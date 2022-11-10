The 10 Best Dining Tables of 2022 to Fit Any Space

Here are the 10 best dining tables to fit any space.

Our blue-ribbon pick for the best overall dining table to fit any space is the Seno Walnut Dining Table . It’s a class design, built with durability, and has plenty of room for seating.

“When selecting a table, it all comes down to what you value,” says Arlene Lord, interior designer at Lord Design. “If you use the dining table every day and what’s your comfort zone relating to wear and tear. It’s important to pick one that works well for you.”

Through researching various dining room tables and speaking with an interior design expert, we’ve compiled a list of the best dining tables to help you find the table that best fits your space. We looked at tables that had flexible seating arrangements, durable designs, different finish choices, and more.

Dining room tables are used for more than just eating—they are also used for school projects, working from home, game nights, and more. But finding the right table that fits your lifestyle and aesthetic can be challenging.

Best Overall: Article Seno Walnut Dining Table Article View On Article.com Why You Should Get It: This table is durably made with solid wood. Keep in Mind: Because it’s made with natural wood, color and texture will vary so no two tables are alike. Our pick for the best dining table is the Seno Walnut Dining Table, which features a classic midcentury modern design. Constructed of solid black walnut wood, this table has plenty of elbow room for eight. You can pick from two stains: oak, which resembles a light amber tone, or walnut, which is a rich, deep brown. Each one will take the stain differently, making no two tables alike. The A-frame legs are positioned towards the table’s rectangular corners, opening up end space for additional seating. If you love this table like we do, but don’t have the space, there are two smaller round versions to choose from. Legs do need to be screwed on, but assembly should only take about 15 minutes. Because this table is solid wood, it is porous and small cracks and fissures may appear when there are changes in temperature or humidity. “Wood will show wear and tear but can be refinished. Keep in mind, life leaves marks, embrace it,” Lord says. For daily cleaning, wipe with a damp, nonabrasive cloth. Price at time of publish: $1,099 Product Details: Dimensions: 86.5 x 37.5 x 29 inches

Best Budget: Haysnfro Modern Round Dining Table Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It's lightweight, fits a variety of aesthetics, and doesn’t break the bank. Keep in Mind: This table is made with engineered wood. This lightweight, affordable, round pedestal table is the best dining table for those on a budget. Its timeless design and small shape blend seamlessly with various decor styles and can easily be moved around to accommodate dinner dates and group events. The table’s shape combines a minimalist modern with a classic retro design. The tulip-shaped table has a circular base, which gives extra legroom for additional guests. The 31.5-inch round tabletop is plenty of space for two people, but it can seat up to four. Assembly directions say it takes 15 to 20 minutes to put everything together. The tabletop is a smooth finish and is easy to wipe down, but it is made with engineered wood. Therefore, spills and messes must be cleaned quickly to avoid permanent stains. Avoid using abrasive cleaning products. Price at time of publish: $190 Product Details: Dimensions: 31.5 x 31.5 x 29 inches

Best Expandable: Transformer Table 6-in-1 Solid Wood Extendable Dining Table Transformer Table View On Transformertable.com Why You Should Get It: This adjustable hardwood table can expand to accommodate larger gatherings. Keep in Mind: The five leaves have to be stored somewhere when not in use. The Transformer Table is the best dining table for those who plan to host parties or celebrations on occasion. Right out of the box, the table can be used as a desk or a table for two. To expand the table to accommodate more guests, simply extend either end of the table and add the wooden leaves as needed. The expansion is easy enough for one person to do it on their own, and the table can seat up to 12 people when all five leaves are in use. The sturdy solid wood table is built with FSC-certified hardwood and is available in four finishes: Canadian dark oak, Siberian birch, Australian acacia, and American mahogany. And its heavy-duty telescopic mechanism, made of rust-proof aluminum, is covered with a lifetime warranty. And with five leaves, there is a wide range of seating options available. But you will need space to store them when they aren’t being used. It’s also recommended you clean the table only with products specifically made for hardwood. Price at time of publish: $2,199 Product Details: Dimensions: (Collapsed) 18 x 38 x 30 inches, (fully expanded) 118 x 38 x 30 inches

Best Round: Madison Park Signature Helena Round Wood Pedestal Dining Table Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Totallyfurniture.com Why You Should Get It: This sturdy table comfortably sits four and it comes in two color choices. Keep in Mind: You’ll need two people to assemble this table and it’s made with manufactured wood. Whether tucked in a corner, centered in a room, or pulled from another space, round tables serve plenty of room for dining and entertainment. This 44-inch round table, part of the Madison Park Signature, is the best dining table if you love the look of a round table. Its classic design can be decorated for all occasions, and there’s plenty of room to seat four or squeeze in five. Its finish comes in two color choices: antique cream or dark gray. With elegant inward curved legs and a crisscross foot base, the pedestal base is solid and stylish simultaneously. The table is made of a combination of solid and manufactured wood with a veneer top. Because of its weight (100 pounds), two people are needed to assemble this table. Price at time of publish: $442 Product Details: Dimensions: 44 x 44 x 30.25

