the inside and “lock” it. This could be used as a safety feature to keep kids, and perhaps particularly smart pets, from going where they’re not supposed to. Price at time of publish: $19 for 3 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.8 x 1.6 x 1 inches | Weight: 2.5 ounces | Installation Type: Wedge

Best Splurge Deltana Baseboard Stop Perigold View On Perigold.com Why You Should Get It: The antique-inspired hook design is very attractive for a door stop, and it comes in eight different finishes. Keep in Mind: The stopper itself isn’t very long, so it’s a best fit for doors with shallow handles. If you’re going to install something in your home, it might as well be nice to look at, right? Right. This baseboard stop combines the best of antique and modern styles into one piece, creating character with the hook design where there typically is none, meaning this pick does double duty to keep doors open and from opening too much. Not only is it made from solid brass (hence why it weighs a hefty 1.2 pounds), but equally impressive is the range of finishes: eight, to be exact, from three different kinds of brass, brushed nickel, and more. A rubber stopper is the final detail, with the job of absorbing all the shock that comes from a swinging door and preventing any damage from occurring. However, it’s not super long, so you’ll want to make sure your handle and lock won’t reach past it before you buy one. For all the aesthetic benefits that make it one of the best door stops, it’s also fair to point out that some people may not want (or be able) to bend down to hook a door into place whenever it needs to stay open. That’s why we imagine this adding a sophisticated touch to a front or back door setup, where you may not use it as often and thus don’t need to hook it as much. Plus, given how heavy the door stop is, it can handle a more substantial door like the ones on the exterior of the home. Price at time of publish: $56 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 x 3.625 inches | Weight: 1.2 pounds | Installation Type: Baseboard

Best Weighted Threshold & Studio McGee Marble Door Stop Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: Marble and brass is a combination that’s timeless, especially when paired with such a simple silhouette. Keep in Mind: Compared to the product photos, the brass is more subtle in person. Weighted door stops are much larger than traditional door stops, which makes aesthetics a more important criteria. With that in mind, we looked to this option, designed in the classic combination of marble and brass. Because who doesn’t love a mixture of metallic warmth and natural stone? Marble is an incredibly durable material, making it a practical choice as well. That said, it’s worth pointing out that the brass isn’t as bright in person. Luckily, there’s customer photos you can scroll through to see the more accurate coloring and decide if it works for your home or not. Either way, the simple, cylindrical design and minimalist handle makes it easy to pair with any space. The handle is a useful detail that makes moving the door stop around a breeze—as long as you can lift all 10.08 pounds (luckily, the handle is attached sturdily). This much weight is a big positive when propping a door open because it keeps the door stop perfectly in place—even heavier front and back doors. You can also thank the rubber bottom that grips the floor and prevents unwanted sliding without causing any damage. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.25 x 5 x 5 inches | Weight: 10.08 pounds | Installation Type: Weighted

Most Unique Umbra Buddy Door Stop Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This playful silhouette of a person under the door is soft yet impressively slip-resistant. Keep in Mind: It may not work with floor-to-door gaps over an inch, and is a chew risk for dog-friendly households. Let’s talk about this conversation piece: Designed to look like a person trapped under your door, this door stop puts the fun in functional. This is undeniably the best door stop to entertain people and leave them laughing. P.S. While usually most people would be disappointed to receive a door stop as a present, we think it would make for a delightful gift as well. “Buddy” is made from soft-touch thermoplastic rubber, meaning it’s pliable enough to wedge into place well but also won’t skid or scratch your floors. It’s a win-win! Warning: This material is pretty similar to (or even the same as) your dog’s toys. If your pet is hard on toys or often treats your things as its own, you should consider getting a different door stop. Not a concern? Just make sure to measure your floor-to-door gap before purchasing, because it may not work with gaps over an inch high. In addition to being physically flexible, its placement is flexible as well. You can use it on multiple surfaces, including the most common floorings— hardwood, tile, and carpet. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.9 x 2.25 x 4.15 inches | Weight: 3.52 ounces | Installation Type: Wedge

