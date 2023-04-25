To find the best door mats that work both indoors and outdoors, we spent hours researching top-rated products and considered them based on their dimensions, shape, material, and care instructions. We also reached out to Carlin Van Noppen, CEO and head interior designer of Fig Linens and Home, for her insight on what to look for when shopping for the best door mat for your home.

Doormats, however, are the first line of defense in stopping dirt, mud, and other debris from entering your home, so it's understandable if you want to choose one that's both stylish and practical.

Certain pieces of home decor, like curtains or the perfect coffee table, take time to find so you can curate your space. Others, like door mats, are usually seen as an afterthought.

Best Overall Gorilla Grip All-Season WeatherMax Doormat Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s available in different colors and patterns. Keep in Mind: It’s not machine washable. If you live in an area that fully experiences the four seasons or just want a functional doormat that doesn’t cost as much as a rug, you’ll love the Gorilla Grip All-Season WeatherMax Doormat. This door mat is not only available in five sizes and 26 colors and designs, but it is also stain, weather, and dirt resistant as well, so it should last for years even under prolonged sun exposure. The deep patterned grooves, beveled rubber border, and retention dam help capture debris and moisture so you can keep your floors clean and clear. The low pile also makes it the best door mat for both indoor and outdoor high-traffic areas. While this door mat is not machine washable, it can easily be cleaned with a vacuum, broom, garden hose, damp cloth, or even shaken vigorously to get rid of surface dirt. Place it outdoors to easily trap snow, water, sand, leaves, and more, or use it indoors as a pet bowl mat to keep your dog’s feeding area clean. Price at time of publish: from $27 Product Details: Dimensions: From 17 in x 29 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Material: Fabric, rubber | Care Instructions: Shake clean, brush with a broom, or hand wash

Best Budget Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Chunky Twisted Rope Coir Doormat Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in two sizes and is made in a neutral color that’ll work well with any front porch or entryway style. Keep in Mind: It might be too thick to fit under some doors, so you’ll have to be mindful of where you place it. This Hearth & Hand door mat is made of 100% coir and has a thick, braided rope look that easily blends in with any color palette or interior design style. Best of all, it’s offered in two sizes and is less expensive than some other styles. The high pile design gives this mat plenty of sturdiness and durability and can be used in indoor and outdoor areas. However, its thickness may not work under every type of door, so you’ll have to be mindful of where you place it. Plus, it can only be shaken clean. Still, this door mat is perfect for anyone looking to keep their space clean, clear their shoes of any dirt and debris, and add a handwoven touch of style. Price at time of publish: from $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 in x 30 in | Shape: Rectangle | Material: Coir | Care Instructions: Shake clean or sweep

Best Splurge Ruggable Very Berry Doormat Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Why You Should Get It: The cover is interchangeable and machine washable. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one size. While door mats can vary greatly in price, some may have added features that make them a piece worth splurging on. Just like their machine-washable rugs, Ruggable has a selection of machine-washable door mats that can be paired with or without a natural rubber mat. If you want the option to change your door mat now and then, consider Ruggable’s two-piece system, which includes both a rubber mat and a decorative cover. The covers are made with heavy-duty bristles for trapping dirt and mud, while the rubber mat has a patented cling system that makes it non-slip and keeps the cover secured to the mat. We love this cover with a charming strawberry design that’s perfect for spring and summer, but there are dozens of other designs to fit your style. Just keep in mind that these door mats are only offered in one size, unlike some other options. Price at time of publish: $149 for cover and mat Product Details: Dimensions: 24 x 36 x 0.5 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Material: Fabric, rubber | Care Instructions: Cover is machine washable, and rubber mat can be rinsed with a hose or spot-cleaned