Best Farmhouse: The Appel Shop The Lyla Small Dining Table Etsy View On Etsy View On Theappelshop.com Why You Should Get It: Every table is custom made to your size and color specifications. Keep in Mind: Shipping may take three to five weeks. When you think of farmhouse style, you may imagine a large dining table for frequent gatherings. But not everyone has the space to fit a table made to seat 12 guests. Our pick for the best farmhouse dining table is the Lyla Small Dining Table, which offers farmhouse style in a space-saving design. It can be ordered in four sizes, starting at 47 x 28 inches, and up to 75 x 35 inches. The standard height is 30 inches, but it can also be built in various sizes. This flexibility can accommodate any space from studio apartments to open-concept kitchens and for family members short and tall. Each table is built with solid maple wood, and the tabletop plank boards are hand-cut and individually stained with a dark walnut stain. For an additional fee, you can choose from over 30 different colors to customize your dining table. You can also upgrade and opt for a distressed look if you prefer vintage farmhouse style. The straight legs are packaged separately. They will need to be assembled at the dining table base, which should only take five to 10 minutes. Once secured, we recommend that two people flip the table upright. The topcoat surface is finished with multiple coats of a water-based polyurethane sealant, which provides a durable and food-safe surface. We love how the wood grain shines through, but be aware that natural wood will show scratches and dents over time. Price at time of publish: $539 Product Details: Dimensions: Starting at 47 x 28 x 30 inches, up to 70 x 35 x 30 inches table height, custom selected

Best Modern: Allmodern Thomas Solid Oak Pedestal Dining Table Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It: The tabletop pattern is a conversation piece, and there are multiple color combinations. Keep in Mind: The top is veneer, so it’s not as durable as solid wood. If you love modern furniture, this stunning oval-shaped dining room table with its starburst pattern is the best dining table for you. Built with kiln-dried wood, the Thomas Oval Dining Table offers four oak wood stain selections: whitewash, natural oak, black, or walnut. You can select a different finish for the base and tabletop, creating many color combinations to accommodate your decorative style. And whatever stain choice you decide on for the top, its inlaid triangles will showcase variants of light and dark tones of the same stain. Its boomerang-designed base seats up to six people, giving plenty of room for diners to stretch their legs. Assembly is relatively straightforward since you have to assemble the legs and attach them to the tabletop. The top is veneer and susceptible to scratches and watermarks so make sure to clean the table after meals. Price at time of publish: $560 Product Details: Dimensions: 70.5 x 43.5 x 29.5 inches

Best Marble: Castlery Kelsey Marble Dining Table Castlery View On Castlery.com Why You Should Get It: The dining table has a minimal design, and it’s available in multiple material choices. Keep in Mind: The table is heavy—it’s made with solid wood and marble. Our pick for the best marble dining table is the Kelsey Marble Dining Table. It features a sleek contemporary design with a solid wood base and marble grain tabletop. It has an apron with decorative curved cutouts and two different marble top sizes—63 inches long or 71 inches long—that can seat six to eight people. The Kelsey Marble Dining Table’s base is solid rubber wood with tapered angled legs. It’s then topped with a 1-inch-thick Carrara marble top that’s smoothly finished with rounded edges and detailed with an inward angle cut. Marble is a natural stone, so each top is one-of-a-kind with different color undertones, veining, and texture characteristics. Legs with gold-tipped ends need to be assembled and secured to the underside of the marble top and according to the site’s customer service, the one-piece marble top will need to be gently set on the base by two to four people. When cleaning, use appropriate cleaning supplies specifically for marble. Price at time of publish: $1,499 Product Details: Dimensions: 63 x 35.4 x 29.9 inches

Best Glass: Allmodern Adam Trestle Dining Table Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It: Its modern, minimalistic base design seamlessly works with the rectangle glass top. Keep in Mind: The glass top is heavy and will need at least two people to lift it and place it properly on the table base. Glass top tables can be deceiving to the eye, in a good way. They do, like all tables, take up room but because of the see-through glass, they visually can fit in any space. Our pick for the best glass-top dining table is the Adam Dining Table. Its modern, clean base complements the glass top, which can comfortably seat six diners. Boomerang-shaped legs supported by a horizontal beam create this contemporary solid wood trestle table base. It's open minimalist form leaves plenty of legroom for dining, and its sturdiness anchors a nearly 0.5-inch-thick tempered glass top. We love the option of choosing brown or white for the table base. The sleek 75-inch-long glass top surface highlights the trestle table base, and its rounded corners offer a modern, feminine look. Even though it looks light and airy, glass tabletops are usually heavy, and this one weighs 128 pounds. Make sure you have a friend or two to help move it in place. Price at time of publish: $930 Product Details: Dimensions: 75 x 39 x 30 inches

Best Mid-Century Modern: Crate and Barrel Tate Walnut Extendable Midcentury Dining Table Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: It’s a timeless classic design. Keep in Mind: It’s susceptible to water marks and scratches, so ongoing protective maintenance will be needed. The Tate Walnut Extendable Midcentury Dining Table is the best dining table to add to a home that features midcentury style. It’s a timeless midcentury design but with modern details. The slim apron combined with the beveled top is a subtle style that can work with a variety of different chair styles and blends easily with the rest of your furniture. This extendable table comfortably seats six, but with the two built-in leaves, the table can be adjusted to seat 10. The angled conical tapered legs and soft edge corners grant room for those who sit at the end. When the leaves aren’t being used, you can conveniently store them under the table. This table is made with engineered wood and veneer, which has the tendency to peel away due to moisture so due diligence is needed to protect its surface. Tablecloths, table runners, hot pads, and placemats can help preserve the table’s top. Price at time of publish: $1,399 Product Details: Dimensions: 78 x 38 x 29.5 inches

