The 13 Best Dish Drying Racks of 2023 for Your Kitchen

Overall, the best dish drying rack is the KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack due to its versatile design, large size, and adjustable compartments, among other features.

To help you find the best dish drying racks on the market, we researched tons of options and rounded up our favorites, in a range of styles, sizes, materials, and more.

Designed to hold just-washed kitchenware so that they air dry, dish drying racks are helpful accessories to have in any kitchen, says Alysha Fenn , founder and CEO of the organizing company Making Space Today.

As delicious as a home cooked meal can be, cleaning up afterward is typically a whole lot less enjoyable. Even if you have a dishwasher to help with the process, there are often still at least a handful of items that don’t fit inside or need to be hand washed, making it essential to have a dish drying rack ready nearby.

Best Overall KitchenAid Full Size Dish Drying Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s a large, versatile drying rack that can go in the sink or on a countertop. Keep in Mind: It’s on the smaller side and is more expensive than other options.

For a top-notch dish drying rack that will serve you well for years to come, we highly recommend this pick from KitchenAid. It’s a large capacity rack that can fit numerous plates, bowls, cups, and even full size pots and pans. Plus, it’s designed to be used directly over the sink or over a mat on the countertop. Made from rust-resistant brushed stainless steel, this drying rack comes with helpful soft feet that will keep it from scratching up countertops. It has a self-draining board that’s angled to prevent water from pooling, and both the board and the flatware caddy are removable so you can clean them without issue. You can adjust all the compartments, too, in order to fit specialty cutlery and other items that aren’t typical sizes or shapes. Although it’s more expensive than other styles, the rack is available in four neutral colors that’ll easily go with the rest of your kitchen. It’s not the absolute biggest drying rack out there, however, so keep in mind that it’s likely ideal for homes with fewer people. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Dimensions: 20 x 14.96 x 7 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Handwash

Best Over-the-Sink Food52 Five Two Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack 4.8 Food52 View On Food52 Why You Should Get It: It’s a convenient, space-saving drying rack that has multiple features. Keep in Mind: It’s fairly small and won’t work with every sink size. If you’re looking to save on counter space, opt for a dish drying rack that can be placed right over the sink, like this excellent option from Food52. The lightweight rack rolls out and fits right over the sink, and is sturdy enough to hold heavy pots and pans while draining water out directly into the sink below. This drying rack has a perforated ledge to store bottles and other small objects, as well as a wide slot designed to keep bigger items like lids and rolling pins steady as they dry. There’s also a built-in utensil caddy that, like the rack itself, is designed for ultimate airflow and can pull double duty as a colander, since it’s removable. The rack is made from silicone-coated stainless steel, it’s heat-safe and can work as a trivet for hot items. Best of all, when the drying rack gets dirty, you can just throw it in the dishwasher for quick cleaning. It’s worth noting that it is on the smaller side as far as drying racks go, however, and it’s not going to fit every sink, so you’ll need to measure first to make sure it works. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.25 x 20.5 inches | Material: Silicone, stainless steel | Care Instructions: Dishwasher

Best Wooden Bambusi Bamboo Folding Dish Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It’s a two-tier rack that’s inexpensive, sturdy, and stylish. Keep in Mind: It’s not designed to hold silverware and other small objects. Bamboo is a durable type of wood, making this Bambusi style one of the best dish drying racks to consider. The two-tier drying rack is big enough to store up to 14 plates, or support a mix of cups and large utensils. This drying rack is foldable, making it easy to store and convenient for anyone with limited counter space. It’s attractive enough to keep on display, however, if you prefer to have it handy. Plus, each wide wood slat is spaced far enough apart to allow for ideal air flow and fast drying. It’s worth noting that the unique design isn’t meant to hold small utensils or other small objects that might fall through the slats, so you’ll need a separate area to dry those items. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.75 x 11.5 x 1.5 inches | Material: Bamboo | Care Instructions: Hand wash