Best for Dogs Muddy Mat Microfiber Door Mat Amazon View On Amazon View On Muddymat.co Why You Should Get It: It’s a soft yet useful door mat for cleaning dogs’ paws. Keep in Mind: It may not hold up for long when kept outdoors. No matter the breed or size, dogs will inevitably get dirty or muddy after being outside, so a quality door mat is a must for any dog owner. We recommend the Muddy Mat Microfiber Door Mat because it’s machine washable and is made of a soft yet absorbent microfiber material that is gentle on dogs’ paws. Plus, it has a rubber backing that’ll grip just about any surface. While this door mat may not be durable enough to be kept outdoors for prolonged periods of time, it’s certainly durable and functional enough to clean your pet and keep your floors clean. We also like that this mat is available in four colors and five sizes, including a runner, and has a thick layer of plush that’s highly absorbent, so it can comfortably dry off your dog’s paws after a rainy day walk. Price at time of publish: from $20 Product Details: Dimensions: From 18 x 28 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Material: Microfiber | Care Instructions: Machine washable

Best for Dirt GrassWorx Clean Machine Astroturf Door Mat Ace Hardware View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware Why You Should Get It: The tiny plastic blades easily scrape off dirt and other debris. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one size and the daisy is not removable. We love this GrassWorx Clean Machine Astroturf Door Mat that resembles grass or turf but is more efficient when it comes to trapping dirt and can be kept inside or outside. The patented design has a grid pattern of tiny yet sturdy plastic blades that will remove dirt, mud, sand, snow, and other debris from the bottoms of shoes, so it’s one of the best door mats to consider for busy households. The rugged construction includes a skid-proof backing, fade-resistant material, and durable stitching for deep cleanings and high-traffic use. While we love the dainty daisy on the corner of this mat that makes it feel like the ultimate springtime door mat, it will leave an empty patch if removed. While it’s only offered in one size, this mat is available in other colors without the daisy attached if you prefer it. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 24 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Material: Biopolymer | Care Instructions: Shake clean or rinse with hose

Best for Snow FOOTMATTERS Ninamar Mud Scrubber Tray Mat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The bristled style is effective at removing snow and mud. Keep in Mind: It’s not the most aesthetically pleasing option. While snow by itself may not cause the biggest mess, it can create slippery and dirty chaos on your floors when combined with dirt, mud, or other types of debris. To effectively get rid of snow from your shoes and boots before entering your home, the best door mat is the Footmatters Ninamar Mud Scrubber Tray Mat. This heavy-duty door mat has a rubber tray base with scrubbers and coir bristles to easily trap all kinds of debris. It’s also weather-resistant, so it can withstand all the elements and stay in good condition. While this door mat may not necessarily be the most visually appealing option, it’s one of the most efficient, especially when it comes to snow and mud. Price at time of publish: from $31 Product Details: Dimensions: 16 x 24 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Material: Coir and rubber | Care Instructions: Shake clean, sweep, or rinse with a hose

Best for Water DII All Weather Rubber Doormat Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Diihomestore.com Why You Should Get It: The lattice design prevents water from pooling on the mat so it’ll dry quickly. Keep in Mind: It’s ideal for outside use. Whether you live in a rainy or tropical area or have a pool, a door mat that stops you from tracking dirty water or mud is essential in keeping your home clean. The DII Rubber All Weather Doormat allows water to drain freely due to the open pattern design and recycled rubber material, making it one of the best door mats to consider. The anti-slip backing also keeps the mat in place when wiping or stomping shoes, so you won’t have to worry about slipping especially if your shoes are wet. This door mat can technically work indoors and outdoors, though the open design will leave debris on your floors. This mat is available in over 20 designs and two sizes, including a semi-circle shape, so you can choose one that best suits your home and style. We also like how easy it is to clean by shaking it, rinsing it with a hose, or just sweeping it to get rid of the top layer of debris. Price at time of publish: from $29 Product Details: Dimensions: from 18 in x 30 inches | Shape: Rectangle, semi-circle | Material: Rubber | Care Instructions: Shake clean, rinse with hose, or sweep