Best with Handles Craftsman Road Cast Iron Door Stop Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Cast iron is durable and versatile, and you can choose between two different weights. Keep in Mind: The actual weight may not be as advertised. When you think of cast iron, your mind might immediately go to Grandma’s cast iron skillet. (Ours did.) It’s basically indestructible, and so is this, which is part of what makes it one of the best door stops. At once industrial and farmhouse, it was inspired by antique scale weights and gives a found object feel to your space. Don’t need a door stop anymore? Give it a second life: Turn it into decor or a bookend instead. Now for the details: The cast iron is sprayed with a matte black powder finish that prevents corrosion and tarnish, making it an attractive option for an outside door. On the bottom, there’s four slip-proof bumper pads that ensure the door stop remains in place and doesn’t cause any damage to your floors as you move it. Depending on how heavy your door is or simply how much you feel like lifting, you can choose between the 4 and 7 pound options. If your door stop feels lighter or heavier than it should be, it could be due to inconsistent blends of melted metal, which is to say that it may come in a little under or over the intended weight. Regardless, the door stop will be easy to pick up thanks to the solid, fuss-free handle. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 6 inches or 4 x 4 x 7 inches | Weight: 4 or 7 pounds | Installation Type: Weighted

Best Interior Schlage Base Door Stop Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The versatile design is made of solid, sturdy brass and has a straightforward, no frills design. Keep in Mind: The very basic design leaves a bit to be desired. In some spaces, you want hardware that specifically matches your style and the personality of your home. In others, something simple and high quality will suffice. This door stop is the latter. Its silhouette is simple: it quickly begins tapering from the bottom and then expands back at the top, akin to a chess piece. It doesn’t have a spring like the most common designs do, which elevates the look. You also have your pick of three popular metal colors: brass, aged bronze, and satin nickel. This piece will fit in regardless of where you put it, making it a great option for the entirety of your house and one of the best door stops overall. Made out of solid brass, this door stop feels very durable, which is important considering how long it’s expected to last and how much use it gets on a daily basis. The rubber tip helps with this as well, and protects both the door and the wall from potential wear and tear. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.13 x 0.88 x 0.88 inches | Weight: 0.8 ounces | Installation Type: Baseboard

Best Exterior Deltana 7 ⅞ Inch Kickdown Door Holder Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This is one of the longest door stops on the market, and that length is necessary for doors that open out and have a higher floor-to-door gap. Keep in Mind: The rubber tip will wear out more quickly on outdoor materials like asphalt. An exterior door stop has to be heavy duty, partly due to the weight of the door and partly due to the high floor-to-door gap. This one is 7 ⅞ inches of solid brass, and more than gets the job done. All that said, the height is what really makes this the best door stop for the outside because there’s hardly any others available that are that tall. Whether you have a step down into the garage, a door that opens out onto the deck, or even a gate or shed, you’re going to be hard pressed to find a better one. The kick stop design makes it easy to operate because you don’t even need hands: just use your foot to manually bring it down or up. This is great if you’re carrying a lot of groceries from the car or bringing trays of food outdoors. Be aware that the accompanying rubber tip isn’t going to last forever, particularly if it’s being used on a surface with a lot of friction like asphalt. Technically you could use the door stop without it, but that leaves you open to potential damage, and it’s easy to find replacements for. With a choice of six different metal colors, like oil rubbed bronze, antique brass, and satin nickel, you have plenty of options to complement whatever space you’re working on. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: ‎7.875 x 1.2 x 1 inches | Weight: 4.8 ounces | Installation Type: Door

Best Magnetic Deltana Magnetic Door Holder Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The magnet can hold even heavy doors, and you have your choice of nine unique finishes. Keep in Mind: There are no instructions, so installation requires a bit of research. The magnets in this solid brass door stop are nothing like the ones on your refrigerator—they’re incredibly powerful, able to hold even self-closing doors and heavy doors made from solid wood and glass. However, they’re not going to use their force to draw the other closer to them, which is helpful because that means the door won’t catch on the wall every time you open it wide. Instead, you have to physically bring the door’s magnet to the wall’s magnet. After that though, it won’t budge, earning its spot on our list as one of the best door stops. From a style perspective, magnets have never looked more chic. The long one has all the curves of a classic chess piece: simple, but not necessarily subtle. The short one blends into the scene more easily, but is still polished and easy on the eye when you do notice it. Being able to choose from nine unique finishes such as antique nickel, black, and polished brass also helps turn a humble door stop into a hidden design moment. One thing to be aware of is that the finish on the magnets may come off with use. This isn’t exactly surprising, due to all the friction the magnets are creating together, but even if it does happen, it shouldn’t be too noticeable. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Dimensions: ‎1 x 1.75 x 3 inches | Weight: 7.2 ounces | Installation Type: Baseboard