Best Large Simple Human Steel Frame Dishrack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It can hold tons of dishes (and even wine glasses) and dry them quickly. Keep in Mind: Some parts have to be hand washed. In need of a dish drying rack that can fit multiple large plates, pots, pans, and even wine glasses with ease? Look no further than this top-rated option from Simplehuman, which is larger than the average rack and even comes with an extra side rack for wine glasses. This stylish stainless steel dish rack features an integrated drip tray and a removable swivel spout that lets you drain water directly into the sink from any direction, thus avoiding it piling up on the countertop. There’s an attached utensil holder to keep those items organized as they dry, and that wine glass holder can fit up to four large glasses. Additionally, there are anti-slip feet so the rack will always stay in place on your countertops. To clean this rack, you can put the utensil holder and wire frame in the dishwasher. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll have to handwash the other parts. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Dimensions: 20.2 x 22.3 x 11.5 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Dishwasher (for utensil holder/wire frame)

Best Small OXO Good Grips Compact Dish Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On The Container Store View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The rounded corners are designed so it’s easy to drain any excess water. Keep in Mind: The white color may get dirty over time. For anyone whose kitchens have limited counter space, the best dish drying rack is this option from OXO. The compact, lightweight style will make a subtle addition to your counters while air-drying all your cups, plates, glasses, and more. This petite drying rack features an open tray that has raised ribs that ensure all the items stay upright and dry quickly, without water pooling underneath. If any water does gather, however, you’ll appreciate the rounded edges that make it easy to drain. There’s also an additional side space that’s ideal for storing flatware. The rack has elevated non-skid feet, too, that keep it stable and secured on your counter in addition to helping you lift and move it easily. It’s also dishwasher safe, which is ideal since it may easily show dirt over time. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Dimensions: 13.75 x 10.3 x 3.2 inches | Material: Plastic | Care Instructions: Dishwasher

Best Roll-Up Umbra UDRY Dish Drying Mat Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has ample space for dishes, flatware, and drinkware. Keep in Mind: It’s two pieces and each requires its own cleaning method. This Umbra design is the best dish drying rack for small kitchens or for those who just want to keep their counter space clear. Featuring both a lightweight microfiber mat and an ample-sized dish rack, it’s designed to easily and quickly fold up when not in use, so you can store it in a drawer or cabinet until you need it. This unique item uses the mat as its base, so you can place items of all different sizes on it to dry. You can also stack up to 18 larger items, like plates and bowls, in the adjustable plastic rack component. Cleaning both parts is easy but keep in mind that they require two different cleaning methods—you can put the mat in the laundry machine and the dish rack in the dishwasher. Because of the mat’s soft material, you won’t have to worry about water building up or your counters getting scratched up. The dish drying rack is offered in multiple colors and is less expensive than other styles as well. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 24 x 1.5 inches | Material: Microfiber, plastic | Care Instructions: Machine wash (mat) and dishwasher (dish rack)

Best Stainless Steel eModernDecor Avery Stainless Steel Standing Dish Rack The Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It’s a large, freestanding dish rack with many helpful compartments. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options and may be too large for some kitchens. Stainless steel can be an excellent material choice for a dish drying rack, as it’s usually rust-proof, sturdy, and stylish. This option from eModernDecor has a unique freestanding design that lets you position it right above your sink. The dish drying rack conveniently features separate areas for drying dishes, bowls, cutlery, larger knives, a cutting board, wine glasses, and more. Plus, there’s even room to store your sponge and dish soap. All in all, the versatile rack can hold up to 80 pounds of items, which is likely more than you need. The design allows for water to drip directly into the sink, so you won’t have to worry about your countertop getting wet. It also has nonslip suction cup feet to keep it firmly in place. It’s worth noting that the rack is more expensive than other options and may not suit every kitchen, so be sure to measure your space beforehand. If it works in your kitchen, however, you can easily arrange the various different compartments to suit your needs. When it’s time to clean the rack, just disassemble each part and put them in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $161 Product Details: Dimensions: 34.6 x 12.6 x 20.5 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Dishwasher

