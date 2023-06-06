There are tons of different kinds of dishwasher cleaners on the market—from tablets to powder—and they all serve a unique purpose. That’s why we asked experts Sean Richardson, plumber and owner at Complete Plumbing Solutions and Shirley Langridge, a professional appliance cleaning technician at Fantastic Services, for their insights on the best dishwasher cleaner for everything from hard water to eco-friendly options.

When used monthly, a dishwasher cleaner helps prevent things like odors and mold from forming in the nooks and crannies of your appliance, but it also helps to sanitize the internal parts of the machine while getting rid of limescale build-up.

Your dishwasher goes through a lot from day to day—and although its job is to clean up on your behalf, in order to preserve the lifespan and efficiency of your dishwasher, it’s vital to treat it with its own dishwasher cleaner every month or so.

You’ll want to keep in mind that this formula is made using bleach—which might not be the best option for those with sensitivities or households with kids and/or pets. It’s also designed to work on its own and cannot be combined with dishwasher detergent or run while there are dishes already loaded in the dishwasher.

It’s made from a unique gel formula that’ll tackle even the yuckiest build-up by working its way all the way down into the plumbing. We also really like that this option can be used in the washing machine to ensure you don’t end up with moldy-smelling clothing over time, either.

If you’ve inherited a dishwasher in a move or have neglected your dishwasher for longer than you’d like to admit (hey—it happens!), opt for a cleaner designed specifically to tackle mold and mildew. The Ahh-Some Bio-Cleaner and Deodorizer is definitely going to be the best dishwasher cleaner in this situation.

The formula contains bleach, which may be irritating or unsafe in homes with pets or children.

This gel dishwasher cleaner is a great value, with 24 uses in one container.

Keep in mind that this option is made using natural ingredients like lemon oil and salt powder might be better for the health of your family and the environment, but also might not be powerful enough to tackle tough stains and build-up if you haven’t been as regular with your cleaning schedule. That said—if you’re cleaning your dishwasher on a monthly basis, it’ll leave it fresh and clean.

The powder cleaner is super easy to use (all you have to do is pour it into your dishwasher and give it a run) and also comes in super adorable packaging that evokes old-school cleaning products. Lemi Shine is made in the US and is biodegradable and phosphate-free.

The Lemi Shine Natural Dishwasher Cleaner is one of the best dishwasher cleaners for several reasons; the hard-working formula is natural and safe to use around kids and pets, but doesn’t leave behind gunk or build-up if you use it on a regular basis.

It might not be powerful enough to tackle stubborn grease and thick build-up.

This dishwasher cleaner is safe to use around kids and pets thanks to a natural lemon oil and salt formula.

If you prefer to skip rinsing your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher, this is the best dishwasher cleaner, as the pods were engineered to tackle grime particles and stuck-on food that might be lurking in the nooks and crannies of your dishwasher.

The dishwasher cleaner pod works hard to eliminate limescale build-up and odors but is also extremely tough on grease. The price point is quite a bit higher than other options on the list but we think it’s worth the splurge. It's worth noting that the pods come individually wrapped, which may keep them fresher, but isn't the most sustainable.

The Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Cleaner Pods are often considered one of the best dishwasher cleaners on the market—and for good reason. The heavy-duty cleaner works seamlessly on its own and can also be combined with regular dishwasher detergent for an even deeper clean as needed.

Each pod is individually wrapped, so it's not the most sustainable choice.

Keep in mind that although the price point on this option is relatively on par with the average dishwasher cleaner, it’s only available in a pack of four, which can be inconvenient, especially if you’re planning on using it for both your dishwasher and washing machine.

The tablets leave a fresh lemon scent that won’t overwhelm the senses while tackling build-up that can occur in hidden parts of your washing machine or dishwasher. We also really like that this option is made and packaged entirely in the US.

Looking for a multi-purpose product that’ll work on various appliances in your home? The Summit Brands Washer and Dishwasher Freshener is designed to efficiently eliminate foul smells and build-up from both your dishwasher and your washing machine. The multi-use formula will streamline your grocery list.

There are only four tablets in a pack, which can be inconvenient if you want to use them for both dishwashers and washing machines.

Keep in mind that although this liquid cleaner is very efficient at eliminating lingering dishwasher odors, the freshener while smelling great, doesn’t last all that long. You’ll have to use it more than once a month to get that fresh scent to linger.

The formula can be used on its own (without any dishes in the appliance) or in combination with your existing dishwasher detergent during a regular wash to boost its cleaning efficiency.

The Glisten Dishwasher Detergent Booster is an excellent solution for those looking for a product that smells great and works to prevent the foul smells and hard water residue that can often be found on glassware post-washing.