Best Wedge Stop Jamm Door Stopper Amazon View On Amazon View On The Container Store Why You Should Get It: Instead of wedged into one side of the door, it’s wedged into both, helping minimize accidental dislodging. Keep in Mind: This size won’t work for floor-to-door gaps over 0.9 inches, but the jumbo one will. Most door wedges are shaped like a triangle, but this isn’t most door wedges. We gave it a spot on our list of the best door stops because of its innovative design. By creating this door stop with a curve on top, it’s able to fit under the door at the end, keeping both sides secure instead of just one. Having the support on either side also helps it hold heavier doors in place better than other wedge door stops. By clearing the walkway, it’s able to prevent stubbed toes and accidentally moving the door stop out, which could be a danger to kids and pets in particular. Bonus: You can also use them to keep items like wheels in place or stop a rocker from going too far back, as well. Although this door stop only comes in five colors of food grade polymer, it’s a nice variety that provides something for everyone: pink, gray, gray-blue, beige, and blue. You can also purchase them in packs of two or six for a discount—which isn’t a bad idea, considering the versatility. Before you head to checkout though, make sure you have the right size of door stop. This one is appropriate for gaps 0.9 inches high or less, and the jumbo one works for gaps up to 1.3 inches high. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.1 x 3.3 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 2.6 ounces | Installation Type: Wedge

Best Hinge Pin Homotek Hinge Pin Door Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This low-profile design is inexpensive enough that you’ll be able to install it on all of the doors in your home. Keep in Mind: Installing it does require taking the pin our of your doors, which can be more time consuming than drilling a single hole. The hinge pin style is the most subtle of all door stoppers, and won’t require any holes in your baseboards from screws. All you have to do is take one of the hinge pins currently on your door (usually the one at the top, which just so happens to be the least visible) and replace it with this one, and then you can adjust where you want the door to stop whenever you want. Another feather in its cap is the price—a pack will cost you less than some of the other single stops on this list. You can purchase them in packs of four, six, or 20, and the more you buy, the more you save. Choose between satin nickel, black, bright brass, oil rubbed bronze, and white, which isn’t the full spectrum of metals but covers the basics. While we think long-term, hinge stoppers are a great option, installing them requires a little more work than just screwing a door stop into your baseboard. Still, the ability to quickly undo the work if you change what you want (and the more subtle placement) are worth it to us. Price at time of publish: $11 for six Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 2.5 x 0.63 inches | Weight: 0.493 ounces | Installation Type: Hinge

Best Baseboard idh by St. Simons 3” Arrow Base Stop Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The wide base and extra long screw eliminates the risk of the door stop getting knocked off. Keep in Mind: It comes with gray and black rubber tips instead of the standard white. When it comes to baseboard door stops, it’s typically been most common for them to have a spring. This is because it provides more flexibility and lowers the risk of the door stop being torn from the wall should a mischievous child or clumsy adult come by. We’ve picked this one and named it one of the best door stops because it solves the problem in a much more elegant way. Instead of a spring, it has a wide base and an extra long screw that makes it more stable and less likely to cause major damage to the wall. Fun fact: This door stop is also a period authentic reproduction of a design that’s been around for nearly 100 years, so you can make a timeless investment knowing the simple and sophisticated piece isn’t going out of style any time soon. This door stop is made from extra durable solid brass, and comes in eight metal finishes such as bright nickel, oil rubbed bronze, and matte black. The vast range allows you to truly personalize your home with a coordinating door stop. As opposed to the usual white rubber tips most baseboard door stops come with, these have gray and black ones, which might scuff white doors. However, if that bothers you, you can always spend a little more to pick up white ones as a replacement. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 1.63 x 1.63 inches | Weight: ‎2.39 ounces | Installation Type: Baseboard

Best Kick Stop Gotega Door Stopper Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This door stopper is adjustable and has an instant release lever so you don’t need to bend down to close your door. Keep in Mind: The lever may be seen as visually distracting and unattractive. As far as functionality goes, this kick stop gets a 10/10. It’s designed with an adjustable rubber foot that you can extend and retract with the simple scroll of a knob. This kind of versatility is a fantastic feature if you have older floors that have a bit of variation in them. The other impressive element is the instant release lever. Instead of manually having to kick the stopper up and down, you just need to push down on it once. For those who struggle with accessibility, this might be a game changing pro because it doesn’t require as much bending to use as a regular kick stop does. This is available in a mix of options: black, satin nickel, antique bronze, chrome, orange, and white. Ideally there would be more metals to choose from, with brass being the key missing one, but the colors are such a unique selling point that they make up for it. If you’re a design focused person, you may find that all the visible mechanics aren’t as aesthetically appealing as other options without the adjustability or lever are. In that case, this door stop may be best used in a garage, basement, or outdoor space that’s already more utilitarian. Price at time of publish: $17 for two Product Details: Dimensions: ‎4.84 x 2.44 x 1.65 inches | Weight: 7.4 ounces | Installation Type: Door