Best Two-Tier 1EasyLife Over the Sink Dish Drying Rack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The space-saving design features compartments made for specific pieces, like lids and flatware. Keep in Mind: Some assembly is required. To maximize your counter space and dry many dishes at once, the best dish drying rack is this two-tier design by 1EasyLife. It's an above-the-sink rack with plenty of room for dishes and bowls on the top level, with space for silverware and cleaning supplies on the bottom. Plus, there are attached components on the sides that have room for cups, wine glasses, and even bigger items like cutting boards and pot lids. This stainless steel rack comes with seven utility hooks so you can hang cleaning supplies and larger silverware, as well as a small bowl, with ease. You can adjust the length of the racks to fit your needs, and once you disassemble all the different parts, you can put them into the dishwasher for easy cleaning. The rack is offered in either stainless steel or black, so you can choose which color suits your space best. There are also suction cups at the bottom to keep the rack in place, so you won't have to worry about it buckling with all of your dishes on top. Because it has so many features, this rack may take a bit of time to put together, so keep that in mind if you're looking for something more simple. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 38 x 11 x 20 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Dishwasher

Best with Handles Yamazaki Tosca Dish Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On Food52 View On Theyamazakihome.com Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to hold and has a stylish minimalist design. Keep in Mind: It has to be hand washed. Most dish drying racks typically get set up in one spot and stay there. This option from Food52, however, is the best dish drying rack if you prefer a portable option. The design features a set of gorgeous, ash wood handles that let you get a strong grip on the rack, so you’ll feel secure while you move it. In addition to its helpful handles, this dish rack has plenty of slots to fit upright plates, pans, bowls, and even cutting boards. There’s also a removable plastic utensil caddy that hangs over the sides. The drainage tray has high walls to prevent water from spilling out onto the counter. Overall, the rack has a stylish, minimalist design that will look great in your kitchen. Just keep in mind that you will need to hand wash all the tray pieces to keep them clean as they’re not dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $88 Product Details: Dimensions: 19 x 13 x 8 | Material: Stainless steel, ash wood | Care Instructions: Handwash

Best Mounted Eastore Life Hanging Dish Rack Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It allows for quick, easy, and space-saving access to your dishes. Keep in Mind: It’s not as big as many other dish drying racks and there isn’t anywhere to place flatware. Whether you don’t want to deal with a dish rack on your countertop or you just want quick and easy access to all your dinnerware, this Eastore style is the best dish drying rack to consider. The design gets mounted directly on your wall for a unique and space-saving look. Installing the rack is simple, as it comes with a hanging rod, anchor, and screws. Plus, the rack is foldable, so you can easily take it off the wall and fold it up when you don’t want it visible. The rack is made from sturdy, sleek black-coated stainless steel. It comes with a removable drain tray underneath to collect water, and the rack is angled to prevent any of the items from falling out as you take one off or put one on. The rack is able to hold up to nine dishes and 10 bowls. Just keep in mind that there isn’t a specific place to put flatware, so you may need to find another spot to dry those items. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.7 x 10.4 x 14.9 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Handwash

Best Modern Haitral Metal Dish Rack Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: There’s an attached cup you can use for flatware storage. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other styles. This Haitral Metal Dish Rack is the best dish rack for your kitchen if you prefer a modern look. The design has a simple yet stylish rose gold design that’ll sit pretty on your countertop. The metal rack is easy to carry and transport, in case you need to move it to another part of your kitchen. It features a removable draining tray, adjustable padded feet to prevent scratches on the counter, and a cutlery holder that gets attached to the side. It can fit up to 11 dishes and six glasses, making it a moderately-sized unit. It’s more expensive than some other styles and is only offered in one hue, so keep that in mind before you invest. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Dimensions: 16.9 x 12.4 4.7 inches | Material: Metal | Care Instructions: Handwash

Best Expandable Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: The draining spout has three different positions, so you can set it however you see fit. Keep in Mind: There's a limited number of dish slats. Dish drying racks that expand to provide more space are always great to have handy in the kitchen. Take this Joseph Joseph design, for example. It features a two-part sliding tray that lets you adjust the size of the draining space as needed, so you can fit more items to maximize the rack's storage and drying capabilities. Made from durable stainless steel, this rack can store plates, cups, bowls, and more. It has an adjustable cutlery tray on the side that conveniently has a separate slot for knives, as well as a rail in the back for cutting boards and similarly large items. The draining spout can move between three different positions to adapt to your sink's layout, and the tray has both raised ribs to prevent water from piling up on the bottom. There are also steel prongs to hold items up so they won't scratch. There's a limited amount, however, so this may be ideal for smaller households. Price at time of publish: $66 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.2 x 14 x 6.6 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Care Instructions: Handwash