This reliable freshener can be used in conjunction with your regular detergent to give the formula a boost.

While the dishwasher cleaner does an excellent job of eliminating and preventing odors, it does have a pretty strong scent itself. That might be nice if you enjoy the fresh citrus finish, but it could be overpowering or too strong for those with scent-related sensitivities.

This citrus-scented detergent is biodegradable and contains no dyes or fillers in the formula. It’s also Leaping Bunny Certified, is a USDA Certified Biobased Preferred Product, and is safe to use with a septic system.

Dishwasher odors can easily crop up due to excess food build-up and mold. Making sure to use a dishwasher cleaner every month will help quell this issue, but if you’re dealing with a persistent issue, the Powerizer Dishwasher Cleaner with Odor Control is the best dishwasher cleaner.

The price is admittedly a bit high compared to other dishwasher cleaners on the market, and there’s only one load per bottle, but its efficiency might be worth it if you’re struggling to remove stubborn residue build-up. We've seen some complaints about it leaving behind a strong chemical scent, so keep that in mind if you're sensitive to fragrance.

It also easily reaches nooks and crannies like your heating element and sprayer arms to ensure no hidden grime or mold is lurking inside your dishwasher. We really like that the cleaner helps to prevent pesky spots and watermarks on your glassware so you don’t have to worry about rinsing your wine glasses or champagne flutes before serving your guests.

The Finish Dual Action Dishwasher Cleaner is going to be the best dishwasher cleaner if your home has hard water or you experience significant mineral deposits in your dishwasher. It’s designed to eliminate these issues in a single cycle—so even if you’ve been delinquent with dishwasher hygiene you won’t have to worry about doing multiple cleanings to get it back in shape.

This liquid detergent is a great choice for homes with hard water and it helps cut down on spots left on glassware.

The only setback that might make you think twice about this option is the price. It’s much more expensive than the average dishwasher cleaner, and there's only one use per container. We do like that it’s all-natural and eco-friendly, but it is definitely on the premium side of household cleaning products.

The powder gets into every nook and cranny of your machine using ingredients like citric acid, lemon juice powder, and salt to tackle tough grime and hard water. The lemony scent is also very fresh and clean, lingering pleasantly between washes (if you do it every month or so).

When you’re washing the interior of your dishwasher, it makes sense to think about what’s in the cleanser itself. The TrulyFree Dishwasher Cleaner is the best dishwasher cleaner made from eco-friendly ingredients.

This powder is designed to easily get into every nook and cranny of your dishwasher.

This dishwasher cleaner is designed to work without any dishes in the machine. This means that you’ll have to carve out the time to descale and clean your dishwasher in between its regular dishwashing cycles.

The tablet slips right into your regular detergent tray and is designed to clean your machine of grime and limescale while also helping to ensure the internal parts remain clean and in proper function. It finishes off with a pleasant (but not overpowering) lemon scent that should last between washes.

Dishwasher maintenance can add up quickly—which is why we’re huge fans of the ACTIVE Dishwasher Cleaner & Deodorizer. This budget-friendly tablet is the best dishwasher cleaner on a budget because it costs less than a dollar per load, but doesn’t sacrifice efficiency or ease of use.

The cleaner needs to run on its own cycle, without any dishes in the machine.

We also really like that these tablets are EPA Safer Choice Certified and septic safe. The only downside is that it may take a while to see results—but with regular use, there should be a noticeable difference in odors and build-up over time.

The best dishwasher cleaner tablets were designed to suit all makes and models—you won’t have to stress about whether they’ll work with your machine. The tablets are especially effective on limescale and mineral build-up and can work in tandem with your dishwasher detergent so you can wash your dishes and your dishwasher at the same time.

If you want something reliable and efficient, you can’t beat the classic Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner. The no-nonsense dishwasher cleaner is one of the most popular options for a reason: it works. The tablets are unscented and relatively budget-friendly—but the best part is that they’re super easy to use and will leave your dishwasher looking, smelling, and functioning in tip-top shape.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the best dishwasher cleaner is the classic Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner. The well-loved tablets are super easy to use, affordable, and designed to defeat everything from mold and mildew to hidden grease and food particles that can get stuck in the nooks and crannies of the dishwasher. This option is suitable for all makes and models and can work in tandem with dishwasher detergent for an even deeper clean.

What to Know About Dishwasher Cleaners Before Shopping

Scent

Some dishwasher cleaners are unscented, while others include fragrance (usually along the lines of lemon or other citrus). Think about your sensitivities and preferences before purchasing. Some scents can be overpowering and chemical-heavy. Natural ingredients like lemon oil are generally a safe bet for a fresh smell that won’t irritate the nose.