Best Washable SlipToGrip Universal Doormat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s machine washable and weather-resistant. Keep in Mind: The color options are limited. If you want to wash your door mat regularly, then the SlipToGrip Universal Doormat is the best door mat for your home. It’s made of soft polypropylene fiber which means it’s safe to throw it on a gentle cycle in your washing machine but can also be hand washed or rinsed with a hose. The door mat is cushioned enough for pets to lay on, but durable and functional enough to absorb moisture and trap dirt to keep your floors clear of debris. The anti-slip backing is also useful for placing it anywhere inside or outside of your home. Although it’s only available in six colors and two sizes, we like how low maintenance this door mat is while still being effective. The simple plaid and low profile design also makes it a perfect fit for under any door. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Dimensions: from 23 x 35 inches | Shape: Rectangle | Material: Polypropylene fiber | Care Instructions: Machine washable, sweep, or hand wash

Best Indoor/Outdoor L.L. Bean Everyspace Recycled Waterhog Doormat L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Why You Should Get It: It’s an effective and easy-to-clean indoor/outdoor door mat. Keep in Mind: The smallest size won’t qualify for free shipping. With the L.L. Bean Everyspace Recycled Waterhog Doormat, you can have both style and function. The design is offered in four sizes and eight colors and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Just keep in mind that only orders over $50 qualify for free shipping, so there will be an additional shipping charge if you go with the smallest size. This door mat is made with an anti-slip rubber backing as well as a crush-resistant design with thick and thin fibers for scraping dirt. There’s also a raised border that can hold up to 1.5 gallons of water per square yard. Whether you keep this door mat on your front porch or in your garage, it will dry quickly and won’t stain, shed, or fade. It’s also mildew-resistant so you can leave it outside for days of rain and it’ll stay intact. Lastly, we love that this door mat is soft enough for your dog’s paws, but still practical at removing dirt and other debris to keep your floors spotless. Price at time of publish: from $35 Product Details: Dimensions: From 18 in x 27 in; 23 in x 35 in; 35 in x 59 in; 45.5 in x 71.5 in | Shape: Rectangle | Material: Recycled polyester, rubber | Care Instructions: Shake clean, vacuum, sweep, or rinse with hose

Best Colorful Anthropologie Butterfly Doormat Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: It has a unique shape and bold colors. Keep in Mind: It’s sensitive to prolonged sun exposure and direct water. If you’re looking for an eye-catching door mat with bold yet muted colors, this beautiful Anthropologie Butterfly Doormat is the best door mat for your home. The PVC backing allows it to stay in place while the mat is made of natural coir to trap dirt, debris, and minimal moisture. Plus, it adds an attractive finishing touch to your entryway whether it’s inside or in an outdoor sheltered area. To maintain the quality of the mat and its strong colors, it is best advised to avoid prolonged sunlight or direct water like rain. Despite its delicate nature, we love how charming and unconventionally shaped this door mat is. Although it’s a bit more expensive than standard door mats, it’s worth it for those who want to prioritize style and design. If a butterfly isn’t your cup of tea, Anthropologie offers plenty of striking designs and colors like this bright floral greeting or this geometric design. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 in x 36 inches | Shape: Butterfly | Material: PVC and coir | Care Instructions: Shake clean, vacuum, or sweep

Best Modern West Elm Tossed Dash Doormat West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: It has a modern graphic hand-printed design. Keep in Mind: It does not have an anti-slip backing for added sturdiness. If you’re looking for a modern shape and print, you’ll love the West Elm Tossed Dash Doormat. While it’s available in the classic rectangle, the more modern semi-circle shape highlights the cool dashed print. You can also choose between the natural coir color with navy lines or the inverted color version. It’s effective at removing dirt and absorbing moisture so you can use it indoors or outdoors in a protected area. Unlike most door mats, this one does not have a rubber backing, so you may want to consider purchasing one separately for added protection. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 30 inches | Shape: Semi-circle or rectangle | Material: Coir | Care Instructions: Shake clean, vacuum, sweep, or rinse with a hose