Ingredients

When selecting the best dishwasher cleaners, there are a few key ingredients to consider. According to Sean Richardson, plumber and owner of Complete Plumbing Solutions, citric acid is effective at removing mineral deposits and limescale, leaving your dishwasher sparkling clean. He also suggests looking for cleaners that contain enzymes, as they can break down tough stains and food residue, ensuring a thorough cleaning. Oxygen-based cleaners use oxygen to tackle stains and odors, providing a deep clean without the need for harsh chemicals.

Type

There are four main types of dishwasher cleaners on the market: liquids, pods, tablets, and powders. The format doesn’t make a huge difference in terms of the cleaning power—it’s largely up to personal preference. Tablets and pods might be easier to store in small spaces compared to liquids and powders, which tend to come in bulkier bottles and boxes.

Certifications

The main certification to check for is EPA Safer Choice Certified, which indicates an antimicrobial product that meets the highest health and safety standards. There are also certified vegan and biodegradable options, as well as. Leaping Bunny certification, which indicates that a product is cruelty-free and has not been tested on animals.

Purpose

Do you want something that’ll be tough on hard water build-up and limescale? Are you looking for something formulated to beat odor and mold? Dishwasher cleaners are highly efficient at treating your dishwasher holistically, but some might fare better based on your specific needs. Read the fine print to see exactly what each cleaner tackles before you select the best one for you.

Ease of Use

The dishwasher cleaner you add to your arsenal should be easy enough to use that you’ll reach for it on a monthly basis. If you don’t like the idea of sprinkling a powder into your machine, for example, you might want to opt for the convenience of a pod or tablet that pops right into your detergent dispenser. It can also be helpful to find a dishwasher cleaner that you can run in conjunction with a regular load full of dishes, this way you don’t have to remember to do a separate cycle.

Your Questions, Answered

Is dishwasher cleaner better than vinegar?

When it comes to cleaning your dishwasher, both can be effective, but there are some differences. “Dishwasher cleaner products are specifically formulated to tackle grease, grime, mineral deposits, and food residue that can accumulate over time. They often contain enzymes or citric acid, which break down and remove these stubborn deposits effectively,” Richardson explains.

“On the other hand, vinegar, a natural cleaning agent, can also be used to clean your dishwasher. Its acidic nature helps dissolve mineral buildup and deodorize the interior. However, vinegar may not be as effective in removing heavy grease or persistent stains compared to specialized dishwasher cleaners.”

Furthermore, some dishwasher manufacturers discourage the use of vinegar, according to Richardson, as it may damage rubber seals or other components of the machine in the long run. While vinegar can provide basic cleaning and maintenance, using a dedicated dishwasher cleaner and following the manufacturer's instructions will typically yield better results for thorough cleaning and ensure the longevity of your appliance.

How do I deep clean my dishwasher?

Deep cleaning your dishwasher regularly is crucial to maintaining optimal performance and extending its lifespan. Richardson suggests you start by completely emptying the dishwasher (including removing all dishes, racks, and utensil holders). Then, locate the dishwasher's filter and remove any debris or food particles trapped inside. Rinse it under running water to remove stubborn residue. If your dishwasher has a removable filter, refer to the manufacturer's instructions for proper cleaning.

Then you’ll want to check the spray arms for any clogs or blockages and clear any debris using a toothpick or a small brush before running an empty dishwasher cycle with a dishwasher cleaner specifically designed for this purpose. Follow the instructions on the packaging for optimal results.

What is the best way to clean a dishwasher?

“Following a regular maintenance routine is key to keeping a dishwasher in optimal condition,” explains Shirley Langridge, a professional appliance cleaning technician at Fantastic Services. “To prevent excessive food particles and debris from entering it, it's recommended to pre-rinse dishes before loading them. Scraping off large food particles and removing excess grease will help keep the appliance clean and prevent clogs.”

Besides that, after each cycle, Langridge suggests you check and clear the dishwasher of any debris that may have accumulated, such as the filter, the drain and the interior surfaces. This will prevent blockages and ensure proper water flow.

Don’t forget to also clean the door gasket. “This is the rubber lining around the dishwasher door. It's important to keep this area clean to prevent mold and mildew growth,” explains Langridge. “Wipe the gasket with a damp cloth regularly and check for any signs of damage or buildup. If you notice mold or mildew, a mixture of water and vinegar can be used to clean it.”

Who We Are

This article was written by Kaitlyn McInnis, a former lifestyle editor and freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. She researched a variety of different dishwasher cleaners from leading brands in order to find the best options online. She also consulted Sean Richardson, plumber and owner at Complete Plumbing Solutions and Shirley Langridge, a professional appliance cleaning technician at Fantastic Services.